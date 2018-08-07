You Should Buy Sorrento Before It Reaches New Highs

There are many near-term catalysts that can boost the value of the stock.

"Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and make a new ending" - Maria Robinson

Sorrento Therapeutics is one of those opportunities you see quite rarely. In the past, its management team had serious issues that provoked hedge fund Wildcat Capital Management to call them out in its letter. However, since then, Sorrento has been focused on creating a robust pipeline and delivering shareholder value through strategic moves. If you can weather through short-term price volatility and remain patient, it is a great opportunity at the current price.

Sorrento Therapeutics is a beginning-to-end clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and manufactures therapies. At its core, it is an antibody discovery company that identifies validated targets to use against diseases such as cancer. Over the past year, the stock has returned over 200% to investors- reaching highs of $10.65. Recently, the stock price has fallen on relatively no news and we think that it's poised to come roaring back up.

There are many near-term catalysts that could drive the price of the stock in the next 12-18 months including a listing on the Hong Kong exchange, generation of early data on the CD38 CAR-T program, ZTlido approval in the EU and completion of several RTX studies.

China Listing

Sorrento is planning to do a corporate entity listing on the Hong Kong exchange in 2019 for their immuno-oncology programs. This makes sense because of the company's growing presence in China. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Levena Biopharma has three subsidiaries in China according to their 10-K. Last year, they announced the completion of a manufacturing facility to support their pipeline. Also, Sorrento and 3SBio have a joint venture in China (owned 49% by Sorrento) to undertake clinical trials for CEA CAR-T. Last, Sorrento and Lee’s pharma are undertaking clinical trials in China for an anti PDL1 antibody (ZKAB001).

Historically, companies have appreciated when they were listed on the Hong Kong Exchange, and we expect the same to happen to Sorrento. For example, one of the benchmarks on the Hong Kong Exchange for Sorrento is Genscript, which has a market cap that is the equivalent of $6B USD. Meanwhile, Sorrento's U.S. market cap is $550 million.

Chinese venture capitalists and private equity funds have been pouring money into US Biotech companies (So much so that their investments so far in 2018 have already surpassed the record set for the whole of 2017). To put things in perspective, these funds raised north of $40 billion last year but have only invested $11.7 billion domestically. While the investments to US biotechs undercut the success and legitimacy of Chinese companies, it shows China’s increased focus on medicine.

Source: NAI 500 Website

Corporate Structure

To understand the fundamentals of Sorrento, one has to dive deep into their corporate structure. To break it down simply, we have created a flowchart of the company and its subsidiaries through information in their 10-K.

In addition to the subsidiaries above, Sorrento also maintains 100% ownership of its manufacturing corporation, Bioserv Corporation. They have two manufacturing facilities on both coasts in the US which allows them to maintain control from the creation to the delivery of therapies, something that could speed up the regulatory process. With this subsidiary, Sorrento has the ability to manufacture a cargo of drugs for any given therapeutic target and provide end-to-end treatment for a patient. We think this gives Sorrento a competitive advantage when compared to other small-cap immuno oncology businesses.

Furthermore, they maintain 100% ownership in Ark Animal Health for the care and treatment of animals struggling with diseases. The subsidiary will use Sorrento's RTX to treat canine bone cancer pain. To us, this was a smart move because it allows them to test potential breakthroughs in animals that could later be applied for human use; it will also produce additional revenue streams.

In the past, as Wildcat mentioned in its letter, this level of complexity has damaged the company because of a lack of focus and dilutive stock deals - saying, "The company has repeatedly demonstrated an utter lack of fiscal and operational discipline." They continued to talk about how the company was burning cash on buying companies that didn't serve a purpose. Wildcat pointed out several important points and brought operational problems to the eyes of shareholders.

After digging deep into each subsidiary, we agree that some of its subsidiaries have not delivered on their promises, but we don't see this as much of a concern anymore. While it may be true that Sorrento has burned cash for unnecessary reasons in the past, its recent management team has shown an increased concentration on CAR programs and their pain-killer - RTX.

These are the pipeline candidates that have the most market potential so we assume that management is shifting its focus away from their own personal gain and making moves to create actual value in the company. The CEO even remarked on the Hong Kong IPO by saying "We believe our shareholders will be best served by not separating our core immuno-oncology development assets and simplifying our organizational structure."

For this reason, we will talk about the pipeline candidates that Sorrento's resources are concentrated on.

CAR Programs

CAR-T cell therapy is a relatively new approach that is being explored as an alternative to traditional treatments for several forms of cancer. They target cancer cells and strengthen the immune system against cancer. CAR-T companies have generated a lot of publicity recently especially after Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) and Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) have acquired Juno and Kite respectively.

Sorrento’s competitive advantage in the CAR-T space is in its ability to discover antibodies within the company through its G-MAB library: "one of the largest and most diverse fully human antibody libraries in the industry," The antibody library platform was designed to "facilitate the rapid identification and selection of highly specific monoclonal antibody (MAB) therapeutic product candidates." It allows the company to produce multiple antibodies each with highly specific binding characteristics.

CD38: an effective target for multiple myeloma

Sorrento has been mostly focused on their CD38 CAR T program managed by TNK therapeutics. The therapy has a sizable opportunity - it will be used for the treatment of multiple myeloma(MM), a market worth $22B.

They have entered into a partnership with Celularity for this candidate. Celularity was a company spun off Celgene to create placental-derived cell therapies. Their management is top-class with notable names including Robert Hariri, John Sculley, and Peter Diamandis. Celularity's confidence in handing over 25% of the company to Sorrento is an indication that management has significantly improved. To us, this validates Sorrento's CD38 program as a potential breakthrough in the treatment of MM.

