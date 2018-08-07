Dreaming Of An Electric Sky With Tesla

An electric sky is a figurative description of an electric car singularity, a point in the future where close to one-hundred percent of all new cars sold is a BEV. Indeed, Bloomberg states that within two decades electric cars will outsell fossil-fuel powered vehicles as battery prices plunge.

Source: CleanTechnica 'Batteries Keep On Getting Cheaper'

This singularity will also be underlain by the low maintenance cost of the BEV contributing to a cheaper full lifecycle cost when compared against its ICE counterpart. By 2025, the average battery pack price is set to fall below $100/kWh, BNEF analyst James Frith describes this as the tipping point in the adoption of EVs. At this point, an EV drivetrain costs about the same as an ICE vehicle.

Tesla Is Ahead Of The Competition On Costs

Source: 'Tesla aiming to break $100/kWh at cell-level later this year'

This key competitive advantage places Tesla ahead of competition from legacy automakers and will be a key factor in not just demand for its vehicles, but its profitability in the coming years.

My first and last article about Tesla ('Charge Forward, Together: Tesla') spelled out some reasons why the stock traded with a sustainability premium. Now more than a year later, (TSLA) has grown its trailing twelve-month revenue to $13.68 billion from around $10.07 billion when the article was written.

Tesla's Q2'18 Earnings Show Strength And A Clear Road Map To Profitability

HyperChange's Galileo Russell breaks down why the company's Q2 results were positive towards the bull thesis and future of Tesla. The quarter saw revenue growth of 43.4% year-on-year to $4 billion, a beat of $70M. Cash burn decreased by 22% quarter-on-quarter from $900 million to $700 million despite the ramp in Model 3 production, and the company expects to be net income positive in future quarters.

One of the major short arguments against Tesla is its high valuation compared to other legacy automakers like General Motors (GM) and Ford (F). The 1-year forward price to sales ratio of TSLA is 2.1 versus 0.37 for General Motors and 0.28 for Ford.

TSLA PS Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

However, this begins to fall apart when you compare Tesla's Q2 revenue growth rate against GM's -0.61% and Ford's -2.34%. Companies in different stages of their life have different revenue growth rates, and companies with superior rates of revenue growth also trade on a higher price-to-sales multiple than those with smaller or negative rates of revenue growth.

TSLA Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Galileo also forecasts 82.5 thousand vehicle deliveries in Q3 2018, comprising of 57.5 thousand Model 3s, and a combined 25 thousand Model X and S deliveries.

Source: HyperChange ('Tesla Q2 '18 Earnings Analysis')

The Model 3 ramp has arrived and the impact on revenue growth will be material. Assuming a Model 3 average selling price (NYSE:ASP) of $55,000, and $100,000 for the Model S and X, Q3 2018 automotive revenue will be around $5.66 billion. Further, as CleanTechnica's Maarten Vinkhuyzen estimates non-automotive revenue of $987 million, Tesla's Q3 2018 revenue will be around $6.64 billion. This is a 66% QoQ increase and a 123% YoY increase.

No other automaker is experiencing this type of growth. So why should Tesla trade in line with them?

Maarten Vinkhuyzen Financial Model For Q3 And Q4 Profitability

Maarten's (European style) model gives further detail on how Tesla's Q3 and Q4 profitability. Gross profit margins could come in at 19.4% and 20.8% in Q3 and Q4 respectively. We've already seen this upward trend in gross margins as Model 3's gross margins which were only slightly positive in Q2, expand to roughly 15% in Q3.

Source: HyperChange ('Tesla Q2 '18 Earnings Analysis')

Hence, he estimates a net profit of $138 million in Q3, rising 82% QoQ to $252 million.

TSLA Total Operating Expenses (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

We will begin to see revenue growth begin to outpace the growth in operating expenses. The largest divergence in Q3 of 2016 saw Tesla realize a profit of $111 million on revenue of $2.3 billion.

Gearing Up For A Great Leap Into China

Tesla gave further details during its Q2 earnings call on its plans for Gigafactory 3 in China. Gigafactory 1 which now makes more battery power than all the automakers combined (with an annualized run rate of 20 GWh) has been central to its efforts to produce batteries cheaper than its competitors. Gigafactory 3 will be central in entrenching Tesla in the world's largest and fastest growing EV market.

Source: Bloomberg 'Why Tesla’s Billion-Dollar China Play Is Key to Its Survival'

At a cost of approximately $2 billion, and located in tier1 city of Shanghai, Gigafactory 3 will initially produce around 250,000 vehicles and battery packs per year from 2021. Tesla expects this to double to 500,000 when the factory is fully ramped up.

