B&G Foods: A Recommended Buy

Investment Thesis

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) presents in one of my preferred investment situations. As always, B&G Foods is a financially sound business which is the minimum requirement for any investment I make. The next two factors combine with the first. B&G Foods offers an attractive dividend yield and is priced at a discount.

It also seems that B&G Foods is executing a clever and profitable long-term strategy for growth. It was explicitly stated that B&G Foods sought to grow through acquisition and organic growth. Typically, I am very skeptical of a plan that is focused around growing through acquisition. However, I believe B&G Foods is going about this in a very intelligent manner. What they are doing is they are acquiring long standing, and almost outdated brands, that still have a lot of name recognition. Then B&G Foods appears to be developing new products and breathing new life into the brand. I first noticed this on the cover of their 2017 Annual Report. All of the listed brands, Green Giant, Ortega, Spice Islands, Cream of Wheat, Mrs. Dash, Pirates Booty, I had already heard of and was familiar with. They all had left the same impression in my mind of being old and mediocre. In fact, deeper in the 2017 Annual Report it states how old the brands are that are owned by B&G Foods, some of the brands originated back in the mid 1800s. One seemed as though it may have been founded before the civil war. This is what was compelling about the strategy.

All of these brands subjectively leave me with the impression that they were at one point neglected. Purchasing a neglected well-known brand at a discount and breathing new life into the business seems like it could be a very successful long-term strategy. This also could help explain the impressive growth the company has seen in the last years under its new CEO.

Qualitative Factors

When dealing with a holding company such as B&G Foods that primarily creates its earnings through subsidiary brands. There is not a shortage of qualitative factors to discuss. In the last three years, under a new CEO, net sales have doubled. The company has also expanded from 1,000 employees to 2,500 employees. One of the first things that jumped off the balance sheet at me is highlighted below:

It always peaks my interest when I see such a large portion of total assets listed, though in intangibles. As ultimately intangibles can mean a number of different things. It is important to make sure that whatever the intangible asset is could still actually be sold off in a liquidation without much trouble. It can be interesting the various things that corporations will call an “intangible asset” that I struggle to see how the “asset” could be sold off in a pinch. However, with B&G Foods, I detected nothing disingenuous about their intangible assets balance. It actually makes a lot of sense that this firm would have such a large amount of intangible assets on second thought, as the firm seems to be focused around revamping 2nd rate but well-known brands. Most of, if not all, the intangibles assets are in the form of brands that the firm owns. It certainly seems likely that a brand is able to be sold off in an emergency just as easily as any physical tangible asset. This does, however, lead into a second important discussion about the stock.

Given that much of B&G Foods' assets are counted as intangibles due to the ownership of brands, a buyer of this stock would really have to believe in the company’s strategy and the success in what it is doing. If a potential buyer does not think that revamping older, out-of-favor brands is a worthwhile approach, then having $1.7 billion in brand-based assets on the balance sheet isn’t much of a comfort. However, for me, the whole situation is music to my ears. A business that is going around and revamping old grocery store brands certainly is not the most exciting sounding enterprise in the entire world. However, this firm is essentially taking a value investor approach to their acquisitions by purchasing brands that are currently well known but out of favor. Then spinning them back into profitability is a sound business strategy that has the potential for organic growth to start occurring with the acquired brands. The nature of the business, combined with effects of the recent corporate tax cuts, addressed in the next section, appear to have created the buying opportunity for this firm. Sooner or later the market will notice this growing and profitable company that is paying a nice dividend and the market will price it appropriately. But currently, the mix of a boring business model and the rise in earnings from tax cuts have made this stock a buy.

There is also evidence that management's catch a well-known falling knife approach appears to be working, as in 2017 product innovations and growth staved off the natural decreases that, in my opinion, are occurring due to the nature of the low-quality brands that they acquire and revamp. This evidence would seem to indicate that the revamping is working, and management is righting the ship in the brands that it acquires.

Being down 1.1% is irrelevant from my point of a view. A 1.1% variance from one year to the next would not appear to be statistically significant in this context. What this would show, however, is that B&G Foods is able to stem the loss that is occurring with the brands that they acquire. It shows that Green Giant shelf-stable products are down $30.6 million in sales, yet Green Giant frozen products are up $33.6 million. In B&G Foods' 2017 Annual Report, they discuss revitalizing the Green Giant brand by creating new frozen food offerings. This would appear to be a successful strategy, as absent this action by management the Green Giant brand would have taken a $30.6 million (19.6%) drop in sales in a year. But instead, the sales gains in frozen products offset the losses in the shelf stable category and added $3.6 million in sales that would not have previously occurred. Considering that Green Giant was acquired by B&G Foods in November of 2015, becoming profit neutral in a brand that was seemingly taking losses before the acquisition is an accomplishment. I would consider management's opinion that momentum will continue to grow with the Green Giant brand to be an accurate assessment of their own abilities. Green Giant might just be one of the many brands the firm owns, but their successful work in improving the brand makes me a bull on this stock. It also makes me very optimistic for the long-term performance of this firm.

Quantitative Factors

In terms of quantitative aspects of B&G Foods, the dividend yield is 6%. Over the last 10 years, net income has risen from $10 million to $217 million and EPS has risen by three dollars, from $0.27 a share to $3.27 a share. Total Assets exceed Total Liabilities by 32%. These are all signs of financial health; the firm is generating greater profits as time goes on and the firm has not taken on an unmanageable level of debt. Another important aspect of debt management is also present with B&G Foods. Over the last ten years, debt repayment has increased proportionately to debt issued. The debt maturities are also spread out across the future, so the firm will not be faced with a debt bomb where an outsized part of their debt load is due all at once. This is also a check mark in favor of the firm, as I do not like seeing businesses with a ballooning debt load. Also, in keeping with the firm’s strategy of growth through remodeling old brands, a steady amount of capital has been expended toward acquisitions over the last 10 years as well. But now moving onto what I did not like to see about the firm.

The only time B&G Foods did not have positive free cash flow in the last 10 years was in 2017. I also noticed that the EPS increased from $1.7 in 2016 to $3.27 in 2017. So why the sudden drop in free cash flow and the jump in EPS? Is this a one-off occurrence or is this a sign of a lasting change?

It would appear the negative free cash flow in 2017 was likely a one-time occurrence that is attributable to the changes in the corporate tax law that occurred. Overall, this would be a large benefit to the firm and it is what caused the EPS to jump up from $1.7 to $3.27. The last interesting bit comes from the ($139,512) change in inventories. I never did find a clear explanation about why there was the sudden hit in inventories that was listed in the operating cash flow. Page 31 of the 2017 Annual Report did briefly mention that it was something acquisition related, but no specifics were given. There was also nothing to indicate that this would be a long-term problem. Again, all of the questions I had about the stock appear to nonrecurring troubles that occurred in 2017 and the future looks bright for B&G Foods. It appears to be underpriced because the market has not taken into account how the changes in tax law have helped the firm. Continuing brand growth will also be a catalyst for change in the price of the stock.

Recommendation

Ultimately, this stock appears to be mispriced as the bump in earnings that it received from the recent tax reform hasn’t been priced into the stock yet. Assuming no broad market decline occurs, two or three years would seem to be a reasonable expectation for this stock to reach its intrinsic value. I believe the attractive 6% yield dividend will draw investor attention sooner or later. Until then, one could purchase a stake in this sound business with good long-term prospects and collect 6% while waiting for the rest of the market to catch up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.