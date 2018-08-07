Has The Market Begun To See The Value In Tyson?

With another quarterly report released today I think it is valuable to look at Tyson Foods' (NYSE:TSN) recent quarter's metrics with a running perspective from the past few years. In order to see the trends in segment margins it is important to look out more than just a year.

Given that, I have compiled the last 5 years sales and operating margins from the 2017 and 2014 10-k's provided by the company website. Tyson Foods Inc. - Investors - Financial Reports - Resource Center

Sales (in millions)

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Chicken 10,270 10,988 11,116 11,390 10,937 11,409 Beef 13,755 14,400 16,177 17,236 14,513 14,823 Pork 5,510 5,408 6,304 5,262 4,909 5,238 Prepared Foods 3,237 3,322 3,927 7,822 7,346 7,853 Other 167 46 -- 879 380 349 Intersegment Sales (subtractions of sales counted twice) (988) (1,114) (1,325) (1,216) (1,194) (1,412) Total Sales 33,055 34,374 37,580 41,373 36,881 38,260

Operating income (in millions)

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Chicken 554 683 883 1,366 1,305 1,053 Beef 218 296 347 (66) 347 877 Pork 417 332 455 380 528 645 Prepared Foods 181 101 (60) 588 734 462 Other (14) -- (74) (99) (81) (106) Intersegment Sales (subtractions of sales counted twice) -- -- -- -- -- -- Total Operating Income 1,286 1,375 1,430 2,169 2,833 2,931 Operating Margin 3.89% 4.00% 3.80% 5.24% 7.68% 7.66%

From this we can see that the company's operating margins are clearly improving, albeit at a slow rate. From the earnings slides the largest reason for this increase is from the prepared foods segment. Tysons foods is projecting an operating margin of greater than 11% for FY18 and FY19, this is nearly double every other segment where it projects 6% for beef/pork and 8% for chicken.

With Q3 earnings coming in today at $1.5 EPS, giving us a full 9 month EPS of $4.58 and recently downgraded (Tyson cites tariffs in cutting earnings outlook for the year) full year projections of $5.70-6.00 implies that at the high end of guidance Q4 should come in at $1.42 EPS. For reference, Q1 and Q2 this year came in at $1.81 and $1.27 respectively.

In order to add some seasonal color to historical Q4 performance, here is a consolidation of Adjusted EPS over the last 4 years.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 Q4 EPS (adjusted) $0.87 $0.83 $0.96 $1.43

Given these numbers, the low end of guidance calls for an EPS of 1.12, which should be a manageable number to hit. The improving margin mix should help improve EPS for the foreseeable future.

Transition to Prepared foods

Tyson may still be viewed as a food processing company given its' low PE ratio and volatility linked to commodity pricing, but its' investments/acquisitions into the prepared food space should not be overlooked. The company has not acquired just 1 or 2 but in fact 3 fairly high profile prepared food companies over the past few years. The ongoing acquisition of Keystone Foods for nearly $4B with revenues of $2.8B (supplier of chicken nuggets to (MCD) Tyson Is Close to Buying Nugget Maker Keystone Foods ). Original Philly Holdings (acquired 2017), while light on details came with two factories and 250 employees. (Tyson Foods acquires Original Philly Holdings) and last but certainly not least AdvancePierre (2017) for $4.2B (Tyson Foods beefs up prepared foods with AdvancePierre buy) , which for reference (TSN) has a market cap of roughly ~ $22B as of trading on 8/6/2018. With total combined revenues of these three companies alone is roughly $4.4B+ the Philly Holdings, which (TSN) in 2017 had revenues of 38.26B implying an 11%+ increase in revenue in the highest margin segment of the company.

Perhaps most notable though was the acquisition of Hillshire in 2014 which can be noticed by the increase in revenues between 2014 and 2015. This cost the company $7.7B for ~$4B in revenue, excluding divestitures made to appease the DOJ at the time.

This is a pretty drastic change for what has been viewed as a meat processor for so long. At some point with this pricing mixture will hit a tipping point where I imagine the market would have to begin to give the company a multiple closer to that of other packaged foods companies or similar to something like a (HRL) which currently sports a PE of 21 Vs. the 7.6 for (TSN).

Given the company is the second largest food processor of chicken, beef and pork worldwide (Tyson Foods - Wikipedia) it is not hard to see why this stigma and PE follows the company. In 2017 prepared foods made up 20.5% of all sales for (TSN) this is a vast expansion from 9.7% of sales in 2012.

Why the company reduced guidance

Taken straight from the conference call, Steward Glendinning (CFO) informed analysts during the earnings call that

Our original forecast is underpinned by a strong fourth quarter, but we saw market weakness carry over from the end of Q3 into the first three weeks of Q4 when we had been expecting improvements

The company was clearly seeing some weakness, judging by the $1.50 EPS for the quarter compared to $1.28 EPS Q3 2017 we may see most of this weakness arrive in Q4. The market seems to have shrugged off some of the fear surrounding the announcement as shares are now trading at $59.64 at market close 8/6/2018, up 3.27% for the day whereas prior to the announcement on 7/30/18 the company closed at $63.56, clearly still reflecting a lowered guidance with incoming margin compression due to tariffs.

