Career Education Is Ready To Deflate

Since I published my “avoid” article on Career Education Corporation (CECO), the shares are down about 9%. While that’s gratifying, I should revisit the name and see if I’m still bearish. After all, a lower price translates as lower risk, meaning that this investment is a different beast than it was a month ago. In addition, the company has published results since (hence the drop in price) and a bullish article has appeared, so I think it makes sense to comment again. In this article, I’ll review the bullish argument for this stock and will try to determine whether these arguments make sense or not. I’ll update the financials of the firm and I’ll look at the stock also.

The Bull Case

When reviewing arguments that you happen to disagree with, it’s always better to “steelman” them, rather than “strawman” them. In my view, this helps clarify my own thinking, which may help avoid loss. With that in mind, I’ll try to outline the bullish case here as honestly as I can. I’ll respond to each argument in turn. As far as I can tell, the bull case for this stock consists of the following points:

Bull Argument One: Mothballing Unprofitable Schools

The company is closing unprofitable schools. Because of a trick of GAAP accounting, the company must continue to report these as part of ongoing operations. The nature of its business is such that the business can’t simply leave customer/students in the lurch. It needed to “teach out”, meaning that it didn’t take new students, but it let currently enrolled students finish their studies. This was obviously burdensome as the company continued to shoulder expenses on an ever decreasing student body. As this situation evolves, the company should see improved profitability.

I don’t disagree with this argument. It’s in some sense “unfair” that we treat the business like these vastly unprofitable businesses will be ongoing. That said, I think it’s also the case that these mistakes have caused prior investors to take it on the chin. Just as it’s unfair to not let the company disaggregate these soon to be mothballed operations, it’s unfair to treat the destruction of this shareholder wealth with an “aw shucks” attitude.

Bull Argument Two: Higher Education Needs to Change

Higher education needs to adapt, now more than ever. Education needs to be asynchronous, mobile etc., and needs to be student focused. Career Education is one of those companies that is designing its programs around student's lives.

I don’t disagree that education needs to be more “student centered”, rather than institution centered.” One of my problems with this line of argument is that it’s not clear to me that Career Education is a “student centered” institution.

In addition, these companies have limited to non-existent moats in my view. If the bull case is accurate, and profits grow, the bulls must acknowledge that profits will attract competition, unless there’s a sustainable moat. This is a repeating process in the history of capitalism, and there’s no reason to think that process won't play out here, too. The bullish article I’m citing characterized this as a “less competitive environment” because a few competitors like Kaplan and Devry are not publicly traded. Such companies may not compete for public investor capital, but they certainly compete. Finally, online students also have a plethora of options available outside of the United States. Given the strength of the US Dollar, institutions like the Open University in Britain or Athabasca University up here may be viable and cheaper alternatives to students.

Bull Argument Three: It's Better Than Its Peers

Compared to its peers, Career Education has some advantages, like a lack of real estate footprint, and those competitors are trading for more hefty valuations. Also, ironically, CECO’s past failures offer the bright spot of loss carryforwards, eliminating taxes for some time.

This reasoning is common enough, and it doesn't make sense to me. Investors anchor on industry and they compare one company to peers in that industry only. The assumption here is that these companies must be reasonably priced. It may very well be that the industry itself is mispriced, and the company at issue is simply the “least smelly dog.” Given that retail investors can presumably access the entire market, we should benchmark this company against the entire investment universe in my view. Specifically, it may be the case that CECO is superior in some ways to Strategic Education, which sports a price to free cash flow per share of 40. It may be better than Adtalem, a company that generates a return on equity of less than 1%. It may be less terrible in some ways than American Public, a company that has enjoyed negative revenue growth over the past three years. Career Education is better than these in some ways, and worse in others. That fact may be interesting to some, but is largely irrelevant to an investor who can easily access the entirety of investments that trade in North America.

Financial Update

A review of the financials released since I published my article on CECO reveals that net income has exploded during the first two quarters of 2018 relative to the same period a year ago. In particular, net income is up ~177%. This, in spite of the fact that revenue has declined about 6% from the first two quarters of 2017. This is consistent with the long term trend I pointed out in my previous article. Profits are up because sales declines are more than offset by reduced expenses. As Todd Nelson pointed out during the most recent conference call, the teach-out process is “substantially complete.”

In my original article on the company, I pointed out that Career Education had generated about $8.1 million from stock sales. The dilution continues, with shares outstanding up just under 2% from the same period a year ago.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

The bullish article I referenced above makes no mention about the stock and its valuation. This is a startling omission in my view. If this were a wonderful business (it isn’t), it could still be a terrible investment at the wrong price. This is a point that Benjamin Graham was famously insistent about. In spite of the recent pullback, the shares remain massively expensive on a price to free cash flow basis.

Source: Gurufocus

Call Update

As a famous disciple of Benjamin Graham might have said, the first two rules of investing are “don’t lose capital”, and I think the call option that I recommended went a long way to help avoid capital loss. For people who insisted on staying long this name, I recommended the January call with a strike price of $19. Those calls are now being bid at $.85 (down from the ask of $2 at the time I wrote my first article). Although the percentage decline is terrible on these options, I think an investor who opted to switch from shares to calls is objectively better off. A hypothetical investor would have sold 100 shares for $1,878 and bought the call for $200. The would have thus kept $1,678 capital free from the risk of loss. Had that investor insisted on staying long the stock, they would have lost ~$170, which is 32% greater than the loss the call holder experienced. This is another concrete example of the benefit of call options as an alternative, especially to companies that pay no dividends.

Conclusion

I think investors should continue to avoid this name. The teach out may be substantially complete as the CEO claims, but there’s no harm in waiting to see before piling on. As I stated originally, and I’ll restate now, if an investor insists on buying this name based on ambiguous narratives about how education has to change, or how this is the least dirty shirt in the pile, then call options represent a much safer approach in my view. The call option approach here is ideal because you expose far less of your capital, and you lose less when things go awry as i think they inevitably will.

