OnDeck Capital (ONDK) CEO Noah Breslow On Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

OnDeck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Stephen Klimas - Head of Investor Relations

Robert Zuccaro - Deputy General Counsel

Noah Breslow - Chief Executive Officer

Ken Brause - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Eric Wasserstrom - UBS

Steven Kwok - KBW

John Hecht - Jefferies

Vincent Caintic - Stephens

Melissa Wedel - JP Morgan

James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

Michael Tarkan - Compass Point

David Scharf - JMP Securities

Operator

Stephen Klimas, Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Stephen Klimas

Thank you, Jessica. Good morning and welcome to OnDeck's second quarter earnings call. By way of introduction, I joined OnDeck in July to lead the investor relations effort and I’m looking forward to working with each of you. This morning, I'm here with Noah Breslow, our Chief Executive Officer; and Ken Brause, our Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings release was issued earlier this morning and is available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Certain statements, including our financial guidance for the third quarter and full year 2018 are forward-looking statements. They are not facts and are subject to material risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings.

These statements are based on currently available information and we undertake no duty to update them except as required by law. Our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Today’s discussion is also subject to the forward-looking statement limitations in the earnings release.

During this call, we will use terms to defined in the earnings release, and refer to non-GAAP financial measures. The definitions and reconciliation to GAAP, please refer to the earnings release and the appendix of the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Noah.

Noah Breslow

Thank you, Steve, and we’re glad to have you on OnDeck. And thank you all for joining us on our call today. As OnDeck made its first loan back in 2007, I am proud to announce that we have now originated over $9 billion of loans to small businesses and are on track to surpass $10 billion this fall. This is a significant milestone for our company and reflects the important role we play in helping small businesses thrive.

And our second quarter results reflected continued execution of our 2018 strategic priorities. As a reminder, these priorities are to grow responsibly, strengthen credit management, invest in our high growth areas, enhance our product offerings and drive operating leverage. We had a busy quarter and accomplished a lot.

We grew our unpaid principal balance over 3% in the second quarter with continued strong performance in originations by our strategic partners and funding advisors and in our international businesses. New business activity is solid and we remain on track to achieve our full year origination and portfolio growth targets.

Originations of $587 million were up 26% from the same quarter last year. Business activity was strong as the number of loans closing in the quarter increased sequentially, while average loan size dipped, primarily due to an increase in the proportion of new customers. Increased activity from new borrowers is a real positive as a result in a stronger renewal pipeline later on.

Revenue grew faster than assets, driven by higher yields and improved portfolio performance. Credit quality remained strong, as our investments in risk management continue to drive improved credit performance. We enhanced our decisioning-models and collections practices and overall portfolio quality metrics reflects the composition of our portfolio and favorable economic conditions.

We were very active in the capital markets in the second quarter. We closed four transactions aggregating to approximately $400 million of committed funding, including a term securitization and three revolving credit facilities. These transactions refinance existing debt, a significantly better spreads, improving our cost of funds rate and adding capacity to support our global growth. As a result of these accomplishments and strong execution by the entire OnDeck team, our second quarter results exceeded our guidance and we delivered record profitability.

Specifically, we generated $96 million of gross revenue, $6 million of net income and $10 million of adjusted net income. All of which compare very favorably to the prior and year ago quarters.

We also continue to make progress of our strategic initiatives that position us well for the future. We remain on track to announce our second OnDeck-as-a-service bank partnership this year and have a growing pipeline of major banks interested in our solutions. Sales cycles are long but interest in leveraging our platform is accelerating.

We are readying to launch our next major lending product. We completed the exploratory phase and are now finalizing our go-to-market strategy. We also continue to bolster our international operations, which present attractive opportunities for growth and profitability. Second quarter volume in our international operations increased approximately 60% from a year ago. And the local credit facilities we established this quarter enable us to fund these businesses more efficiently, while mitigating the effect of currency fluctuations.

And we continue to invest and grow and improve the core lending business. We are introducing new product features such as extended amortization terms for select line of credit customers. And we are seeing good usage of our instant funding capability through debit card networks, which provides immediate access to funding and is improving our customer experience.

Driving operational excellence also remains a key focus. The consolidation of loan operations in Denver is progressing well and will result in lower cost and better effectiveness with our sales team. We continue to advance our technology and risk management capabilities and we have made great strides reducing our real estate footprint and associated costs. All of these enhancements facilitate our ability to grow prudently and drive operating leverage.