Valuing Tyson

So how do we value TSN? The market continues to give the company a food processing PE so given that, the average PE for the industry is 13.14 (TSN - Stock quote for Tyson Foods Inc. - MSN Money), with TSN currently valued with a 7.6 PE it is easy to imagine an earnings expansion on the stock price. As previously stated the company has lowered guidance to the $5.70-$6.00 range with the average analyst estimate coming in at EPS of $5.82, this gives us a forward PE of 10.24, still vastly below that 13.14 industry PE.

What about the future? The average analysts' estimates for the next three years imply a growth rate of 8.87% (Tyson Foods, Inc. Earnings Forecast) between FY 18 and FY 21, which is just shy of the ~10% expected growth of the market with no PE expansion.

The dividend is rather low at ~2% but given the 5-year CAGR DivGrowth of 41.5% and the fact the company has a payout ratio of ~13% with management stating that they would like to continue at least 10+% growth for the foreseeable future, this could become a very lucrative income play. The low PE of the company is offering a very healthy yield for a consumer staples company that is slowly transitioning into more of a prepared foods company.

Management for FY19 informed analysts that

"In fiscal 2019, we expect topline sales of approximately $42 billion, which would be around 3% growth over the $40 billion to $41 billion expected in fiscal 2018. Net interest expense should approximate $345 million in fiscal 2018 and 2019. Our effective tax rate is expected to be around 24% in fiscal 2018 and 2019. We are planning approximately $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion in CapEx in fiscal 2018 and approximately $1.6 billion in fiscal 2019 as we focus on growing and improving our business."

Clearly Tyson is ramping up CapEx to further grow margins, which over the long run is a good thing. The company has been making lots of investments into other companies over the past few years as seen by the acquisition history so a little in house maintenance should help to achieve effective synergies with those businesses.

Do all these investments imply that debt is hurting the company? Not really, the company has a debt to EBITDA at 2.3 times, per the transcript, and last year stood at 2.7 times. When pressed on the conference call if there was a range they were trying to be in or an upper limit given any new acquisitions the CFO replied:

Yes. Relative to leverage, I would say there's not a specific number that we'd be willing to go to. It is sufficient, I think, to say that it will depend a little bit on the type of asset, number one. And number two, just to note that being investment-grade is important to us. And so we've worked closely with the rating agencies.

Given the fact that the current debt is not a major risk factor or that the company currently gets about 25% of operating earnings from prepared foods I believe the PE ratio should be roughly 15. Given a 13.1 PE for 75% of earnings and 25% at ~20 would give us a blended PE of 14.86, which would imply a FY 18 stock price of 86.45 or a gain of ~30%.

With this margin expansion baked in, this would imply a CAGR of 23% between now and FY 21 given analyst estimates prove accurate. This CAGR of 23% would lead to significant alpha over what can be expected of the market over that time frame.

I have a limit order in place at $56 which I view as an incredible bargain, TSN is already a full position in my account at roughly 3.8% of my portfolio (after this long slide down) so adding to it would have created more concentration than I would have liked, thus the low limit order. For a new position I think today's price is a bargain.

Given one of the questions from one of the analysts' at the conference call, I think it can easily be shown that synergies and earnings resiliency to commodity fluctuations is being considered by the market, but clearly not enough to warrant a more reasonable PE.

Robert Moskow Hi, thank you. A couple of questions, for fiscal 2018, I think you're saying raw material is flat for Prepared Foods compared to 2017. But for fiscal 2019, there is no guidance yet for raw materials. Now just thinking, with all this excess supply of Pork and maybe some Beef, could you foresee that being deflationary and positive to margins for fiscal 2019? Have you incorporated any thoughts into your margin guidance for 2019 there? And then I have a follow-up. Stewart Glendinning Yes, so I would say there are a lot of moving pieces here, some of which we don't want to break out at their lowest level. That's the reason why we give you the margin guidance. We've incorporated all the factors, including the raw material costs. And we think that's simpler and a good way for us to get that message across. Robert Moskow Okay, so you don't want to get into the specifics yet? Stewart Glendinning Yes. I don't want to break that apart, one, because I think there are a lot of moving pieces; and two, because I think there's a competitive sensitivity to talking about some of the specifics.

Risks and Future Prospects

The risks associated with TSN primarily revolve around commodity pricing, trade wars, and the ongoing chicken pricing scandal. Besides being accused multiple times of chicken pricing, public information has been very slim on the subject. Chicken margins are higher than other meats, but most of Tyson's facilities and business has been focused on the segment for much longer than the other meats, so it is not too hard to imagine this would simply be from long term know how. This is still a risk however and should be noted, the damages relating to it could be significant.

Commodity pricing and the trade war are going hand in hand at the moment so it is hard to really know what will happen here, a worst case scenario is a large hit to margins but given the position that Tyson holds as a producer, I don't see demand falling or other suppliers being able to out price and provide enough meat.

Looking to the future I have high hopes for Tyson, the ongoing investments into lab grown meats could turn the entire meat industry upside down and give way to very high margins similar to biotech today. Creating or buying the patent rights to the best tasting steaks that can be grown for pennies of what regular meat requires, not to mention the reduced labor/land and feed costs or environmental impacts will be massive. It is without a doubt an exciting area to watch over the next 20 years and with the legal ground work already laid out my bet for now is on TSN with the scale and investment chops to really bring this kind of thing to market.

