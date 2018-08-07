Versum Materials (VSM) CEO Guillermo Novo on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Soohwan Kim - Head of Investor Relations

Guillermo Novo - President and Chief Executive Officer

George Bitto - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Kieran de Brun - Credit Suisse

Mike Sison - KeyBanc

Neel Kumar - Morgan Stanley

Mike Harrison - Seaport Global Securities

Chris Kapsch - Loop Capital Markets

Operator

Good day. And welcome to the Versum Materials Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Soohwan Kim, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Soohwan Kim

Thank you, Allison. Thanks everyone for joining us today for our third quarter of 2018 earnings call. We hope you've had an opportunity to read the press release we issued earlier this morning. We have also posted the presentation state today's call on the Investor Relations section of our website at versummaterials.com. We encourage you to review these documents.

On today's call, we will begin with the prepared remarks from Guillermo Novo, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and George Bitto, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Following their remarks, we will have a Q&A session.

Some of the matters we'll discuss on the call, including our 2018 financial outlook and guidance, are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in today's press release, our Form 10-K and in other SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this call.

During today's call, we'll reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. We include reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP in our news release and the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of our website. Versum Materials assumes no obligation to update the information presented on this conference call. And an archive of this webcast will be made available in the Investors section of our website.

I would also note that management has scheduled to present at the Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference in September 12 in New York. We hope to see many of you there.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to Guillermo.

Guillermo Novo

Thank you, Soohwan. Good afternoon and thank you to everyone joining us on today on the call. I would like to begin with a brief overview of our third quarter, followed by an update on end market highlights and then our strategic priorities. I will then turn the call to George for a closer look at the numbers.

We are pleased to report another record quarter results, driven by strength in both our business segments. Delivery Systems segment reported another strong quarter with record revenue and profitability. The Material segment also had solid growth, led by double digit volume gains in Advanced Materials.

Our broad product portfolio again demonstrated the stability of our business model with both 20% and adjusted EBITDA growth. Our business portfolio is strong and we have - we continue to invest in it to drive profitable growth in the years to come. Given the increased visibility we have for the rest of the fiscal year, we are narrowing our guidance, the details of which George will walk you through in a few moments.

Please turn to Slide 6. Turning to the quarter and beginning with Delivery Systems. Top line continued its impressive year-on-year growth trend and was up sequentially on top of the record set in the previous quarter. This strong growth continues to be driven by equipment and installation project activity in Korea and China.

We're well positioned with the leading CapEx investors and believe we can continue to grow with their expansion plans. We have a strong order book and good visibility into fiscal year 2019, so quarterly volatility should be limited to changes in delivery schedules and project timing. There is an industry shift to China wafer fab spend next year and we expect a similar mix shift in our delivery systems accordingly.

Now Materials segment, sales were up 6% and our Advance Materials business posted another quarter of double digit volume growth. Memory was the biggest contributor to Advanced Materials revenue growth with process of record of POR wins in deposition and planarization.

As we've shared before, our AM product portfolio is made up of differentiated products, where we have proprietary technology and good IP patent protection. Once our products are designed in, they tend to stay in for the life of the node which may last many years. Our R&D investments continue to enable POR wins, which we expect to deliver growth for years to come.

In Process Materials, as expected capacity constraints in NF3 and WF6 stamp in our sales growth. However, our large diversified portfolio of PM products posted strong margins and excluding the two constrain products in PM, the remainder of our portfolio was up double digits year-over-year. This quarter, we will be bringing on additional WF6 supply.

Adjusted EBITDA margins were up sequentially for the second quarter in a row, despite our continued investments in R&D and commercial resources to support future growth. We're confident that this investment along with our organic capital investments for growth and productivity will lead to future margin expansion.

Turning to Slide 7, I will cover the industry dynamics and outlook. We see mixed news regarding wafer fab equipment spend during the quarter as there's been some discussion of push outs for tool orders. We believe these delays will be transitory as big growth remains very strong and device manufacturers will have to invest in additional capacity to keep up with demand. This dampening of CapEx investment in the near term could be beneficial to us as it could extend the investment cycle for a longer period of time than some had been projecting. Additionally, the high level of investment in capacity are very positive leading indicators of future demand or materials.