Unrestrained by EV skepticism, China is heavily determined to transition the majority of its automotive sales from ICE vehicles to BEVs. The benefits from cleaner air and less economic dependence on oil have pushed the country towards enacting a raft of policies to fuel the rise of BEVs, such as registrations breaks and tax incentives for buyers.

Source: Bloomberg 'Why Tesla’s Billion-Dollar China Play Is Key to Its Survival'

Tesla is not alone in its leap into China, as it was revealed in early 2017 that Tencent, the Chinese technology behemoth, took a 5% stake in the company. The $2 billion in CapEx required will be raised entirely from a local Chinese bank. Speculating over the terms of this debt will be futile, but Tesla did not indicate that they would face any difficulty in raising it.

The Chinese government estimates that as many as 7 million electric cars could be sold in China annually by 2025. At a production rate of 500,000 per year, Tesla would hold around 7% of this market.

Source: EVANNEX 'China Charges Up: The World's Biggest Auto Market Just Opened Up For Tesla'

Tesla currently holds an 8.6% market share despite a 6 months wait for Model S and a 12-month wait for the Model X. The cost of a Tesla in China is also artificially inflated because of a 25 percent import tax for local buyers. Against these factors, a 7% market share following production in Shanghai seems quite prudent. A further tailwind will be from labor cost reductions as the Gigafactory will hire local workers.

The Elephant In The Room

Galileo also puts forward the theory of perceived solvency forming the bulwark of the short narrative towards the company. If potential investors can be convinced that Tesla is insolvent, an invented story becomes self-fulfilling. Tesla is still currently reliant on the capital markets to fund its business so it is more sensitive to bad news that adversely affects its stock and/or bond ratings.

A post in the Tesla Motors Club forum by jesselivenomore presents compelling evidence that shorts are following a tried-and-true strategy used to attack other companies in the past. It makes an interesting read for bulls and bears alike.

Tesla Is Not Going Bankrupt And Will Raise Capital In 2019

Fortune, Business Insider, Chanos, have been similar in their forecasts of the impending bankruptcy for Tesla.

TSLA Free Cash Flow (Quarterly) data by YCharts

These have been fueled by concerns over Tesla's balance sheet and free cash flow. Bloomberg's Dana Hull encapsulates this with her April 2018 article 'Tesla Doesn’t Burn Fuel, It Burns Cash'.

Source: Bloomberg 'Tesla Doesn’t Burn Fuel, It Burns Cash'

My expectation is Tesla will raise the required capital through an equity offering in 2019. I estimate a sale of around 13 million shares at an average of $325 per share. This would amount to a cash raise of $4.2 billion and dilution of about 7.7% from Tesla's current outstanding share count of 170 million (as at the end of Q2 2018). This cash infusion combined with positive EBITDA from the Model 3 ramp will see net debt start to reduce sequentially.

This is a race against time as once Tesla reaches profitability and free cash flow breakeven there would be very little left to support a bearish narrative.

Source: Tesla's Official Twitter Account

Dark Clouds Will Make Their Way For A Light Blue Electric Sky

TSLA has now evolved beyond a battleground stock, it is a war stock. Bulls and bears are now fighting out in the real world in defense of their positions. To elicit such strong emotions is a testament to the emotive nature of the company.

It is not an understatement or a falsehood to state that Tesla and Elon Musk have made one of the most significant contributions in our generation in the elimination of the negative externalities emanating from the internal combustible engine. Indeed, The Times' Martin Schoeller asks solemnly, what drives the man who wants to save the planet? Tesla has made our cities cleaner, quieter and hence, better places for all to live, work and play. Against this utopian narrative, the persistent of the shorts to want a bulwark of enlightenment in a world degenerated by an addiction to its own destruction is disheartening when looked at from the lens of building a more sustainable future.

I believe the failure or bankruptcy of Tesla would usher us back into a dystopian narrative where our fate, the fate of those we know, and the fate of our planet is savagely thrust back into the grasp of unnatural men. The shorts are steadfast in their belief that Tesla is going bankrupt, but this could not be further from what many TSLA longs believe to be the truth.

Tesla is systematically important in the global push for a sustainable future

The 'tree-huggers' after decades of languishing now have something that stands for them. Will there a future funding round? Yes, but the stock price should recover to newer highs and the company increasingly deliver on its vision.

So on a clear summer day in the not so distant future, as dark clouds part for a light blue electric sky, the sound of birds chirping while resting on the branches of a large oak tree will not be disturbed by the faint hum of a Model Y driving past. Utopia, at last.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.