Finally, a few words on the macro environment. The overall economic backdrop continues to be strong. Small businesses are healthy and confidence remains near cyclical highs that is translating the capital investment in hiring among our customers and solid loan demand and credit performance in our portfolio.

The SMB lending market remains competitive but rationale. Borrowers have options today so we must continue to be innovative and differentiate ourselves through our products and our customer service in order to win our clients business every single day.

Lastly, the successive growth in online lending is capturing the attention of politicians and regulators. Just last week the U.S. treasury issued a very constructive report on the industry and the OCC opened the doors to a thin tech charter. While the regulatory landscape will evolve overtime, the focus on effects speaks for the growing importance of the online lending model.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Ken to walk you through the financials.

Ken Brause

Thank you, Noah, and welcome to Steve, and good morning everyone. As Noah stated, our financial results were strong and reflect continued progress on our operating and strategic initiatives. We had a record quarter driven by portfolio growth, margin expansion and improved credit costs. Net income was $6 million or $0.07 per diluted share compared to a slight loss in the first quarter. And adjusted net income also improved from last quarter to $10 million or $0.13 per share.

Year-to-date, net income was $4 million and adjusted net income was $60 million or $0.21 per diluted share. Gross revenue increased 6% sequentially to $96 million as asset growth in higher effective yields resulted in improved interest income. We grew the loan UPB of 3.4% since last quarter to just over a $1 billion, with growth across the portfolio.

Balance sheet growth has been driven by strength in originations as well as our decision to maximize economics by holding and funding loans rather than executing marketplace sales. The effective interest yield increased 50 basis points since last quarter to 36.1%, primarily reflecting pricing increases in late 2017 and earlier this year. We expect EIY to remain around current level in the second half of the year as most of the portfolio has already re-priced.

Turning to funding costs. Interest expense increased slightly sequentially, driven by higher debt balances to fund growth while our cost of funds rate improved 6.6% as the benefit of our new debt facilities more than offset the impact of higher market interest rates. And as Noah mentioned, we were very active in the capital markets during the quarter closing four transactions that will result in over $4 million of annual interest expense savings going forward. As a reminder, in April, we closed a $225 million term loan securitization and a $100 million 3-year credit facility with the subsidiary of insurance company, both of which we highlighted on our last call. And in June, we established local currency facilities of roughly $75 million in Australia and $50 million in Canada.

The cost of these facilities is very attractive. The securitization has a 3.75% fixed rate, and the $100 million revolving credit facility is priced at one month LIBOR plus 200 basis points, the tightest spread of any of our current debt facilities. Given the improvements in our effective interest yield and costs of funds rate, our net interest margin increased to 32%, up from 31.3% last quarter and 29.3% a year ago.

Moving on to credit. Overall portfolio quality was generally stable. Provision expense decreased $3 million from the first quarter to $33 million, and the corresponding provision rate improved from 6.1% to 5.7%. Loans passed due 15 days or more essentially unchanged since year end, despite retaining more 90 plus loans in-house for collection in lieu of selling.

Net charge-offs increased 30 basis points [indiscernible] to 11.2%. That’s a significant improvement from a year ago, and its coming off of multi-year low. This level of loss reflects our progress in credit risk management, the improvements in collections and the currently strong economic environment.

The allowance for loan losses increased $5 million sequentially to $124 million and the reserve ratio was now 12.1%. The increase in the allowance was generally consistent with our loan growth rates.

Turning to operating expense. Total operating expense was $45 million. Our second quarter expenses included a debt extinguishment charge of $1.4 million, related to the securitization refinancing we completed in April. Excluding noteworthy items, operating expense increased $4 million sequentially, driven by investments in our strategic growth initiatives, technology and analytics.

G&A expense was impacted by LOOP-ins and foreign exchange rates and also includes an increase in the cost of reserves for unfunded commitments, reflecting the growth in the line of credit products. As a percentage of gross revenue, these expenses were 46%, up from 44% in the first quarter, but improved from 48% a year ago.

Few words on the balance sheet. Liquidity remains strong as we ended the quarter with $74 million of cash and equivalent. In addition, we have approximately $400 million of available borrowing capacity, under or nearly $1.2 billion of committed debt facilities. OnDeck shareholders equity increased 3% sequentially to $272 million and book value per diluted share grew to $3.46.