Turning to Materials, MSI growth has been solid so far this year and we expect it to be in the range of 6% to 7% for our fiscal year. We expect Process Materials to continue to benefit from the growth of underlying MSI and increasing 3D structures like VNAND.

Advanced Materials is expected to benefit from the same trends plus growth of new materials required for advanced nodes at ten and seven nanometers. Transition to the next logic nodes is experiencing some delays which may impact the ramp of our PORs for these nodes. We also saw some softness in the foundry demand during the quarter.

In memory, while there have been some challenges moving from 64 to 96 layers, we expect the eventual shift to 96 layer VNAND to drive materials volume as well as higher bill of materials per wafer. Slower conversions to higher layers will result in additional wafer volume driving demand for existing products. DRAM bit growth continues to be strong driven by servers for cloud computing.

IoT, automotive and industrial applications are driving demand for our products at older nodes. As an example several customers in Europe have announced investments in both existing fabs and in new fabs in the region. We have a solid portfolio of products that will benefit from the growth of these legacy markets.

To sum up, the semiconductor materials industry remains healthy. Semiconductor content is increasing everywhere, driven by new applications like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and virtual reality, as well as continued growth in smartphones and PCs. As long as our customers are producing wafers, we participate in the growth of semiconductor units.

We expect to continue to grow our Materials business relatively insulated from semiconductor CapEx and pricing cycles. Our customers are looking to us for innovation. As they face challenges like higher layers and lined with strengths, we're investing in R&D and capital to meet those customer challenges.

Turning to Slide 8. I wanted to update you on some of our 2018 priorities as we approach the end of our fiscal year. Now that we've essentially completed our stand up activities. We're all focused on driving our culture to deliver outstanding results for our customers, employees and shareholders. Each of our operating platforms continues to manage against their own specific targets and drive programs to deliver their share of our future growth.

We have many investment opportunities across the portfolio and we believe we are investing appropriately to achieve above market return on shareholder capital.

Our commitment to environmental health and safety underlies all our activities and it allows us to produce these results. Our safety performance improved again this quarter with a year-to-date employee recordable of 0.56. Our goal remains zero injuries.

Turning to Slide 9. As we look to the future, we're excited to be a leader in this industry. With our diverse portfolio and leading market positions, we see many catalysts for continued profitable growth. The semiconductor industry is transforming many industries and the world we live in. Outlook for semiconductor demand is robust. This will drive strong underlying materials and equipment demand relative to other specialty chemical markets.

Materials have become strategic enablers for innovation and advances that are critical for the industry's future. The industry demands development of new technologies, new products, new processes, as well as improvements in quality and reliability. This plays well into our business portfolio and capabilities.

Capacity increases are required for the industry to grow. Our Delivery Systems is well positioned to support our major customers in these investments. China will become an important geography and our new manufacturing plant in China will position us well in this market.

We have identified several step out opportunities which will allow us to accelerate growth and profitability in the coming years. Some opportunities allow us to enter new markets or geographies where we are underrepresented. Others allow us to improve our manufacturing cost and increase productivity. Many of these opportunities are unique to us and are not impacted by the broader market dynamics. We are investing in these areas to accelerate profitable growth.

And lastly, we continue to explore inorganic growth opportunities to bring new technologies, broaden our product portfolio and enter new markets.

Our focus on the semiconductor industry, the diversity of our portfolio and our financial strength position us well to capitalize on these catalysts for profitable growth. We believe we can create significant value for our customers and our shareholders.

Turning just Slide 10, let me give you a bit more color into the investments we're making to take advantage of these catalysts for profitable growth. For 2018, we expect to invest $120 million in CapEx. This is split into three buckets. First, investments to support our stand up and restructuring as stand-alone company. This is roughly a $25 million or $30 million of the investments that will not reoccur in the future.

Second, our normal growth and maintenance CapEx, which supports and drives the growth of our existing business. Historically, this has been around 4% to 5% of sales excluding a large NF3 investment every three to four years. This will continue as we move forward.

The third bucket is a step out growth and productivity opportunities. For fiscal year '18 and '19, we are investing in several projects that will improve cost, increase capacity of some high growth products and allows to enter new markets and help us strengthen our portfolio geographically. I would group the projects in this bucket into three categories.

