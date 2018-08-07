Enel Generacion Chile Offers A Nice Dividend

The last investing cycle is ending soon. This should increase EBITDA and dividends.

Investors should expect a dividend between 6% and 7% with growth potential.

Enel Generacion Chile (EOCC) is down almost 30% in the last 6 months, alongside with most Latin American utilities, which have been hit due to various currency and political concerns. However, EOCC is a 100% Chilean utility. This gives it relative currency stability alongside the strongest economy in Latin America.

The company currently yields around 7% with potential growth coming from the commissioning of new power plants.

Investors should watch how the Chilean dividend withholding tax applies to foreign ownership of EOCC. Enjoy the video for a more detailed analysis.

