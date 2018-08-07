Ranking The Strongest Sectors

There is a split condition in the stock market right now, with the NYSE showing signs of being internally stronger than the Nasdaq. However, though the Nasdaq is struggling with internal selling pressure, the message of the tape is that there is still enough power in the tech sector to pull it through the latest earnings season and allow for new highs to be made by summer's end. We'll discuss this in today's comments and also examine the sectors which have the greatest upside potential in the coming weeks.

Despite a rocky earnings season, stocks continue to drift higher as the historically turbulent month of August has so far been favorable to investors. The S&P 500 (SPX) registered its highest close in six months and is now within reach of its January 26 peak at the 2,872 level. The benchmark SPX is now just 22 points from reaching its all-time high as of Monday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index has nearly recovered all of its losses from the previous two weeks and is also within reach of its former high.

Source: BigCharts

After a couple of high-profile earnings scares, several FAANG stocks showed relative strength on Monday. The strong performers included Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), and Netflix (NFLX). All three stocks gained between 1.3% and 4.5% in the latest session. Although FB still remains well under its late July peak, the strong showing in the FAANGs since last week has given the bulls some much-needed encouragement which has in turn lifted the Nasdaq Composite and kept the tech sector short-term uptrend intact.

Nonetheless, the tech sector outlook isn’t all sunshine and roses. There is at least one nagging aspect of the techs which will likely keep the sector in check in the coming days until the latest earnings season ends. As we’ve talked about recently, the internal health of the Nasdaq is less than ideal and could use some improvement. For starters, the new 52-week lows for the Nasdaq have consistently been well above 40 in the last several days. This is a sign that there is at least some internal weakness within the Nasdaq which needs to be dealt with before the Nasdaq Composite is ready to kick into high gear and commence another sustained rally.

The fact that on many days there are more than 40 new lows - and that on some days the new lows outnumber the new highs - shows that the Nasdaq's internal health is less than perfect. Until this internal selling pressure has completely abated (i.e., when there are fewer than 40 new lows for several days in a row), investors should expect the recent choppy trading conditions in some areas of the tech sector to persist. Most notably, investors should watch for volatility in the semiconductor and e-commerce spheres of the tech sector.

Another way of seeing the internal weakness within the Nasdaq is by looking at the 4-week rate of change in the new 52-week highs and lows for the tech stocks. This important indicator is an extension of the incremental demand for equities, which is based on the new highs and lows. When this particular indicator (below) is rising, the path of least resistance for stocks is considered to be up. Conversely, a downward trending 4-week rate of change indicator suggests that Nasdaq stocks remain vulnerable to news-related volatility. This indicator shouldn’t be construed as a bearish signal for the techs, as the overall intermediate-term trend and momentum of the tech sector is still very strong to the upside and should carry the Nasdaq through any temporary earnings-related turbulence that may lie ahead.

Source: WSJ

Standing in contrast to this is the bullish path of least resistance suggested by the new 52-week highs and lows trend in the NYSE stocks. This important measure of incremental demand for equities continues to make new highs each day, in contrast to the Nasdaq. Also, unlike the Nasdaq, the number of Big Board-listed stocks making new 52-week lows has remained below 40 on most days recently. This tells us that the NYSE stocks are in better shape technically than the Nasdaq stocks.

Source: WSJ

Now that we’ve examined the strengths and weakness of the broad market, let’s narrow our focus as we seek to discover the strongest sectors relative to the S&P 500 (SPX). My weekly review of the 11 major sectors has led me to make the following top four rankings in order of strength:

Consumer Discretionary Technology Real Estate Healthcare

The above rankings are based on the relative price strength of the sector indexes compared to the S&P 500 Index. Let’s examine the strongest sector first. Shown below is a relative strength chart of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) versus the S&P 500. The relative strength and forward price momentum of the consumer discretionary stocks is quite evident in this graph. This is thanks to the gradual improvement in consumer spending this year as retail has experienced a major comeback thanks to the strong economy and job market. Investors should definitely have some exposure to the consumer discretionary stocks this summer in view of this relative strength.

Source: StockCharts

Next is the tech sector, which we’ve already mentioned. Although the tech sector isn’t without its short-term pockets of weakness (notably the semiconductor stocks), overall the techs are still in good shape. The following graph compares the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) with the S&P 500. Despite the recent dip in this relative strength chart, the tech sector still holds up nicely when compared with most of the other 11 sectors.

Source: StockCharts

Real estate-related stocks are also in a position of decent relative price strength when compared with the benchmark S&P 500. While the relative strength of the home builders isn’t as pronounced as that of the techs and retailers, the real estate sector still has something to commend itself to investors in the intermediate term (3-9 month) outlook. The following graph compares the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) with the SPX.

Source: StockCharts

Finally, rounding out the top four sectors are the healthcare stocks. Below is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) versus the SPX. Healthcare stocks have made quite an impressive rebound since May and have increased in relative price strength for the last three months, which is the minimum length of time required to establish a meaningful short- to intermediate-term trend. That said, I’m not currently recommending any long positions in healthcare stocks right now. I’d like to see additional strength and recovery in this recovering sector before making any new commitments.

Source: StockCharts

On a strategic note, investors should continue to maintain intermediate- to longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes in particular the retail and real estate sectors, and the tech sector in general (notwithstanding the recent choppiness of the Nasdaq). I also recommend raising of stop losses on existing long positions among the actively traded tech and Internet names, as well as taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.