Moving on to guidance. Given our strong results this quarter, we’re increasing our guidance for this year. We are now calling for gross revenue between $380 and $386 million, net income of between $10 and $16 million, and the adjusted net income between $30 million and $36 million. This guidance is based on assumed annual origination in UPP growth of between 10% and 15%, and a provision rate near the low end of the 6% to 7% guidance range.

Our third quarter guidance gives the growth revenue between $95 million and $100 million, net income between $2 million and $6 million and adjusted net income between $6 million and $10 million.

With that, let me turn the call back over to Jessica, so we can take your questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Eric Wasserstrom from UBS. Please go ahead.

Eric Wasserstrom

Thanks very much. And you know what obviously, tenure you’ve been there very long but certainly enough time to get yourself agreed and everything that the OnDeck is doing. So how would you prioritize the top two or three key optimization opportunities from here? And then I have a quick follow-up please.

Ken Brause

Well, that the supplement bring it down to two, I think the top priority remains growing the core business. And I think we’ve got a very profitable core lending business that we continue to improve the efficiency and optimize across several dimensions. So I think continuing to bring that value to fruition is priority number one. And I think that’s followed by some of the strategic growth initiatives we discussed whether it be OnDeck-as-a-service and additional products, new markets, I think looking to the future is probably priority number two. You asked for two, but I’ll give you three. The third one I’d say is looking at balance sheet optimization and how we continue to improve the liability profile, and in other words to improve just the efficiency of the balance sheet, particularly on the right hand side.

Eric Wasserstrom

Great. And that actually anticipated my follow-up which is where -- what kind of milestone should we look for over the next two, three, four quarters in terms of balance sheet opportunity for you?

Ken Brause

I think the milestones will be continuing to see what we do with the funding profile. And then we had the four transactions that we closed in the second quarter. You can look at what remains outstanding and see there are still a few facilities that have higher than the average cost of funds and that we should be looking to find ways to reduce those and improve both the maturity profile in terms of maturities and also look to see if we have opportunities to mitigate some of the interest rate risk we have from being a primarily floating rates borrower as well as looking at the leverage ratio, and if there are ways that we can figure out the optimal level of that and ways to achieve it.

Eric Wasserstrom

Okay. That’s all. Got it. Thanks very much, Ken.

Ken Brause

Thanks Eric.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Steven Kwok from KBW. Please go ahead.

Steven Kwok

Good quarter guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Just first on the competitive environment, can you just talk about what you guys are seeing there and instead the follow-up around your APRs and effective interest yields, it seems like that continues to have a upward trajectory to that. So how should we think about that heading into the back half of this year? Thanks.

Noah Breslow

Thank you, this is Noah. I can talk with you about the competitive environment. I think overall, we’re seeing -- it's competitive out there, but it's also a rationale environment -- much more rationale than it was 18 to 24 months ago. Cap trends in the quarter were stable. We were really pleased by the sequential growth in new customers that we saw in the quarters. So we really overall, think this is an environment that OnDeck can do very well. And on the EIY trends, I’ll turn it over to Ken.

Ken Brause

Sure. And thanks Steven. So as it relates to APRs, the APRs are a function of the pricing increases we put through, as I mentioned, last year and earlier this year, as well as changes in mix of the type of products and the channel in which that the new products are coming through. And that obviously turns into EIY. We saw the improvement sequentially and from last year that if you -- my comments were that it's probably -- there's not much room to go, much higher from here given what we see today. But the other contribution to EIY is the improvement in credit. And as we continue to see a higher percent of the book performing and that will have a modest benefit to EIY.

Steven Kwok

Great. And that leads into my second question, just around credit metrics that was stable on a sequential basis. Any thoughts around how we should think about the second half? Is there any seasonality that we should be mindful of?

Ken Brause

I wouldn’t necessarily describe the credit as seasonality, but I think with anything else you see variation around the trend line, and given the strong performance of the economy and the strong performance of these metrics that there could be variations quarter-to-quarter. So I think overall, we are pleased with the progress that we are seeing with many of the initiatives that we have put into place. That’s how we think we’ll continue to have benefits throughout this cycle, and as I did guide to the low end of the 67% provision rate.

Steven Kwok

Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Ken Brause

Sure.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of John Hecht from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

John Hecht

Good morning guys and thanks for taking my questions. First, clearly strong growth in volumes and your loan balances. I'm wondering what color can you give us to that - is that sort of organic in the sense it’s a core traditional customer base, it's just has a higher demand for capital now that your business conditions are strong or is it impart related just the ramping of the bank partnerships? How do we think about the context there?

