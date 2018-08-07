SS&C To Acquire Eze Software For Investment Operations Tech

SSNC is taking on significant debt to fund the deal; it will need to use cash flow from operations to reduce its debt load and interest expense.

SS&C has announced its intent to acquire Eze Software for $1.45 billion in cash.

SS&C (SSNC) has announced it has agreed to acquire Eze Software from TPG Capital for $1.45 billion.

Eze Software has developed investment management software solutions.

SSNC is taking on still more debt to fund the deal which promises to provide a big piece in its suite of investment software to institutions of all sizes.

Target Company

Boston, Massachusetts-based Eze Software was founded in 1995 to build solutions capable of maximizing results across different segments of an enterprise, from portfolio analytics and modeling to compliance and regulatory reporting, trade order management and execution, commission management, operations, and portfolio management and investor accounting.

Management is headed by President and CEO Jeffrey Shoreman, who has been with the firm since 1999 and was previously Technology Consultant at Accenture.

Below is a brief overview video of the Eze investment suite benefits:

Eze Software’s primary offerings for its Eze Investment Suite include:

Eze Eclipse

Order Management

Execution Management

Portfolio Management and Accounting

Investor Accounting

The firm claims to have more than 2,500 customers worldwide, of which 1,800 are buy-side firms.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Radiant Insight, the global investment management software market has reached $2.4 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow to $5.9 billion by 2025.

This represents a strong CAGR of 14.51% between 2017 and 2025.

The market that is developing the fastest is in the Asia-Pacific area, especially China and India.

Major competitive vendors that provide investment management software services include:

eFront

Elysys

SoftTarget

Beiley Software

SAGE

inStream Solutions

ProTrak International

SimCorp

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

SS&C disclosed the acquisition price as $1.45 billion in an all-cash deal which will be funded with a combination of existing cash and term loan debt.

The firm didn’t disclose a change in financial guidance; Eze Software generated revenues of $280 million in 2017, for a Price/Sales multiple of approximately 5.2x. EBITDA was $105 million for the most recent year.

SS&C said to expect $30 million per year in cost synergies by 2021 and that the transaction ‘is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share.’ Management typically uses ‘adjusted’ figures vs. GAAP when they want a deal to look better to investors.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing as of March 31, 2018, indicates that the firm had $74 million in cash and equivalents long-term debt of $1.9 billion and total liabilities of $2.7 billion.

The deal is a significant acquisition for SS&C and the firm will take on another large amount of debt to add to its current debt load.

Interest expense already takes a big chunk out of earnings, so the debt load needs to be reduced by management as quickly as possible. In Q1 2018, the firm generated $70 million in cash flow from operations, so it will need to devote much of that cash flow to debt reduction.

SS&C is acquiring Eze Software to help its clients improve their investment operations

As the firm stated in the deal announcement,

At the core of Eze Software's offering is its award-winning, flagship Eze Investment Suite platform. Eze Investment Suite offers order management, execution management and portfolio accounting to streamline front-to-back-office workflows.

In the past 12 months, SSNC’s stock price has appreciated in value by 47% as the chart below indicates:

Since the deal announcement, the stock has bounced 5.2%, so public investors appear to like the announcement despite the increased debt load the firm will assume to close the transaction.

SS&C’s clients not only use software to make better investments, but they want software to help them continuously improve their internal organizational efficiencies.

The Eze deal provides another important piece for SS&C’s full suite of offerings for all facets of investment management, operations, and reporting.

The acquisition isn’t cheap and is a major move by SS&C management to broaden their offerings to serve the entire investment process.

As long as management can reduce its debt load with operational cash flow, the deal should accrue benefits to shareholders over the medium-term.