Number one, projects that strengthen our position in Korea and China. We invested in a Delivery Systems plant in China, which just started up. We are making a series of investments in Korea to strengthen and drive higher growth in our Advanced Materials business. This includes R&D infrastructure to help us collaborate with our customers and local manufacturing capabilities to support deposition and planarization products. Although these investments are in Korea, they are also key enablers to grow with our Korean customers around the world.

Additionally, we also invested in supply infrastructure which just came on stream for our new ION-X dopant gases product offering.

These products - these projects will allow us to participate in new markets that can provide us an incremental TAM of $800 million.

Number two, our projects that improve our cost and productivity. Our investments in hometown are expected to significantly improve our cost and competitive position for our NF3 production. We have two production units in hometown and we have converted the first unit to the same technology we already use in our Korea plant. This unit is expected to come on stream this month and should provide significant margin improvement for our PM business in 2019. We have the option to convert the second unit in 2019.

Number three is projects that are expanding the capacity of WF6 and NF3 to support accelerated VNAND growth. These products - these are products with double digit growth, good profitability and where we have strong production technology and advantage cost positions.

The incremental capacity from our WF6, the bottlenecking projects will come on stream this month and we have the capability to implement further bottlenecking investment next year. We're also planning to invest in additional NF3 capacity in Asia.

For the most part, projects in the first two categories will take place during fiscal year '18 and '19. Projects in the third category of NF3 and WF6 capacity well reoccur every three to five years based on market growth and capacity needs.

Our portfolio diversity and financial strength provide us strong organic investment growth opportunities, which we believe can generate high returns. We will provide more comments about the progress of these projects on future calls.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to George for a closer look at the numbers.

George Bitto

Thanks Guillermo, and good morning, everyone. Beginning on Slide 12, we again delivered strong sales in adjusted EBITDA growth in the quarter, driven by the diversity of our products, customers and end markets.

Third quarter sales were $350 million, an increase of 20% compared to prior year. This improvement was driven by another record setting quarter in our Delivery Systems & Services segment combined the solid growth in our Advance Materials product lines and were modest growth in our Process Materials product lines.

Gross margins were 43%, flat to prior quarter and down year-on-year, mainly due to unfavorable segment mix, increased depreciation from our capital spending in ERP investments and price mix in materials.

Selling and administrative and research and development costs were SARD were $48 million or roughly 14% of sales, compared to $46 million or 16% of sales in the prior year. We continue to expand our commercial and R&D capabilities particularly in Asia, to drive future growth and are now operating fully on our own infrastructure.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 20% versus prior year and our third quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $117 million or 33.4% of sales, compared to $98 million or 33.6% of sales in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA margin again improved sequentially up a 120 basis points versus the second quarter. We expect this margin improvement to continue.

On a GAAP basis, net income in the quarter was $63 million, as compared to the prior year of $53 million. Excluding onetime cost associated with the final stages of our restructuring, adjusted net income increased 22% to $69 million or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $57 million or $0.52 per diluted share in a same period last year.

Now turning to our results by segment and beginning with Materials on Slide 13. Total sales increased 6% to $219 million, compared to $206 million in the prior year. Volumes contributed 8% of this growth with Advance Materials growing low double-digits and Process Materials growing mid-single-digits. Price mix reduced sales by 3% with improvement sequentially as year-on-year price comparison for our major PM products continues to lessen.

Segment adjusted EBITDA increased 6% to $84 million, compared to $80 million in 2017. Segment adjusted EBITDA margins remain consistent at 39% versus prior year. We expect positive contributions to margin going forward with both our NF3 productivity and WF6 debottlenecking investments coming on stream in the current quarter.

Our Delivery Systems & Services segment reported another record quarter with sales up 57% to $131 million. Sales were up across the board and all products and regions with particular strength in China and Korea. Given our order book visibility, we estimated our DSS segment performance to remain strong into fiscal 2019. Although they will be quarterly variations in activity levels based on project timing and delivery schedules.

Segment adjusted EBITDA increased 56% to $38 million, compared to $24 million in the third quarter of 2017. And EBITDA margin remained at its high of 29%. Our DSS business operates with a highly variable cost structure that can be flexed up and down depending on market demand.

