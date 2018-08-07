Ferrari Is Overvalued

Volatility in Ferrari (RACE) shares has picked up significantly amid several major events surrounding the company's management. It's an excellent time to revisit the stock's valuation amid the investor uncertainty and to see how much near-term support there will be for the shares. After brushing its 52-week low to start the month, Ferrari has bounced modestly and it's clear the current valuation is being tested. I've run a discounted cash flow model on what I believe are highly bullish assumptions and only see scope for downside, which is highly concerning considering the fundamental backdrop for autos is clouded by the current trade war chatter and management shake-ups.

Source: Carscoops

Walking Through DCF Assumptions On Ferrari

For a stock that often gets considerable push back on valuation, I thought it was worth looking at Ferrari through the lens of a DCF. First, in my assumptions, I've used a perpetuity growth rate of 3%, a risk free rate of 2.95% (in line with the current 10-year treasury), as well as a 7% equity market premium. I think investors might have an issue with the 3% perpetuity growth rate but remember that we have to view Ferrari in this through cycle.

There's two interesting points to make. First, Ferrari, as much as it's an auto maker is also a luxury goods company and thus has different cycle fundamentals as your standard auto maker. That's also why we've seen its stock rally the past two years in accord with major luxury stocks like LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) and Kering (OTCPK:PPRUY). However, that means when the cycle turns for luxury stocks that Ferrari is going to be negatively impacted, probably in an outsized reaction relative to auto stocks, which may be seen as value plays because of low P/Es (~7x sector average).

Moving forward, I've taken a trailing six-year average tax rate of 31.2%. The implied beta also is 0.978, very close to that of the broader equity market. For its WACC, I've used 13% as the cost of equity, as implied by Bloomberg, and 2.7% for the cost of debt, which is representative of its current capital structure. Thus, WACC ends up being 12%. I do believe this WACC is on the higher side and I can sensitize it down, but for a company that's predominately equity-based (gearing is just 6.35%), it's not outrageous to have a high WACC such as this.

Source: Author Derived From Bloomberg

Moving into the actual projections, I've projected EBIT growing at approximately 10% per year for the outer years of 2021-2025, but have kept the medium-term constant at 26%, which is representative of a trailing three-year average. That's pretty high for an auto maker, but Ferrari has exhibited best in class thus far (and, yes, that's excluding Tesla's (TSLA) whose financials are imperfect). I think 10% EBIT growth over the long term also is an aggressive assumption, so the below is my bull case for Ferrari.

Source: Author Derived From Bloomberg

NOPAT factors in the high tax rate of 31.2% and the depreciation and amortization line item reflects a trailing four-year of total assets. Working capital is a relatively immaterial line item, given its impact starting in 2019 becomes less than 5% of free cash flow. Capex for the company has historically been about 11% of sales, and unless the company guides to a ramp, then I've kept that constant over the long term. There's definitely the possibility that capex is lowered in the very long-term (2023-2025), however it's difficult to reconcile with the EBIT growth profile and need for a high level of R&D as a luxury brand.

Free cash flow is really where investors need to focus. By all accounts, this company is going to end up being a cash machine if the EBIT growth rate remains intact. In the terminal year, the company is generating nearly $2 billion in FCFF.

Thus, taking a look at the total value of cash flows we get roughly $5.8 billion and a terminal value of $16.6 billion. That pushes the total EV to $22.4 billion, and after adjusting for net debt (again, low gearing which helps weigh up the valuation), we arrive at an implied valuation of $21.56 billion. Factoring in the share count of 188.6 million shares, that gets us to $114.32/share fair value vs. the current $123.99. Clearly, on aggressive growth assumptions, the company is still showing -7.7% total downside. If I flex the EBIT growth rate to be significantly more moderate, this implied total downside is in the ballpark of -20% to -30%. This is quite negative, and while the discounted cash flow model is just one valuation method, it does indicate that Ferrari is overvalued.

Source: Author Derived From Bloomberg

Investors Should Be Cautious

I fully believe that Ferrari is a great growth story in a sector that historically lacks growth acceleration. Butit's a great growth story until it isn't and we've seen how unforgiving the market can be with overly-crowded names that have relatively high growth profiles and one bad earnings print.

To make matters more complicated than a full valuation yet an expensive stock even near off the bounce, the stock exhibits rather erratic trading patterns and I advise investors even considering a play on this name - either long or short - to wait for volatility to settle and use the interim to conduct due diligence. The stock is sitting just above its 200 DMA and bounced off of it intraday Monday.

Source: StockCharts

Conclusion

A discounted cash flow with optimistic EBIT growth assumptions still returns downside for Ferrari shares. That's quite concerning to me and investors should steer clear of this name because of not only the full valuation, but also the heightened volatility. If Ferrari shares were to drop below $114 or further, it'd be worth another look considering growth stocks have been the way to play the market this year, but until such time I don't see a case for buying it at the current level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.