National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) CEO Barry Karfunkel on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning and welcome to the National General Holdings Corp. Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Christine Worley and I am the Director of Investor Relations at National General. With me this morning are Barry Karfunkel, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Weiner, Chief Financial Officer.

Before Mr. Karfunkel and Mr. Weiner review our results, please note the following with respect to forward-looking statements. Members of our management team may include statements other than historical facts in their remarks. Such statements may include the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including those relating to future changes in the Company's business activities and earnings results or potential.

These statements are based on current expectations and involve assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict accurately, many of which are beyond our control. There can be no assurance that actual developments will be consistent with these assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements as a result of significant risks and uncertainties, including the factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The projections and statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, as we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Finally, our management will refer to financial measures that are not derived from generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and related information is provided in the press release for our second quarter 2018 earnings, which is available in the Investor Relations section of our Web-site at www.nationalgeneral.com.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Barry Karfunkel.

Barry Karfunkel

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining our second quarter earnings conference call. We are extremely pleased to announce another solid quarter's results. We were able to once again report strong top and bottom line results despite continued elevated CAT activity. Our second quarter results continued to demonstrate the strength and stability of returns that our platform is able to generate. Overall, our top line grew 18% and we produced a combined ratio for roughly 92%, with both of our segments contributing entire strong results.

Jumping in some of the specific products, our auto gross written premium increased over 20% with growth driven by continued rate increases and PIF growth. All in, the business overall continues to perform extremely well and we are experiencing above-average growth within our profitability targets. As we reach the anniversary of our nationwide renewal rights deal in July, we expect our auto premium growth to slow to the high single-digit range during the second half of the year.

We continued to experience strong growth in our homeowners book, primarily driven by the expansion of our premier product and the momentum we have achieved with the new agency partners. Our lender services product continues to perform in line with our expectations. I remain confident with our position in the market.

Our A&H book had another strong quarter, growing the top line roughly 20% at a combined ratio of 88.6%. We began building the platform in 2013 and I'm pleased that it has reached the level to contribute meaningfully to the bottom line. Additionally, the recent finalization of rules surrounding short-term medical plans will be an incremental positive for this segment, as we are one of the leading writers of the product and one of the leading national individual A&H agencies.

At the end of June, we closed on our acquisition of LeadCloud. LeadCloud is a company that integrates agencies and lead providers as well as carriers with comparative raters, lead providers, and to data providers such as connected automobiles and other connected devices. With this acquisition, we will be able to offer our agency partners a single platform to purchase leads from multiple providers as well as an integrated turnkey platform through which agencies could purchase leads, utilize our Quotit A&H comparative rater, and agency management system. We are extremely excited with this acquisition and look forward to seeing fantastic results from the wonderful LeadCloud team.

In summary, we have posted fantastic results while growing our top line and investing in the future with our technology efforts. With that, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Mike Weiner, our CFO, to provide some detail on this quarter's results.

Michael Weiner

Thank you, Barry. Second quarter 2018 net income was $36.7 million versus $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2017. Operating earnings were $59.5 million versus $23.7 million in last year's quarter. Operating EPS was $0.54 compared to $0.22 in the prior year's quarter. Our second quarter results were impacted by approximately $20.5 million of losses, primarily related to spring weather that impacted the Midwestern and Northeast part of the United States and hail in Texas this quarter.

During the quarter we repositioned our investment portfolio to keep duration in line with our internal targets and take advantage of rising interest rates. This resulted in an $18.7 million net realized loss in the quarter. Our fully diluted book value per share grew 1.3% sequentially to $14.28 as of June 30, 2018.

Now, I'd like to give some additional detail in our two operating segments. First, within our P&C segment, gross written premium grew 18% to $1.2 billion, driven by organic growth in our homeowners product of 25.5% and our personal auto product of 22.8%. Service and fee income grew 11.3% to $105.2 million, driven by underlying premium growth. The P&C combined ratio was 92.9% versus second quarter of 2017 and 96.8% excluding the amortization of intangible assets.

