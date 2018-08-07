18 Dividend Increases: July 30-August 3, 2018

This week, 18 companies passing my watch list criteria decided to increase their dividends, including two of the stocks I own.

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases.

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases. Companies can only raise their dividends regularly if earnings grow sufficiently.

I use the CCC List as a starting point and apply the following screens:

Market cap ≥ $500 million

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0% for Contenders and Champions

In the past week, 18 companies passing the above screens announced dividend increases, including two of my DivGro holdings. The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, ITW is a diversified, global company that manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. ITW operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

On August 3, the company declared a dividend of $1.00 per share. The new dividend represents a 28.21% increase. The dividend is payable on October 9 to shareholders of record on September 28.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

CAKE operates restaurants and bakery production facilities, primarily in the United States. The company’s restaurants offer lunch and dinner, as well as Sunday brunch. The bakeries produce desserts for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers. CAKE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

On Tuesday, July 31, CAKE increased its quarterly dividend to 33¢ per share, an increase of 13.79%. The dividend is payable on August 28 to shareholders of record on August 15. The ex-dividend date is August 14.

Terreno Realty (TRNO)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, CA, TRNO is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and operates industrial real estate properties. TRNO owns properties in six major coastal markets, namely Los Angeles, New Jersey and New York City, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC, and Baltimore.

Recently, TRNO increased its quarterly dividend by 9.09% to 24¢ per share. The dividend is payable on October 19 to shareholders of record on October 5.

Resources Connection (RECN)

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Irvine, California, RECN is a multinational professional services firm providing agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. RECN offers finance and accounting services; information management services; corporate advisory, strategic communications, and restructuring services; and corporate governance, risk, and compliance management services.

On July 31, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 12¢ per share to 13¢ per share, an increase of 8.33%. All shareholders of record on August 23 will receive the new dividend on September 20.

Carlisle (CSL)

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, CSL operates as a diversified manufacturing company in the United States and internationally. CSL designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for various niche markets, including commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace and defense electronics, medical technology, transportation, and healthcare.

Recently, CSL increased its quarterly dividend from 37¢ per share to 40¢ per share, an increase of 8.11%. The dividend is payable September 4, with an ex-dividend date of August 17.

American States Water (AWR)

Founded in 1929 and based in San Dimas, California, AWR provides water and electric services to residential and industrial customers in California through a holding company, Golden State Water Company. AWR provides water and wastewater services to military installations in the United States through American States Utility Services, another holding company.

On Tuesday, July 31, AWR increased its quarterly dividend to 27.5¢ per share, an increase of 7.84%. The quarterly dividend will be paid on August 31 to shareholders of record on August 15. The ex-dividend date is August 14.

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

Founded in 1833 and headquartered in New York, New York, IFF creates, manufactures, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in a variety of consumer products. IFF provides flavor compounds to the food and beverage industries, and fragrance compounds and ingredients to manufacturers of cosmetic and personal care products.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 73¢ per share, an increase of 5.80% over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on October 5 to shareholders of record on September 24. The stock will trade ex-dividend on September 21.

Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI)

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., CCOI provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. CCOI offers bandwidths up to 100 Gigabits per second.

On August 1, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 52¢ per share to 54¢ per share, an increase of 3.85%. All shareholders of record on August 18 can expect the dividend to be paid on August 31.

NRG Yield (NYLD)

NYLD acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation as well as thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. The company’s thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. NYLD was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 3.56% to 32¢ per share. All shareholders of record on September 4 will receive the new dividend on September 18.

South State (SSB)

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank, which provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans to customers in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia. SSB was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 35¢ per share, an increase of 2.94% over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on August 24 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17.

Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

WLKP is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Chemical Corporation. The company operates ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties. WLKP was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The company declared a quarterly distribution of 40.88¢ per unit, an increase of 2.84% over the prior quarterly distribution. The new distribution is payable on August 24 to unitholders of record on August 10. The ex-dividend date will be August 9.

Main Street Capital (MAIN)

Founded in 1997 and based in Houston, Texas, MAIN is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. MAIN’s investments support management buyouts, recapitalization, growth financing, and acquisitions of companies operating in diverse industry sectors.

On August 1, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular monthly dividend from 19¢ per share to 19.5¢ per share, an increase of 2.63%. The dividend is payable on October 15 to shareholders of record on September 20. MAIN will trade ex-dividend on September 19.

