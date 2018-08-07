Best Navy Shipbuilding In 30 Years

The 2019 National Defense Authorization Act is positive for Navy shipbuilding with the next five years resulting in new industry contracts. Huntington will receive a large portion of this work.

Investment Thesis

“Steady as she goes”, an order for a helmsman to keep a ship's current course. This is what the leadership of Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) is doing. 2Q results were solid. HII capital allocation strategy continues to first invest in their shipyards and then return free cash back to shareholders through stock repurchase and dividends.

HII remains a solid long term holding. It’s not a wild growth stock but a good defense industry holding with stock repurchase and dividends as a strategy goal.

2018 Second Quarter Results

HII had a solid 2Q. EPS of $5.40 beat consensus by $1.31. Revenue of $2.02B was 8.6% Y/Y increase. New contracts in 2Q were $1.1B maintaining a backlog of ~$21B

While 2Q had a 8.6% Y/Y revenue growth, CEO Mike Petters and CFO Chris Kastner continue to project a 3% CAGR on a realistic basis. (from the 2Q Earnings release conference call)

Source: HII Aug. 2 Earnings Release

Revenue by Operating Segment

Source: HII Aug. 2 Earnings Release

Operating income increased 6.6% Y/Y.

Source: HII Aug. 2 Earnings Release

Guidance continues for the near term of 7% - 9% margin on shipbuilding due to their contract mix.

Contributions to the pension plan continue. In 2Q $60M was contributed to the pension and post-retirement benefit plan. This brings the YTD contribution to $84M of an expected $508M for the entire year, with the balance in 3Q/4Q.

Shareholder returns – in 2Q $280M was returned to shareholders by repurchasing 1.1 million shares and paying $32M in dividends (Yield of 1.2%). HII has a relatively small number of outstanding shares – only 44M and a $10B market cap.

Dividends have historically increased year over year. The August ’18 Ex-date dividend of $.72 is an increase of 20% from August ’17.

Recent Developments

HII has completed their 30th Arleigh Burke class destroyer

HII launched guided missile destroyer Frank E. Peterson, Jr. in July from the Ingalls Pascagoula, MS facility.

Source: HII Website

To date, Ingalls has delivered 30 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the U.S. Navy, most recently delivering USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), which was commissioned on March 24. Other destroyers currently under construction at Ingalls include Paul Ignatius (DDG 117),Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) and Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125).

HII delivers the USS Indiana Virginia-class submarine from Newport News

The USS Indiana (SSN 789) is the 16th Virginia-class submarine built as part of the teaming agreement with General Dynamics (GD) Electric Boat and the eighth delivered by Newport News.

CVN 79, the John F. Kennedy which is the second carrier in the Ford class, is 81% structurally complete. Launch will occur in late 2019 to early 2020. The recently passed National Defense Authorization Act supports procuring the next two carriers, CVN 80 and 81, in a single buy should anticipated cost savings be confirmed.

The submarine, SSN 991 USS Delaware is on track to be delivered in the first half of 2019.

And in a small, but emerging field, HII continues to participate in the Navy’s Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (UUV) program.

USS Indiana

Source: HII Website

While we all know funding is a political process with Congress but the next five years continue to look like two carriers, 10 submarines (jointly with Electric Boat), competition for 10 destroyers (with up to 5 options) and the start of the LPD 30 program.

LPD 30

In August HII received a $165.5M cost plus fixed fee for the initial procurement of long lead items for the LPD 30. These include the purchase of main engines, diesel generators, deck equipment, shafting, propellers, and valves. Construction is projected to begin in 2020. LPD 30 is the next generation of amphibious warship. Ingalls has delivered eleven San Antonio-class (LPD 17) ships to the Navy and has two more under construction. The LPD 30 Flight II is the follow-on next generation ship. LPD 30 is the first of what is expected to be 13 Flight II ships procured by the Navy. This is a great first step for HII. For those interested in further details about the current LPD amphibious ship program.

Conclusion

Mike Petters summarized the 2Q earnings conference call with “As I mentioned, this is an exciting time for our business. Not only is it the most exciting time that we've seen in shipbuilding in 30 years, but we have feeling that growth now in our TS division that with a couple of key wins in the DOE business and our footprint in the UUV business. We really see that some of the seeds we planted a few years ago are starting to sprout.”

Source: Seeking Alpha 2Q Earning Transcript

If a long term investor currently owns HII it is worth keeping. If an investor is considering defense industry holdings, adding HII on stock pullback deserves consideration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.