6 Reasons To Buy Middleby Now

Warren Buffett, the most quoted investor in America, is known for saying, "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." Every time I see that quote, The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) is one of the companies that passes through my mind. While Buffett does not own Middleby, the industry leader in commercial kitchen equipment possesses many qualities that would make it a great Buffett stock. In the balance of this article, I will provide six reasons why you can sleep easily at night if you hold Middleby in your portfolio.

Top Notch Management

Any conversation about Middleby has to start and end by mentioning Selim Bassoul, the CEO of Middleby Corporation. In my mind, Bassoul is the most fascinating CEO in existence. Bassoul grew up in Lebanon and received his initial degree from the American University in Beirut. After a stint at Illinois Tool Works, Bassoul came to Middleby in 1996 and was named CEO in 2000. Even with the recent dip, the chart below shows how Bassoul's leadership has rewarded shareholders as Middleby stock has climbed over 550% in the last 10 years as compared to a 121% gain for the S&P 500. Fascinatingly, Bassoul has both dyslexia and ADHD and rarely goes to meetings. He also does not engage in social media, and rarely uses email. Instead, Bassoul prefers to be hands-on and spend almost all of his time personally working with his employees and customers. His fast-paced, hands-on style has worked extremely well in his tenor and in my opinion, will continue to reap rewards in the future.

MIDD data by YCharts

Best in Class

Middleby has a healthy number of competitors but most, like Illinois Tool Works, count kitchen equipment as only a small portion of their company's operations. The most direct competitor and one of the few pure plays in foodservice equipment is Welbilt. (WBT) With higher margins, a lower PE, and a better brand, Middleby looks more attractive.

Ticker PE Forward PE Net Profit Margin Operating Margin MIDD 20.13 15.67 12.25 19.74 WBT 22.51 20.63 9.64 15.64

Data Source: Yahoo Finance Chart by author

Growth Through Acquisition

A key component of Middleby's strategy over the years has been growing through acquisition. The company's goal has been to make acquisitions that were immediately accretive to earnings and while that hasn't always happened (the Viking Line), the company has been successful more often than not.

The company's two most recent acquisitions are the Qualserv and Taylor acquisitions. The Qualserv acquisition is interesting in that Qualserv isn't a traditional maker of kitchen equipment. Rather Qualserv specializes in design and engineering and is known for their "Store In a Box" solutions. Taylor is a world leader in a number of kitchen equipment categories including soft-serve, frozen drink machines, and double-sided grills. Middleby expects the Taylor acquisition to be immediately accretive to both EPS and cash flow.

Valuation

There are a few ways of looking at valuation. The most common way is to look at the metrics in the chart earlier in the article and note that Middleby is cheaper than its rival on both a PE and Forward PE basis. Another thing I like to do is look at a company's historic PE over time. The chart below shows that Middleby currently trades at the lowest valuation it has in half a decade. Finally, I like to look at Enterprise Value/EBITDA because that gives you everything PE does but also factors in cash and debt. This metric also looks favorable to Middleby as Middleby comes in with a ratio of 12.27 while Welbilt checks in at 15.6. All three of these metrics favor Middleby when looking at a head to head comparison. To me, that means at worst, Middleby is fairly valued. At best, its current price provides a buying opportunity.

MIDD PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Engineering and Innovation

Bassoul and his fast-paced, high energy personality has rubbed off on his employees. Middleby has introduced over 100 award-winning products in the last four years alone. Middleby's "new products" represent over 25% of sales in the last three years. The company also does not sacrifice quality for speed. In fact, first-year warranty claims have declined nearly 50% in over the past four years. It is this type of service that allows Middleby to retain its impressive customer base and is a primary reason why Middleby products can be found in one in three restaurants around the world.

International Growth

While the great majority of Middleby's customers are names that we all will recognize here in the United States, the truth is one of the key drivers of growth going forward is international expansion. Middleby has averaged 20% growth in international revenues over the past five years. With significant new investments in Brazil, China, India and others, international revenues will continue to contribute nicely to Middleby's top and bottom lines in the coming years.

Foolish Final Take

For me, it all comes down to valuation. I am under no illusion that Middleby will be able to outpace the S&P four times over like they did in the last ten years. At the same time, the valuation is as low as it has been in years, the management team is top notch and the current acquisitions look promising. Analysts are calling for earnings of $7.24 in 2020 so even if we allow for downward revisions and project $7.00 and a PE of 20, that would give us a stock price of $140 and more, importantly, a 34% two-year return. That is good enough for me.

