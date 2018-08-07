Canterbury Park Has Doubled To $15 Per Share, But I Am Still A Buyer

You can be the greatest CFA in history, but if you did not follow Canterbury Park through several years, you might miss the hidden real estate asset.

It is one thing to recommend a stock in 2013, but investors would like to know if an analyst still likes the company in 2018? On August 2nd of 2013 my article recommending Canterbury Park (CPHC) was published on Seeking Alpha. I was fortunate to buy the stock when it was trading at $7.00 per share and the stock quickly jumped past $10 and has since risen to $15.00. Doubling your money is fun, but I am still recommending Canterbury because there is more fun to come-with strong growth across all business segments, and the upcoming 2nd Quarter Report should highlight the emerging catalysts that will drive this stock much higher over the next 12 months.

Joe Kernen of CNBC would occasionally joke about the analyst who all of a sudden loves BC82 Corp-when the stock hit $75 per share, but absolutely hated the stock when it was only $30 per share. Now Joe was being funny and a bit direct but some analysts simply do not have the time and energy to thoroughly analyze all the companies that are assigned to them. BC82 Corp. may not have looked good to one analyst because he may have been focused too much on previous "numbers" and the story about this business may have changed. Or perhaps the company was stuck on that $30 mark for two years, and the analyst gave up on it. I must confess that I have made costly mistakes in the past giving up on stocks (SAM-Sam Adams Beer comes to mind). I bought the stock many years ago when it traded at about $10 per share, and as much as I liked the product, and was convinced that it would sell big internationally, I was impatient after about one year-when the stock price did not move. Last I looked the company has moved way up beyond $100 per share, and I do not even want to know exactly where it has landed!

Back to Canterbury Park, and for those of you who are new to this company-let me summarize. Canterbury Park formerly offered parimutuel horse racing, and a card club in a small town called Shakopee, Minnesota. Management quickly realized that they would have to expand their entertainment offerings to bring in new customers and new revenue streams. The worked hard to build the racing business, grow the card club, and they used much free cash to snap up hundreds of acres of land on the cheap. The company now runs a card casino, poker tournaments, hosts concerts, special events, offers snow racing, provides parking for major events like Golf Tournaments, and recently rented out space to a major automobile company who was promoting their brand during this past Super Bowl held in Minneapolis. Live music, food trucks, Car shows, and Extreme racing with camels, and Wiener Dog racing - (16,266 attendance)have proven to be huge hits with customers and Canterbury has been able to raise ticket prices for these popular events.

As Canterbury grew their business, the community around them began to grow and grow fast. Scott County is one of the fastest growers in the country. Today there are new buildings being erected everywhere, but there is a shortage of quality residential housing.

Canterbury Park became a Holding Company in 2016, with two subsidiaries -Canterbury Park Entertainment LLC (Parimutuel wagering and Card Casino, with Food & Beverage) and Canterbury Park Development LLC-the real estate development arm.

Canterbury Development is now listed in the 2017 10K report as one of the business segments -at a price of $11.4 million. The 140 acres of land transferred to the Development LLC-are on the books for about $80,000 per acre, but the land prices are now fetching somewhere between $200,000-$250,000. (as of 2017). The 140 acres of raw land must be worth at least $35 million or $7.847 per share. But we know from the most recent partnership deal signed with Doran Companies-that Canterbury Park received a 27% equity stake in that deal for contribution of 13 acres. The 600 Unit Apartment complex will be phase I of the project that will be led by Doran Companies, while Canterbury will oversee the construction of road work, sidewalks, and utility infrastructure under a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) agreement with the city. Canterbury will provide initial capital for this infrastructure work, but will be reimbursed through the TIF agreement as the tax payments are made to the city. The company has accumulated a huge stockpile of cash-$10 million at the end of the First Quarter.

There is downside risk to Canterbury's real estate development efforts-mainly that they may not be successful in turning a healthy profit. I believe the residential Apartment complex project is the least risky project that they might undertake. There is significant demand for housing in Shakopee and their upscale apartment complex is rich with amenities that make it very desirable. I would much prefer to see the company "spin off" the real estate development division and let the market assign a price to this valuable asset. This would also mitigate stockholders against risk against future development efforts that may not be successful.

I have tracked Canterbury's attendance and parimutuel handle and the company is doing well despite some really poor weather. As we wait for the official 2nd Quarter financials, we see the business continues to do well-as the Card Casino business grew to $8.3 million in Q1 vs. $7.7 million in 2017. I anticipate that the Parimutuel handle will be up about 5% in the first half of 2018. As I track data from public online sources, the reported numbers are occasionally erroneous.

I am continuing to accumulate shares at $15, as I think the real estate Development assets alone are probably worth $15 per share (on a very conservative valuation) and you can receive a thriving Entertainment business with huge cash flows for free!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPHC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I noted that I have tracked attendance and parimutuel handle from online public sources-horse racing sites etc. The information is sometimes wrong-due to faulty reporting. I think the numbers are close enough to paint a solid picture.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.