Now please turn to Slide 15, where I'll cover our cash flow performance through nine months. Year-to-date cash flow from operations was $136 million, compared to $187 million to nine months in 2017. As mentioned last quarter, cash flows in the first half of the year were impacted by frontend loaded restructuring outflows and seasonable payables timing. Cash flow from operations for the current quarter was $79 million with elevated accounts receivable associated with the first quarter of operating on our new ERP system.

Total CapEx through nine months was $90 million, including $28 million related to our restructuring initiatives. We continue to progress our high level of organic capital projects and we believe these will provide increased profit growth to future years. Our cash balance as of June 30, grew to $290 million with over half in the U.S. are able to be easily repatriated with a little additional cost.

Now please turn to Slide 16 for discussion on guidance. We are tightening our guidance for the fiscal 2018 within the previous range. We expect our diverse portfolio to allow us to deliver this revised guidance. For sales, we are narrowing our outlook to a range of $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. This represents 18% to 21% year-on-year growth from fiscal 2017 sales of $1.13 billion.

We are tightening our adjusted EBITDA guidance for the fiscal year to a range of $430 million to $445 million, which represents a year-on-year increase of 16% to 20% from fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $372 million. Our outlook assumes currency rates to be consistent with the end of July levels.

This adjusted EBITDA guidance excludes the previously discussed $15 million to $20 million of restructuring costs to complete our IT, R&D and administrative transition.

We estimate capital spending for the year to be approximately $120 million, unchanged from prior quarter's estimate. This CapEx outlook includes approximately $30 million of spending for completing the stand-up of our IT infrastructure and the relocation of our R&D assets.

For the total fiscal year, we still estimate depreciation and amortization to be $50 million to $55 million and net income attributable to non-controlling interest to be approximately $6 million. Our adjusted effective tax rate is estimated to be in the range of 24% to 26% for the fourth quarter, resulting in the 23% to 25% range for the year which we have previously guided.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Guillermo for closing remarks.

Guillermo Novo

Thanks George. As we approach the end of our fiscal year, we're proud of what we've accomplished so far. We're executing against our growth projects and we believe we're delivering results for our customers and shareholders. We're on track to exceed our financial guidance we laid out at the beginning of the year. And longer term, we're well position to deliver strong growth, improve margins and generate strong free cash flow. I want to thank our global employees for their tireless work to make all this happen.

This concludes our prepared remarks. So Allison, we're ready for some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today will come from Kieran de Brun of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Kieran de Brun

Hi, good morning.

Guillermo Novo

Hi, Kieran.

George Bitto

Good morning, Kieran.

Kieran de Brun

I was wondering you built a pretty strong cash balance and you've made a really good progress delivering over the past kind of year and a half, two years. When it comes to inorganic opportunities, maybe you could discuss what platforms you might be considering expanding into and if there's opportunity to do a larger transaction in the future outside of your organic growth opportunities? Thank you.

Guillermo Novo

Okay. Yeah, I think the first priority for us and we believe it's the highest return, highest quality, lowest return is our organic growth. And as you heard from my comments, we have a rich portfolio, primary focus as you can tell is growing our Advanced Materials business that's strategically the business that we want to accelerate growth and position for the future. But we're also have opportunities in our Process Materials and in our delivery systems. These are very profitable business with healthy growth, potential and we want to make sure that they're positioned to be a strong contributors toward the diversity of our portfolio.

On the M&A inorganic front, there are opportunities, now bolt-on are the ones that probably given the diversity of our portfolio, there's many more of them. The bigger ones as usual they're hard to talk about. This is an industry where most companies are profitable. There are opportunities. We continue to work on them, but those will happen when they happen.

Kieran de Brun

Great. And then maybe just a quick follow-up. It looks like accounts receivable spike a little bit in the quarter, can you discuss what because that spike and maybe any opportunities to improve working capital going forward? Thank you.

Guillermo Novo

George, Can you comment on that special with the SAP?

George Bitto

Yeah, sure, Kieran. So when we look at working capital as we discussed, last quarter due to prepayments before the SAP go live are payables was lower and that returned back to normal this quarter. What we did see in the quarter is both an increase in receivables and in the SAP account. And there are two different items. The receivables basically is spiked up a bit and that's mainly due to just all the efforts going into SAP and the first financial close and just slowness in following and getting paid in certain receivables areas. We would expect that to rebound fairly quickly here in the next quarter.