Noah Breslow

Yes, in our lending business, I think, it's really more the classic kind of OnDeck customers. I think if anything we feel that we've improved slightly the credit quality of our customers over the last year, their cycle scores have gone up, if you look at them kind of on an aggregate basis. And what are you seeing, I think is we have three channels to market, our strategic partners, our funding advisors and our direct channel, and we think there is still great growth opportunity in all three. So we will rolled that to new direct marketing model that’s sort of helped us a little bit by the end of the quarter. In our indirect channels, we are seeing strong growth, strong ability for us to compete in those channels to drive little bit more competitive in some ways. And so, really we don’t view this as a deviation from our historical strategy, and we think we can grow that core business as Ken mentioned for years to come.

John Hecht

Okay. So it seems pretty broad in terms of the kind of the sources of upside and loan volume. Second question is you guys have addressed the yield in terms of the re-pricing upward. Any other things to think about in terms of the loan terms that's worthy of the discussion?

Noah Breslow

I think the yield is probably the most noteworthy trend. I think from a duration perspective, we’re really trying to stay pretty stable, if you look at where we were a couple of years ago, kind of at the end of 2016, we had gotten above 13 months in terms of average term, now we are down a month or two from that. And that’s probably where it will stay. I’ll say in our line of credit product, we all rolling out some different amortization options there. But really, we are talking about going from a 6-month amortization to a 12-month amortization option. It's really not a term that we’re unfamiliar with. So overall, I think that’s shape of the book from a duration point of view, we’ll hold steady, while those pricing changes that we implemented over the last kind of 6 months to 12 months will ripple through the book as we go through the year.

John Hecht

Appreciate. Nice color guys. Thanks very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Vincent Caintic from Stephens. Please go ahead.

Vincent Caintic

Hey thanks, good morning. Just wanted to maybe go over the guidance, so nice rise there. And if you can delve more deeply on what’s driving additional components on the revenue side, are you seeing more industry demand, is it -- are you taking market share from other participants than on a credit side? If you talk about just the improvements primarily you’re underwriting has been doing well but the customer are also getting better. And then maybe to wrap it all up, if you could describe what it would take to get to the different ends of the net income range you’ve provided. Thanks.

Ken Brause

Sure Vincent. Well, I can do, a lot of questions there. I think as it relates to revenue, obviously, we have a range of growth in originations in UPB. And again, I think what’s underlying our current guidance is the trends that we’re seeing as Noah just described in terms of the acquisition of customers by channel both in terms of new and renewal. And so again our business is to serve a largely underserved population and we continue to reach out and try to improve that opportunity and continue to do business with customers through renewal basis.

As it relates to credit, I think, as I mentioned before, we think we’re going to be in the low end of that 6% to 7% provision rate range, but some of the investments we’ve made, and I think as Noah mentioned, some of things what we’re doing in terms of trying to offer more opportunities when our customers do get into a little bit of difficulty to help them manage through a tough period and therefore improve our credit performance as well as continued strong economic backdrop will help on that front as well.

So in terms of the ranges of net income, its all of the above factors that and how they play out. And to the extent, we can grow a little faster and we see a little bit better APR. It will help on the revenue front. If provision -- if the credit trends remain strong, we could see, again the provision at the low end of that range, and while we continue to look at opportunities to improve efficiency on the OpEx side and as well as I mentioned looking to do some things to reduce cost of funds. So, yes, I think, the answer is we have a lot of levers that we can pull to try to get to the guidance that we’ve provided. And as we continue to execute, we’ll do our best to try to do the high-end of the bottom line range, but a lot of factors in there, some of which are under our control, some of which aren't. And we just continue to work hard to get to the best results.

Vincent Caintic

Okay. Thanks that’s really helpful. Switching over to the bank partnerships, I look forward to hearing about the second one upcoming. But if you can maybe talk about the pipeline for that and just trying to frame the opportunity there? Thanks.

Ken Brause

Sure. Our pipeline has improved since the last earnings call. So I think we view that improvement both in the progression of deals that were already in the pipeline as well as the addition of new potential bank partners to that pipeline. So I think what we’re seeing is a range of projects that are now moving past the conceptual phase, and some of these banks are moving actual kind of RFPs and formal processes and places where informal processes, those processes going to the later stages. So overall, we liked our pipeline there. As we said in the prepared remarks, we’ve made good progress expect to announce at second OnDeck-as-a-service bank partnership later this year and continue to achieve key program milestones in that relationship.

