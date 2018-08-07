Dean Foods (DF) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dean Foods Co. (NYSE:DF) Q2 2018 Earnings Call August 7, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Sherri Baker - Dean Foods Co.

Thank you, Sandra, and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us on our second quarter 2018 earnings conference call. This morning we issued an earnings press release which is available along with a slide presentation in the Investor Relations section on our website at deanfoods.com. A replay of today's call will be available on our website beginning this afternoon.

Before we begin, we would like to advise you that all forward-looking statements made on today's call are intended to fall within the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Information concerning those risks is contained in the company's filings with the SEC. In addition, we will be discussing operating and financial results on an adjusted basis. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures referenced during today's discussion to their most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in today's earnings press release on our website.

Participating with me in the prepared section of today's call are Ralph Scozzafava, our Chief Executive Officer, and Jody Macedonio, our Chief Financial Officer. Ralph will start us off with a review of current industry dynamics and our second quarter performance highlights. Jody will then offer some additional perspective on our financial results before turning the call back over to Ralph for comments on the forward outlook and other closing remarks. We will then open your call to your questions.

Before I turn the call over to Ralph, I also want to mention that moving forward, I will be focusing on the strategy and SP&A portions of my job, and I'm really looking forward to serving Dean Foods in that capacity. I've really enjoyed getting to know all of you and working together over the years. I'm pleased to welcome Suzanne Rosenburg (00:02:20) who recently joined Dean Foods as Vice President of Investor Relations and External Communications reporting to Jody Macedonio. We will be working together over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Ralph for his opening remarks. Ralph?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Thank you, Sherri, and welcome Suzanne (00:02:39). Good morning, everyone. Today's consumer has more choices than ever before. And our objective is to have our products available to them however they choose to buy. Whether they go to a grocery store or a hard discounter to buy their groceries, or purchase them online and either pick them up or have them delivered to their doors, they have more options than ever before. Maybe they'll purchase a meal kit or go to a food service operator for a meal. The opportunity to capture their business wherever they wish to transact is at the heart of our strategy. All of this leads to a dynamic retail and competitive landscape that we believe will continue to evolve.

At Dean Foods, we have a very diverse base of customers that cuts across all channels. It is perhaps one of the most diverse in the food and beverage industry. Whether it's a traditional retailer like food, mass, drug, or a $1 store, or a convenience store, or maybe it's an omni-channel player, or a pure online retailer, a food service operator all the way from fast food to fine dining. We have a very, very broad channel mix of customers that we serve today with even more opportunities ahead of us.

To help us succeed, we have to leverage the unique competitive advantages that we have, our national footprint and DSD network along with our power brands and our strong private label capability to win in the marketplace as strongly and thoughtfully as possible.

Our approach is to leverage our understanding of consumers better than anyone else, to bring high quality and innovative products to the marketplace while staying keenly focused on being the best business partner to our customers as we drive our mutual businesses. Our strategy and its pillars were built to address these needs and we're executing our agenda with speed and purpose.

We're continuing to build and buy strong brands through investment in innovation, advertising, and extension into adjacent categories. We recently announced our re-entry into plant-based beverages with our increased stake in Good Karma and we'll talk more about that in just a bit. Our goal to win in private label enabled by a lower cost structure driving smart volume is foundational to our success. We're building stronger core capabilities with investments in our people, our infrastructure, technology, and systems to enable us to be more capable and drive even better execution.

We're aggressively driving to a better and more efficient cost base and we're seeing the results read very clearly through our P&L already. We're committed to executing our enterprise-wide cost productivity plan with excellence and Jody will walk you through our progress there in just a few minutes.

While we're moving as quickly as possible, the changes we're making in our business are large, they're complex and they must be done right the first time. In some instances as with our network optimization, the timing of our changes will temporarily lag the changes in our volume and the benefits that we'll receive within the year. This will impact our previous quarterly and full year earnings assumptions in 2018, but will not affect our ongoing run rate cost savings objectives once complete.

So, with that let's start with Q2 results. For the quarter, we delivered $35 million of adjusted operating income and $0.16 of adjusted earnings per diluted share, both down versus prior year driven primarily by lower volume. Our overall volume came in line with our expectations, although with some timing differences on the transition of certain businesses now impacting our forward outlook.

In Q2, our supply chain teams delivered significant productivity through our OPEX 2020 program with a 4.8% improvement in OEE helping to drive conversion costs below year-ago levels for the second quarter in a row. We haven't seen reductions in our conversion cost per gallon in nearly five years prior to now. With regard to the logistics area, we're experiencing inflation in our freight and fuel expense and we expect this to continue through the balance of the year.

While our cost mitigation plans are being implemented now, we won't be able to offset all of the cost increases within the year and we'll incur some above planned cost in the second half. We see the ongoing benefit of our enterprise-wide cost productivity plan with reduced selling and administrative costs reading through our Q2 financial results and Jody will speak in more detail about our cost performance during her section.

