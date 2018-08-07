2 Reasons To Hold Apple For 2 Years

Second, the high-margin Services business is nearing the size of Mac and iPad sales combined; by 2020 it may be the size of the Walt Disney Company.

Introduction

Last month Market Watch asked over 4,000 people who they thought would be the first trillion-dollar company, Apple (AAPL) or Amazon (AMZN). I easily picked Apple but was surprisingly in the minority - 66% of voters chose Amazon. That's when I remembered how many farfetched valuations there are on the market today. Apple won that race but I also find it much more likely for Apple to sustain its trillion-dollar status and go further in the foreseeable future. Apple's revenue and profits are growing and with a price-to-earnings ratio of 19, there's still a little more upside.

Last quarter, Amazon and Apple's revenue were within 1% of each other but Amazon's net income was only $2.5B compared to the $11.5B Apple made. The last time Apple earned that little a profit was during the housing crisis; it even made more money eight years ago. On the same quarter of 2010, Apple made $3.24B in profit and wasn't even worth $200B or $40 per share. Maybe this is why we value Amazon the way we do but $1T is a little much and even if Amazon hit this mark, it may be years before it could be justified by earnings. Apple is here to stay and I see two catalysts to support its $1T and possibly grow much further beyond.

The iPhone "supercycle"

When Apple released iPhone 6 in 2014 it went to become the most popular smartphone in history selling over 220 million devices. The iPhone 6 was a complete redesign that was far different than any previous iPhone. From a customer's standpoint making a decision was easy; if you wanted an iPhone, you got an iPhone 6. Apple used iPhone 6's external design for four years and in 2017 analysts and customers were seeking a change. They got iPhone X, which is exactly what they wanted but with a starting price of $999, customers were overwhelmed. The alternative was the iPhone 8, which was the fifth year in a row that Apple used iPhone 6's design and for many this was underwhelming.

Sales suggest that customers are still upgrading but there is a big chunk of the hundreds of millions of customers that purchased iPhone 6, 6+, 6S, and 6S+ looking for a reason to upgrade; myself included. When this happens, and I suspect that it will following Apple's 2018 iPhone, sales will surge. This is the "supercycle" that analysts such as Katy Huberty from Morgan Stanley are waiting for.

Apple's 2018 iPhone release is rumored to bring three different devices. One direct descendant to iPhone X, a larger version of it, and a similar but more affordable option that will replace iPhone 8.

Rumors surrounding iPhone releases tend to be very accurate and if this is what customers are presented I believe there will be a surge in sales from upgrades. Unlike iPhone 8 versus iPhone X, there is uniformity between the devices as they all feature Face ID and the impressive edge-to-edge display that makes X so unique. The difference between the cheapest and most expensive iPhone won't be (or appear) as drastic and this will improve the customer's decision-making process. Some people today aren't even sure if they should get an iPhone 7, 7S or 8.

Apple Services

A few years ago Tim Cook predicted that its services business would soon be as valuable as a Fortune 100 company. In 2017, Services revenue was $30B and this year is on track to top $37B. This would put this business somewhere around number 250 on the Fortune 500 list. It's important to note that this is high-margin revenue with a gross margin of somewhere around 60%.

Apple's Services revenue consists primarily of iTunes, the 3 App Stores, Apple Music, iBooks, iCloud, AppleCare, and Apple Pay. Last quarter Services generated $9.5B in revenue, which is 2.5 times the quarterly revenue of Netflix (NFLX), a company with a $150B valuation. Over the last two years, Services revenue has been up about 18-25% year-over-year but in the last two quarters this growth has accelerated to over 31%. If Apple tops $37B in services revenue for 2018 and continues to grow it as 23% each year, the revenue for this department will be the same size as the Walt Disney Company (DIS) in 2020.

Apple's dependency on iPhone revenue scares investors and any news that shows signs of slowing smartphone sales causes the stock to take a big hit. My last article recommended buying Apple after it had fallen 7% in two days due to fears that iPhone sales were soft. iPhone is Apple's bread and butter and negative news (even rumors) will scare investors into selling. However, if services business continues to grow this is a huge win for investors and eases people from pulling the trigger so shortsightedly. With the fall of iPad revenue over the years there has been nothing close to iPhone revenue but by 2020 Services revenue could be worth one third of iPhone revenue.

Conclusion

Not only did Apple become the world's first publicly traded trillion-dollar company, it did so without relying on an inflated, growth-based valuation. Not that any of these companies are poor investments, such examples include Amazon, Tesla, Netflix, Snap Chat, Square Cash, and many more. Apple is still growing its revenue and profit and does so with an impressive gross margin of almost 40%. There is still room for Apple to grow and remain profitable and with a price-to-earnings ratio of 19, Apple is a fair purchase worth adding to any portfolio.

Next month, keep an eye out on the next iPhone and instead of paying attention to innovation, pay attention to how much easier it is for customers to decide how to upgrade. Also, over the next few quarters pay attention to the growth of Services. The potential of this business is huge (it's essentially saving Amazon) and fortunately it is all centered around Apple's ecosystem.

The PE Ratios of Apple, Netflix, and Amazon:

