Dividend Ideas | Utilities  | Chile

Enel Generacion Chile Offers A Nice Dividend

|
About: Enel Generacion Chile S.A. (EOCC)
by: Sven Carlin

Summary

Investors should expect a dividend between 6% and 7% with growth potential.

The last investing cycle is ending soon. This should increase EBITDA and dividends.

Revenues streams are secured with government contracts.

Enel Generacion Chile (EOCC) is down almost 30% in the last 6 months, alongside with most Latin American utilities, which have been hit due to various currency and political concerns. However, EOCC is a 100% Chilean utility. This gives it relative currency stability alongside the strongest economy in Latin America.

The company currently yields around 7% with potential growth coming from the commissioning of new power plants.

Investors should watch how the Chilean dividend withholding tax applies to foreign ownership of EOCC. Enjoy the video for a more detailed analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.