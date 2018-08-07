Lots To Like About Worldpay, But Sentiment Is A Concern Ahead Of Earnings

The only problem is. investors may be too bullish ahead of earnings.

The fundamentals are well above average and the ROE is incredibly high.

If you are not familiar with Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP), there could be a good reason for that. The company was known as Vantiv, Inc. until January of this year. The company was incorporated in 2009 and it is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The company provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the U.S. The company operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution services.

Most importantly, the company is scheduled to report earnings Thursday before the open and I am worried that the sentiment toward the stock is too optimistic.

Let me start by saying that I am bullish on Worldpay for the long term. The company has seen earnings grow by 22% per year over the last three years while sales have grown by 13% per year over that same period. Earnings grew by 19% last quarter and analysts expect earnings to grow by 14.4% in the current quarter.

The consensus estimate is for the company to earn $0.95 per share on revenue of $980.2 million.

Worldpay boasts a return on equity of 69.4%, a profit margin of 19.3%, and an operating margin of 14%. All of these measurements of management efficiency and effectiveness are above average.

The Stock Has Doubled in the Last Three Years

In addition to showing strong fundamentals, Worldpay has experienced a nice upward trend over the last three years and the price action has been very methodical in its climb. I drew a Raff Regression Channel on the weekly chart to show how the stock has been so consistent in its ascent.

You can see how the stock hasn’t strayed too far away from the regression line and using another tool on another platform, I can tell you that none of the highs and lows are even one standard deviation away from the regression line. The stock is sitting right at the regression line currently.

The stock has primarily moved sideways since March with most of the action being contained between $80 and $85. This move has allowed the oscillators to stay out of overbought territory.

Expectations May Be Too High Heading In to the Earnings Report

Under normal circumstances, seeing a stock with the fundamental and technical strength of Worldpay would make it easy to make a bullish call. Unfortunately the sentiment toward the stock is extremely optimistic heading in to the earnings report.

As I mentioned earlier, the consensus estimate is for the company to earn $0.95 per share and that number has remained constant over the last 60 days. That is one of the only areas where the sentiment doesn’t indicate high expectations.

The short interest ratio is at 3.9 which is a little high, but the number of shares sold short dropped by 11.1% from June 29 through July 13—the most recently reported timeframe.

Analysts are extremely bullish toward the stock with 10 out of 12 rating the stock as a “buy” while the other two rate it as a “hold”. This doesn’t leave much room for upgrades after the report.

Looking at the options activity, the open interest in the front two months is extremely optimistic. As of Friday, there were almost four times as many calls open as puts. There were a total of 13,059 calls and 3,855 puts. This puts the put/call ratio at 0.295 and that is one of the lowest ones I have seen during this earnings season.

Long Term I Am Bullish, But Wouldn’t Add Worldpay Ahead of Earnings

Like I said in the beginning of this article, I am bullish on Worldpay for the long term and if I owned the stock already, I would hold on to it. The strength in the fundamentals and the technical picture both look great for the next nine to 12 months, but the short-term sentiment is too optimistic for my liking.

Because the fundamentals and chart are so strong, I wouldn’t recommend shorting the stock or buying puts on the stock. If you are looking to buy the stock, I would look to do it after the earnings report is released. Even if the stock moves slightly higher, I think the risk of buying ahead of the report is greater than the potential reward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.