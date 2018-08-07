Aircastle Limited (AYR) CEO Michael Inglese on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Frank Constantinople - Investor Relations

Michael Inglese - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Kriedberg - Chief Commercial Officer

Aaron Dahlke - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Gary Liebowitz - Wells Fargo Securities

Conor Cunningham - Cowen and Company, LLC

Susan Donofrio - Macquarie Capital

Moshe Orenbuch - Credit Suisse.

Scott Valentin - Compass Point

Nish Mani - JP Morgan Chase & Co

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Aircastle Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Frank Constantinople. Please go ahead, sir.

Frank Constantinople

Thank you, Kathryn. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Aircastle Limited's second quarter 2018 earnings call. With me today are Mike Inglese, Chief Executive Officer; Aaron Dahlke, Chief Financial Officer, and Mike Kriedberg, Chief Commercial Officer.

We’ll begin the presentation shortly, but I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded and the replay will be available through our website at www.aircastle.com, along with the earnings press release and our PowerPoint presentation.

I would like to point out that statements today which are not historical facts may be deemed forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the estimates or expectations expressed in those statements and certain facts that could cause actual results to differ materially from Aircastle Limited's expectations are detailed in our SEC filings, which can also be found on our website. I will direct you to Aircastle Limited's earnings release for the full forward-looking statement legend.

And we’ll now turn the call over to Mike Inglese.

Michael Inglese

Thank you, Frank. And welcome everyone to Aircastle’s second quarter 2018 earnings call. We had a great second quarter. Business fundamentals were strong in the first half of 2018 and overall economic trends remain positive. Global airline profitability was solid; the developed markets are in good shape; the emerging markets continue to grow at a healthy rate; and the demand for lease current technology narrow-body aircraft is robust.

Let me briefly talk about our results. We reported Q2 earnings per share of $0.64 and adjusted net income per share of $0.67. Our book value per share at the end of June 2018 was $25.09, and through the first six months of the year, book value has increased at an annualized rate of over 7%, while our dividend yield averaged 5.4%.

Our most recent 12-month cash ROE at the end of the second quarter was 14.9% and GAAP ROE was 11.6%. We continue to be focused on disciplined growth over the long-term and profitably sold selected assets to take advantage of current market conditions offering strong demand for aircraft investments.

Since Aircastle was formed and generated over $300 million of total gains representing about 7% of proceeds from aircraft sales. Through the first six months of 2018, our gains of $25.6 million represented about 14.5% of proceeds of $178 million, which is considerably higher than the long-term average.

While spending good market and wish to sell, we have continue to invest in mid-aged narrow-body aircraft we consider is more liquid and more broadly operated with better long-term risk adjusted return profiles. Through the first half of 2018, we acquired 13 current generation narrow-body aircraft with an average age of about eight years for $412 million and sold eight aircrafts, which on average of 13 years old.

For the full-year, we've acquired or have committed to acquire 33 aircraft all narrow-bodies for more than $1.2 billion and have a pipeline of additional $1 million probably transaction is focused on mid-aged current tech narrow-bodies.

At the end of the second quarter, our total fleet of owned aircraft comprises 228 units, 196 of these being narrow-bodies, current gen narrow-bodies representing 67% of our total net book value of our fleet versus 29% five years ago, because narrow-body aircraft have many more operators than wide-body and freighter, we believe they are less risky and easier and less expensive to transition.

Our second quarter operating and financial results were strong. Utilization remained very high at 99.5% and we had no aircraft on ground at the end of the quarter. We have no aircraft remaining to place this year and just 12 narrow-body aircraft left in 2019 representing about 4% of net book value.

As a result of our operational capability, significant liquidity, strong financial performance, and moderate forward commitments, in late May, we were awarded investment grade ratings from S&P and Fitch. In June, we were also placed on review by Moody's for a possible upgrade to investment grade.

