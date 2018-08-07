Enphase Energy - Look At The Growth Potential

With the recent synergy between Enphase and its partners, it’s clear that Enphase is growing, regardless of the negative press. Good things take time to grow, and the new management has only had about a year to turn things around, and they have. Proof of Enphase’s growth was given at the recent earnings call, so let’s look at some of the details in a positive light.

The most surprising revelation to Enphase's growth potential was news of a big mystery partner prepaying for IQ8 Ensemble; this partner has paid $2M with another $4M coming before year end; this is the result of Enphase’s superb innovation and reflects an excellent growth opportunity for the company. Furthermore, cofounder & CPO Raghu Belur’s remark that the business occurred in a region of the world where the “grid is weak or non-existent, but the opportunity is huge” was a major hint at what IQ8 means for Enphase; speculation has put the region in Africa, India, or possibly South America, since those regions will be prime candidates for IQ8 microgrid.

The mining industry may likely be the most obvious recipient since an ROI would be short due to fuel savings, so possibly this partner is providing energy solutions tied to Enphase’s latest investor. Key reasons for Enphase being chosen are most likely its 100% system reliability, AC-coupled architecture, remote firmware configuration, flexibility and simplicity of solution, and the fact that IQ8 can be curtailed without the need for expensive storage, by using sophisticated, patented, droop control technology. The South American lithium mining operations require enormous amounts of water to be pumped, so a power solution that can integrate with diesel generators and gas turbines is necessary; IQ8 microgrid just might be that new disruptor technology. For operations of this magnitude, companies like Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), GE (GE), Caterpillar (CAT) and even ABB (ABB) come to mind. Interestingly, Sunpower (SPWR) and ABB have an ongoing partnership with Sunshift , a provider of rugged solutions for the mining industry, so a vertical market potential exists for Enphase. Furthermore, some regions of the world can have ferocious swings in $/MWh, so if miners can avoid this, it will be another major selling point for IQ8 microgrid.

It’s important to understand Enphase’s leverage in this microgrid environment. Enphase’s flexible firmware integration is bi-directional, and can be programmed remotely. In microgrid regions with weak or no power grid, not having that flexibility is a handicap. For example, with SolarEdge (SEDG), control is centralized in the string inverter, and is truly static; their HDwave must be programmed via the LCD buttons on the physical inverter (p.52); then there’s an app for configuration and firmware updates, but you need local WiFi which requires a service visit. Then there’s many other models which require an RS-232 connection or an SD-card to be configured or upgraded. Enphase Energized is all about doing business in a more “open” and flexible fashion; this is more appealing to big customers because it will allow them to integrate Enphase within their own software solution. This is what the new mystery partner could signify; this deal shows that the new management at Enphase truly understands, addresses and is solving issues in vertical markets and is establishing partnerships that create "high-calorie value".

Enphase is aiming for “more than 65%” IQ7 conversion in Q3, and in regions going from fifth- to seventh-generation microinverters, that’s a 15% component parts reduction (p.23). IQ8, debuting in Q4, will have a 26% parts reduction from IQ7, so the savings will keep increasing. Enphase sold 675k microinverters in Q2, of which 22% was IQ7 class. Taking the projected Q3 $79M midpoint in revenue, if Enphase sells 701k microinverters, then this ~44% IQ7 conversion rate should equate to ~$2M in savings.

Some more notable support by Enphase’s partners is given (below) —

Solaria —

• The Power XT 355W AC module with integrated IQ7+ microinverter is already being sold by distributors; Renvu stated in July that ”many proposals are waiting for the permitting to go through [using Solaria’s AC module]…and that more installers will be using them soon”.

India —

• Almost 87% of India’s oil is imported which makes prime minister Modi’s vision of 40GW of rooftop solar a serious boon for solar companies. In less than one year, Enphase India has achieved incredible growth and is now shipping IQ7 microinverters to its partners where they are being assembled and sold tariff-free.

Panasonic —

Enphase’s IQ7X product has opened the door to the 96-cell panel market; Enphase started shipping IQ7X to “distribution and installer partners” in Q2, and this volume is currently being “ramped up” in Q3. Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), one of Enphase’s partners for the 96-cell IQ7X, expects to have product availability by the end of this year, a deal which encompasses a 500MW market.

LG —

Currently, the NeON-2 IQ6+ ACe is selling well, so LG (OTC:LGEAF) is not planning an IQ7 ACe; however, from reliable sources, a NeON-2 IQ8+ ACe may debut sometime next year out of the Huntsville, Alabama plant; an addition to the plant currently underway will produce NeON-2 panels and be capable of 500MW of annual production.

Jinko Solar —

Jinko (JKS) announced the Eagle 60 AC module in late 2017, as well as a $410M solar panel manufacturing plant in Jacksonville, Florida, this year. 2019 timeframe is probably a good projection for their ACM.

SunPower —

By the end of Q3 at the earliest, Enphase will begin selling microinverters to SunPower, as well as integrating them into SunPower’s Next Generation Technology; through SunPower’s business channels, Enphase will gain access to residential markets “in Europe, Australia and Japan”, as well as thousands of SunPower dealerships across North America, and even more importantly, a C/I solution will be developed as part of that partnership. Because SunPower’s residential product portfolio consists of over 85% AC Modules, Enphase will benefit as the sole microinverter supplier, and according to Kothandaraman, that 85% figure will continue to increase.

