Dynavax Remains On Track After Q2

Dynavax continues to execute to plan, with sufficient financial resources to support both the commercialization of Heplisav-B and development of the pipeline.

Progress on the immuno-oncology pipeline is also looking good, with acceleration of SD-101 toward Phase 3 trial and potential partnerships in the wings.

On August 6th, Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) reported earnings for Q2 2018. The company has been facing considerable selling pressure, sending shares down 17.5% over the past month. The latest earnings report sparked further selling, with shares dropping 1.5% in after-hours trading to a final close of $12.70.

The recent selloff seems wildly overblown in light of what has actually been reported. This research note reflects on the earnings report and subsequent conference call. We find that Dynavax remains an attractive play on the basis of Heplisav-B alone, with significant additional value addition likely as the company’s immuno-oncology pipeline matures in the second half of the year.

Heplisav-B Commercialization Rolls On

Commercializing a new vaccine is always a time-consuming and labor-intensive proposition, and Dynavax has never suggested otherwise. That said, the developments since Q1 in terms of formulary coverage have been impressive. According to the press release accompanying the earnings announcement, Heplisav-B now covers:

100% of Medicare-insured lives.

94% of commercially-insured lives.

73% of lives under state Medicaid plans.

In addition, further targeted customers and payers have been gradually coming onboard with Heplisav-B. Already, the P&T committees of 219 of the largest targeted customers have signed on, 24 of which have implemented Heplisav-B across their systems and 91 of which have progressed to the purchasing phase. A further 198 targeted customers have scheduled sub-committee meetings in the near term to review the uptake of Heplisav-B. According to CEO Eddie Gray, these achievements amount to a clearing of the “first hurdle of broad adoption of Heplisav-B”.

During the post-earnings conference call, Gray cautioned that, while system-wide successes were occurring at a healthy pace, onboarding payers and health plans takes time. Internal bureaucratic structures must be overcome, but it appears already that Dynavax is successfully making the case for Heplisav-B.

In Q2, sales of Heplisav-B amounted to $1.3 million, a considerable leap from the $200,000 taken in during Q1. But that is only the start, given peak annual sales expectations of $500 million or more. From the uptake levels, it seems that progress is happening. Gray even described the attitude of many of the contacted customers who have not yet been onboarded as nigh universally positive. According to Gray, the attitude of customers is one of “a case of when not if”.

Not all customers are created equal, of course. The big systems are what really count. On that score, Dynavax is doing well. All of the top ten value customers have reportedly indicated their decisions to make a system-wide switch to the two-dose Heplisav-B over the current three-dose regimes of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Merck (MRK). Dynavax is now chipping away at the process of working through the frequently byzantine processes demanded of third-party group purchasing organizations.

One notable early coup comes from the CDC itself. Dynavax has won its full bid to provide directly to the CDC, which covers about 150,000 individuals. The company is now working on all data links and intends to have all necessary elements in place to begin ordering in October, when the federal payouts for contracts begins.

Positive Competitive landscape

Overall, the uptake of Heplisav-B has been fairly impressive and in line with company guidance to date. It is illustrative of the strength of the label and indicates that Heplisav-B will indeed become the standard of care.

Of course, there have been concerns that barriers might exist due to pre-existing contracts. Dynavax readily admits that most customers have some form of contractual arrangement with one or the other existing treatment. However, the recent absence of Merck from the marketplace has changed the contracting landscape. It has suffered from a major supply shortage of its vaccine and has largely withdrawn from the market. This has been good news for Dynavax, since most purchasers tend to buy a suite of products from one large provider; that dynamic is now far more fluid.

This has also made the premium pricing strategy palatable to customers. Customers are always interested in price, but the two-dose nature of Heplisav-B and its superior efficacy profile have apparently been recognized by the market. That reportedly makes it a relatively easy sell on its own merits. The deal is sweetened further by the fact that so many patients currently fail to complete the three-dose cohort of legacy vaccines. Incomplete regimens lead to radically lower efficacy and represent a waste of funds on the part of customers. Heplisav-B’s two-dose regimen leads to higher compliance and thus lower waste. That makes it more efficient, even with a premium price.

The high level of acceptance has continued to enthuse Dynavax management, which continues to guide for Heplisav-B becoming cash-generative by Q4 2019.

Pipeline Continues to Prosper

While eyes are largely fixed on Heplisav-B, the immuno-oncology pipeline continues to mature. Lead candidate SD-101, a combination therapy so far tested with Merck’s Keytruda, continues to show great promise for the treatment of melanoma, as well as head and neck tumors.

Dynavax will be presenting three abstracts in October at the 2018 European Society for Medical Oncology conference. The three presentations will cover additional data with more patients for three ongoing studies:

Update on the melanoma study of patients naïve to PD1 agonists: adding another 15 or so patients since the ASCO conference.

Data from the head and neck cancer study: previous AACR presentation had 18 patients; ESMO will include the full cohort of patients receiving the 8mg dosage of SD-101 of 25 to 26 patients.

A poster presentation on the study involving melanoma progressors: all the 8mg dosage group.

SD-101 has proven successful in early studies. A Phase 3 trial will likely require a partner. Gray discussed Dynavax’s “philosophy of partnership”, recognizing that the decisions the company makes will have orders of magnitude more importance and scale than previous studies For larger indications, studies will be very expensive, perhaps costing $100 million. Such clinical trials would require a clinical/commercial partner to undertake. For now, the company will focus on optimizing shareholder value. Thus, if no partner can be had, it will focus on indications it can afford to test solo.

On the subject of partners for SD-101, Gray stated that there is considerable interest, but potential partners are waiting to see the ESMO data before making any offers. This makes sense. They want to see the additional patient data come through before pulling the trigger on a Phase 3 partnership. They need to see that play out before the conversations get super serious. However, if the SD-101 data holds as it has in smaller studies, a partner should be easy to secure. Merck is an obvious choice, given its ownership of Keytruda.

Investor’s Eye View

The commercialization of Heplisav-B continues apace and there is substantial value additive potential in the pipeline. Successful data readouts in October could produce lucrative partnerships, both in the near-term and in longer-term commercial income.

Financially, Dynavax is in healthy condition. After a net loss of $39.4 million for the quarter, the company had cash and equivalents worth $216 million. It also has access to a further $75 million via a loan facility negotiated in February. Dynavax is guiding for similar quarterly operating expenditures in the second half of 2018, which would still leave more than a year’s worth of cash runway at the end of the year. With profit still looking likely in late 2019, dilution concerns are limited.

Overall, Dynavax has suffered due to continued market skepticism about management’s ability to execute. While that skepticism may continue for a while, it appears currently that the company is very much on the right track. As the next couple quarters pass and progress is made in both commercializing Heplisav-B and advancing the pipeline, doubters should ultimately be silenced.

Dynavax continues to look like a bargain, with major upside potential over the next 6-12 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.