Obtaining the investment grade rating is an important milestone and further broadens our already strong base of liquidity and more importantly enhances our ability to access competitively priced capital to support profitable fleet growth.

In June, we also increased our revolving credit facility of $800 million, up from $675 million and extend the maturity as of June 2022 and reduced the borrowing margin on this facility by 75 basis points.

Right now, our 2018 capital allocation includes acquiring more than $1.2 billion of narrow-body aircraft, paying more than $85 million in dividends on our common shares and repurchased $13.7 million of our common shares in the market at an average price of $19.62.

During the second quarter, we reached another milestone for our shareholders when Aircastle crossed over the $1 billion threshold of total capital return to investors since we went public in August of 2006. As a public company, we've now paid a total of $812 million in dividends and repurchased more than $206 million of our shares.

Aircastle is consistently generating strong cash returns for our investors with a focus on creating long-term value for growing the business in a conservative, accretive and profitable manner. Given our philosophy of providing a regular return of capital to shareholders, our Board of Directors approved our 49 consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share payable on September 14. Since 2011, we've increased the dividend eight times from $0.10 a share per quarter to $0.28 per share.

I will now spend a few minutes on the current business environment. The macro environment remains very healthy. According to the World Bank, the current 2018 global GDP growth forecast is 3.1% and most recent IATA air traffic results since the beginning of the year through May showed revenue passenger growth of 6.8%. Load factors continue to be very high, averaging 81% over the same period, and aircraft storage rates remain low with narrow-body aircraft continuing in short supply.

Airlines around the world continue to perform well and IATA 2018 industry profit forecast remain very strong. We’re keeping an eye on oil prices and interest rates, while the spot price for jet fuel is up about 12% since the end of 2017. Fuel is still over 56% below the 2008 peak. The 10-year treasury while up almost 60 basis points since the beginning of the year is still below 3%, which is quite low by historical standards.

And finally against the broad basket of currencies, the dollar has strengthened approximately 4% since year end. We continue to closely monitor the impact of higher oil and the strength of the dollar on our customers. Overall market conditions remain quite good. The strong global economy and strong traffic growth has been positive to our fleet. The gains that we generate from aircraft sales, along with strong lease placement environment from narrow-body aircraft are examples of the fundamental strength of the aircraft leasing business.

In closing, fundamentals are driving the demand for air traffic and aircraft. We expect air traffic to continue to grow faster than global GDP. We expect the demand for aircraft leasing to benefit from this trend.

Aircastle strategy is focused on disciplined investing in aircrafts that we expect to deliver long-term shareholder value and will continue to take advantage in the strong demand for mid-age current technology narrow-body aircraft.

We’re well-positioned for profitable growth in 2018 and we’re confident that our high quality platform, conservative capital structure and newly earned investment grade ratings will enable us to grow value in the future.

I will now turn the call over to Aaron to briefly review the first quarter results along with Q3 guidance.

Aaron Dahlke

Thanks Mike. As Mike indicated we had another profitable quarter and our core earnings continue to be strong. Our disciplined approach towards growth led the strong bottom line performance. For the quarter, net income was $50.2 million or $0.64 per diluted share versus a net loss per share of $0.09 last year. Adjusted net income was $52.4 million or $0.67 per diluted share versus $0.03 in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $192.6 million, a decrease of 14% while EBITDA of 39% higher at $190.4 million.

Our 12-month cash ROE only for the quarter was 14.9% and GAAP ROE was 11.6%. Our core earnings continue to be strong. For the quarter, total revenues were $204.3 million, down 14% versus Q2 2017 primarily due to no maintenance revenue during this quarter versus $28.9 million of maintenance revenue in the second quarter of 2017.

In the second quarter of 2017, we had maintenance revenue associated with wide-body aircraft, which transitioned in one greater production period that we sold. Total revenues were up sequentially versus the first quarter, primarily driven by our strong gain on sales.

