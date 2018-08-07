Noble Corp. Second-Quarter Results Analysis

We are entering an early stage of a long-trend reversal as we speak, and at this stage, NE presents an excellent opportunity for a prudent accumulation.

While Noble reported lukewarm results overall, it was clear that the message was that the offshore drilling industry is on its way to recovering from a terrible market environment.

Image: Jack-up Noble Sam Turner

Noble Corporation (NE) is showing signs of life this quarter, and while the situation is still viewed as a struggling environment for the offshore drilling industry, we have witnessed recently some encouraging developments that give us reasons to be more optimistic both in the premium Jack-ups and floaters' segments.

The Noble July fleet status is another confirmation that a slow rig recovery is at hand, especially in the jack-ups' segment. One definite clue is the recent contract awarded to the drillship Tom Madden for two wells in Guyana. However, the amount of additional backlog is still insufficient to stop the backlog dilution, but it is a good start nonetheless.

As oil prices are beginning to get a steady momentum and are solidly trading above $70 per barrel, the rig contracting activity and utilization are on the rise; asset values are increasing. Optimism starts to get some serious lift.

Consequently, we are entering an early stage of a long-trend reversal as we speak, and at this stage, NE presents an excellent opportunity for a prudent accumulation, as I have written in my preceding article.

NE data by YCharts

Julie J. Robertson the CEO echoed this new optimism in the conference call:

We believe that for the balance of 2018 current trends indicate improvement from the second quarter. And we believe you will see this in higher operating days in our jackup and floating fleet once operations commence in the Noble Clyde Boudreaux, Noble Sam Hartley and the Noble Tom Madden.

Noble Corporation PLC - Balance Sheet history. The raw numbers

Noble 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 804.3 793.6 896.7 857.7 612.0 894.8 385.2 410.2 363.0 278.1 266.2 329.6 235.16 258.37 Net Income in $ Million 178.4 159.0 325.8 −152.2 105.5 322.9 −55.1 −1,303.0 −301.7 −96.21 −99.48 −12.98 -142.33 -628.06 EBITDA $ Million 445.1 434.3 601.6 110.1 324.5 630.0 153.6 −1,223.0 182.8 110.6 82.4 29.58 64.45 -713.06 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 22% 20.0% 36.3% 0 17.2% 36.1% 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.72 0.64 1.32 −0.62 0.42 1.28 −0.23 −5.30 −1.24 −0.38 −0.40 −0.10 -0.58 -2.55 Cash from operations in $ Million 368.6 399.3 484.4 510.1 172.4 686.8 103.5 165.6 141.9 112.4 44.8 154.9 54.91 -1.02 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 118.3 90.4 71.4 142.5 89.3 69.6 433.1 67.9 38.4 29.2 19.1 71.3 33.82 42.06 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 250.3 308.9 413.0 367.6 83.1 617.2 −329.7 97.7 103.5 83.2 25.7 83.6 21.1 -43.08 Cash and short-term investments $ Billion 0.08 0.25 0.16 0.51 0.24 0.82 0.43 0.73 0.52 0.60 0.61 0.66 0.46 0.41 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 4.86 4.84 4.49 4.46 4.16 4.13 4.13 4.34 4.04 4.04 4.05 4.05 3.84 3.84 Dividend per share in $ 0.375 0.375 0.375 0.15 0.15 0.02 0.02 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 242.7 242.0 242.0 242.0 242.8 252.3 243.2 243.2 244.2 244.8 244.9 245.0 246.2 246.7 Backlog 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 NE Backlog in $ billion 9.4 8.7 8.1 6.9 6.2 4.1 4.7 3.3 3.5 3.2 3.2 3.0 2.8

Source: Noble Filings and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Backlog discussion

1 - Quarterly revenues

Noble Corp. indicated a net loss attributable to the company of $628 million or $2.55 per diluted share. Included in the published figures was a non-cash pre-tax charge of $793 million or $2.06 per diluted share, due to the impairment of three new rigs and specific capital spares.