The loss ratio was 73.5% compared to 73.6% in 2Q 2017, impacted by the quarter where weather losses of $20.5 million compared to $16.1 million in the quarter a year ago. The loss ratio was favorably impacted by $5.4 million in favorable development compared to $6.6 million of unfavorable development in the second quarter of 2017. The expense ratio was 19.4% compared to 23.2% in 2Q 2017, with the majority of the decrease driven by increased scale, operational efficiencies, and having the quota share in place in 2Q 2018 versus 2Q 2017.

Overall, our auto book, we continue to see moderate to better loss trends than the industry, primarily frequency, which we attribute to claims initiatives. Severity experience to National General was roughly in line with the industry.

Within our Accident and Health, gross written premium grew 19.7% to $156.8 million, which benefited from strong growth across the book. Service and fee income was $42.9 million versus $43 million in the second quarter of 2017. The Accident and Health combined ratio was 88.6% versus 93.7% in 2Q 2017, excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets. The loss ratio was 56.6% versus 63.4% in the prior year's quarter and benefited from $8 million of favorable development compared to $4.5 million of favorable development in 2Q 2017. The expense ratio was 32% versus 30.3% in the prior year's quarter.

To echo Barry's comments, I'm extremely pleased to report another solid quarter despite continued catastrophic activity that the industry has experienced over the past few quarters. I'm also pleased with the growth and the stability of our earnings that resulted in our Accident and Health segment [indiscernible].

I'll now turn the call over to the moderator and open up to questions.

Our first question today is coming from Randy Binner. Please announce your affiliation, then pose your question.

Randy Binner

I'm with B. Riley, FBR. Just a few questions. I guess on the comments around your auto accident frequency a bit better than the industry but severity being in line, can you quantify kind of how much better you think that is and why?

Michael Weiner

It's Mike. Sure, the latter, we'll address that one first. So I'm looking, so we look at dash crack data when we make these comments and we look at it just on a quarter-over-quarter, rolling four quarter, eight-quarter, then 12-quarter. So, when I kind of think about these things, we look at all of these multiple data points and doing it. And National General's frequency is just slightly better than the industry when we look at these things on a decreasing year-over-year, and it continues against every one of these time metrics to be better than the industry.

And I think it really relates to a few things, namely our claims initiatives, the mix of our business, again a little bit more focused on non-standard than others, and our comp in collision is really driving that decrease in frequency.

Randy Binner

Okay. And I'm sorry, how the claims initiatives affect frequency in what way?

Michael Weiner

Our early settlement process gets out there, reduces it, plus the non-standard nature of our business is just not apples to apples compared to a more standard preferred in terms of frequency. But potentially there is less physical damage coverage than other carriers.

Randy Binner

Okay. And where would you characterize kind of overall in auto, overall price versus loss trend?

Michael Weiner

It's hard to talk about – I'll talk about just us for a second in terms of rate. In 2018, we're taking a segmented rate in line with our loss cost trends, and when you kind of think about it in totality, that's in a low to single digits. And we have seen some competition come back in this space. We're going to remain with our pricing discipline and focus really on our core target ratios and achieving our probability that way, and that will allude to some of the growth that we've seen decline to get back to much more informal rate that we've had historically, and I alluded to that being in the high single digits as we move into the second half of the year.

Randy Binner

Okay. So, you are taking rate in the low to mid single-digits and that you think will be enough rate to moderate your organic growth into this high single-digit?

Michael Weiner

That and then just some of the anomalies in terms of when you look at our growth rate in our auto business, we grew 22.8%. And as Barry talked about, in July of last year we had the nationwide business come on. Obviously that business has come on, it's stuck with us and it's doing well. So we'll grow it from there, but we got a nice boost on a year-over-year basis from that.