Total lease for rentals and finance, sales-type lease revenues were $187.4 million, a decrease from prior year due to the disposition of aircraft and lease extensions on the wide-bodies, and a slight increase over Q1 2018 as we added accretive aircraft to our growing asset base.

We’ve recorded gains on sale of $19.9 million in the second quarter of 2018 and $25.6 million year-to-date. Total net proceeds from our opportunistic aircraft sales in the first half were $178 million. This translated into a sales margin of approximately 14%, which is twice our historical margin of approximately 7%.

We completed our annual fleet review in the second quarter with no impairment charges and no aircrafts on our monitoring list. Expenses declined by $90.6 million or 37% primarily due to $79.2 million of impairment charges in prior year’s second quarter.

Along with lower SG&A, lower interest, lower depreciation expense in the second quarter of 2018. SG&A was $3.6 million lower, primarily due to $5.1 million compensation in Q2 2017 related to our Former CEO.

Interest expense declined by $4.3 million due to a lower year-over-year debt balance along with a lower coupon associated with debt that we refinanced in late April of 2017. Depreciation decreased by $2.1 million, primarily due to the wide-body and freighter aircraft that we sold over the past year.

Turning to our capital structure, in May S&P raised our senior unsecured debt ratings on Aircastle Limited to 'BBB-' from a 'BB+'. In addition Fitch Ratings assigned an initial 'BBB-' rating to Aircastle's senior unsecured debt, while Moody's Investors Service recently placed Ba1 corporate family and Ba1 senior unsecured ratings of Aircastle on review for possible upgrade. We expect our newly assigned investment grade credit ratings will expand our investor base and enhance our liquidity profile.

Total borrowings were $4.2 billion, of which 81% of our debt is unsecured and a net debt to equity ratio remain low at 2.1 times. Our weighted-average debt maturity was 3.1 years with a weighted-average coupon is 5%. We ended the quarter with our net cash interest margin of 8.3%. We also ended the quarter with nearly $1 billion of liquidity with $142 million of unrestricted cash, $835 million of unused revolving credit capacity. Our unencumbered aircraft currently totals $5.4 billion.

In June, we increased the size of our U.S. unsecured revolver $300 million from $675 million and extended the facility maturity by more than two years to June 2022. We also reduced the borrowing margin on facility by 75 basis points. Through August 3, we've repurchased $13.7 million of our shares and average cost of $19.62 per share, which is 87% of our book value per share. We have $82 million remaining under our current share repurchase authorization.

We provided the usual guidance elements for the third quarter of 2018. We expect little to no maintenance revenue again in Q3 as we have no aircraft that are scheduled to transition during the quarter. Gains on sale continue to have a wide range to account for sales which could shift the following quarter.

To summarize, we had a very profitable second quarter and we developed good momentum for profitable and saw accretive growth in 2018. Our pipeline and balance sheet are strong and we remain committed to a disciplined capital allocation approach for the benefit of our investors.

With that, operator we can now open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question will come from Gary Liebowitz with Wells Fargo Securities.

Gary Liebowitz

Thank you, operator. Mike can you give us an update on your E2 placements and whether you think the pending combination of Boeing and Embraer could open up some new possibilities for that order so the placements not be satisfactory? Thank you.

Michael Inglese

Sure. So yes, frankly they're not as satisfactory as we'd like them to be at this point in time. But we do expect that the recently announced deal between Embraer and Boeing will enhance the competitiveness of the E2 program. We think it will benefit from Boeing's marketing power with the airlines and their ability to drive cost savings from suppliers.

And Airbus having done with the C-Series, Boeing's response to this approach with Embraer on the E2 and we think that both of these large OEMs have sort of validated these programs, and we think it will enhance competitiveness of the program going forward.