Vincent Caintic

Great. Thanks very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Melissa Wedel from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Melissa Wedel

Thanks. Question for you about the impact of a new product rollout on marketing expense and G&A.

Noah Breslow

Sure, yes, so, right now, I wouldn’t worry about it from a modeling perspective. I think as with any new product, we’re going to do a test and learn and it will be pretty immaterial for the financials for a few quarters for sure. Even then, I would sort of recall that we do on several channels that are not necessarily direct marketing channels but are indirect channels. And so we can source the product with both direct and indirect where we have the acquisition costs highly aligned with booking actual loans as oppose to, say a direct marketing spend.

So, I think we feel confident that our next major product, won’t sort of burden the sales and marketing line unduly. I would also add that as a huge cross-sell opportunity as we add more products to our lineup. So we have, as I mentioned in the prepared remarks, over $9 billion of loans we serve to a lot of merchants, tens of thousands of merchants over many, many years, there is an opportunity to go back to a lot of those customers and offer additional products.

Melissa Wedel

Okay. Got it. Thank you. I guess second question would also pertain to the G&A line. We assume that take higher in the first half of '18 compared to full year '17 in terms of percentage of gross revenues. Just want to get some color on that. Is that driven by bringing some recovery efforts in-house or additional bank partnership at that cost, what’s behind that? Thank you.

Ken Brause

I’ll take that. So that is one of the reasons. Yes, so there is some more expense to do some of that work in-house. The other thing which I mentioned is the two items that I've mentioned were both the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, which runs through that line and the other is the increase in the provision for unfunded commitments, which again that does not run through the provision line, that runs through the OpEx line for G&A. So as we grow the line of credit products and we build that reserve front of funded commitments estimate line as well.

I’d say from a forward-looking point of view, given we put those two new local currency facilities in place, we expect the -- we know our exposure to foreign currencies is down so that impact should be unit going forward. But those are probably the main reasons. And again, we also did point out that there was the charge this quarter for the debt extinguishment that was in that line as well, $1.5 million.

Melissa Wedel

Okay. Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of James Faucette from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Noah and Ken, this is [indiscernible] calling in for James. Just a couple of quick questions. In terms of the collections and bringing them in-house, has there been any positive surprises or negative surprises as you've been doing that over a past couple of quarters? And then following up on OnDeck-as-a-service, are there any updates that to your originations that you've been seeing through due to modeling? Any color that would be helpful.

Noah Breslow

Yes, so I think on the collections front, the surprises have been mostly positive although I am not sure I would characterize them as surprises. I think we decided to apply more investment and effort into that part of our business. And we’re seeing strong results. The recoveries have been trending up nicely over last year or so. You’ve also got, I think as you look at the vintage curves. And these will be out in the key when we file that, really nice kind of performance of those vintage curves now from the later vintages in 2017.

So -- no, overall, I think we see a strong trend there. And I think between improving collections, we’ve also made some nice improvements in our fraud area recently. And so this should all sort of bear positive fruit that kind of snowballs overtime, some of these loans as we hold them on our balance sheet for longer periods of time. We can work them and achieve a better collection result, also put our customers into different workout options that that they may not have had before, which is a win for the customer and a win for OnDeck, so overall strong there. I think, on overall, trends in the OnDeck-as-a-service business, in the second quarter you did see other revenue tick down slightly. Part of that is due to the mix of states in which we originate actually is nothing to do with our partnership at chase and sort of more to do with the OnDeck lending business. And a small part of that was due to a planned slowdown at chase to implement a regulatory requirement on their side. But on the flip side, we do see that volume ramping back up in the back half of the year.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Tarkan from Compass Point. Please go ahead.

Andrew Eskelsen

Hi guys, this is actually Andrew on for Mike. Just one question from me and it's in regards to the Fintech charter. While it's still early, how can we think about that opportunity for you and what could that do for you operationally?

Noah Breslow

Yes, so we’re excited about the OCT's move here, I think, and we applied the efforts to create kind of a national framework for licensing online lenders and really other types of Fintech Companies. You know we have a regulatory framework that has worked very well for us for 11 years. And so I don’t want to sort of detract from any of that but I think having this Fintech charter available is an interesting option, is one that we’re going to study going forward. But we’ve made no decision at this time as to whether that’s the path that we might take.

