The FAANGs: What Do Their Financial Statements Tell Us?

Of the FAANGs, the superior company both in terms of quality and price is Facebook.

First, a little quiz. Scroll down to the bottom of this article for the answers, some of which surprised me.

Which of the FAANGs has appreciated the most since 2009? Which is the most stable in terms of cash earnings and stock price volatility? Which is the fastest growing when earnings, revenue, book value per share, gross profit, operating income, free cash flow and revenues are all considered? Which has the highest five-year average return on capital? Which improved the most (in terms of return on capital) over the last 12 months?

For readers familiar with Michael Lewis’ book Moneyball (and movie by the same name), we take a "moneyball" approach to investing. The underlying principle is that companies with declining debt/equity ratios (or no debt at all), with improving margins and growing sales, outperform, over time, those with the opposite characteristics. We follow changes in the hundreds of financial statement trends that determine return on capital, leverage and liquidity. At the center of our process is an emphasis on cash (rather than GAAP) earnings. Our approach assesses a premium to companies that can grow with disproportionately small capital expenditures. Free cash flow is defined as net income (after deduction of one-time tax credits related to recent tax cuts) plus depreciation minus five-year average capital expenditures. No adjustment is made for fluctuations in inventory or receivables, although those are the primary considerations in our quality of earnings assessment.

Of the FAANGs, the company that requires the least in capital expenditures to grow is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Suppliers bear the burden. The company that requires the most in the way of capital expenditures to grow: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amazon’s capital expenditure requirement however is still well below that of the average public company: 40% below vs. Apple’s 80% advantage. (All numbers based on five-year averages).

The five FAANGs are all truly exceptional by every measure – return on capital, balance sheet strength, stability, quality of earnings. In this article I rate them by risk/reward according to their emerging financial statement trends, although none are risky by the standards of the overall market. Of course, in the short term, anything can happen. We investors operate in a field of probabilities rather than certainties.

Measures of FAANG quality:

Overall FAANG growth rate positive 41% vs. negative 4% for public companies as a whole. (Our growth measure emphasizes free cash flow growth, but also includes growth in revenues, book value, operating income, dividends and gross profit). Five-year, free cash flow return on capital 19% vs. 1% for the market as a whole. Twelve-month change in free cash flow up 14% vs. down 2% for all public companies. Quality of earnings (inventory, receivables, capital expenditure growth versus free cash flow growth) 74 out of 100 for the FAANGs, 11 for the overall market. Capital expenditures 26% of cash flow versus 87% for all public companies. Interest coverage by operating free cash flow: 56 times for the FAANGs, 13 times for all public companies. Debt 7% of fixed capital for the FAANGs vs. 39% for the overall market (equity calculated based on estimated intrinsic value).

To condense this all down into a number for comparison purposes, we assess:

The risk reward number for the FAANGs at 1.96. Their upside is 1.96 times the estimated downside risk. For the market as a whole that number is 0.1. In other words, the FAANGs have a risk reward ratio that's 19.6 times superior to that of the overall market.

The FAANG risk is 35 (out of 300) vs. 81 for the overall market

81 for the overall market The FAANG upside 68 out of 100. The upside for all public companies is 7, or approximately one-tenth the upside of the FAANGs.

The FAANGs’ exceptional profitability and balance sheet strength is reflected in price. The group trades at a price-to-free-cash-flow ratio of 65 vs. 29 for the overall market.

Summarized, our risk/reward weighting:

(1) RISK

Stability: Free Cash Flow and Stock Price (25% weighting)

Balance Sheet Strength (25% weight)

Balance Sheet Trend (25% weight)

Quality of Earnings (25% weight)

(2) REWARD/UPSIDE POTENTIAL

Return on Equity (20% weight)

Balance Sheet Trend (20% weight)

Quality of Earnings (20% weight)

Return on Capital Improvement (20% weight)

Growth (20% weight)

We’ve developed Python software that helps us in this research and use it to analyze risk in the portfolios of investment managers. We also use this software to trade options, primarily as sellers of premium. We are sellers of call options in the current market. Buffett says that when the tide goes out you can tell who is wearing a bathing suit and who isn’t. We’re skinny dipping.