And on the SAP side, what that basically is profits we recognize in the Delivery Systems business particularly on percent complete accounting projects that we have yet to bill and that that balances is up to about $37 million. And ultimately that will catch up and reduce to zero in the future as well for those projects. So we do think this is a temporary thing in association with both the business as well as the SAP conversion and we expect to rebound in the next quarter.

Operator

Our next question will come from Mike Sison of KeyBanc. Please go ahead.

Mike Sison

Hey, guys, nice quarter.

Guillermo Novo

Hi, Mike, thanks.

George Bitto

Thank you.

Mike Sison

In terms of PM, how much growth maybe sort of passed up on as capacity has been constrained and then as you bring on some capacity, you talked about the WS6 and maybe NF3 I think and what should the growth rate look like as that capacity comes through?

Guillermo Novo

Okay. Yeah, if you look at the overall portfolio, the majority of our portfolio is not NF3 and WS6 and that one is continuing to grow, we have a lot of specialty gases, a lot of etching gases so those are doing well and we're well position and continue to invest. So those are going to be MSI Plus, the ones that go into three dimensional structures VNAND and being the big driver, obviously the bill in material increases per wafer, so those tend to be higher than MSI by multiples depending on what the product is. So those continue to be MSI Plus one to two, two and a half times a MSI depending on the product in the portfolio.

If you look at NF3 and WF6, those products have been growing volume wise probably above 15% a year and we've been capacity limited. So those are the areas that we've been working on, that we're investing. As I mentioned our WF6 debottlenecking comes on stream this month and we have the opportunity to bring on more debottlenecking next year. So I think we should continue the growth momentum in WS6.

In NF3, the productivity improvement project is coming on stream this month. They will have a significant impact in 2019 in terms of EBITDA growth and margins but it doesn't bring on a lot of new capacity. So we're still looking at investments for incremental volume in NF3. I am really looking at two things, the second investment in hometown, converting the second plant that gives us productivity and some capacity but we will have to add capacity in Asia to continue the growth.

Our outlook right now for both those products is that they are getting tight, pricing and pricing movements are already being seen in the market. So we've sort of put behind us the comparisons versus prior year. So we're not counting on any changes in tailwinds on the pricing side, but I would say we're already seeing some of them just because of the supply demand balances on VNAND and as all this volume comes up.

Mike Sison

Okay. Got it. And then in the double-digit growth you're seeing in Advanced Materials, is it pretty even between the three major areas flurries, deposition and cleans, one of the two or three kind of leading to growth?

Guillermo Novo

If you look at it quarter-by-quarter is variability depending on PORs and what incremental new businesses coming in, I would say deposition and planarization have been the bigger growth impacting the last year. We're introducing a large number of new products in both of those segments. So deposition as an example, several new organosilanes products, some going into memory that are kicking in and contributing well. We've expanded the portfolio of organometallic products, things like Cobalt, CP Cobalt, I mean there's a lot of the metals that are growing in both logic and memory, but especially in the logic side. So those are contributing well.

In planarization, we're working with our advanced oxide or STI and Barrier has been big growth engines for us especially if you look at memory in VNAND. And we're now positioning into the tungsten area, we're making good progress and some of the PORs that we're working on. So very exciting portfolio.

I think cleans business is the one that as we've said was coming in from a little bit from behind just in our history of investment. We're getting a lot of great traction in aluminum with some more advantage - I would say it environmentally, friendly type formulations, improving performance of our products. In copper, we're getting some new PORs, new formulations in advance copper. And in advanced packaging with our Dynaloy combining our technology and Dynaloy's that's opened up a lot of PORs. So it's a pretty healthy portfolio as we look to the future.

Operator

Our next question will come from Neel Kumar of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Neel Kumar

Hi, good morning.

Guillermo Novo

Hi, Neel.

George Bitto

Hi, Neel.

Neel Kumar

You have very strong volumes for DS&S business, can you just elaborate on what's driving your outperformance versus the industry and how sustainable that is going forward?

Guillermo Novo

The main issue is that we're very well positioned with the high CapEx investors and we've had decades of work with them in our equipment and portfolio, we have a very strong business in Korea and China and capabilities there that's where the investments are going and we've been able to capture our fair share of the market both in equipment and the installation work to install the equipment and some of the bigger bulk projects. So we're very excited about the position we have in that market.

