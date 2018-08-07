A Last Hurrah For T-Bond Bulls?

The relief rally in the U.S. Treasury market since last week has led some to believe that bond prices will recover this month after last month's setback. As I'll explain in this commentary, the long-term trend is still down for T-bond prices and the odds still favor higher yields thanks to a stronger economy. However, the bond bulls still have a chance to regain control the short-term trend before the summer is over, for reasons we'll discuss here.

July was a month that most bond investors would like to forget. In the last half of that month the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), a widely-followed long-term bond proxy, fell 4 percent - from its highest peak since February to its lowest level since May. Bond bulls were understandably disappointed by this decline which reversed what appeared to be an incipient bull market for longer-term Treasury prices. The higher highs and higher lows established by TLT since May gave many investors hope that the bond market was rebounding after a tough start to 2018.

Instead of continuing the rally, TLT is Right back to the position it found itself in two other times this year. Thus, bond investors are still faced with what amounts to a bear market with Treasury prices well below the highs from 2016. The major peak for the bond market that year coincided with the growing realization among investors and business owners that a full recovery of the U.S. economy since 2007 crash is almost a given. The year 2016 was also when investors began widely embracing a "risk-on" approach instead of focusing mainly on safety. Thus, the need for holding Treasury bonds as safe haven assets diminished and the bond market has underperformed the stock market ever since. The following graph showing the long-term Treasury bond ETF (TLT) versus the S&P 500 Index (SPX) illustrates this point.

Source: StockCharts

However, bond bulls are currently engaged in a struggle to reverse the bad performance of the last two years. One way in which the bond bulls could regain control of the immediate-term trend is by closing the TLT above its 15-day moving average, shown below. The 15-day MA what I use to identify the strength and direction of the immediate-term (1-4 week) trend for TLT. The strongest immediate-term buy signals for TLT have occurred when the price closes above the rising 15-day MA. As the following graphs, the 15-day MA for TLT is still downward trending. Thus we aren't likely to see a meaningful trend reversal for T-bond prices just yet. Instead, a bottoming process lasting a few days is needed to allow the bond bulls to consolidate their strength and attempt to reverse the latest downward trend. For now, in other words, the bears are still in control.

Source: BigCharts

Consider also that short-term Treasury prices are also in a position of extreme weakness Right now. The best TLT buy signals are usually confirmed by relative strength in the short-term Treasuries. For instance, the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) should be leading, or else confirming, strength in TLT in order for a legitimate buy signal to be made. Right now SHY is still below its 15-day moving average and is not far from its year-to-date low. Until SHY reverses its downward trend since May, new long positions in TLT aren't recommended.

Source: BigCharts

Along with short-term Treasury bonds, another requirement for a rising trend in the 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is a corresponding rising trend in short-term corporate bonds. There is a connection between corporate bonds and Treasuries, particularly as it concerns the longer-term (1-year+) trend. When corporate bonds aren't confirming a rise in TLT, for instance, the TLT trend should be viewed with suspicion. For example, in late 2014 short-term corporate bonds were starting to show weakness even as Treasury bond prices were skyrocketing. The relative weakness in the market for short-term corporate bonds preceded a trend reversal for TLT in 2015, a bad year for bonds in general.

More recently, the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) has been basing and is trying to reverse its long-term downward trend. VCSH recently succeeded in closing two days higher above its 15-day moving average, which is the minimum requirement for an immediate-term (1-4 week) trend reversal. Leadership in VCSH in the coming days would pave the way for a "last hurrah" summer rally in TLT.

Source: BigCharts

My expectation is that notwithstanding a short-term rally attempt for Treasury bonds, any rally in TLT from here will likely meet with strong resistance and TLT will remain under its most recent high price from January. The longer-term bond market fundamentals are still bearish and favor higher Treasury yields (and lower bond prices). Accordingly, I recommend that bond traders remain in cash for now while long-term investors remains underweight Treasuries and allocate most of their portfolio to stocks which have more long-term upside potential than T-bonds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.