So, now I'd like to cover our commercial performance in more detail. So, let's get started. Despite continued retailer investment in private label white milk and a growing price gap, DairyPure is maintaining flat dollar share of the white milk category at retail versus both prior year and Q1. We began the rollout of DairyPure Mix-Ins cottage cheese in Q2 and we'll continue to invest behind the launch to drive product awareness as we continue to diversify our product portfolio. We have some exciting plans for the DairyPure brand in 2019 and I look forward to talking more about those later this year.

Within ice cream, we're seeing flat overall category performance versus last year with category growth in pints and premium offerings offsetting declines in mainstream products. With this product's mix shift and increase in trade promotions, our dollar share of the category has declined modestly. So, we are now introducing some innovative new pint novelty products while also driving increased distribution with expansion in both Mayfield Creamery and Friendly's Ice Cream.

At the end of Q2, we announced the step-up in our ownership of Good Karma and we're now the majority shareholder. Good Karma is a fast growing brand that gets us back into the plant-based food and beverage category, making it an excellent addition to our portfolio. Good Karma's plant-based alternatives are free of all major allergens, delivering strong nutritional benefits through a pleasing neutral flavor and creamy texture, allowing Dean Foods to reach consumers looking for great tasting alternatives to conventional dairy. Good Karma will continue to operate as a standalone company led by its existing leadership team.

So with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Jody to update you on our cost productivity plan execution and review our financial performance in more detail. Jody?

Jody L. Macedonio - Dean Foods Co.

Thank you, Ralph. We continue to take important actions towards achieving our enterprise-wide cost productivity plan target. In Q2, we announced our plans to close seven manufacturing facilities across the network to rescale our supply chain. Given volume assumptions have changed, we have extended the transition date of our plant closures.

We now expect to complete the consolidations by the end of the third quarter, later than our previous assumption. As we incur transitory costs and deleverage in connection with our network optimization plans, we're incurring some duplicate costs as we prepare 21 manufacturing plants to receive volume transferred from the seven origination plants.

As you can imagine, you cannot flip the switch overnight. The transition requires some duplicate efforts across the network, creating volume deleverage until we completely close the seven plants in late Q3. We do however expect to see meaningful savings from these closures in 2019.

We're making solid progress in optimizing our spend management leveraging our scale to secure better rates and strategically manage our spend through centralized buying. We've recently gone live on a new procurement tool that will simplify the way we buy indirect goods and leverage our national contracts. We're reducing our discretionary costs in a number of areas to ensure we're controlling our spend in each facet of the business and we have many additional initiatives planned in this area for the balance of this year and next.

As we continue to integrate our operating model, we're building a plan to standardize policies and procedures, automate and centralize certain back office processes and partner with third party experts to put the most effective and cost efficient talent in place. We are in the final design stages and expect to begin implementing the majority of our plans by year-end. We expect to see substantial savings generated from these changes beginning in early 2019.

Turning now to the P&L. In the second quarter, total Dean Foods' volume was in line with our overall expectations. We saw a quarter to date white (00:11:10) milk category decline of 1.4% in USDA results through May. In measured channels, IRI data shows a category decline of 3.4% with higher levels of decline in large format drug and convenience stores being slightly offset by growth in the dollar channel.

For Q2 we reported $433 million in adjusted gross profit, a decline of 6% versus prior year driven primarily by our lower volume and higher mix of private label products. We expect this to continue through the balance of the year and have accounted for this in our updated guidance range.

In connection with our implementation of the new revenue recognition standard under FASB ASC 606 effective January 1, 2018, we are presenting the sale of excess raw materials as part of the net sales line of our income statement. We previously reported these sales as a reduction of cost of sales. The impact of this reclassification resulted in an increase in net sales of $123 million in Q2 and a corresponding increase in cost of sales. The change is neutral at gross profit.

Below the gross profit line, total company operating expenses decreased by $14 million from the year-ago period, with selling and logistics expenses were slightly better offset by higher freight and fuel expenses. Our G&A cost improved in Q2 by $13 million versus prior year driven by a reduction in head count and employee related expenses through our enterprise-wide cost productivity plan. In total, we delivered $35 million of adjusted operating income, a decrease of $13 million versus prior year.

Below the operating income line, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $70 million, a $16 million decrease versus the prior-year period. Interest expense decreased roughly $2 million from year ago. In combination with our new normalized adjusted tax rate of 26.5%, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.16 in Q2, a 24% decrease versus prior year.