Neel Kumar

Great. And then secondly, given that China represents a high proportion of your revenue into the region you're investing in heavily, how the impact on the business from escalating trade to be between the U.S. and China?

Guillermo Novo

Yeah, frankly on the trade side, we don't see any major let's say what I would call first derivative impact things that impact our products directly. We're talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars not - less than a million dollars, this is not a huge impact in direct. So I think the bigger issue for the industry is the second derivative and it's really about consumer demand, would it get impacted in the future. But in the in the near term, the fabs are where they are, the supply doesn't really can't really change overnight, so we don't expect some major changes from that issue.

Operator

Our next question will come from Mike Harrison of Seaport Global Securities. Please go ahead.

Mike Harrison

Hi, good morning.

Guillermo Novo

Hi, Mike.

George Bitto

Hi, Mike. How are you doing?

Mike Harrison

Doing well. Thank you. I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about supply and demand dynamics you're seeing in the industry within particularly within NF3, any signals that some of your competitors or some other players there might be added capacity in the coming months or quarters?

Guillermo Novo

If you look at it, our view of the supply demand balance, so a lot of the capacity additions have already come in that were announced. We're bringing I think the last one in and ours is in capacity is more productivity. So really now it's about the supply and demand and the demand growth as all these VNAND projects come on stream and as the industry moves to 96 layers. So our projections are that demand supply demand will start getting tight four NF3 and WF6 into 2019.

If anybody decides to make an investment and we will make one ourselves, it will take time to do that. So I don't think that will benefit the near term supply demand balances.

Mike Harrison

All right. And speaking of this move to 96 layers, can you maybe just talk a little bit about what you're seeing in VNAND and our understanding is that there's been some issues around the ramp rate at some of the lower number of layers level, people maybe skipping some of the steps and going toward more layers, but that's leading to a slower ramp rate in the meantime. Is that something that you're seeing, is that something that impacted at all either the materials volumes or DS&S volumes this quarter?

Guillermo Novo

So we're careful not to comment on specific, handful of big customers driving this on specifics. But what's interesting and that's why we made the comment, the major players there are more bands are pushing to 96, they're taking different approaches to achieving that and that will bode well in terms of the bill of materials per wafer and growth. Most of it is still with the existing products. New, new products are really going to start kicking in as we go into higher number of layers.

The interesting part is if there are delays in the shift over then the offset is you need more wafers production, so we get more volume from wafer. So from a materialist perspective, we're going to be in a strong position either way it moves because of just incremental bill materials or incremental wafer starts that will be needed.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question will come from Chris Kapsch of Loop Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Chris Kapsch

Yeah. Good morning, guys.

Guillermo Novo

Hi, Chris.

George Bitto

Hi, Chris.

Chris Kapsch

I had a question about the step out opportunity that you highlighted and in terms of the potential to accelerate growth. And I think you said you identified an incremental TAM of as much as $800 million. Just wonder if you could parse that out by I guess Advance Materials verse - within Advance Materials maybe that versus say planarization, I think dopant gases was one of those opportunities and I think you're including maybe equipment in China as one of those incremental TAMs, just a little bit more granular if you could on that opportunity? Thanks.

Guillermo Novo

Okay. Yes, most of those opportunities are really around materials not so much including the equipment because we already participate in those markets and we are in China. So I would say we haven't shared the numbers maybe as we move forward what will give you a little bit more color as we talk about the project. But I would say big opportunities, one is deposition molecules in Korea for memory is huge, so that's a big growth area, we're investing to expand, manufacturing and improve our cost position there.

Two, I would say as planarization in Korea. We have one of the larger players in planarization globally but we are underrepresented in Korea which means we're underrepresented in memory. So that's a big growth area for us so that's where our lab and manufacturing is going in and we're making great progress with the customers there.

Third is China, because if you get the PORs with those two big Korean players, half the market in China is really memory from Korean customers. So it opens up a huge part of China and also foundry business here in the U.S. with one of them. So a lot of opportunity there.