It was a partial impairment on the drillship, Bully, Noble Bully I and the semisubmersible Paul Romano. Also, the semisubmersible Noble Dave Beard has been retired from service, and the company has decided to retire the semi-submersibles Noble Amos Runner and the Noble Alan Hay, both of which were fully impaired previously.

Without this impairment indicated above, Noble would have reported a second-quarter net loss attributable to the company of $121 million or $0.49 per diluted share.

Revenues were down 7.1% compared to a year ago and 9.9% sequentially.

2 - Free cash flow

Free cash flow is an essential element that should always be carefully evaluated when looking at a long-term investment. FCF should be sufficient and of course, material, if we can consider the business model as viable.

Total FCF ("TTM") is now $87.3 million.

Thus, NE is passing the FCF test despite a negative FCF of $43.1 million this quarter.

3 - Quarterly Backlog history and discussion

As at June 31, 2018, the company's contract backlog totaled $2.6 billion, with $1.6 billion attributable to the floating fleet and $1.0 billion to the jack-up fleet.

The market is getting some momentum as explained above, and the company is hopeful that tendering activity in both floaters and jack-ups will translate to some contracts starting in early 2019 or even sooner. While the jack-up now shows signs of a full recovery, the floaters' market is still lagging behind, but activity seems to pick up. In the conference call, Robert W. Eifler said:

We reported on our last conference call in May that the premium jackup market was in transition to full scale recovery mode. There is now little doubt that this is the case. And, more importantly, visibility for premium jackups is expanding into 2019 and beyond and pricing is improving in certain markets. ... In the floating rig sector, evidence of improving fundamentals continues to mount. Utilization has ticked higher. Attrition continues at a steady pace. FIDs are expected to double this year over last, and early customer CapEx estimates predict higher spending than in previous years... There are presently over 50 public tenders outstanding for floating rigs and customers have their eye on contracting the best available units. We expect demand for these premium units to improve going into 2019.

Unfortunately, the day rates have not improved significantly, and the average gig duration is still limited. I believe the recovery will be a U shape recovery until day rates start to move up again.

Robert W. Eifler said:

So, I think the way to think about it is that we haven't seen leading edge dayrates move in quite some time. And, frankly, we don't expect them to move in the near-term through the rest of 2018.

4 - Net debt

Net debt is about $3.43 billion as of June 31, 2018, which is not a threat with a limited CapEx for the next few years. Total liquidity at June 30 was $2.2 billion comprised of cash and equivalents of $411 million and availability under revolving credit facilities of $1.8 billion.

In early 2018, Noble completed a $750 million senior guaranteed notes offering and a concurrent tender transaction. Noble reduced its aggregate debt maturing through 2022 to approximately $391 million.

Commentary and Technical analysis (short-term)

Noble Corporation released its second-quarter 2018 results on August 3, 2018. While Noble reported lukewarm results overall, it was clear that the message was that the offshore drilling industry is on its way to recovering from a terrible market environment which started almost three years ago. However, the floaters' segment is still weak, but signs of an imminent improvement are here. The contract awarded to the Tom Madden in Guyana for two firm wells is really a good sign.

As indicated in my preceding article, the technical analysis short-term is reflecting this "in-between" situation, and we may see an uptrend firmly developing. We will have to be very cautious and watch the future oil prices seriously.

Technical analysis

NE is showing a new rising channel pattern using the $5.60 low in early August. The line resistance is now $7.20 and the line support is about $5.75.

The graph above is not showing the line resistance of the new rising channel pattern. For the ones who are interested, it is formed by the $4.40 in mid-June and the recent low at $5.55 (I recommend to add at this level) creates a parallel line to the line resistance indicated in violet. The rising channel patterns are considered short-term bullish which means NE could eventually cross $7 later this year, at which point I recommend a partial selling.

However, it is crucial to trade and invest in the offshore drilling sector while keeping an eye on the oil prices. Most of the offshore drillers are trading in correlation with the oil prices and any future weakness could result in a sell-off.

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me on the oil sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am day trading NE occasionally.