But again, if everything that we're seeing now in terms of new business downs and taking rate to focus on our core target ratio, will lead us to believe they will be in those high single digits as we move into the second half of the year. We'll ultimately see what happens with competition but that's really our view at this point.

Randy Binner

Okay, great. And then just on lender, just wondering kind of where that combined ratio is and any update on kind of the plan in that segment moving forward or how that segment is developing strategically?

Barry Karfunkel

We manage the business as an overall P&C segment, so it's difficult to commit to any individual product in terms of its profitability. I can continue to say that it's performing in line with our expectations, really no change from our perspective sequentially from last quarter. So, we still continue to feel good about the business. We're still continuing out there marketing heavily, winning some small to moderate accounts. So, I think the business is going well and it's certainly meeting management's expectation through the year.

Randy Binner

Okay, great. Thanks a lot.

Our next question today is coming from Matthew Carletti. Please note your affiliation and then pose your question.

Matthew Carletti

I'm Matt Carletti with JMP. Barry, I just want to go back to your – you touched on in your opening comments some of the changes in the rules around short-term medical. Can you just give us a little more color on, I know you guys are one of the larger participants in that market, the size of your book there and the sort of impact that you think the rule change could have in terms of growth of the book?

Barry Karfunkel

Sure. Our book size right now is I believe north of 200 million of premium roughly. Obviously, previously the terms of the policies were capped at three months. Having the term of this policy go from 3 to 12 months with couple of renewals really makes it more mainstream product that should have wider appeal, and the size of the market as a whole should, we really expect that to grow. That coupled with the fact that over the last couple of years we are able to acquire a couple of A&H agencies that makes us now one of the leading individual A&H agencies in the country, should also help that as well.

Matthew Carletti

All right, great. And then my other question just relates to M&A. You guys in the past have shown a real success there, and my question centers around kind of your appetite and your focus at this point in the evolution of National General, kind of what's your appetite for M&A in this market? If you do have one, where might it be focused within National General and then what are you finding as the biggest hurdles in the market to execute on M&A?

Barry Karfunkel

Sure. So we definitely remain open to M&A opportunities. There is a pipeline and we remain focused on those M&A opportunities that are really a strategic fit to complement our existing block of business. They may expand our state footprint as well as add additional capability as well as bolster our current set of capabilities as a company. So, we remain open to it. However, it has to be the right kind of deal. We definitely do not like overpaying and it definitely has to be accretive.

Matthew Carletti

I mean just pointing to the evolution of the Company, would you say A&H versus P&C that one side of the business might be more ripe for participating in M&A going forward or that it really doesn't matter and it's just where you see the opportunities?

Barry Karfunkel

It's just where we see the opportunities at this point.

Matthew Carletti

Okay, great. Thanks for the answers.

Our next question is coming from Meyer Shields. Please note your affiliation and then pose your question.

Meyer Shields

KBW. So, one thing that we've seen so far this year is pretty consistent reserve releases. Was there any change in processes or philosophy at year-end 2017 that would be feeding that or is it coming from external catalysts?

Michael Weiner

It's Mike. Yes, it's really all coming from external catalysts. The vast majority of our reserves, they came down in this quarter. The releases you are alluding to really related to our property exposure, primarily related to some of the stuff we put out in the third and fourth quarter of last year associated with some of the large cats that the industry had. So, [indiscernible] if you remember Harvey, Irma, Maria, and the two large wildfires that we put up. So, we've seen some positive development coming out of there.

The other smaller bet is what we've seen in terms of just the normal mix in our Accident and Health business, and that's such a short tail business, so we have seen some of the reserves come down slightly on that associated with the business that we had up on the books in 2017.

Meyer Shields

Okay, that's very helpful. Tax rate was a little bit lighter in the second quarter than the first, even if you take out the tax impact of the various adjustments. Is anything driving that?