In Q2, raw milk costs were down 6% versus year ago and up 2% versus Q1. In tandem with the sequentially higher raw milk cost, we've seen a decrease in retailer margin over milk with the Q2 rate decreasing to $1.38 suggesting a continuation of retailer investment in private label. Recent Class I raw milk cost forecast suggests a potential for a modest upside to our prior full-year estimate driven by continued growth in supply and the potential decrease in dairy exports related to tariffs. Keep in mind, any change in raw milk costs will predominantly impact our branded business. We are experiencing significantly higher than expected inflation in resin, freight, and fuel. Industry capacity for truck drivers remains extremely tight. This is driving third-party hauling rates to record levels, up 26% versus prior year. We're also seeing fuel rates up 31% and expect the rate headwinds to continue at these levels at the balance of this year. While we actively work to mitigate these headwinds through usage reductions and other productivity initiatives, we will not be able to fully offset the rate increases within the year. Therefore, we have reflected this in our forward outlook for 2018.

Turning now to our free cash flow performance. Our Q2 free cash flow was $61 million, up $36 million versus prior year, primarily due to the overlap of our defined pension plan contribution of $38.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Net working capital was sequentially lower compared to Q1, driven by lower dairy commodity prices, volume, and better working capital management.

From a balance sheet perspective, we ended Q2 with net debt of $837 million, down from $884 million in the prior quarter. This decrease was primarily facilitated by positive quarterly free cash flow. On an all-cash netted basis, we maintained a net debt leverage ratio of 2.67 times. We continue to possess a high functioning debt capital structure with $900 million in flexible, low cost and multiyear revolving facilities. The revolving facilities are anchored by the $700 million in 6.5% fixed rate senior unsecured notes due in 2023. Because we continue to pay down our debt, our interest expense for Q2 2018 was $14 million, down over $2 million versus prior year despite the inflationary interest rate environment.

With that, I'll now turn the call back to Ralph for a brief commentary on our forward outlook. We'll then open the call to questions. Ralph?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Thanks, Jody. We have a strategic plan that guides us into the future and we remain committed to delivering our target of $150 million in incremental annual run rate savings through our enterprise-wide cost productivity plan. At the beginning of 2018, we set an aggressive plan focused on executing a robust set of commercial and cost productivity initiatives. I'm pleased with the progress we've made in many areas of the business. However, the timing of our network optimization plans has shifted and we now expect to see benefits beginning in Q4 versus Q3.

We're also experiencing higher than expected nondairy inflation along with continued retailer investment in private label, which is impacting our branded product mix. Therefore, we now anticipate full year adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.32 to $0.52 a share. The forward outlook includes an appropriate adjustment to performance-based compensation as well. With regard to free cash flow guidance, we're also increasing that to be in the range of $40 million to $60 million and are reducing our full year capital expenditure guidance to between $125 million and $150 million.

As we work our way through the balance of the year, we're focused on executing our commercial plans and our cost productivity initiatives that will drive our strategy. We're building our brands and launching innovative new products. We're actively pursuing new private label business, leveraging our increasingly competitive cost structure to drive smart volume. We're lowering our cost with better productivity within the four walls of our plants and also in the administrative area with leaner organizational structures and have more plants in place to complete our next phases of simplification by year-end.

In the logistics area, we're implementing additional tactics to begin to mitigate higher than planned freight and fuel costs as well. Across the board we must ensure we have sound execution against our enterprise wide cost productivity plan and we do, it's happening.

Upon completion of our productivity plan at the end of 2019, our company will be much leaner and a much more agile organization that can better address the current marketplace. We have the right plan and the right team in place to get it done.

Operator?

John Joseph Baumgartner - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

John Joseph Baumgartner - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Good morning. Thanks for the questions.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Hey. Good morning, John.

John Joseph Baumgartner - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Ralph, I wanted to start out with freight and then I guess just considering the size of your internal fleet and the inflation out there, how are you thinking about monetizing the opportunities for backhauls. And then on the outbound side, I seem to remember going back, one of the cost savings initiatives was using third parties to distribute kind of more outside the radius of where your internal assets were most efficient. So I guess again just given the turn in freight, how is the (00:19:22) changing there and what does it do for the selling expenses more structurally?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. It's a great question John and it's part of one of the biggest work streams that we have going right now in our logistics area. A couple of things, obviously we have a big DSD network, everyone knows that. Fuel is a big part of that. Also making sure you have enough of the right drivers on staff is another big part of it. What we're trying to do is leverage that as best we can, and in-source a lot of the external freight that we have now. So, we have a fairly large expense that we use with third-parties, and we're trying to take in as many routes, in-source as many of those lanes as we possibly can. So, between those two things, hedging on fuel, we're starting to wrap our heads around what I would call usage reductions, and also, making sure that we have full trucks that are going out particularly when we have internal freight that we're moving either plant to plant or plant to DC. So, it's a complex, as you can imagine, from grad school transportation model kind of stuff, and we have to make sure we do that.

In addition, partnering with external suppliers in the freight area becomes really, really important. Because we have so much freight that we move, the ability to partner and be very reliable and get better rates is also a large opportunity, and we're in the middle of that as we speak.

