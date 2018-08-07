L Brands: The Secret Is Out

(Image source: https://giving-evidence.com/privacy/)

Introduction

I’ve seen a few articles come out, some for and some against jumping into a negligee this far from christmas. L Brands (LB), does not need much of an introduction, but it’s important to remember the catalog of companies they have when deciding if taking a stake makes sense. The most recognized is Victoria Secret for reasons I’ll touch on briefly below, but Bath & Body Works is turning into a growth story and Pink (the hipper and more comfortable version of Victoria Secret) also seems to be attracting a different kind of consumer. L Brands also has Henri Bendel (high end handbags and jewelry), and La Senza (a Canadian version of Victoria Secret). I personally have never been in the last two, so can only surmise their capabilities and appeal. Besides engaging in a deeper macro conversation about retail and how I think it relates to the L Brands story, I’m going to look at some of the major points other contributors have brought up and give my take as The Knife Catcher.

The three most recent articles written by contributors (Jon Opper, Global Dividend, and Individual Trader). As of now it’s two Buys and one Sell. I’ll go on the record and add another Buy to the list.

For those familiar with my beloved, yet short lived rating system of falling knives (it was hard to keep up), I’d give L Brands a ⅘ Sharp Knife rating. As you’ll see in my article and through interpreting the other contributors, L Brands at these prices are worth sticking your hand in. I’ll include my own purchasing process towards the end, but I’m squeezing into this one-piece with full gusto.

The main points brought up by my fellow contributors and what I’ll be discussing in more of a technical approach will be the following:

Annualized Returns

P/E & Competitor Comparisons

Dividend

Macro Analysis

But now let’s start with some GoodYear Blimp analysis first and see if there are any themes other than sheer fundamentals at play.

(Image source: Gisele)

The first thing to consider is the overall lackluster brand appeal and marketing Victoria Secret has had the past few years, ever since Gisele Bundchen retired. I’d kind of relate it to when Tiger Woods took himself out of the game of golf for a long stretch (due to his off the course activity), analysts predicted billions of dollars were lost because the growing lack of interest younger people had playing golf and all the coolness and international appeal Tiger brought to an otherwise secluded country club setting, had once again left. Interestingly enough, his return has not exactly reversed that trend, and golf may indeed be on a long decline, but that’s a Par 5 discussion and I promise to get this done in 3. So Victoria Secret, with all their angels and fanfare, seem to have lost that “IT” factor with Gisele leaving. Now, I’ll admit, I’m no longer paying attention to the new starlets of Victoria Secret, but even I’d know if a Gisele like star was turning heads during the fashion show (my significant other would tell me).

The other major hurdle is simply a change in trends. Comfort, athletic, leisure, form fitting, or when you combine them all together and get some form of LuluLemon (LULU) and every other type of yoga chic wear, is making its way into every coffee shop, city center, PTA meeting, and actual yoga studio this side of the Atlantic. Let us not forget the rise of Aerie (AEO) and their ability to go after Victoria Secret's bottomline. It’s why I think Pink will need to continue to offset stagnant growth from Victoria Secret, as the trend for leisure wear and functionality trumps the desire to be overtly desired and possibly uncomfortable.

Which brings me to my next macro point -- switching from romantically overt (intimate lingerie) to romantically functional (bath & body). And as the name would indicate Bath & Body Works is all about making women (and probably men too), feel great inside and out. I know this because I am reminded to go there for gifts. And the company should make shareholders feel great on the inside and out too, up 10% in total comp sales last month. To use a Peter Lynch strategy, if your significant other goes on and on about the quality of the products, the stores character or ambiance, or a mixture of a few different ingredients, it’s worth looking into.

So in concluding on my general macro view of L Brands, I do see continued dampening of Victoria Secret sales, as more money continues to go towards leisure and active wear, as well as functional products and brands like Bath & Body Works. However, the slowing of growth in VS should not take away from the growth industries like Bath & Body Works, nor the possibility for Pink to become that hybrid of fun and comfortable. And as fashion is cyclical, VS could come back into its own in the future.

Annualized Return

Jon Opper, in his piece detailed the nine-year track record providing a 67% annualized return. This is impressive to say the least. However; it doesn't automatically throw up a buy rating to me. In any sector, past profits don't always equal future gains. It becomes more so depending on the sector we’re speaking of and the cyclical nature of the industry is taken into account. Fashion is definitely cycle and so are fashion trends, so I wouldn't hold too much water for this being the major reason you’d buy into L Brands -- but may provide some comfort if you do.

P/E & Competitor Comparisons

(Chart Source: Charles Schwab)

Looking at the price fluctuations, and how it relates to P/E, personally gets me excited (the potential for a legitimate yield while I wait does too and we’ll discuss shortly). As the chart above will show, L Brands has had peaks and valleys the past three years. While I'm still not convinced of a buy and hold strategy with this stock (based on the three year decline), the current price point does seem to fit a pattern engineered for growth in the upcoming months -- especially during the holiday season.

The P/E is currently ~ 11 while the average for the retail sector sits around 19. Chico’s (CHS) is at ~13, American Eagle (AEO) is ~22 for some context. The company’s P/E average is also much higher typically, in the high teens or even 20s a few years back. To me, it either means analysts assume reduced earnings and missed expectations in the upcoming quarters, or the stock will slowly go back up to a higher multiple. It’s important to note, that overall comps were up, but Victoria Secret, their flagship brand was down. In my opinion that’s even more of a reason to buy the fear. A low P/E and low P/E to their peers isn't a silver bullet, but it provides me enough of a starting point to get excited.

The Dividend

Global Dividend takes a different approach and is not a fan of L Brands. He cites that even though the dividend is at 7%, the coverage is less than fully covered. “Free cash flow, rather is at $618 million in the last twelve months relative to dividends paid of $682 million.” This does give me pause, but I weigh yield with potential for capital appreciation, so even if a cut were to occur, which seems unlikely at the moment, it would only boost their balance sheets and raise the price (probably after an initial uproar and 5% decline in stock price).

Conclusion

There are a lot of ways to invest in stocks that come off as potentially risky with headwinds still to come. For L Brands, getting in at the low 30s with 50% of your position should be fine. You can slowly accumulate if the price remains where it does after further earnings guidance, and if any potential dividend cut or lower than expected earnings were to occur, you can average down as it may hit the high 20s. I personally see this as another opportunity to buy a retail company that many deem to be threatened by the Retailageddon, like the ones I’ve written about before, and successfully traded, including (VFC), Target (TGT), and Macy’s (M).

