Hold Your Breath, Gold Bulls

As if the last few weeks wasn't bad enough for gold bulls, the yellow metal now faces its potentially biggest test since June as the U.S. dollar threatens to break out from a 2-month holding pattern. In today's report I'll argue that while gold is extremely "oversold" and vulnerable to short covering, the odds are still against the gold bulls in the intermediate term (3-9 month) outlook.

Gold's biggest enemy since at least April has been the strengthening dollar. Thanks to a persistently rising U.S. dollar, the gold price has been under relentless pressure as overseas investors worried about a trade war with the U.S. have shunned the traditional safe havens of gold and the Japanese yen and have instead turned to the dollar and U.S. Treasury bonds for safety. Even U.S. stocks have commanded the attention of foreign investors over and above the attraction of the yellow metal. It's not difficult to see why when we compare the relative price performance of the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX) with the gold price ($GOLD), below. By this measure, stocks have substantially outperformed gold for months now and this trend shows no sign of reversing any time soon.

Source: StockCharts

Even more importantly than the outperformance of the stock market relative to gold is the relentless strength of the U.S. dollar index (DXY). The following graph shows why the gold bulls should be holding their collective breaths right now. The DXY chart is on the verge of potentially breaking out of a 2-month lateral holding pattern and making a new high for the year. This would be very bearish indeed for the gold price - as if gold wasn't already in a bad position technically. A breakout above the 95.50 level in the DXY would likely result in a sharp drop, and possibly a final wash-out decline, for gold.

Source: BigCharts

Below is the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) daily graph which is in a precarious position after having made a new yearly low on Monday. Indeed, IAU has made no serious attempt at overcoming its important 15-day moving average in nearly two months which only shows how weak the gold market is right now. Gold is truly being held hostage to the dollar, and any rally attempt in gold from here will come from a sharp pullback in the dollar index.

Source: BigCharts

Now let's briefly discuss the possibility that the dollar index (DXY) could be setting up a classic "head fake". This refers to the possibility that the dollar's latest show of strength is actually a mirage and that the greenback is preparing instead to drop under its widely-followed 50-day moving average, as seen in the above DXY chart. While there is a technical justification for making this argument - namely the diminution in the dollar's forward momentum in recent weeks - the safe assumption is that the established intermediate upward trend in the dollar will continue.

In other words, until DXY's 50-day moving average is decisively broken on a closing basis, investors aren't justified in assuming the worst for the dollar index. To do so would also be tantamount to trying to catch the proverbial "falling dagger" in the gold market. As I've continually emphasized in these commentaries, the safest course of action is to avoid new commitments to gold until the yellow metal confirms an immediate-term bottom and reverses its downward trend. And until the gold price (and the gold ETF) can manage to close decisively above the 15-day moving average the immediate trend is assumed to still be down.

Speaking of reversals, another important trend that must be reversed before gold investors can safely begin buying the metal again is shown below. This graph illustrates the relative strength of the U.S. dollar index (DXY) versus the gold price ($GOLD). The dollar/gold ratio shown here definitely favors holding cash over gold, as it has for some months now. Until this ratio reverses, gold investors would do well to keep their powder dry and wait for a better buying opportunity.

Source: StockCharts

On a strategic note, I recommend that investors avoid new commitments to the iShares Gold Trust IAU. The burden remains on the gold bulls to prove the metal's immediate overhead supply problem has been resolved and that they are serious about regaining control of gold's immediate-term trend. Until they do, remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.