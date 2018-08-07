General Dynamics: Naval And Military IT Dominance

In 2018, General Dynamics signed a $3.9 billion contract with the United States Army as well as an assortment of other contracts in the IT sector.

General Dynamics Overview

General Dynamics (GD) is a leading Aerospace and Defense firm which specializes in the development of combat, marine and information technology systems for militaries around the world as well as civilian aircrafts through their jet brand, GulfStream. The majority of their revenue is contract dependent, with their largest customer being the United States Department of Defense. In 2017, General Dynamics reported that 60% of their overall revenue came from U.S. DoD contracts. They are the market leader in military level information technology systems, touting the worlds largest desktop environment for military and intelligence professional with 80,000 users. Moreover, they are one of two contractors in the world who are able to produce nuclear submarines for the United States Navy. This is important to note as the US Navy has been phasing out the Los Angeles class of submarines and replacing them with the Virginia class built by General Dynamics and Huntington Ingalls Industries.

General Dynamics Investment Thesis

We believe that their are an assortment of investment catalysts occurring in the market and at the firm level that support a long recommendation for General Dynamics. Our investment thesis is based on identification of growth catalysts in the overall defense contractor market as well as in General Dynamics information technology and marine systems product segments.

Military Spending

The first catalyst we have identified is the increasing amount of US and global military spending through the past two years.

Source: Statista & SIPRI

As can be seen above, the U.S. military had been reducing its budget from 2011-2016, but with the introduction of the Trump Administration we have seen a reversal in this trend. In 2017, the U.S. military increased their spending by 9.66 billion dollars, and in February of 2018, President Trump increased defense spending again by approving a 700 billion dollar military spending budget, increasing defense spending by almost 100 billion dollars YoY from 2017. This expansion of the budget will mark the second highest amount of spending on defense that the US has seen in the 21 century. This trend is not unique to the United States either, below one can see NATOs increases of defense spending from 2015-2017* provided by Statista.

Source: NATO and Statista

This trend has just begun to take shape as military spending around the world has been increasing incrementally, with the US leading the way. Deloitte Research, provides a forecast of global military spending through 2022 and as can be observed we are just beginning to enter into a long lived upward trend in military spending.

Source: Statista & DeloitteThis divergence from the stagnantly decreasing military spending both in the United States and globally, provides a unique investment opportunity for most firms in the Aerospace and Defense Industry. Although this is true we believe there are specific firm level advantages that General Dynamics possesses that will drive growth and market share as we continue to advance into technologically driven warfare.

Information Technology

The first of these firm specific advantages is their dominance in the Information Technology segment of military contracting. Earlier this year the company acquired CSRA, a powerhouse for information technology that supplies IT services to the United States Military, Civil Government and Health Care Sector. Moreover, on August 2nd, General Dynamics was awarded a 3.9 billion dollar contract with the U.S. Army and other DoD offices to supply IT hardware and repair services over the next three years with two one-year extensions. General Dynamics was the only company to submit a proposal, a strong indication of their ability to supply large long term and intermediate term contracts in the IT sector for the military. This contract continues to build on the backlog that General Dynamics has accumulated over years of operation. Below an estimate of contract value in the IT product segment from General Dynamics 2017 annual report can be examined. The estimates shown do not include the 3.9 billion dollar contract awarded last week.

Source: General Dynamics 2017 Annual Report

The estimated value of contracts increased in 2017 from 2016. Moreover, we expect the trend to continue with increased contract revenue supplied by opportunities from the acquisition of CSRA and the 3.9 billion dollar Army IT deal. Below, we provide a break down of the present value of the Army deal using Operating Profit attained solely from the contract.

By examining last years revenue and operating margins for the IT product segment of General Dynamics, we can observe that the addition of this contract will spur relatively quick growth.

Source: General Dynamics 2017 Annual Report

The contract which will provide approximately 780 million dollars in revenue, with 88.92 million dollars dropping to the IT segments operating earnings assuming they do not continue to increase their operating margins, a trend we identified over the past years.

On its own this contract has the ability to drive growth for the firm in the coming years as they begin to recognize this revenue. It is also important to remember that this is not the only contract in the IT sector that General Dynamics was awarded this year.

A final note on the information technology product segment. We believe that the overall market for secure networking platforms will increase immensely over the coming years as we continue to see a shift in warfare to the cyberspace. With this noted transition which has been the discussion of many generals and military analysts since the agent.btz attack which targeted computer systems of US Central Command in 2008, we expect General Dynamics to lead this transition based on their contract capacity and their specialization in the market.

Marine Systems

The United States military, in the 1990s failed to procure enough SSNs or in general terms, Nuclear Submarines. For this reason it is expected that in the mid 2020s to the early 2030s the US Navy will have only 42 SSNs, a whole 36% below the 66 SSNs which is the determined necessary number of SSNs for operational capacity of the US Navy. This trough has become alarming to a number of Congressional Members and high ranking military personnel as China and Russia continue to update and grow their nuclear submarine programs. Moreover, by expanding the operational demand to 66 SSNs, the FY2019 30 Year Shipbuilding Plan saw the amount of submarines being budgeted for increase to 16, while only 1 was added to the Virginia Class Second Boat delivery expected in FY2021. This may seem like a significant amount of time, but the CBO and CRS estimate that the 2048 goal of having 66 SSNs could be reduced to 2037 by front loading the submarine procurements.

This development is an essential talking point for General Dynamics. As was previously mentioned they are one of two companies that are authorized and have the contracts to produce these submarines. Each submarine has an average selling cost of 2.7 billion dollars and for the submarines that include the Virginia Payload Module the average cost is 3.2 billion dollars. Each of these submarines is a massive opportunity to increase revenue and operating profits by a significant margin. Furthermore, if the procurement cycle does increase substantially to counter accelerated growth in production of nuclear submarines in China and Russia, General Dynamics will remain in a market dominating position with the contract to produce half of the submarines. This is a long term investment catalyst and although it may not impact share price in the next few years the contract provides long term and significant recurring revenue for the Marine Systems business.

Conclusion

As our global environment continues to transition militarily to focus on domination of the cyberspace and oceans we believe that General Dynamics provides investors a significant value proposition. The trends in military spending are attractive for firms like General Dynamics in the Aerospace and Defense Industry that have established brand recognition with the US DoD, contractual capacity for a wide array of product segments, and market leadership in emerging military practices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.