Simon Property Group (SPG)

SPG is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The company owns, develops, and manages retail real estate properties such as regional malls, premium outlets, and community and lifestyle centers. SPG was founded in 1960 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, with an additional office in New York City.

On July 30, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $2.00 per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 2.56%. The first payment will be on August 31 to shareholders of record on August 17. The ex-dividend date is August 16.

Dover (DOV)

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, DOV manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services in the United States and internationally. DOV operates through four business segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 2.13%, from 47¢ per share to 48¢ per share. The first payment will be on September 17 to shareholders of record on August 31. The ex-dividend date is August 30.

Federal Realty Investment (FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust owns, manages, develops, and redevelops retail and mixed-use properties. These properties are located primarily in affluent communities in select metropolitan markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the USA and in California and South Florida. FRT was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Recently, FRT increased its quarterly dividend from 100¢ per share to $1.02 per share, an increase of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is September 20 and the dividend will be paid on October 15 to shareholders of record on September 21.

Spectra Energy Partners (SEP)

Based in Houston, Texas, SEP is a master limited partnership formed by Spectra Energy Corporation. With operations in the United States and Canada, SEP is engaged in the transmission, storage, and gathering of natural gas, the transportation and storage of crude oil, and the transportation of natural gas.

The company increased its quarterly distribution by 1.66%, from 75.13¢ per unit to 76.38¢ per unit. The distribution is payable on August 29 to unitholders of record on August 15. SEP will trade ex-dividend on August 14.

Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

HTA is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust that focuses on owning and operating high-quality medical office buildings. These properties are primarily located on-campus or are affiliated with the nation's leading healthcare systems. HTA was founded in 2006 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

HTA will pay a quarterly dividend of 31¢ per share, an increase of 1.64% over the previous quarterly dividend. All shareholders of record on October 2 can expect the dividend to be paid on October 5.

PBF Logistics (PBFX)

PBFX owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments: Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage. PBFX was founded in 2012 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Recently, PBFX increased its quarterly distribution to 49.5¢ per unit, an increase of 1.02% over the prior distribution of 49¢ per unit. The distribution is payable on August 30 to unitholders of record on August 15.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, MCK, HSY, and UNP.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

ITW's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and at the stock's normal P/E ratio (BLUE). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in ITW in January 2009 would have returned 16.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

CSL's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in CSL in January 2009 would have returned 21.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