The company with the most risk of the group, according to our analysis, is Google/Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The company with the least, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Our ranking gives weight to the company’s cash position, debt level in relation to equity and stable free cash flow.

In terms of upside potential, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) comes in first, Google/Alphabet lowest, but even Google has much more upside than the overall market. According to our analysis, Google has four times the upside of the overall market.

When risk is adjusted for reward, which is the appropriate standard for all but short-term traders, we rank the FAANGs in this order:

FB - Facebook Inc AMZN – Amazon.com Inc NFLX - Netflix Inc AAPL - Apple Inc GOOG - Alphabet Inc

In terms of relationship of current price to intrinsic value, we rank the FAANGs in this order, most attractive to least:

AMZN – Amazon.com Inc FB - Facebook Inc AAPL - Apple Inc GOOG - Alphabet Inc NFLX - Netflix Inc

Below you can find a more complete exploration of the relative value of these companies. We like to consider quality of business separately from value, and then compare the two, rather than assess value as a part of risk/reward. Combining the two, which we did up until about a year ago, can partially obscure a company’s quality of franchise or competitive position, and can thus emphasize companies that offer a compromise between quality and price.

Notes on Business Quality

Occam's Razor (also Ockham's Razor or Ocham's Razor; Latin: lex parsimoniae "law of parsimony") is the problem-solving principle that the simplest solution tends to be the right one. When presented with competing hypotheses to solve a problem, one should select the solution with the fewest assumptions.

Wikipedia

Investment analysis is rife with conjecture and bias (“Company A isn’t much this year, but just wait ‘till next”). There is a role for that, but since the market for conjecture and bias is amply supplied, we’ve opted to concentrate on a detailed study of facts.

Simplicity is profound. I think that Keith Jarrett said that. The simplest and clearest single measure of the quality of a business is, in our opinion, the ability of a company to compound cash earnings. Truly exceptional businesses grow cash earnings as fast, or faster, than fixed capital. Very few businesses accomplish this. Weak businesses add to capital (via stock, debt) to achieve static or declining profitability. Strong businesses, although growing earnings, are unable to grow earnings as fast as capital. Exceptional businesses earn the same or a higher percentage return (most years) on the prior year’s starting capital plus accumulated earnings. That enables earnings to compound, year after year, with a monotony that bores all but a company’s owners.

Here, in graph form, are the cash returns on capital of the FAANG companies over the last five years. The straighter the line, the better a company is at compounding. The steeper the incline, the more significant the improvement in a company’s profitability.

Facebook

Amazon.com Inc Apple Inc NFLX - Netflix Inc GOOG - Alphabet Inc

As the graphs suggest, even exceptional businesses are human enterprises (as opposed to machines). They operate in resistant mediums (competition for customers and talent, evolving technology, human error, politics, etc.), and thus are subject to vagaries, as are all of us, and our enterprises.

Activity in war is movement in a resistant medium.

Clausewitz on War

Facebook

The most important Facebook financial statement trend: The company’s return on capital over the last 12 months was an exceptional 30%, up from 25.5% over the prior 12 months. This is despite having over half of its total fixed capital in cash. Yes, margins were down a little in the latest 12 months, but the decline was more than made up by revenues that increased over 45%, truly phenomenal for a company of Facebook’s substantial size.

Other financial statement observations:

Capital expenditures are only 20% of cash flow, second lowest of the FAANGs.

Trailing twelve-month improvement in free cash flow vs. prior 12 months, 22%, second highest of the FAANGs.

Facebook tied with Amazon as having the most stable year-to-year free cash flow of the FAANGs.

