A Nation Of Shoppers: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: From Adam Smith to Ronald Reagan, policies were addressed to “a nation of shopkeepers,” whereas today, to a nation of shoppers.

Apple’s Trillion in Perspective

“In 2018, Apple reached $1 trillion in market cap, which represents 4.25% of the value of the S&P 500. In terms of relative market cap, U.S. Steel's weighting within the entire stock market of 1901 would be worth the equivalent of nearly $5 trillion in today's stock market.” (Ironman at Political Calculations)

Shift To Value

“One hundred years of data doesn't tell you when value will have its day in the sun, only that it will happen. They don't ring a bell when style trends start to shift, but what is clear is that catalysts like accommodative money policy that have driven growth's outperformance are ending. As a result, we believe that investors should be prepared to be early.” (Columbia Threadneedle Investments)

Oil Prices

“Oil is very sensitive to a change in demand, which is synonymous with changes in global GDP. If global GDP is slowing or about to slow, all else being equal, oil prices (USO) will fall. Other factors such as supply may change that equation, but demand is the key factor to measure as we can assume, over time, supply will increase.” (Eric Basmajian)

Chinese Growth Set To Soar

“We calculate that many Chinese will see their personal income tax liability fall by half or more, effective January 1, 2019. Add to this our estimate of nearly $500 billion in value-added tax (VAT) cuts over the next decade, with still-in-the-works business tax relief on top, which would be another $132 billion to $138 billion if activity grows at a 6% to 7% pace. For perspective, Beijing's Lehman-era $586 billion spending package, hypothesized by some to be the reason the global financial crisis ended, is smaller than 2018's total announced tax cuts, if we calculate them over several years. This is this year's big story.” (WisdomTree)

Thought For The Day

The above quote from WisdomTree may be highly significant – or it may prove to be a dud. I appreciate the boldness of the thesis – that the trade war headlines are obscuring the true economic story, which is that massive Chinese tax cuts will ignite the Chinese stock market.

The article also does a nice job of framing why we might want to consider this thesis, which is because, the author claims, it is based on reality rather than distorted headlines. I quote:

“When President Obama was in office, many conservatives and free market acolytes convinced themselves he would destroy the economy, so they ignored massive fiscal and monetary stimulus - the data - and missed the equity bull market. Emotions ruled; logic lost.”

That seems like a fair assessment: Many investors let their antipathy for the former president lead them to believe the past decade was no time to be investing in the stock market, which then proceeded to roll right past them. WisdomTree argues that anti-Trumpists are doing the same thing by blowing out of proportion the damage that Trumpian trade wars are ostensibly doing. I quote:

“That may be because some investors so badly wish Trump to fail that, like conservatives during the Obama years, positive news is simply ignored. Forget Japan's major trade deal with the EU, ink still wet. Forget Trump's meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, where they agreed to work toward zero tariffs. The end is near!”

What’s more, the article’s key thesis, which I quoted immediately above the “Thought For the Day” heading, suggests that the tax cuts China is planning will inject trillions of dollars into ordinary people’s pockets and into businesses, which should redound to the benefit of Chinese stocks.

I’ll start with what I like about this thesis, and then move on to what worries me about it. On the plus side, I certainly agree that private individuals and businesses make more efficient decisions with the capital returned to them via “Reagan-style tax cuts” (as the article characterizes them). It’s no surprise that U.S. GDP figures are up, for now at least, based on the recent U.S. tax cuts.

If these really were Reagan-style tax cuts, and if the Trump tax cuts really are Reagan-style tax cuts, then maybe we will see sustained growth come out of these moves.

My worries are based on the fact that our times are not like the 1980s. To cite one example, corporations have invested heavily in share buybacks over the past decade; for whatever reason, they have not been investing in labor, plant and equipment. And so too in China. WisdomTree writes excitedly that the tax cuts will exceed in value “Beijing's Lehman-era $586 billion spending package, hypothesized by some to be the reason the global financial crisis ended.” But ten years later we know that that stimulus package may have led to one of the worst cases of mal-investment in history. China is today awash in bad debt and bridges to nowhere.

On the other hand (hand # 3), the former Chinese stimulus was channeled via state-run Chinese banks. A Reaganesque tax cut putting money in ordinary people’s pockets would seem to obviate that problem. On the other hand (hand # 4), just as Americans today use their “stimulus checks” and tax cuts to consume more, rather than to save and invest, it is not entirely clear to me that today’s Chinese are any more enterprising.

From Adam Smith in 1776 to Ronald Reagan two centuries later, policies were addressed to “a nation of shopkeepers;” whereas today, from Boston to Beijing, to a nation of shoppers. Tax cuts may indeed provide a big boost to Chinese equities, but I’m not convinced the boost will not be followed by a bust. Sustained economic growth is no longer the order of the day on either side of the Pacific Ocean.