Michael Weiner

So, we've had – if you average the two together, it comes out to be at 19.9% or 20%, which is probably a good tax rate for us going forward. It really reflects a few things going on in the business, obviously the continuing mix, but we also had purchased some tax credits this quarter that will earn in as we go forward. It will get us to that rate on that 20% so rate. So, on a six-month basis we're there right now.

Meyer Shields

Okay, fantastic. Thank you so much.

Our next question today is coming from Kai Pan. Please note your affiliation and then pose your question.

Kai Pan

Morgan Stanley. My first question is that you guys had another quarter of solid top line growth. I just wonder and the margin combined ratio in P&C in the low 90s, is there any drag from so called new business penalty in that combined ratio and where do you see that go, because already at your target range?

Michael Weiner

It's Mike Weiner. So yes, we obviously do and when you have the growth rates that we have on the property side as well as on the auto side, there is a bit of a drag in terms of new business penalty that's there that theoretically should abate as we move forward and we get into a more stable growth. We saw some nice growth in the property space which has a nice new business penalty, particularly in some of the Western states.

As far as the auto business go, new business penalty just doesn't fall off in a sequential quarter or year [indiscernible] over a period of time. But ultimately, we run the business with the 92 to 94 target core range, so we'll continue to invest in our businesses on that and we think that's the optimal profitability number we focus on with our product managers every day.

Kai Pan

Okay, that's great. Then focusing a little bit on the homeowners business being growing pretty fast, at the same time you are increasing quota share. I just wonder, how do you balance the growth versus the risk you want to take on your own balance sheet, and over time do you see this business helping your auto business in terms of bundle of products or eventually driving the overall combined ratio down because on the average homeowner basically tend to have a lower combined ratio than auto business?

Michael Weiner

So, we have seen that business grow nicely, really lot of [indiscernible] states that we've talked a little bit about the growth in our premier product which is helping to drive that. We have increased our quota share to 42% which helps us from a capital lead perspective and also from a volatility perspective. So, we feel good about that from a go forward basis in terms of how we think about risk management in the company and capital utilization.

As far as auto goes, so we have a large monoline in auto or vehicle block that we talk about, but quite a bit of the homeowners business that we do, we do have some monoline but the vast majority of it is a package business. We're one of the unique carriers that has a single policy that we package home and auto on one policy and that really helps with retention.

So, you're correct that in a normal cat environment, that should run in a lower combined ratio. Unfortunately for probably the last six or so quarters, the industry including ourselves has not been immune to the higher level of these micro cat events that have happened. So I'm cautiously optimistic but I can't predict weather that in the future it will certainly come down and more into line. And then the benefit of having again our auto and our home on a single policy really utilizing our technology is going to help us from a retention perspective. So, I think we're well-positioned.

Kai Pan

That's great. Just follow on that, if any potential impact from California wildfires in the third quarter, given you're growing your homeowners book in California?

Michael Weiner

Good question. So the wildfires season is incredibly active and going on as we speak now. Really too early to tell what our impact is going to be. Right now we have our claims and our cats team out there, but it's a large – last estimate I heard on the radio this morning was over $1 billion industry event. We'll ultimately see where that comes but it's very early on in terms of our exposure.

Kai Pan

Great. One last one if I may, in your press release you mentioned a partnership with MS&AD. I just wonder, could you tell us a little bit more about opportunities for National General here?

Barry Karfunkel

This is Barry Karfunkel. So, MS&AD has a large relationship with Toyota and they have created a joint venture, which is Toyota Insurance Management Solutions, and we are definitely assisting their efforts in the U.S. and are looking forward to partner with them to make that venture as successful as possible, as well as potentially create a partnership that could explore other opportunities outside of that as well.

Kai Pan

Thanks Barry. How much potential revenue opportunity or premium opportunity for Nat Gen here?

Barry Karfunkel

We haven't provided any information on that.

Kai Pan

Okay, great. Thank you so much and good luck.

Christine Worley

Thank you very much and we look forward to speaking with you all again on our third quarter earnings call.