Anti-CD38 antibodies are currently being used in treatment with Multiple Myeloma. Most notably, Jansen’s Darzalex (Daratumumab). Darzalex works by binding to CD38 and causing apoptosis (programmed cell death) of MM cells.

Sorrento's approach to CD38 differs in many ways. Sorrento's treatment uses a different binding site than Darzalex. The company's G-MAB library can be used to produce multiple antibodies against CD38 and allows researchers to pick an Anti-CD38 RNA sequence that can offer greater specificity when targeting cancer cells.

Due to the success of Darzalex, we assign a higher probability that the drug will be approved due to its more specific binding affinity. Given this, Sorrento’s therapy will potentially top Darzalex.

Sorrento has shown promising preclinical data with CD38 and has moved on to a P1 trial currently being studied at the University of Pennsylvania, Abramson Cancer Center and Roger Williams Medical Center. The program's lead investigator is Edward Stadtmauer, MD, section chief of Hematologic Malignancies at Abramson Cancer Center. We expect to receive clinical data as early as 2H18

Sorrento estimates that the program will move on to P2 by 2Q19.

2nd generation CAR-T

A huge point of innovation for Sorrento is their 2nd generation CAR-T therapy. It has produced promising preclinical data and has shown that it is functionally similar to retrovirally-transduced CAR-T cells. Because it uses non-viral genetic modification and allogeneic donor cells: "it may translate into faster development timelines, more cost-effective cGMP manufacturing and possible removal of the regulatory requirement to follow patients for 15 years post-treatment."

Sorrento's partnership with Celularity is a key advantage for them, allowing them to create CAR-T cells from placental stem cells. This offers a more personalized approach to CAR-T therapy as stem cells can be re-engineered for each individual patient. Sorrento plans to submit IND-filings of multiple next-generation CAR-T programs in 2018 and beyond.

We think that the submission of INDs for this program is incredibly important because it will show investors how innovative Sorrento really is. We can expect a lot of media attention upon these IND submissions because nobody else in the industry is taking an approach like this.

Source: Investor Presentation July 2018

Pain Medication Assets

RTX (Resiniferatoxin)

Sorrento acquired RTX when they bought Sherrington Pharmaceuticals in 2013. We believe that RTX will create a paradigm shift in the approach to fighting terminal cancer pain. Many investors overlook the potential of RTX.

For those who survive cancer, the most fearsome symptom regardless of cancer type will be the pain. More than half of cancer patients have insufficient pain control, and about a quarter of them actually die in pain. RTX is being developed at a time that regulators are trying to solve the opioid crisis. There are over 350000 patients suffering from terminal cancer-related pain in the US alone. We believe treating human patients with cancer-related pain represents a large market opportunity for RTX while also curing a huge problem for cancer survivors.

Unlike opioids, RTX cuts off pain-sensing neurons to the brain. RTX binds and activates the transient receptor potential vanilloid 1 (TRPV1). TRPV1 is prominently expressed on nerve cells that function to provide a sensation of scalding heat and pain. When RTX is injected into the spine (intrathecally, epidurally or intra-articularly), it disables TRPV1 neurons while also stopping the transmission of pain signals. RTX has shown the ability to directly interact with nerve cells without affecting senses like touch.

The picture below details the progress Sorrento has made with RTX and shows when we can expect catalysts for new data. Phase 1 studies will be completed as early as by the end of 2018.

Source: Investor Presentation, July 2018.

ZTlido™

Sorrento recently got approval for their drug ZTlido. ZTlido is a lidocaine patch for the treatment of relieving the pain post-herpetic neuralgia. Postherpetic neuralgia is a painful condition that affects the nerve fibers and skin. It is a complication of shingles, and shingles is a complication of chickenpox.

The drug's advantage when compared to other patches is its adhesion technology. While Lidoderm, developed by Teikoku Pharma in the USA requires 700mg/patch, ZTlido only requires 36mg/patch to achieve the same dose of the drug. More than 100 million prescription lidocaine patches were sold in the US during 2017. Earlier in 2018, the FDA approved the commercialization of the new and improved ZTlido and Sorrento Therapeutics expects the launch/availability to begin towards the end of 2018.

According to Silex's website, ZTlido may have a potential approval in 4Q 2018 in the EU. Based on the approval in the US, we reckon a high probability of approval and commercialization in the EU which should be a catalyst to the stock later.

Source: Scilex Pharmaceutical Website

Conclusion/Summary

For all the reasons mentioned above, we believe Sorrento is an attractive opportunity. When buying an early stage biotech, you are investing in the potential of the science. Sorrento's science is particularly innovative and will solve various problems associated with cancer. We hope the facts clearly demonstrate the potential of this company and encourage investors to remain patient for the next 12-18 months if they buy this stock.

Summary of potential catalysts to stock price (estimates) in order:

Completion of RTX P1B study (epidural administration) 2H18.

ZTlido commercial launch in US 4Q18.

ZTlido approval in EU 4Q18.

Next generation CART IND submission in 4Q18 and beyond.

Published P1 Studies of RTX (intrathecal administration) 1Q19.

Hong Kong Listing 1Q19.

CD38 moving on to P2 2Q19.

Potential to present data for Anti-PDL1 Antibody in 2H19.

Upsides:

Commercialization of pain management products with Ark Animal Health.

Downsides:

Delays in IND submissions.

Delays in ZTlido commercial launch.

Poor clinical data.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRNE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.