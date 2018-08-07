What Do You Get When You Buy GM Stock? A Simple But Intriguing Sum-Of-Parts Analysis

If the last segment were to reprice to something more sensible, say a 6-8x P/E ratio, then GM's stock could trade up to a range of between $52.30 and $62.90.

On May 31st, General Motors (NYSE:GM) announced that the SoftBank Vision Fund will invest $2.25 billion in GM Cruise Holdings LLC ("GM Cruise"), further strengthening the company’s plans to commercialize AV technology at large scale.

The SoftBank Vision Fund investment will be made in two tranches. At the closing of the transaction, the Vision Fund will invest the first tranche of $900 million. At the time that Cruise AVs are ready for commercial deployment, the Vision Fund will complete the second tranche of $1.35 billion, subject to regulatory approval. Together, this will result in the SoftBank Vision Fund owning a 19.6-percent equity stake in GM Cruise and will afford GM increased flexibility with respect to capital allocation.

The GM and SoftBank Vision Fund investments are expected to provide the capital necessary to reach commercialization at scale beginning in 2019.

What does this mean?

Crucially, as pointed out by David Einhorn in his Q2 letter, this transaction allows investors to value GM as a sum of parts with an ascribed value to GM Cruise of approximately $9.25bn (representing GM’s 80.4% remaining shareholding of the total $11.5bn) while eliminating the ~$1bn of annual losses that GM Cruise currently incurs.

This means that with 1.42bn shares outstanding, GM Cruise alone is worth approximately $6.50 per share. Therefore, at a share price of $37.70, GM’s remaining traditional OEM business is valued at just $31.20 per share.

Furthermore, this transaction also removes approximately $1bn of annual expenses from GM’s traditional OEM business, which equates to around $0.70 per share.

Thus, GM’s overall 2018 expected earnings of $6.00 per share increase to $6.70 for GM’s traditional OEM business.

That leaves GM’s traditional OEM business trading at a price to earnings ratio of $31.20/$6.70 = 4.66x, while GM Cruise trades at a currently fixed valuation of $6.50 per share.

Enter the Chinese 50/50 JV with SAIC

One could argue that GM China’s 50/50 joint venture with SAIC could be valued as a standalone part within GM’s traditional OEM business. GM China has been throwing off a steady $2bn in net profits each year for the past 3 years, and given the probable future ascent of the Chinese consumer, one could argue that there is plenty of growth to come from this unit.

If one were to conservatively value the China business at a price to earnings ratio of just 10x, which compares favorably to Geely Automobile's (OTCPK:GELYF) 12.4x and BAIC Motor's (OTC:BCCMY) 18.2x, then GM’s 50% share in its China JV with SAIC would be worth $20bn, or around $14.00 per share. This would mean that GM's traditional OEM business ex-Cruise, ex-China would trade for $17.20 per share, on profits of around $5.30 per share.

On that basis the price to earnings ratio of GM's traditional OEM business ex-Cruise, ex-China is only $17.20/$5.30 = 3.25x.

In other words, when you buy GM’s stock at today’s prices of around $37.70 you…

i) buy GM Cruise at the same price SoftBank’s Vision Fund did, without having to do any of the hard work = $6.50 per share

ii) buy GM’s promising Chinese business at a 10x P/E ratio, which is cheaper than many competitors = $14.00 per share

iii) buy the rest of GM (North America & RoW ex-China) at a 3.25x P/E ratio, which is truly spectacular value = $17.20 per share

Total package = $37.70 = GM's current stock price.

Assuming that the first two segments don't change in value and that the third segment (i.e. "the rest of GM") were to reprice to something more sensible, say a 6-8x P/E ratio, then GM's stock could trade between $52.30 and $62.90, which represents 38.7% to 66.8% upside from today's price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.