Andrew Eskelsen

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of David Scharf from JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

David Scharf

Thanks for taking my questions. Most of them have been answered. But I do want to follow-up on the credit discussion, I believe you’ve mentioned in your opening remarks that yield may have been impacted by a larger mix of new customers, first time borrowers and typically. When we see that we see higher provisioning and allowance rates and that 5.7% provision rate, obviously, came in below your range, which speaks to just how well credit is performing. And I’m wondering that 6% to 7% range that you’re still guiding to annually, should we be thinking of that as necessarily fixed and stoned near-term. It sounds like if you had a maybe consistent mix of new borrowers, we would be seeing something even lower than that 5.7%. I’m just trying to get a sense for, is that based on the current environment if there is further improvement in that in these allowances and reserve rates?

Noah Breslow

Yes, thanks David. I think a couple of comments there. So there is a bit to unpack, right. The provision rate in a given quarter is a function of both what we call the front book and the back book. And so the front book is that a mix of new originations or originations that are happening in the quarter to both new and repeat customers. Obviously, the back book has a lot more to do with credit trends and the economy, how well borrowers are paying back or collections from recovery efforts and so forth.

So actually -- what we typically have seen historically is that our new customer, broadly speaking, new customers are slightly riskier than renewal customers as you would expect. So we did see a bit of a slight increase actually in our -- a lot of vintages for the very new customers we acquired in the quarter, but that was more than offset by better performance in the back book. And actually we think what’s also happening a little bit is our models are now in just in kind of the last 12 months of performance data and starting to update themselves. To reflect what we do think is really an improved credit trend overall in the business. So getting to your question on guidance and kind of that 6% to 7% range, I think, what Ken said is that we did the guidance for the second half of the year, assuming performance near the low end of that range. And I think we get the 2019 and we watch these vintages sort of play out for another six months. I mean the nice thing about our model is that these are shorter term loans and we can see very quickly how we’re doing. We can look again as we go into 2019 what the right range for the portfolio we expected to be. But overall again, credit trends are strong, either stable or kind of improving in some metrics since last quarter, and we’re excited about where that part of the business is going.

David Scharf

Got it, got it. Now that’s helpful. And then is a follow-up to that, I don’t know if this is a metric you’ve provided in the past, but can you gives us some context for this most recent quarter and recent history, what percentage of origination volume consist of new borrowers to OnDeck as oppose to repeat?

Noah Breslow

So I don’t have the exact number in front of me, but I believe it's very, very close to 50-50. And I believe that number is provided in the queue. Is that fair?

Ken Brause

Yes.

Noah Breslow

Yes. Okay. So, good, so you see it in the queue we filed. But it's actually been very stable in that area. But I think this quarter, in particular, we were pleased with some new customer unit sequential growth that we saw in the business. And that will lead to, we think, a nice effect on renewals. Because some ways what we saw this quarter a little bit is an echo of the major credit pull back we did last year. We had a little bit lower renewal opportunities than we normally do because we did pull back on credit in the second quarter of last year.

So I think, as we kind of ripple through the book, as we go into next year, those trends will stabilize, again and the new customer growth we’re seeing today, should be the nice growth in renewals 6 to 12 months down the road.

David Scharf

Got it. Great. Congratulations. Thank you.

Noah Breslow

All right. Thank you, David. So with that, I just wanted to wrap very quickly with thanks to everyone for their questions on the call today. In closing, we’re very pleased with our second quarter results here at OnDeck. We delivered record income and advanced our strategic priorities. We continue to invest in our business and expect the positive momentum to continue as we announced our second on OnDeck-as-a-service bank partner, launch our major next lending product, later on this year. We have good visibility into the back half of the year as well, and are well positioned to achieve the increased guidance we provided this morning. Moreover, we are confident. We are taking the right steps to deliver continued earnings growth and further improved shareholder returns in 2019.

Our mission remains clear. We aim to create innovative lending experiences with the financial product to help small businesses succeed. And we are committed to becoming the first choice lending partner to underserve small businesses and a market leader with our OnDeck-as-a-service platform.

Our second quarter results show that we are well on our way to delivering against our 2018 strategic priorities. And we look forward to speaking with you on the next call. Thank you all for joining us today.