AWR's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in AWR in January 2009 would have returned 15.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: Dividend Increases: August 7-20, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date Arbor Realty Trust ABR 8.64% $11.57 7 20.40% $1.00 08/14 08/31 American Campus Communities ACC 4.45% $41.34 6 5.20% $1.84 08/10 08/24 Archer Daniels Midland ADM 2.68% $50.06 43 12.80% $1.34 08/15 09/06 American Electric Power AEP 3.48% $71.27 8 4.90% $2.48 08/09 09/10 Assured Guaranty AGO 1.62% $39.43 7 9.60% $0.64 08/14 08/29 Aspen Insurance Holdings AHL 2.56% $37.45 6 7.30% $0.96 08/16 09/04 Applied Industrial Technologies AIT 1.64% $73.10 9 6.70% $1.20 08/14 08/31 Apartment Investment & Management AIV 3.51% $43.34 8 13.60% $1.52 08/16 08/31 Allete ALE 2.93% $76.58 8 3.10% $2.24 08/14 09/01 Amgen AMGN 2.67% $197.61 8 26.10% $5.28 08/16 09/07 American Water Works AWK 2.06% $88.26 11 11.00% $1.82 08/09 09/04 American States Water AWR 1.81% $60.72 63 9.40% $1.10 08/14 08/31 Boeing BA 1.97% $346.57 7 26.40% $6.84 08/09 09/07 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding BAH 1.57% $48.51 7 13.60% $0.76 08/13 08/31 BB&T BBT 3.15% $51.42 8 10.60% $1.62 08/09 09/04 Black Hills BKH 3.16% $60.11 47 4.10% $1.90 08/17 09/01 Bemis BMS 2.43% $51.06 35 3.70% $1.24 08/15 09/04 BOK Financial BOKF 2.03% $98.30 14 3.80% $2.00 08/10 08/27 Brown & Brown BRO 1.02% $29.44 24 10.00% $0.30 08/07 08/15 Cheesecake Factory CAKE 2.62% $50.44 6 34.60% $1.32 08/14 08/28 Cogent Communications Holdings CCOI 4.30% $50.25 7 53.70% $2.16 08/16 08/31 Church & Dwight CHD 1.51% $57.46 22 9.60% $0.87 08/14 09/04 CenterPoint Energy CNP 3.93% $28.27 13 5.70% $1.11 08/15 09/13 Cohen & Steers CNS 3.19% $41.40 9 9.20% $1.32 08/15 08/30 Columbia Banking System COLB 2.50% $41.60 8 20.90% $1.04 08/07 08/22 Columbia Sportswear COLM 1.01% $87.51 13 10.70% $0.88 08/15 08/30 Carlisle CSL 1.28% $125.18 41 13.60% $1.60 08/17 09/04 Chevron CVX 3.60% $124.30 31 4.20% $4.48 08/16 09/10 Donaldson DCI 1.59% $47.88 32 15.20% $0.76 08/13 08/30 Duke Energy DUK 4.57% $81.12 14 2.90% $3.71 08/16 09/17 Consolidated Edison ED 3.62% $78.93 44 2.70% $2.86 08/14 09/17 Enbridge ENB 7.35% $36.51 22 10.50% $2.68 08/14 09/01 First Defiance Financial FDEF 2.14% $31.79 8 38.00% $0.68 08/16 08/24 First Interstate Bancsystem FIBK 2.59% $43.20 9 14.90% $1.12 08/09 08/21 German American Bancorp GABC 1.63% $36.70 6 6.70% $0.60 08/09 08/20 Gorman-Rupp GRC 1.35% $36.99 45 8.50% $0.50 08/14 09/10 W.W. Grainger GWW 1.58% $344.80 47 10.60% $5.44 08/10 09/01 Hanmi Financial HAFC 3.77% $25.45 6 N/A $0.96 08/08 08/30 Hanesbrands HBI 3.31% $18.12 5 N/A $0.60 08/13 09/05 Heritage Financial HFWA 1.70% $35.25 8 11.20% $0.60 08/08 08/23 Home Bancshares HOMB 2.06% $23.25 8 28.90% $0.48 08/14 09/05 Honeywell International HON 1.92% $154.97 7 12.40% $2.98 08/16 09/07 Helmerich & Payne HP 4.64% $61.21 46 58.50% $2.84 08/16 08/31 Heritage Commerce HTBK 2.97% $14.79 6 N/A $0.44 08/09 08/24 International Business Machines IBM 4.30% $146.03 23 12.30% $6.28 08/09 09/10 Summit Hotel Properties INN 5.24% $13.73 5 8.40% $0.72 08/15 08/31 International Paper IP 3.59% $52.90 8 11.60% $1.90 08/14 09/17 Investors Bancorp ISBC 2.85% $12.65 6 75.90% $0.36 08/09 08/24 Invesco Limited IVZ 4.74% $25.31 9 12.40% $1.20 08/15 09/04 Kraft Heinz KHC 4.01% $62.30 5 16.10% $2.50 08/16 09/14 KLA-Tencor KLAC 2.54% $118.27 9 8.50% $3.00 08/14 08/31 Kroger KR 1.87% $29.91 13 14.60% $0.56 08/14 09/01 L3 Technologies LLL 1.53% $209.29 15 8.90% $3.20 08/16 09/17 