When we spoke in the last call, we had talked about having an LOI in place for three aircraft. During this intervening time that LOI has not come to fruition. So we are still under placed compared to where we would have like to have been at this point in time, but we did have seen an increase in the number of dialogues with airlines, and we hope the Boeing announcement will help accelerate bringing some of those to fruition as we move through the second half of the year.

Gary Liebowitz

Okay. Thanks for that update. My other question is, are you seeing the bidding competition for those new mid-life narrow-bodies that you prefer? Is it still extremely competitive or has the rise in interest rates start to make some people pull back?

Michael Inglese

Look I think it's still a very competitive market environment across the age spectrum for aircraft. We don't participate very often in the new sale leaseback market because we're not competitive. The level of competition in the mid-aged sector has increased the ABS market particularly from mid-aged aircraft has been robust and gives financing capability to a number of competitors. And you've seen ABS/E-note sales occurring from some of the bigger lessors as well. Some people who may have transacted business with us. So the competition is still strong, the increase in interest rates since the beginning of the year hasn’t appeared to have changed a lot of behavior in the marketplace just yet.

Gary Liebowitz

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from Helane Becker with Cowen.

Conor Cunningham

Hey guys. It’s actually Conor in for Helane. How are you?

Michael Inglese

Good. How are you doing Conor?

Conor Cunningham

Good. Just first on your customers, so Brazil remains your largest part of the exposure. Has there been any issues with payment in recent months just due to the rising fuel and FX settlement? Also just around Brexit, I mean the UK is also a fairly large position for you, just maybe your thoughts there too? Thanks.

Michael Inglese

Sure. So you probably have noticed that our outstanding AR was a bit higher this quarter than it was in prior quarters. A fair percentage of that AR increase is related to one of our customers in Latin America that was hit pretty hard by FX. Oil and local events that occurred there in the spring, they're still operating within our security package of security deposits and maintenance reserves and appear to be taking appropriate steps to mitigate these effects and get back on track with their profitability and balance sheet improvement plans.

Our exposure is largely modern narrow-body aircraft and there's a strong interest for these types of aircraft around the world. So while we're working with that airline and we think they're doing all the right things. If things don't go the right way, we'll do the thing that any professional asset manager will do and we will be able to redeploy those assets where they’re highest in demand.

Aaron Dahlke

With respect to Brexit, obviously we're keeping an eye on it in the context of what's happening there. Our biggest exposure there is across the 20 narrow-bodies with EasyJet, which we have leases that run into the early part of the next decade. There's not much more we can do on it in the context of this perspective, but EasyJet and BA being our largest British customers and certainly not a credit issue, which is just watching the political events and how they unfold.

Conor Cunningham

Okay, great. And then you guys continue to remain very disappointed with your growth across strategy and balance sheet. We realized that the IATA data and the airline profitability remains pretty healthy. Are you almost positioning yourself for a downturn or like the returns on new aircraft directly from the OEMs just not where you need to be to make a purchase direct with them? I mean the only reason I ask because now you have an investment grade balance sheet, you have all those capital available to you, are you have the ability to kind of do a little bit more? Just curious on your thoughts on maybe that in the cycle overall? Thanks.

Michael Inglese

Sure. Thinking about new orders, if I wanted to order a new narrow-bodies today that start delivering in 2024, 2025 and frankly I don't see the wisdom in that from our perspective and the capabilities in our approach to the marketplace. So I don't know exactly where we are in the cycle.

We've had a very long cycle run here, asset values are strong, there continues to be a lot of interest in investing in this sector. Someday there will be wobbles and things will be a little less good then they are today and we'd like to be in a position to take advantage of that by being disciplined along the way and having access to capital when some of those wobbles start to appear.

Conor Cunningham

Okay. If I could just sneak one more in, just in terms of the timing of the second half deliveries, can you just give us a little just for modeling purposes where that may fall in the third and fourth quarter? Thank you again.

Michael Inglese

Look I think it’s probably a fair bit is going to be late in the third quarter and then about the balance falling into the fourth quarter would be kind of the – probably the best color I can give on that topic.