With SunPower being the leading provider of solar for new homes in California, Enphase will be getting all that business very soon. The California solar mandate begins in 2020, so this will be a major boon for companies like Enphase and SunPower. With the marriage of an industry leader in solar panel technology to the leader of MLPE, this synergy offers excellent growth potential. According to SunPower, the DG market will expand by 40% (p.5) by 2023, and Enphase will play a major part in that expansion. Furthermore, as panel wattages continue to increase, the cost of microinverters will decrease in almost a linear fashion, and this will increase the price-competitiveness of the product. Enphase will have a slice of this solar business for sure.

SolarWorld —

Another growth potential when the SunPower deal closes is Enphase’s access to SolarWorld. SolarWorld was one of Enphase’s original three ACM partners, and had an AC Module ready for sale when bankruptcy hit in 2017. Maybe a P-series IQ7 ACM could become part of SunPower’s low-end product portfolio. SolarWorld’s Oregon site could essentially become a hub for tariff-free ACM’s if the USTR does not exempt ACM microinverters from the 201 tariff; an appeal was filed in mid-March, and the decision from USTR is overdue.

Another major growth area for Enphase will be its new ACB storage solution integrated with Ensemble, the ASIC-embedded software which makes IQ8 microgrid possible. SunPower claimed a 35% attachment rate at their recent earnings call for storage, so a large potential for business exists. Enphase stated its ACB continues to sell well because it allows customers to get started with storage with the ability to add more later as technology improves and costs decrease. A single ACB “accessory” is comparable to 13 microinverter sales, and according to the CEO, Enphase is “definitely seeing an uptick in ACB sales in 2018 compared to 2017”. A storage announcement is coming soon, possibly at Analysts Day on the 16th; of Enphase’s ~800k customer base, many are anxiously awaiting to make the storage jump, but have held off on a “first-rev” product preferring to see what comes next. Maybe a 600W/2.4kWh dual-charge storage solution could debut which as a “micro” battery would fit very well into a system of "micro" inverters, and create the most reliable and safest energy solution on the planet.

With a low-end ACB, Enphase might be able to make inroads with the utilities that have always looked favorably upon the company (HECO, PG&E, etc). For SolarEdge, their Virtual Power Plant involves storage, but it didn’t do well in Vermont since no utility wanted to invest in 6-10kWh per household which was too high an upfront cost. If Enphase Energized could partner with the utilities, a 2.4kWh ACB might be small enough of an upfront cost to work as a utility solution — no more brownouts. With Enphase’s flexible bi-directional technology, a utility operator could fully control the storage dispatch without having to run through an Enphase server. With SolarEdge, they are the center of the universe, and this is where Enphase’s flexibility and integration ability with partner solutions will have an advantage.

Another major growth milestone for Enphase announced at the earnings call was in exceeding the gross-margin part of their 30-20-10 budgetary goal (p.13) two quarters ahead of time at 30.5%; exceeding this goal is proof that the new management is good at keeping its promises, as well as exhibiting true fiscal conservatism and operational excellence. The management should be commended, especially considering the state of Denmark more than a year ago when they arrived.

Finally, in terms of growth and strength, Enphase’s improvement in cash-conversion was reduced from 81 days a year ago to 68 days. Focus on cash-conversion may have limited Q2 and possibly Q3 revenue “seasonality” that analysts traditionally expect, but in terms of a more-consistent balance sheet and one which adheres to the new 606 accounting, this is positive. After generating cash via A/P and inventory in Q2, it is likely that A/R will be reduced in Q3 to generate cash, and this impacts the Q3 revenue guidance. It is anticipated that Enphase management has set a short-term objective of 60-day cash-conversion and longer-term 45-day A/R.

It is further anticipated that Enphase has an objective to generate cash from the topic 606 contract assets and liabilities where there was a $5.6M reduction in Q2, and $19.849M is still due in the remainder of 2018 according to the Q2 10Q.

Last month, Enphase (ENPH) experienced an organized short attack, and there will always be those seeking gains through nefarious means, but then there are respected investors, like TJ Rodgers, John Doerr, Isidoro Quiroga and many others, who believe in the company’s long-term vision and end-game, where the real pot of gold is found; these investors recognize Enphase for the superiority of its products in terms of reliability, safety, performance and longevity, and they understand the true disruptor technology which Enphase’s IQ represents. This attack has proven that the road to MLPE victory for Enphase will not be bloodless, but Enphase will survive.

In summary, Enphase promised “incremental” progress for Q2, and they delivered, along with the bombshell SunPower surprise. Results trump falsehoods, and that is what investors are getting. HC Wainwright, Oppenheimer and Riley/FBR maintain a “buy” rating on Enphase, so those are excellent votes of confidence. SolarEdge’s growth exploded after they partnered with SolarCity back in 2014; Enphase has multiple partners, so maybe their growth will be exponential given the magnitude of IQ8's market. In years to come, Enphase Energized™ may be synonymous with Intel Inside™ giving its partners powerful brand name value. With big partners already prepaying for IQ8, it shows that demand is already forming for this new grid-independent product, and this will increase growth for Enphase Energy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.