JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon And The 5.00 Percent Treasury Yield

There are good reasons, however, why this might not be the case this time around.

Historically, the longer-term yield has followed the rate of growth of nominal GDP which came in above 5.00 percent for the second quarter of 2018.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan, Chase & Company (JPM), has raised the possibility that the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note might rise to the 5.00 percent level.

Currently, the yield on the 10-year is around 2.95 percent.

A statistical justification for such an increase is the fact that the rate of growth of nominal GDP in the second quarter of 2018 came in at 5.4 percent, year over year.

There was a time when many analysts believed that the longer-term bond yield should approximate the rate of growth of nominal GDP, which was composed of the rate of growth of real GDP and the inflation rate.

In the current case, the rate of growth of nominal GDP could be divided into the rate of growth of real GDP, which came in at 2.8 percent, year over year, and the rate of increase in the GDP price deflator, which came in at 2.6 percent.

And, Mr. Dimon suggested that it was more likely that the yield on the 10-year Treasury would rise to at least somewhere in the 4.0 percent to 4.5 percent range.

Here, we can point to the rate of increase in the nominal GDP over the past five quarters. Since the first quarter of 2017, the rate of growth of nominal GDP, year over year, has come in at 4.1 percent, 3.9 percent, 4.2 percent, 4.5 percent, and 4.6 percent, respectively.

Certainly, if nominal GDP serves as an approximation of where the nominal yield on the 10-year Treasury should be, Mr. Dimon has a point that the current yield, around 3.00 percent, is quite a bit below where the yield should actually be.

If one works on the assumption that the nominal 10-year yield can be subdivided into two components, the expected real rate of interest and expected inflation, we can argue that over the past six-month period, inflationary expectations have averaged right around 2.13 percent.

Thus, if the nominal interest rate is around 3.00 percent, one could argue that the expected real rate of interest was around 0.87 percent, or 87 basis points.

Theoretically, the expected real rate of interest should be equal to the expected real rate of growth of the economy.

If one takes the compound rate of growth for the US economy during the nine years of the current economic recovery to be 2.20 percent, then it appears that the real yield, the 87 basis points is substantially below the recent performance of the economy, let alone any future projection of what the economy might do.

If one were to take the historical rate of growth of real GDP from the past nine years as the rate of growth that should be expected in the future and adds to this the current level of expected inflation presented above, then the yield on the nominal 10-year US Treasury security should be around 4.33 percent.

Note, from above, that such a level would be consistent with the 4.0 percent to 4.5 percent range that Mr. Dimon suggested.

Behind Mr. Dimon’s suggestion is the assumption that the nominal US economy is now growing faster than the 3.9 percent to 4.6 percent rate achieved from the first quarter of 2017 through the first quarter of 2018. And, if this is true, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury should be even higher than 4.5 percent.

If this is true, it would seem that we would need an increase in either the expected rate of real growth in the economy or in expected inflation… or, both.

The real differential seems to be in the expected real rate of growth of the economy, which if the estimates given above are correct, is now standing around 87 basis points.

Why is this number so low?

I have been arguing over the past six or seven years that the proxy for the real rate of interest, the yield on the 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (OTC:TIPS) has been impacted by the international flow of funds that have been trying to avoid the financial circumstances in many countries around the world.

These risk-averse funds have been seeking safe-havens to rest and the United States… and Germany… and Switzerland… and the Netherlands… have been the major recipients of these monies. The telling sign is the extremely low interest rates that we have seen over the past six years in these countries, especially relative to other global interest rates.

If this is the case, then we won’t see the yield on the 10-year TIPS rising until more and more of this risk-averse money leaves the United States as the perceived safety of the rest of the world increases.

This, to me, is what is keeping the nominal yield on the 10-year Treasury so low.

The yield on the 10-year TIPS will remain below any realistic expected rate of growth of the real economy, whether that is the current recovery’s 2.2 percent annual rate or to a 3.0 percent rate that is closer to a longer-term historical average.

Yes, Mr. Dimon is correct in pointing to a much higher rate of interest for the 10-year bond yield.

To me, the problem is that the world is sufficiently unsettled so that international investors will not move their monies out of the safe havens where they now rest until world economies and markets are more settled and people can feel more confident in withdrawing their funds from these safe havens.

I don’t see that happening soon.

Consequently, it seems to me that getting to a 4.0 percent to 4.5 percent range is a dream… let alone getting to a rate of 5.00 percent.