Conor Cunningham

Perfect. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We will continue on to Susan Donofrio with Macquarie Capital.

Susan Donofrio

Yes. Good morning, everyone. Just wondering as you said just for modeling purposes. We're looking at the gain on sale margins better for couple quarters now and there really hasn't been any impairment. How can I guess think about that as we look to model?

Aaron Dahlke

Look it’s very hard to sit in your chair and think about how to model long-term for gains on sales. I think from a – look as we talked about earlier, we did our recoverability review for the fleet. We recorded no impairments. We have no assets on our monitoring list as a result of the actions we've been taking over the last year or so.

I think from a gain on sale perspective, if I were you – I'd look at kind of where we've been in the last few years and try to get some spread of timing. I don't expect to be frankly registering 14% margin on a sustainable basis. I think its very asset specific when that happens. And I frankly – again, if I was in your chair, I'd be looking at the longer term average rather than any particular recent trend line and extrapolating it forward.

Susan Donofrio

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Moshe Orenbuch with Credit Suisse.

Moshe Orenbuch

Great, thanks. So your guidance for Q3 is that lease revenues improving from this quarter. But you said there are a lot of the assets are being added late in the quarter. Is there anything else going on that is kind of helping out from the lease rate standpoint?

Michael Inglese

I think it's just the concepts – when we closed up in the second quarter and how that’s rolling into the third quarter and then what we expect to be rolling in during Q3.

Moshe Orenbuch

Thanks. And in terms of – one of the concepts that we've talked about on this call before and others is question about whether higher kind of market interest rates get translated into raising lease rates on the portfolio and any thoughts just whether we're going to see that at some point and when that would be?

Michael Inglese

So, look I think we have talked theoretically that it's reasonable to expect that that will happen. If interest rates rise because of the growth of GDP in around the world or in different places, I would expect those increases in funding cost to translate into economics that helps sustain the margins of this business over time.

There will be some lag between rates going up and how these rates and the financing markets where we’re at. Yes, I think that's a reasonable guess is that a few quarters to three or four quarters of lag. Again that seems like a reasonable timeframe, but it's not clear. It's pretty early in the rate rising cycle to be kind of telling you exactly how that’s going to play.

Moshe Orenbuch

Great. And we were pleased to see the share repurchase of this quarter, kind of any thoughts I mean obviously you've got reasonable growth in assets and so how do we think about it? Is it a function start being below 90% of book like, how should we think about that as we go forward?

Michael Inglese

Look, we're going to continue to do it on an opportunistic basis and we get in the market when we see a trend to a place that we don't think makes sense. But ultimately I think of it and probably always will as more of a tactical approach to the market into capital allocations then growing a business profitably which I think should translate into higher value over time.

Moshe Orenbuch

Great, thanks so much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Scott Valentin with Compass Point.

Scott Valentin

Thank you, and thanks for taking my question.

Michael Inglese

Good morning, Scott.

Scott Valentin

On the CapEx, just wondering where you’re finding the opportunities? Is it other lessors or airlines, just wondering where you're finding the aircraft?

Michael Inglese

It's always a mix over time, I would say last in a 18 months, it’s probably been a higher percentage from other lessors and direct with airlines. But 2.5 years ago that mix was higher in the other direction. So we're engaged with both lessors and airlines and looking at existing opportunities. But I would say, a bigger percentage in 2017 and likely in 2018 will come from other lessors then direct with airlines.

Scott Valentin

Okay. And then on the cash interest margin, it’s been trending down over time probably a mix of the aircraft as well as derisk the portfolio, which wondering with the IG rating now. Did you think that stabilizes here at 8.3% or maybe has a little bit higher?

Michael Inglese

Look, I think it is hard to predict because frankly I don't have order book and have a clear visibility on what the topline yield will do of what I buy. I have a general sense for what's going to happen to what I own.

And as interest rates move how we finance and what that translates into in terms of absolute rates in something we'll discover probably in the second half of the year when we go out, we have a refinancing to do later this year and it's reasonable to think that will be in the market at some point given our acquisition pipeline and what we expect to see.

So my guess is it's going to bounce around somewhere where it is. It may get a little compression in the short-term, but the mix and the driver of that mix will probably be more of the topline realities than the funding rates.

Scott Valentin

Okay, thanks for that. And just one follow-up question, just in terms of macro outlook, there's been some reports of – some of the airlines cutting back their capacity growth forecasts due to higher fuel prices and higher airfares, maybe anticipating less passenger demand, when you speak to airline customers, is it – are you seeing that at all or is it just more – just kind of one-offs by different airlines, airlines specific?

Michael Kriedberg

No. This is Mike Kriedberg. We haven't seen any of that and in fact we've seen increased demand for a lot of the midlife aircraft. It's in really good demand for 320 CFM powered. So we haven’t seen any of that affect at this point.

Scott Valentin

All right, thanks very much.

Michael Inglese

Thanks Scott.

Operator

We’ll take our next question from Jamie Baker with JPMorgan.

Nish Mani

Hey, good morning, guys. This is Nish Mani on for Jamie. I'm hoping you can get some commentary on your kind of thoughts on the Airbus A220 and kind of in the light of being a launch customer for the E2 and kind of getting a sense of what the pros and cons of that experience is and was and how that kind of filters into potentially down the line ordering A220 aircraft.

Michael Inglese

So look, it appears there has been a good move by Airbus to do what they did with Bombardier for the C-Series now the A220. They’ve had some interesting campaign wins recently which were a little disappointing from an Embraer operator perspective. But fundamentally, I think the Boeing partnership, as I said earlier, we expect to enhance the competitiveness of the E2 program over time. It still has a large operator base for the E1 variant.

Many of those customers now that the plane is in fact flying and has been delivered to the initial customer are starting to see the finished product and express, I think a bigger interest in that asset, and we hope in the near-term as we go through the second half of this year and into next year that that's going to translate into additional campaign wins for the E-Jet.

Nish Mani

Thank you for that. Do the campaign wins for kind of the C-Series change perhaps some of the calculus you guys have internally on potentially down the road being involved in that campaign? Or is it still too early to tell from where you’re sitting right now?

Michael Inglese

Yes. Look, I’d say it's probably too early to be – for us to be thinking about A220's as an investment asset at this point, but it's not something I would rule out over the long-term.

Nish Mani

Okay. Very helpful. And then switching gears a little bit, you noted on the prepared remarks that interest rates have come up year-to-date and that were still kind of below 3% on the 10-year treasury yield. The change of the interest rate environment must have some effect on the amount of incremental capital coming into the space.

So I guess could you help me understand whether kind of in your experience there's been some marginal outflow of capital that had kind of previously come in at a lower rates and was just yield hungry, but perhaps experienced other kind of opportunities. So in other words kind of a 3% treasury yield is the amount of marginal kind of capital in the space a little lower than what it was in the last year or the year before?

Aaron Dahlke

I would say – look frankly speaking the flows are not that easy to monitor, and I think if anything and if it was it would be imperceptible from our perspective at this point in time. There's still a plenty of capital interested in investing in aviation asset.

Nish Mani

Okay. So no rule change to the business environment from what you said?

Aaron Dahlke

Correct.

Nish Mani

Okay. That’s very helpful guys. Thank you so much for the time.

Aaron Dahlke

Thank you.

End of Q&A

Operator

And now, I’d like to turn the floor back over to Frank Constantinople for any additional or closing remarks.

Frank Constantinople

Thank you for joining us today. I will be at my desk if you have additional questions, feel free to call. We look forward to catching up with you on next quarters earnings call. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. That does conclude today’s conference. Thank you all again for your participation. You may now disconnect.