Lindsay LNN 1.36% $91.23 16 23.50% $1.24 08/16 08/31 Macerich MAC 4.98% $59.39 8 5.20% $2.96 08/16 09/07 Main Street Capital MAIN 5.63% $40.52 7 5.50% $2.28 08/20 09/14 Mobile Mini MINI 2.28% $43.90 5 N/A $1.00 08/14 08/29 Marathon Petroleum MPC 2.30% $79.84 8 20.40% $1.84 08/15 09/10 MSA Safety MSA 1.54% $98.84 47 4.60% $1.52 08/17 09/10 Middlesex Water MSEX 2.08% $43.13 45 2.90% $0.90 08/14 09/04 Microsoft MSFT 1.55% $108.13 16 13.90% $1.68 08/15 09/13 National Instruments NATI 2.04% $45.06 5 8.40% $0.92 08/10 09/04 Northfield Bancorp NFBK 2.46% $16.25 5 31.80% $0.40 08/07 08/22 Neenah Paper NP 1.85% $88.70 8 25.30% $1.64 08/16 09/05 Nexstar Media Group NXST 2.01% $74.50 6 N/A $1.50 08/09 08/24 ONE Gas OGS 2.39% $76.89 5 N/A $1.84 08/10 09/04 Otter Tail OTTR 2.75% $48.65 5 1.50% $1.34 08/14 09/10 Penske Automotive Group PAG 2.76% $52.24 8 22.30% $1.44 08/09 09/05 Paccar PCAR 1.72% $64.94 8 4.90% $1.12 08/13 09/05 Provident Financial Services PFS 3.35% $25.10 8 8.90% $0.84 08/14 08/31 PPG Industries PPG 1.74% $110.32 47 7.80% $1.92 08/09 09/12 Phillips 66 PSX 2.61% $122.54 7 43.40% $3.20 08/20 09/04 Papa John's International PZZA 2.13% $42.33 5 N/A $0.90 08/10 08/24 Ryder System R 2.78% $77.79 14 8.40% $2.16 08/17 09/21 Regency Centers REG 3.49% $63.69 5 2.60% $2.22 08/14 08/29 RE/MAX Holdings RMAX 1.62% $49.35 5 N/A $0.80 08/14 08/29 Rockwell Automation ROK 2.06% $178.90 9 11.70% $3.68 08/10 09/10 Rollins ROL 0.98% $56.88 16 16.60% $0.56 08/09 09/10 Reliance Steel & Aluminum RS 2.22% $90.15 8 17.60% $2.00 08/16 09/07 Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR 2.85% $39.31 8 16.70% $1.12 08/07 08/15 Starbucks SBUX 2.77% $52.07 9 23.90% $1.44 08/08 08/24 J.M. Smucker SJM 2.97% $114.47 21 8.90% $3.40 08/16 09/04 Standard Motor Products SMP 1.77% $47.53 9 16.10% $0.84 08/14 09/04 Snap-on SNA 1.94% $168.81 8 16.10% $3.28 08/16 09/10 Southern SO 4.90% $48.99 18 3.40% $2.40 08/17 09/06 Sonoco Products SON 2.92% $56.16 36 5.30% $1.64 08/09 09/10 Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB 1.85% $91.03 5 N/A $1.68 08/13 09/11 Simon Property Group SPG 4.52% $177.09 9 13.20% $8.00 08/16 08/31 South State SSB 1.70% $82.50 7 13.90% $1.40 08/16 08/24 Extended Stay America STAY 4.06% $21.70 5 N/A $0.88 08/08 08/23 Southwest Gas SWX 2.65% $78.54 12 11.00% $2.08 08/14 09/04 Target TGT 3.14% $81.61 51 13.10% $2.56 08/14 09/10 TJX TJX 1.59% $98.26 22 22.20% $1.56 08/15 09/06 United Technologies UTX 2.09% $133.94 24 6.00% $2.80 08/16 09/10 Vectren VVC 2.53% $71.27 58 4.00% $1.80 08/14 09/04 Washington Federal WAFD 2.13% $33.80 8 13.40% $0.72 08/09 08/24 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 2.61% $67.42 43 9.20% $1.76 08/17 09/12 WEC Energy Group WEC 3.32% $66.48 15 11.60% $2.21 08/13 09/01 Wells Fargo & WFC 2.92% $58.89 8 11.80% $1.72 08/09 09/01 Wal-Mart WMT 2.32% $89.67 45 5.40% $2.08 08/09 09/04 WestRock WRK 3.06% $56.29 9 34.50% $1.72 08/09 08/20 Aqua America WTR 2.34% $37.40 26 8.10% $0.88 08/16 09/01 Xilinx XLNX 1.97% $73.12 16 10.20% $1.44 08/07 08/28 ExxonMobil XOM 4.09% $80.18 36 7.00% $3.28 08/10 09/10 Zions Bancorp ZION 2.25% $53.23 6 61.50% $1.20 08/15 08/23

Thanks for reading! If you like this article and would like to read similar ones in future, please click the Follow link at the top of this article. And, if you're already following me, I sure would appreciate it if you click on the Like button below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, ITW, MAIN, MSFT, PFS, SBUX, TJX, WBA, WMT, XLNX, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.