John Joseph Baumgartner - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. And then, just on the competitive environment. I mean just given the call out on nondairy inflation, the fuel and the resin, I think that given your size, you have an advantage over the smaller peers out there in terms of hedging out the fuel, and then maybe the larger volume purchases giving you lower unit cost on the res. So, when you think about the pain you're feeling right here, what's your sense as to the pain being felt by the smaller players out there, and how does that maybe impact the pressures on the competitive bid pricing environment going forward?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. I think there's a lot of pressure across the industry, and I'd say all of food and beverage. And you guys are on many more calls. John, I know you are than I am. But what I see and read, this whole fuel and freight dynamic is broad scale, and it's not just food and beverage. It's kind of everywhere. I do think as a larger player, particularly one with our own fleet, we have the opportunity to offset a lot of the third-party freight that we're dealing with by taking a lot of it in-house. But we'll never get all of it in. We still have a pretty big expenditure there.

But I think if you're small and you're bidding and you're not always getting – it's not as competitive frankly to take your – a particular lane, you're going to struggle and you're probably going to get hurt, I would think worse than we would. But that remains to be seen in the marketplace, how it reflects itself in pricing.

John Joseph Baumgartner - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Great. Thanks, Ralph.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure.

Farha Aslam - Stephens, Inc.

Farha Aslam - Stephens, Inc.

Hi. Good morning.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Morning.

Farha Aslam - Stephens, Inc.

Can we just have some color on the volume declines you did see in the quarter and your outlook for the second half of the year?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure. Our volume declines in the quarter, Farha, were pretty much in line with what we expected. And that's a good thing because we did have some customer transitions, a couple of them, and you're aware of them, we don't have to name them, that are happening kind of real time. So, part of what we're managing through is how to dovetail, if you like, our network optimization plan with making sure that we service customers with the same great quality and service that we always do.

So, there's a little bit of a lag. I think going forward in the year, the back half will see some volume that'll be behind what we saw in Q2 as those transitions happen. I don't think it's by a big measure. And then very quickly in Q3 there is all of our big network ops work. In fact, it really starts live next week from Friday. So, things are happening very quickly, very dynamic.

Farha Aslam - Stephens, Inc.

That's helpful. And then when we look at the cadence of second half guidance, we're not asking for like quarterly guidance, but cadence would be helpful, and how do you think the reacceleration of earnings will be going into next year?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

I'll start, and then, I know Jody has a point of view, as well. Let me tell you that Q2, for us, came in ahead of our own internal expectations for what that's worth. And a lot of that is because a lot of the investment and the duplicate costs that Jody referred to, the transitory cost, were going to be, for us, a Q2/Q3 kind of dynamic because of the delay that we've mentioned, and it's about 60 days. A lot of that moves itself into Q3 and to a lesser extent into Q4. Q4 was in our plan, always going to be our big quarter because we were through a lot of our cost productivity initiatives at least along in the supply chain. And that is now going to push itself into 2019.

Jody, any thoughts?

Jody L. Macedonio - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. No, I think you stated it correctly. I mean, we're going to be doing the plant consolidation work where we incur some of the duplicate costs in Q3, and we'll see the benefits of that coming through with better conversion in Q4.

Farha Aslam - Stephens, Inc.

Farha Aslam - Stephens, Inc.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

We've got some restructuring costs that you'll see in our filings, and I think that's important. They're pretty normative from a plant point of view. We usually think about $7 million to $8 million (25:39) in restructuring cost per plant. I think we've been pretty clear there are seven plants and then along with that, a lot of the G&A work that we're doing, some systems work, some of that is capitalized, some of that is expensed. So you'll see some of that as well, Farha.

I think the takeaway for everyone on the call and certainly within our company, listen we're consolidating seven plants. If you do quick math, over 10% of our network and we're doing it in a six, seven-week period, which is more than we've ever done in probably any two-year period previously. So it's a lot of work, a lot of good work being done by a lot of good people working pretty hard. And I think as we find ourselves on our next call, we will be sitting here with all of that work behind us.

So, we're a bit of a construction zone and I say that in a positive manner because I like where we're going to be at the end of it.

Farha Aslam - Stephens, Inc.

Farha Aslam - Stephens, Inc.

Judy Hong - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Judy Hong - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Judy Hong - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Good morning, Judy.

Judy Hong - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Judy Hong - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. I think you hit the three big ones. I think for us and we've been pretty clear, $150 million in incremental run rate savings really by 2020 with our enterprise-wide cost productivity plan. About a third of that almost is in the supply chain and we're delaying that. So, the math on that by delaying that 60 days gives you a sense for the magnitude of it. That's okay for us. Obviously we'd like to have it all done on our timing, but it's more important that we service customers, that we're competitive in the marketplace and a short- term delay to have the long-term benefit and not disrupt our business, we think that's just the best option.

Judy Hong - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Judy Hong - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah, it's a great question Judy. I think for us the most important thing we can do is just keep in mind that we're running two businesses here. Our branded business is a good business that retailers can utilize to drive margin. Consumers love our brands, TruMoo and DairyPure. And I think we've got a sound strategy on that business. The big piece is the private label business for us and I think that's built by leveraging our scale, utilizing our ever improving cost structure, being more and more competitive. And the whole idea of smart volume is that we know what our costs are so we can price appropriately to our retailers to win bids. I'm convinced we're the low cost producer and we're getting to be lower cost. So, as we do that I think that we're going to be a competitor to be reckoned with. We are now and I think we'll be more and more of that when we get to our destination some time as we move through 2019.

Judy Hong - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Judy Hong - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Kenneth B. Goldman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Kenneth B. Goldman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Kenneth B. Goldman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Sherri Baker - Dean Foods Co.

Thank you.

Kenneth B. Goldman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Kenneth B. Goldman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

And then question two would be, is there any way for us to quantify even roughly how many more miles your trucks will be traveling or how many more gallons of fuel you'll be purchasing as a result of these plant consolidations? I assume that, obviously, higher miles and higher fuel is in your guidance but I'm trying to get a sense if we can have any way of figuring this out on the upside?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. Ken, let me start and then I'll hand it off to Jody. Backhaul is not a big part of our logistics strategy. I don't want to mislead anybody. I'm not sure where that came from but it didn't come from us. So, we're not looking to do big one way shipments of our product and somehow haul back something else for someone else. That is a very, very small utilization for our trucks. They are not even worth really talking about on this call.

I think the most important thing we can do is optimization in routing and frequency. And as we do those things, the goals are always to deliver in full, on time, as our customers need product and do it with the fullest trucks traveling the shortest distance as possible. That's really what it comes down to. And the more that we centralize, the more sophisticated we get. And the more we're able to use sophisticated tools which we have in our LeanLogistics (31:30) program as we bring more and more of our shipments running through the center from a scheduling and analytical standpoint. So, that's part of what we're doing. The other thing that we're doing I mentioned earlier is in-sourcing as much of that third-party freight as we can because we can tend to do it, frankly, cheaper, and do it in such a way that it lets us optimize the cost. So, I think those are the big pieces.

As far as giving you how many miles that we're traveling and we took miles out of the system. We did took them out last year. We'll look to take them out again. And they're contemplated in our guidance because it is a big piece of our cost structure. So, I think that's probably the best way that I would describe it.

Kenneth B. Goldman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And then – thank you for that. And then, Ralph, more broadly, I'm sure the answer is no because we've asked this before. But I'm just trying to figure out what the milk industry can do incrementally in terms of bringing consumers to the category because we're seeing, and I'm sure everyone else is seeing the same things in the "dairy section of the store" there's a lot of non-dairy items that continue to be put in there. And a pretty good argument can be made that for some people cow's milk is healthier for them than sweetened nut milk. But I never hear any arguments, any advertisements about this. Nothing promotes this in store. I just feel like – and I don't think this is anything dramatically new, but the milk industry is just sort of sitting there and not quite fighting back against some of the competitors and I'm just curious what your latest take is on that?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. I think you're right on in certain pieces of this. And in fact, in everything you said, we have a great product. We know that highly nutritious, frankly, a necessary product, it's served in our schools, for high in protein, high in calcium, vitamin D, nutrient-rich, about as much protein as you can get in an 8 ounce glass and you can compare this to almost any other protein product. And we know protein is on trend.

The one thing that I have seen that has worked extremely well over the past few years has been the marketing that's been done by ourselves and by MilkPEP in the flavored milk area. We've actually seen growth over the past couple of years on flavored milk starting to moderate now as it laps some kind of mid single-digit and high single-digit growth rates that we've seen in different periods by marketing the chocolate milk as a replacement and replenishment type beverage. I think that's worked extremely well. I think we've got to take that energy and our brain power and apply it to conventional white milk.

I also think that there's a large part of the population though that does want plant based beverages and it's not a thought, I mean it's not a genius thought. I think we all see it. We see it in the category trends. We see it in store and you all know that many of you have followed this a long time that we had Silk in-house here, was our brand. And of course the WhiteWave spin-off and the rest is history. We want to be back in the plant-based business. We think Good Karma is a platform for us. And I will remind everyone that was here, remember how small Silk was when this company brought it in-house many years ago. Just keep in mind that with the playbook for Good Karma, we will look a lot like that. And that's our commitment.

So, a lot happening in the category. We don't like to see the declines in conventional white milk and we think that there has to be an intervention and we have to be a part of it. And that's part of what we do as stewards of the largest brand in the category by advertising DairyPure and reminding consumers about our Five-Point Purity Promise and how good this product is for them. I could go on for days. I'll stop here on this call.

Kenneth B. Goldman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Kenneth B. Goldman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Hi. Good morning, everyone.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Good morning, Amit.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. I think that's probably right. It's shrinking a little bit. We like to look at dollar share. We like to look at velocity. We like to look at really sales rates where we are. But no, you've captured it and I think I would say we're holding our own in probably the most competitive and when I say competitive, I'm really talking about private label mix challenged environment. You've seen margin over milk. You've seen how retailers are being aggressive with private label. Our brands are weathering the storm fairly well.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Well, I think it will continue, but I think it will be driven by low milk prices and I'd say the temptation that retailers have to try and drive traffic with certain categories. There comes a point where things become normative and mixes change and price points change. But we're going to plan as though the rest of the year goes like the first half.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yes, exactly. So, really, Amit, what we've got is about a 60-day shift in our savings delivery. That's a choice. It's a choice because we want to maintain volume and continue to shift important piece of our business. So, yeah, everything kind of shifts out 60 days. However, all of the savings that we talked about being delivered in 2019 and then getting to 2020 is the full run rate. That is all intact and will remain intact. We've given ourselves plenty of opportunity and time into next year to finish all of our work.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. And they'll be incremental initiatives that we will put into place. Remember, we're sitting here in August of 2018. There's a lot we can do here. We have a very large cost structure. We haven't done all of our work.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

We haven't really talked about the size of the business yet. I can tell you the growth rate is incredible. We haven't talked about any specific numbers there as well. We're the two-thirds owner now. We have till next year to finish ownership. We'll make some decisions at that point. But we like the business a lot. It's a neat platform. It has a strong reason for being, and it's a very, very high-quality product, and we like the team. The team in place is very entrepreneurial, very smart, and we like the potential that brand has for us.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. Right now, it's in fluid. So, think about a milk substitute. You can drink it. You can put it in your cereal. You can make smoothies out of it. There's also a very small yogurt business that has been rolled out, and a drinkable, think about Kefir as an example of drinkable yogurt as well. So, a lot of opportunity to look at plant-based category particularly refrigerated ones that are dairy substitutes and use the creativity of that team. And frankly our R&D resources in-house that really built the Silk business, those folks are still here. They're still in-house a lot of them. So, we've got some potential to build something that can be meaningful.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Got it. Thank you so much.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah.

Christopher R. Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Christopher R. Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Thank you. Good morning.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Good morning.

Christopher R. Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Christopher R. Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Flat of branded milk.

Christopher R. Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Christopher R. Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

No.

Christopher R. Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

No. So, we don't – we didn't put sour cream in that number, or cottage cheese in that number. That was just strictly a fluid number, Chris.

Christopher R. Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Christopher R. Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure.

Christopher R. Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Christopher R. Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

It's probably a little bit lower at this point, but not a lot. But, yeah, that's all starting kind of as we speak and it's fluid for lack of a better term.

Christopher R. Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Christopher R. Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. Yeah, I wouldn't say that that's out of the question at all. There's a lot of cost that gets you – and you're hitting it. When you work on seven plants that you're consolidating into 21 other plants and you try to do all of that in essentially a seven-week period and that seven-week period falls entirely within a quarter, that's what you're looking at. And then very quickly, you get yourself clean and you get a lot of that behind us and you combine that with normal seasonalities and you look at a very strong fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter in our plan from the beginning of the year was always going to be our large quarter because of the things that we just mentioned. So, yeah. I think you're thinking about it the right way. And we don't want to underestimate nor should anyone on the phone the enormity of the work that's happening along our supply chain to really touch what amounts to 28 plants, half our network roughly over a couple month period. So, it's a lot. It's a lot of work, it's a lot of focus, a lot of hours, but I like where we stand and I like where we're going to be at the end of it.

Christopher R. Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. Thank you very much.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure.

Alexia Jane Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Alexia Jane Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Good morning everyone and thank you, Sherri, for everything. Can we just – you've mentioned the price gap compressing between private label and the (42:44) a couple of times. With the Walmart plant opening up, I mean, how do you compete with retailers that are bent on driving traffic into the store using private label milk to the loss leader, if they're not so focused on profitability of milk in particular, but are rather thinking about the broader basket overall. What stopped this pricing pressure from continuing to spiral downward? Thank you.

And then my follow-up would be, what are you seeing with Horizon Organic milk, because it does look as though it steal with it a share from your branded milk at the moment. Thank you and I'll pass it on.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. Sure. I think, first of all, as it relates to price points and plants and all of that, let me pull that apart. I can tell you that we can process milk and do processed milk at a lower cost than virtually anybody out there. So, whether someone has a plant in-house or not our processing costs are going to be as low as they can go. And I would tell you we don't have to drive milk as far as a lot of other folks do. So the idea of having your own plants does not get you any lower input cost. So that's the first thing.

As far as retailers choosing to utilize certain categories to drive traffic. Look there are a lot of categories out there bread, eggs, ground beef, certain cuts of meat, chicken. You guys are on a lot of the protein guys conference calls. There is a lot of retailer markdown budgets used to attempt to drive traffic. There's a little bit of obviously that's happening in milk right now. So anyway I think as far as getting to the lowest cost what we're doing to take costs out of our system is probably the best antidote if you like and allows our customers to be as competitive as they possibly need to be in the marketplace.

The fact that some retailers are choosing to go below cost is a marketing choice, one we don't fund. So anyway that's what you're seeing and that will not last forever I can promise you that. As far as the Horizon question, Alexia, they're up slightly. We've been able to build share with Organic Valley as well. So I think that we've got – what we've got is a good competitive dynamic in the organic milk space and we like the Organic Valley brand. We're familiar with both obviously and we've made the choice to partner with Organic Valley because we just think it has better long-term potential for us.

Alexia Jane Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Alexia Jane Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure.

Pamela F. Kaufman - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Pamela F. Kaufman - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Hi. Good morning. I just wanted to ask about what the sentiment is like internally given the amount of cost optimization and restructuring that the organization will undergo over the next several months, and what do you see as the most significant risk from executing on this restructuring given that you highlighted that its significant amount of change in a relatively short amount of time? Thank you.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. I think, I'll start and then Jody kind of newer to the team, and she can give you a perspective, which I think would be valuable as well. Look, we know what we need to do here. We've got a very focused team on ensuring that we build the kind of business and company that's going to be a successful one in the future. We like our strategy. We're being very aggressive with it. It does involve some cultural change. There's no question about that. And what it does is it really challenges some of our very best people to be the best that they can be, and I think that's energizing for a lot of folks. If you walk our hallways, I feel the energy in our team. You just can't do the things we're doing without an organization really being focused and energized to get things done. So, yes, it is a lot of change, but it's necessary change, and I think our people get that.

Jody L. Macedonio - Dean Foods Co.

And I'll just add on to that. I think the people working under so many different work streams that are really going to change the future of Dean from a cost standpoint. People are really energized by it. But secondly, we are investing in some new tools and processes that are going to make their jobs better in the end when these come to life. So, whether it's new pricing tools, whether it's new procurement tools, in the end their work will be more efficient and they're going to be able to add more value by providing more analytics and have a better sense of how they can shape the company in the future. So I actually think people are very energized by the work.

Pamela F. Kaufman - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Pamela F. Kaufman - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. Sure. I think it all kind of ladders up to the Five-Point Purity Promise. We know that there are many consumers out there that love the brand and want the purest milk they can bring home to their family and the Five-Point Purity Promise kind of guarantees that. I think with that you've got to communicate it. And we've seen that when we advertise the brand that we see lifts on our business. We started to advertise the brand in Q2. We saw a rebound in share. We saw some good productivity behind the advertising. We also think this is a brand that has broad shoulders.

So we've introduced Sour Cream. We're introducing Cottage Cheese, Mix-ins. So we think we have the ability to take the brand into some other categories. But we're never going to lose sight of the fact that this is $1.5 billion brand, size brand in revenue and it's a monster. It's a monster for us. It's a monster for the retailers that carry it. And it's predominantly fluid milk and we're going to continue to drive that.

Pamela F. Kaufman - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thank you.

Robert Moskow - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Robert Moskow - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hi. Thanks. A few questions, and I think, you might have provided some detail on this already but the operational effectiveness in the quarter at 4.8%, can you tell us how you quantify that? Given the transition delays and given the higher cost for freight, like what metrics do you use to measure the OE so we can figure out how to think of it going forward.

And then maybe just one more time, what was the cause of the delay? Was it because there's just so much going on at once within your own four walls? And if that's the case, why is it happening so quickly? It just seems that you're jamming a lot of change in a very short time period. Is that typical in this industry or would it in retrospect, do you think you could have stretched it out a little bit longer?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. Let me take the last question first. We always plan to do these as quickly and as bunched together as possible so we could get the savings benefits as soon as possible. Of course, you never want to do something that your organization can't handle but our organization can handle it. So, we slid the dates simply because we need to service customers. That's all there is to it.

And when we understand how long it is that we have to continue to service a customer, then we make our plant closure plans. We send out the war notices, we do everything that you need to do, all the plans are in place, receiving plants and everything else. And then when there is a delay and you make the choice that you want to continue to service customers throughout that delay, then you simply push your plans back.

No, I like doing these within a seven week period. Our organization can clearly do it and we're going to go ahead and get it done given the fact that we've slid it back 60 days, that doesn't change anything with regard to our execution. So, as I mentioned it's a fluid situation and now we're to a point where we know exactly when the closing dates are, and we're going to go ahead and implement. So, you always have to be responsive to the marketplace. Rob, you know that. And we're going to make sure that we take care of our customers first, and then we'll go ahead and deal with these pieces of our network optimization. So, I guess, that's the first thing.

As far as OEE, we use a standard equation. We're just making sure that all of that equipment that we have, we take a look at the capacity of that equipment and what percentage are we running. And what we've seen is almost a 5 point improvement. We never had that. So what does it mean? It means that probably lower capital cost going forward, lower capital investments going forward, because we're going to maximize the usage of the equipment that we have. As we get to be better operators running our equipment, you're going to see our capital expenditures go down. And you even saw us take the guidance down now, we may come back in November and take another hard look at that. We're getting to be better inside the four walls, and when you can do that you don't need as much equipment around.

Robert Moskow - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Robert Moskow - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. So, let me just – we're guiding the year is what we're doing. So, we've done that, it's $0.32 to $0.52. We've been pretty clear that Q3 will be the low quarter for the year, I think, we're clear just a few minutes ago on that. So, that's kind of what we'll do. What I don't want to have anyone takeaway that all of our work will be done at the end of the third quarter. All of our work, when I say on the plants, the plants will be closed by the end of the third quarter. We'll probably have some dribble effect on duplicate expenses going into October, a little bit of November, but for the most part that'll be behind us. But remember that's almost a third of the $150 million. We still have that other $100 million, some of it's behind us, some of it in front of us that we have to get as we get into 2019. And then an earlier comment, which is right to offset fuel and freight, we probably have a couple other things to add to the list, but we know how to do that, we'll do that. So that gives a little bit maybe more color, is that helpful?

Robert Moskow - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Yes. It is. Thank you.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure.

Brett Hundley - The Vertical Trading Group LLC

Brett Hundley - The Vertical Trading Group LLC

Thank you. Appreciate it. Ralph, I just have two questions that I'll ask you back to back here. First, when you guys analyze your relative landed cost by region or however you do it, are you many times taking into account smaller competitors that might have one or two plants, but also have diversified businesses on the side, some of which may even be supported by the federal government whether it's crops or something else. On this basis, might there be regions where you guys have more structural disadvantages and may even want to pull out? I know, you've talked at length about the power of your national footprint, but can you just talk about it in that context? That would be really helpful.

And then my second question relates to M&A. Just given the relative lack of pricing power in the fluid milk category, many times you guys have to work to offset cost increases with cost savings plans, and that can stress your network overtime, it can be lumpy relative to those cost increases. And when I think about your M&A plan, Good Karma makes a lot of sense. It seems like a great product. It diversifies you, but it is small right now. And so, aside from small acquisitions and investments, have you guys reviewed merger of equal scenarios with companies in other categories that might allow the company to diversify and de-risk and protect shareholders over time? I appreciate it.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. No. Thanks, Brett. Two really good questions. I think from a competitive point of view, there are competitors that we play against in various categories and they are large and small, and I don't think there's any competitor that's so structurally advantaged that we would think about leaving a geography. We think we're structurally advantaged in a lot of ways with our brands, with our footprint, with our scale. So, we think that we can compete fairly well.

And as we continue to get our cost structure in place, as we continue to simplify this business, take waste out of the system, I think we're going to continue to be very, very competitive. And our brands are important, they are important to retailers and they're important to consumers so nobody else has the brand portfolio that we do. Nobody else has the reach that we do and the plant network and I think that puts us in a good situation.

From an M&A standpoint, you mentioned Good Karma. Yes, it is small, Uncle Matt's is small, but these are small deals that could be large for us. And when we say large, we look at things here, Jody and I and the team in terms of EBITDA. And if you look at some of these businesses, they might not have big top lines and certainly compared to fluid milk a monster category that we all know is a low margin business. They don't look really big from a revenue standpoint and we have to remind our people all the time that really it's about earnings and cash flow. The same thing that we talk to you guys about. So these little gems can come in here and become larger gems and generate really significant earnings and cash flow. And we've lived it here before. We lived it looking at Silk. We've lived it here looking at International Delight. And we intend to live it here again with those businesses.

As far as anything big, I mean we're not going to speculate and really that wouldn't be something we talk about on an open line. But we are always looking at ways that we can create shareholder value, build a better company and we'll continue to be open to those things and thinking about all those things; but anyway that will be another conversation for another day.

Brett Hundley - The Vertical Trading Group LLC

Thank you.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure. Thanks, Brett.

Thank you. And that concludes our question-and-answer session for today. I'd like to turn the call back over to Ralph Scozzafava for closing remarks.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Listen I want to thank everybody for being on the call, they being interested and involved with our company. We're doing a lot of work here. We like the work that we're doing. We have more to do and we're going to get back to it as soon as possible. So thanks everyone. We'll talk to you in November.