Overall, Facebook has the least financial statement risk of the FAANGs.

Price to free cash flow ratio of 27 times vs. overall growth of 44%, the only FAANG to sell at a PEG ratio (price to free cash flow per share) of less than growth.

Free cash flow and net income per share: The degree of similarity between the two is another measure of quality.

Based on quality of business and our risk/reward assessment, Facebook is the superior investment of the five FAANGs. After the recent weakness in the stock price, it also happens to be the most reasonably priced. More on how we calculate value toward the end of this article.

AMZN - Amazon.com Inc

Amazon does not lead in by any single measure, other than free cash flow stability (it is tied with Facebook), but it comes in second by a number of measures:

Quality of earnings: score of 86 vs. 74 for the FAANGs and 12 for the overall market.

74 for the FAANGs and 12 for the overall market. Stock price appreciation since 2009, both in percentage terms and stability.

Price to free cash flow ratio (68) versus a growth rate of 60%.

Trailing twelve-month return on capital (32%).

Quality of earnings.

Upside potential and overall risk/reward potential.

Growth:

NFLX - Netflix Inc

Important financial statement trends:

The fastest growing of the FAANGs. Overall growth: 69% for Netflix 41% for all FAANGs Negative 4% for the overall market.



That's undoubtedly why Netflix is the priciest of the group, trading, for instance, at a PEG ratio of 161 vs. 65 for FAANGs as a group.

The lowest average return on capital by free cash flow of all of the FAANGs over the last five years, but the biggest improvement (up 30%), in the last 12 months. The FAANGs, as a group, improved 14% vs. negative 4% for the market as a whole. (The return on capital number in the chart above shows only a slight improvement because it is based on operating income as opposed to free cash flow. We consider both in our analysis, although emphasize free cash flow).

negative 4% for the market as a whole. (The return on capital number in the chart above shows only a slight improvement because it is based on operating income as opposed to free cash flow. We consider both in our analysis, although emphasize free cash flow). Only average financial strength, one of the weakest of the exceptionally strong FAANGs.

GOOG - Alphabet Inc

Alphabet is the only FAANG to experience declining margins over the latest 12 months:

Other important financial statement trends:

The slowest growing of the FAANGs.

GOOG is the least stable of the FAANGs in terms of both stock price and free cash flow, although it is still much more stable than the overall market. GOOG’s score by this measure is 50 vs. 32 for the overall market, and 65 for the FAANGs (including GOOG).

AAPL - Apple Inc

Important financial statement trends:

The most profitable, overall, of the FAANGS over the last five years (at a return on capital by free cash flow of 33%). The superb return, on average, is the reason AAPL had the smallest improvement in profitability over the last 12 months (at 1%) of the group. It’s difficult to improve when you are best of an exceptional group.

The only FAANG to pay a dividend, yielding 1.3%. We rate the dividend as “Secure and Growing.” It's covered 4.6 times by free cash flow. Dividend-paying companies, as a whole, cover dividends by 1.65 times.

Value

To put our estimates in perspective, the market overall trades at a 68% premium to net asset value, vs. a long-term average of 18%. Shouldn’t the long-term value premium equal zero? Well, yes. But I try to make my estimate conservative, in the general belief that there are aggressive investors, and old investors, but there are no aggressive old investors. I say that facetiously. I know old, successful, aggressive investors. But still, I try to be cautious. The old successful investors I know do risky things cautiously.

Other than Facebook, I don’t see a pricing inefficiency in the FAANGs. I estimate that overall, the FAANGs are trading at a 42% premium to value, vs. a long-term average of 36%. In other words, relatively speaking, these exceptional companies are a reasonable value in an overvalued market.

The important value in truly exceptional companies is the value they create rather than the value they have created. The current pricing of the FAANGs appropriately reflects a strong economy, low interest rates and quality. Over the long term, five to ten years, the overall group will significantly outperform the general market I imagine, although one or two could easily stumble.

