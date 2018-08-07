Adjusting Asset Allocations In A Balanced Fund Using A Real-Time Evidence-Based Recession Probability Model.

If you are saving for retirement and investing in a balanced 60/40 or Target Date Fund, this model provides a solution that may improve your outcome.

Step 1 includes a simple easy-to-apply rule, based on the slope of the yield curve, that would have enhanced a balanced fund's returns with less risk.

We explain our 2-step recession probability model and a simple rule-based strategy used to validate it over a 30-year historical period.

We provide a two-step rules-based process for adjusting equity and bond exposure in a balanced portfolio, based upon the probability of being in a recession.

Background

Conventional balanced funds (60/40 or Target Date) capture the lion’s share of retirement assets. Balanced funds divide the portfolio between stocks (higher return, higher risk) and bonds (lower return, lower risk). They are either static allocations, in the case of a 60/40 strategy, or adjust based on your age, in the case of Target Date Funds, with the proportion allocated to bonds increasing as you approach retirement.

We have developed an asset allocation model with the same basic starting framework as the traditional balanced fund, but make evidence and rule-based allocation adjustments for business-cycle conditions, based on our recession probability model.

If the probability of being in a recession is very low, we increase exposure to stocks, and as the recession probability increases, so we increase our exposure to bonds and reduce our exposure to stocks. These adjustments result in a meaningful increase in returns and a reduction in risk, and with time and compounding, make a significant difference to the value of your retirement savings.

The concept behind Target Date Funds - taking on risk and your investment horizon

Over the long term, stocks have delivered a higher return than bonds but they experience more volatility. If your investment horizon is long-term, meaning you have a few decades until retirement, you can afford to assume more equity risk because you won’t likely be dipping into your retirement account and can wait until equity values recover. Also, being young, you still have the capacity to work and earn income in the event that equity values do not fully recover. Once you get closer to retirement and your investment horizon shortens, you cannot afford to risk a protracted drawdown in equity values. This is the concept behind the Target Date Fund which automatically adjusts your equity exposure downward as you approach retirement. Prior to Target Date funds, most investors would invest in a balanced portfolio of stocks and bonds, and periodically review and adjust their allocations as they approached retirement.

Most large drawdowns in the stock market are due to business cycle induced recessions - a slowdown in economic growth

This chart shows the 12-month forward return to the Dow Jones Industrial average and recession periods from the National Bureau of Economic Research since 1929.

Source: Actavest

Note that most large drawdowns are accompanied by recessions. Once in a while, there will be an unexpected black swan event like the Crash of 1987 where the market dropped 20% in the absence of any recession risk. A black swan event resulting in a large market drawdown could cause a recession in some cases, however, in general, black swan events recover much faster than recessions (months not years) for example, Crash of 1987, 1998 Russian default/LTCM, 9/11 attacks, 2010 Flash Crash, Brexit.

The key idea behind our allocation model

The reason investors own a balanced fund (stocks and bonds, as opposed to an all-equity fund) is to hedge against protracted drawdowns in the market.

As we showed, protracted drawdowns are mostly related to recessions.

While black swan events are by definition not predictable, we believe recessions are more predictable.

If we can gauge with reasonable accuracy, in real-time, the likelihood of being in a recession, then it makes sense to adjust your asset allocation in proportion to the probability of being in a recession. Your allocation of equities relative to bonds would be higher when the probability of recession is low and vice-versa when the probability of recession is high. Fundamental to this idea is having a robust real-time recession probability model.

Existing recession probability models

Existing recession probability models are of little forecasting value because they use lagged economic variables which themselves are subject to later revision. The model developed by Chauvet, M. and J. Piger and published by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis is reasonably good, but the data is delayed and often subsequently revised. Nevertheless, it shows that certain economic variables would be good predictors if we had accurate data in real time.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Our recession probability model

We have built a recession probability model which is estimated in real time using daily market-based price indices (no lagged economic variables). It does a good job of predicting all recessions, with few false positives. It is a two-step process:

Step 1 evaluates the recession probability using the slope of the yield curve and provides some practical tips you can easily apply to your portfolio.

Step 2 classifies the market into eight states reflecting growth expectations to get a more granular recession probability estimate.

Step 1 - Slope of the yield curve (10 year Treasury rate – 3 month Treasury rate)

This is probably the most commonly used indicator for identifying oncoming recessions. The idea is that when the yield curve inverts that it almost always results in a recession about one year later.

The yield curve is essentially a proxy for capacity utilization or economic slack. It generally only becomes inverted toward the end of an upcycle when the economy becomes capacity constrained. This chart showing the yield curve plotted against the GDP output gap (representing the amount of slack in the economy) has almost a perfect correlation.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Once capacity is constrained, real growth becomes more difficult to achieve.[1] Whether a recession occurs or not does not detract from the fact that growth going forward will be slower and thus earnings and equity prices will likely be lower than they have been. In our research, we find capacity utilization to be one of the best predictors of equity returns over a 3-12 month horizon. This prospect for lower long-term real growth also puts downward pressure on the long-term rate which reflects long-term growth expectations.

It is possible to get nominal growth via the impact of inflation (demand exceeds supply so producers can increase their prices) but the Fed tries to prevent this by raising short-term rates to restrict credit creation and thereby demand. This action by the Fed is what causes the yield curve to invert.

While an inverted yield curve it is not a pre-requisite for a recession, it is unusual to have a recession when the lagging 200-day slope is greater than 1%. This 50-year graph of the yield curve below highlights this very well. Periods, where the slope 200 days prior is above 1%, are typically post-recession and sub-1% periods are typically 1-2 years pre-recession.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Author

From 1955 through 2015, 65% of the time the 200-day-lagged slope was greater than 1% and within this 65% the economy was in recession 5.31% of the time. 35% of the time it was below 1% and within this 35% was in recession 39.41% of the time. So the economy is eight times more likely to be in recession if the 200-day-lagged slope is below 1% than above 1%. For all practical purposes, the likelihood of being in a recession if the 200-day-lagged slope is greater than 1% is not worth worrying about. In our model, we assume it is zero.

Source: Author

The takeaway from this chart is that if the 200-day-lagged slope is greater than 1%, the recession risk low, and it makes sense, or is safe, to take on a bit of additional equity risk as opposed to keeping it rigid at say 60%. If it is below 1% then you should reduce your equity exposure a bit.

Testing this basic idea – which you can easily implement on your own

As an illustration of how this works, we test a slightly modified 60/40 strategy.

When the slope (lagged 200 days) is greater than 1%, we allocate 70% to equities (up from 60%) and 30% to bonds (down from 40%); when the slope is below 1% we allocate 50% each to both equity and bonds. This graph shows our allocation versus the standard 60/40 allocation shown by the red line. Allocation changes are made slowly using a 200-day moving average.

Source: Author

This is how the results compare for an investment starting in 1987 through 2018.

Source: Author

And this shows the equity curve.

Source: Author

The simple modification results in an extra 0.64% per year with less risk than the 60/40.

Forward equity returns relative to the slope of the yield curve

Lastly, let’s look at forward equity returns for various ranges of the slope of the yield curve. They confirm that equity returns are worst when the slope is below 1% and best when the slope is above 1%.

Source: Ken French data library, Author

In sum, the slope of the yield curve is a powerful predictor of both oncoming recessions and future equity index returns over a 3-12 month period. We have provided a simple evidence-based rule that you can apply on your own, with very little effort, to enhance your returns.

Step 2 - State of the equity market – Market State Model

We believe that the market is forward-looking and therefore can provide good insight into the market’s expectations for economic growth. We classify the market into eight states using a proprietary quantitative system and using historical data, evaluate the likelihood that we were in a recession in each state.

Source: Actavest

Based upon our proprietary classification system, there is a positive and sequential relationship between the strength of our growth expectations indicator and the probability of recession. There is also a sequential relationship between the strength of growth expectations and the standard deviation of 6-month forward equity index returns.

As a standalone measure, it captures all of the recession periods since 1967 but does produce some false signals. Most of the false signals occur when the slope of the yield curve is greater than 1%, which is intuitive since only 5% of all recessions occur when the slope is greater than 1%. When we add the condition that the slope of the yield curve must be less than 1%, our Market State Model is quite predictive of recession probabilities. It captures all of the recessions since 1967 with only a limited number of false signals.

Source: Author

Our recession probability model output combines Steps 1 & 2. It assumes a zero percent probability of recession if the yield curve slope is greater than 1% (explained previously), and if the slope is less than 1% we utilize the probability derived from our Market State Model.

With our methodology for generating a real-time estimate of recession probabilities, the next step was to create a rules-based strategy and test it.

Creating a rule-based strategy

Our formula for allocating between stocks and bonds is:

Equity allocation = Baseline equity allocation – the 200-day average of our recession probability estimate, where the baseline equity allocation can be selected based on the individual's risk tolerance. In our examples, we use 70% for low-risk tolerance up to 90% for higher risk tolerance.

Bond allocation = 1 – equity allocation

Bond allocation + equity allocation = 100%.

Our model then dynamically adjusts the bond/equity mix to reflect the probability that we are in a recession. The allocations change very slowly because we use a 200-day average of our recession probability estimate. We use daily rebalancing for this paper, but in implementation only rebalance if the allocations change by more than a 3% threshold.

Testing the model

Before we show you the detailed results, it is instructive to visually see what the model is doing relative to the performance of the market. This example has a static baseline equity allocation at 80%. At a glance, it looks good because equity exposure is declining at the same time as the stock market index, denoted by the S&P500, is declining.

Source: Author

Two scenarios

Since many investors still subscribe to the basic 60/40 strategy, we will demonstrate how our strategy compares to that, and then also show how it compares with a Target Date Fund which is the more popular option nowadays. We show the results using medium risk tolerance levels here for our baseline equity allocation.

For implementation, we use two Vanguard mutual funds with long data histories – Vanguard 500 Index Investor (MUTF: VFINX) for equities and Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Inv (MUTF: VUSTX) for government bonds (we do not use or recommend corporate bonds in a balanced fund).

Scenario 1 - Fixed baseline equity allocation at 80% versus a fixed 60/40 allocation model

Source: Author

Source: Author

Source: Author

Our model outperforms the benchmark by 1.79% per year and the reward/risk ratio is 24.57% better. The model outperformance is significantly better in years when the market is down (shaded in blue). The tracking error or information ratio of .41 is considered to be good.

Scenario 2 - Declining baseline equity allocation starting at 80% versus a target date allocation model starting at 70%

Source: Author

Source: Author

Source: Author

Our model outperforms the benchmark by 2.97% per year and the reward/risk ratio is 36.35% better. The model outperformance is again significantly better in years when the market is down (shaded in blue). The tracking error or information ratio of .52 is considered to be very good.

Conclusion

If there is a very low probability of a recession then it makes sense to carry a higher equity allocation. Conversely, if there is a high probability of a recession, then it makes sense to have a higher government bond allocation. To implement this strategy requires a robust real-time recession probability model.

The evidence-based recession probability model described, which updates in real time, would have done a good job of predicting previous recessions since 1967. Utilizing this model in a rules-based strategy delivers higher returns than the benchmark with lower risk and good tracking error. The model can accommodate varying investor risk profiles.

Over the course of a few decades that most people contribute to a retirement account, the incremental returns compound to become a significant additional amount at retirement.

[1] As a simple example, if you are working one job for 8 hours per day, you can grow your income by taking on another job; however, once you are working 16 hours per day (your realistic capacity), it becomes difficult to increase your income further (the only way is by being more efficient – improving productivity).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.