I would say tungsten, slurries is another big area and we're focusing on that through the investments that we're making in Korea as a Center of Excellence for us. And I would say then you have ION-X it's also big. All of these markets are several hundred million dollars each so you can add them up they're $200 million, $300 million depending on some overlap tungsten and Korea and China. So if you parse it all out, it is a big number for us and a diversified number. And we're not including their things that are ongoing growth projects based on investments that we're doing like organometallics or slurries in foundry, all that goes into normal growth, these are specific opportunities that really position us to accelerate growth in those markets.

Chris Kapsch

That's very helpful. And follow-up I had was just on the comment you made about the expansion in the process gases. I understand I think the incremental in WF6, but the comments around NF3, I understand okay so some productivity of the existing capacity in NF3 but I think you refer to given the cyclicality of the industry for NF3 an opportunity every sort of three to five years, just so you don't - just do you have specific plans currently to not so much debottleneck, but to add additional NF3 capacity or is that still work in process in terms of identifying location and quantity?

Guillermo Novo

So, we do have a need to invest in NF3 and as we mentioned, it is a profitable product for us, we want to stay relevant with our customers as they grow, so that we can maintain the relevancy of our overall PM portfolio, so that is in the works. What we've been doing is making sure that we're making the right decision. I think this is a time where we're making significant investments and we've prioritized AM and the productivity projects to make sure that our overall portfolio is healthy, sustainable as we move forward. And we wanted to make sure that we're looking at all our options on NF3, do we expand in Korea or do we build a new Greenfield site and that's the part of the work that we're finalizing at this point in time.

Operator

Our next question will come from Mike Sison of KeyBanc. Please go ahead with your follow-up.

Mike Sison

Hey, guys. I had a quick follow-up, you talked about an addressable market $800 million for some the capital invest there. Is that market coming from your current investments or current and future, just curious what type of growth you'll see from that on the next couple of years?

Guillermo Novo

Okay. So these are investments as we mention that our, that position us to enter new markets or position us to strengthen our position in key geographies. So as an example building a planarization, a lab and manufacturing facilities in Korea. We're a very large in planarization, we have the technologies, we have the knowhow, but we have not had a position in Korea and our sales in Korea are underrepresented relative to the market. That's a 25% of the global market and the fastest growing with you look at all VNAND. So that is incremental to us. In the sense that it's a big enabler.

ION-X, dopant gases is a market to a new product line, we're not participating in. That's a hundred million that we don't participate in. The Korea investment for example, you don't get POR in Korea, you're not going to sell to those customers in China or in the U.S. So that's a big enabler. And as I said the deposition area is an area we're making several investments for several molecules, so that we're well positioned to introduce new products but also to be in a very good profitability and competitive position for the future.

Operator

Our next question is a follow-up from Mike Harrison of Seaport Global Securities. Please go ahead.

Mike Harrison

I just wanted to revisit, you discussed capital deployment strategy and organic growth opportunities being very important and also some inorganic opportunities. As we see the balance sheet getting toward about one and a half times EBITDA by the end of this year though, can you talk at all about the potential for some share repurchases as we get into fiscal 2019?

Guillermo Novo

Okay. So let me make a general comment and George maybe you can comment a little bit on use of cash. So our number one priority and as you can see, we have a rich portfolio of organic growth. That is the number one priority. These are projects with very, very high returns for us and as we've said because we have the technology, we have the products, they're not high risk in terms of introduction of new things. So that's our number one priority.

We've said in the past we also wanted to keep some dry powder for inorganic growth opportunities. But obviously borrowing anything major in inorganic side, even with the investments that we're making in the organic growth side, we will generate more cash.

So George if you want to comment a little bit on that?

George Bitto

Yeah Mike, just as a follow-up I think as Guillermo pointed out, I mean the first thing will obviously do is fund out organic capital needs. We certainly have more cash generation then that as we look forward. We believe that the dividend and increasing the divided is a positive for returning capital to our shareholders and that will remain a priority. We have an opportunity in a small scale to pay down some debt in our term load to take advantage of an interest trigger, which will consider. And then beyond that the balance becomes where we are from an inorganic perspective, what dry powder do we want to keep versus share repurchase and that's what we'll valuation as we go forward. But clearly, the first priority is our organic you know keeping a stable and increasing dividend and then looking at our capital structure.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, at this time, we will conclude our question-and-answer session. And this is also conclude the Versum Materials third quarter 2018 financial results conference call. We thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.