Pain Therapeutics Can't Catch A Break With The FDA, Opioid Drug Rejected Yet Again

Recently, Pain Therapeutics (PTIE) announced that the FDA had rejected its application for approval for its pain drug Remoxy. The company is in the process of restructuring and refocusing its pipeline towards another product. I feel that the other potential product is not sufficient enough to build shareholder value. For that reason, I believe that Pain Therapeutics should be avoided.

FDA Rejection

This is the fourth time in which the FDA has rejected Remoxy from Pain Therapeutics. The biggest issue was that the company couldn't prove that its drug was safe and effective enough to receive the green light. The FDA noted in a letter to Pain Therapeutics that the benefits of Remoxy did not outweigh the potential risks associated with it. Remoxy was developed to be an abuse-deterrent extended-release formulation to treat patients with pain. Unfortunately, it couldn't convince the FDA that its method of action was safe enough for approval. It's not surprising that Pain Therapeutics had received a rejection from the FDA. There are two reasons why this should have been no surprise to many people. First and foremost, the climate for opioid abuse is high. The FDA wasn't going to add any other drug that could potentially be harmful to patients. What that means is that Pain Therapeutics had an uphill battle to begin with. It had to prove with certainty to the FDA that the benefits of patients taking the drug were superior over the risks. Unfortunately, the company failed to show this. The second reason was because the FDA advisory panel voted against the recommendation for approval in a 14 to 3 vote. The FDA doesn't have to follow the vote of the panel, but it typically does. In this case, that's exactly what happened. The FDA agreed with the advisory panel that there wasn't sufficient evidence of a proper risk/benefit profile for Remoxy.

Alternate Drug

The most important item for a biotech is its pipeline. Now that Remoxy has been rejected by the FDA for the fourth time, the hope of the company moving on lies with the next product in its pipeline. Unfortunately, Pain Therapeutics has its next clinical indication in Alzheimer's. The problem is that the failure rate for Alzheimer's drug development has been 99% so far. Can its clinical candidate PTI-125 break that mold? Anything is possible I guess, but the probability of that happening is small. I mean a 1% chance of success is nothing to write home about. PTI-125 has already completed a single ascending dose phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers. There was no drug related side-effects which is a huge plus. The good thing that I see with respect to this program is that at least the National Institute On Aging of the NIH is supporting this program through grants. It is my hope that this succeeds, because there needs to be a new drug for Alzheimer's disease. The problem is that the chance of success is slim to none, and that doesn't bode well for Pain Therapeutics which doesn't have much left in the pipeline. The next item on the agenda is the restructure, but as of now not much detail has been released for this. The company cites that it will give an update on the restructuring effort in the coming weeks.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Pain Therapeutics has cash and cash equivalents of $9.6 million as of June 30, 2018. The company enacted a Capital On Demand sales agreement with JonesTrading back on February 8, 2018. That is when the company offered and sold $16.9 million of shares of its common stock. In addition, through June of 2018 it sold 300,0000 shares of its common stock generating $1.9 million. It believed that its cash position would be sufficient for the next 12 months. I'm inclined to say that with the restructure it is enacting, the amount of cash on hand should last for a longer period of time. The bottom line is that a restructure will likely end in cutting jobs and reducing other expenses. That means the cash position will only improve in such an undertaking.

Conclusion

Pain Therapeutics is in a bind right now, especially with the fourth rejection of its pain drug Remoxy. It seems that the biotech has finally decided to concede on its pain drug and restructure its company. The biggest issue lies with the Alzheimer's drug PTI-125. A risk could be that the Alzheimer's drug ends up clearing a phase 2 with positive results. However, considering the high failure rate for Alzheimer's drug development that doesn't seem plausible. I just can't get behind Pain Therapeutics after its latest FDA rejection. If there was something better in the pipeline that I believe could turn things around, then I would see some sense of confidence going forward. I think that it is best to avoid Pain Therapeutics for the time being.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.