Estimates of FAANG intrinsic value:

We reach an estimate of intrinsic using these criteria:

Based on average 15-year (if available, shorter period if not) price-to-free cash flow ratio. So, if a company had an average price to free cash flow of 30, and earned $1 over the last 12 months, the value indicated by this measure would be $30.

Free cash flow discounted at 6.67% (P/FCF ratio of 15), the value indicated by no growth companies in the current low interest rate environment. We include this conservative measure to reflect the possibility, even if small, that the subject company will experience no growth over the next twelve months. A company earning $1 per share would, by this measure, be worth $15 per share.

PEG ratio applied to free cash flow. If a company is growing at 20% a year and earned $1 in free cash flow over the last 12 months, we would estimate value at $20 by this measure.

Ben Graham growth value (from the appendix to the 1962 edition of Security Analysis ). The formula: free cash flow times the total of 8.5 plus 2 times the growth rate times 100. If a company is growing at 20% a year, and earning $1 in free cash flow, this would indicate a value of $28.50 per share.

). The formula: free cash flow times the total of 8.5 plus 2 times the growth rate times 100. If a company is growing at 20% a year, and earning $1 in free cash flow, this would indicate a value of $28.50 per share. Dividend value as indicated by current dividend yield divided by average dividend yield over the last 15 years. If a company on average yielded 2% over the last 15 years, and now pays an annual dividend of $0.50, we would estimate value at $25 by this measure.

Value based on 15-year average price to book times current book value. If a company is not currently earning money, we base value on the minimum price to book over the last 15 years, and then deduct from that one year of cash losses, if any. For example, a company that lost $1, and had a minimum price to book of 1.7, and a book value of $15, would have an estimated value by this measure of $24.50.

Using those criteria, here are our estimates of value for each of the FAANGs over the last 15 years (or less if less data is available), from the most reasonably priced to the most expensive.

Facebook:

Facebook is the one of the FAANGs to trade at a discount to my estimate of net asset value – a 40% discount vs. an overall premium for the group of 42%. Historically, Facebook has traded at a 5% premium to my estimate of net asset value, the lowest of the group. Perhaps that's because the market perceives it to be the most susceptible to a sudden reversal of fortunes of any of the FAANGs.

Apple

Amazon

Alphabet/Google

Netflix

Netflix the most expensive, trading at 170 times free cash flow versus an average multiple of 69 for the group. Trading at three times our estimate of net asset value ($119.74). Over the last ten years it has traded at an average premium of only 29% to our estimate of intrinsic value.

Conclusion

All of the FAANGs are extraordinary companies. All rank much higher in overall risk/reward potential than the market in our opinion. If I had to buy just one, it would be Facebook, in part because of the recent stock weakness. While the market seems to be suggesting that the quality of the business has diminished, there's nothing in the company’s financial statements that supports that view.

Second to Facebook? None. I think rather than buy two, I’d buy them all.

I don’t currently have a position in any of the FAANGs, but have written puts on Facebook from time to time over the last couple of years. Thankfully not recently. In the current market, I'm primarily a writer of call option premium – call options on companies that are overleveraged and that lose money on a free cash flow basis. I see very significant risk in the junk bond market – a liquidity mismatch (funds that will need to sell into an illiquid market to meet redemptions), 10 years of declining covenant quality, both the result of the demand for yield by retirees – but that subject should more appropriately be discussed in a future article.

Quiz Answers

Which of the FAANGs has appreciated the most since 2009? Netflix (up 4874% vs. 996% on average for the FAANGs and 108% for the market as a whole). Which is the most stable in terms of cash earnings and stock price volatility? Amazon Which is the fastest growing when earnings, revenue, book value per share, gross profit, operating income, free cash flow and revenues are all considered? Netflix Which has the highest five-year average return on capital? Apple Which improved the most (in terms of return on capital) over the last twelve months? Netflix

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.