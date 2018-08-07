Pfizer: The Outlook Cannot Justify Current Valuation

Decaying Sales of Older Drugs

The pharmaceutical that saw the largest decline in revenue over 2017 was Enbrel, which decreased by nearly half a billion dollars in revenue (a 16% loss of drug-specific revenue). This drug combats forms of Arthritis such as Rheumatoid and Psoriatic Arthritis and is marketed outside of the US and Canada. The competition that Enbrel has faced from biosimilars, that have emerged in the European market, are the cause of this downturn. This shrinkage in growth will not continue at the same magnitude, which will alleviate some of the downward pressure on Pfizer Inc.'s revenue growth. This is due to certain insurers and pharmacy benefits managers preferring biosimilars to previously branded products and vice versa. The initial hit on revenue will be largest over the next year, but the shrinkage will begin to wind down.

Viagra is another of (PFE)'s top-grossing drugs. It faces the same issue as Enbrel, in that Teva has challenged PFE's market share by unveiling their generic Sildenafil in 2017. This telegraphed competition caused Pfizer to release their own Sildenafil generic, in order to get ahead of the competition. This price cut has caused Viagra's revenue to fall, and when more pharmaceutical companies release generics in the coming years, the decrease will be even greater.

This is not the biggest of PFE's problems, however. Lyrica's patent protection is set to wear off in December of this year. While that won't impact FY 2018 revenues, this is quite concerning considering this is their second highest-grossing drug on the market. As a result, revenue for PFE's anticonvulsive medication is expected to fall to $3 billion in sales in 2019, from a projected ~$5 billion in sales over 2018. This would account for a staggering 4% drop in revenue over 2019. Coupling this with the drop in revenue for Viagra, Enbrel, and other top earners. There will be a large amount of downward pressure on FY 2019 earnings.

So What Pfizer Drugs Are Picking Up the Slack?

Ibrance was the largest revenue driver for PFE in FY 2017, with revenue growth from $2.1 billion in FY 2016 to $3.1 billion in FY 2017. This blockbuster drug that treats metastatic breast cancer is estimated to rise to $7 billion in revenue by 2022. This is partially as a result of the Oncology market having an expected double-digit growth rate through 2022. Coupling this with the fact that Oncology pharmaceuticals make up 10% of PFE's revenue, we can expect this to be reflected in sales somewhat.

The two other largest drivers of revenue in FY 2017 were Eliquis and Xeljanz. Combined, these two drugs saw revenue growth of $1.2 billion in FY 2017. This continued growth will heavily benefit PFE as more is needed to make up for expected losses in FY 2019. Thankfully, PFE has many smaller drugs that have all helped drive growth inch-by-inch and, as a result, PFE is expected to top FY 2017 in sales this fiscal year.

How Can the Pipeline Prop Up Pfizer?

Recently approved by the FDA, Bavencio is an injectable made to treat Merkel Cell Carcinoma. This drug was developed in conjunction with (MRK), and will fit nicely into PFE's burgeoning Oncology portfolio. As the Oncology market rises in worth, so too will the revenue pulled in from a drug such as Bavencio. Currently, Bavencio is projected to pull in between $2-3 billion in revenue by 2022. This will increase the Oncology portfolio's share of PFE's value from 10% to 20% in just 5 years.

Currently, PFE has 98 drugs in their pipeline with 30 drugs undergoing phase 3 trials as well as 11 drugs that are currently undergoing FDA regulatory approval. Pfizer approximates around 25 approvals by 2022, with many expected to bring in billions of dollars. It is difficult to speculate which drugs may or may not make it onto the market with such a diverse pipeline, but I estimate Pfizer's current pipeline value at a low-end value of $30 billion and a high-end value of $60 billion through 2022. Anywhere in between these two numbers could more than make up for Pfizer's patent loss and put them on track to grow, if not through 2022, at least through 2030.

Valuation

My revenue projections do not entirely reflect my belief of how PFE will continue to grow, rather I'm using these bearish projections to highlight how PFE is still being undervalued by the bears. Currently, PFE is trading at a PE ratio of 10.7X, which is well below the market PE of 18.3X as well as its competitors PE ratios.

While a 4% discount is nothing to make you hold your breath, these medium-term bearish predictions show that current investor sentiment on PFE is even worse than these predictions. While it is possible that PFE loses 20% of its sales over the next 5 years, I find that to be extremely unlikely. It is almost certain, in my mind, that PFE will outperform those numbers and deliver stronger than expected revenue growth over the next 5 years. Below, is a reflection of what this model may look like with a projected revenue growth of 1% from FY 2019 to FY 2022.

This model illustrates a ~20% discount on PFE's current share price of $41, which I believe is a much fairer estimate given PFE's pipeline strength.

Dividend Yields Push Pfizer Over the Top

PFE currently boasts a strong 3.36% DPS, resulting in $1.36 per share. This number is poised to increase as DPS yield has risen consecutively over the past 10 years. Coupling this dividend with my fair revenue projection, I believe that PFE is a good buy for someone looking at blue-chip pharmaceutical companies and is all around a historically great player in the healthcare industry.

