Rexel SA Showing A Little More Juice In Its Turnaround

It has been frustrating waiting for Rexel (OTCPK:RXEEY) (RXL.PA) to deliver on its turnaround potential, and the shares had been steadily sliding lower this year until strong second quarter results reversed the trend. Now it seems that the company’s major suppliers are seeing better trends in electrification and automation, and the company’s own plans to improve performance in the U.S. and Europe seems to be paying off a little better. With healthy trends in non-residential construction in Europe and the U.S. and signs of margin leverage, there should be more upside for Rexel from here.

A Much-Needed Healthy Second Quarter

Although Rexel’s recent track record with organic growth hasn’t been bad, second quarter results showed an important acceleration in the U.S. business as the company’s turnaround and restructuring efforts start to pay off and the market delivers healthy growth.

Organic sales rose more than 5% in the second quarter, and more than 4% excluding the benefit of copper prices. Sales growth in Europe improved to 4%, with okay growth in France (up a little less than 4%), strong growth in Scandinavia (up 7%), Benelux (up 10%), and Switzerland (up 11%), and weaker results in Germany (up 1%) and the UK (down 4%). U.S. jumped more than 7%, with the company getting around 2% from new locations, but the rest from healthy end-markets, new customer growth, and improved logistics performance. Sales in the Asia-Pacific region were up more 6%, but this makes up less than 10% of the mix.

Gross margin leverage remains somewhat challenging across industrial distribution, with companies following a range of strategies with respect to pricing to drive volume. Grainger (GWW), which is admittedly only of limited value as a comp, saw 30bp of “normalized” gross margin erosion this quarter, while WESCO (WCC) saw a 20bp decline. Rexel, though, reported a 30bp improvement, and adjusted EBITA rose 7% from last year (with 30bp of margin improvement). Earnings growth was strong in North America (up 17%, with 70bp of margin improvement) and Asia (up 100%), but less impressive in Europe (up 3% with slight margin erosion).

All told, Rexel beat revenue expectations by around 1%, and by closer to 2% on an organic daily sales basis, while adjusted EBITA exceeded expectations by more than 5%. With signs of momentum building in the business, management boosted its revenue guidance for the year (into the low single-digits), as well as its adjusted earnings growth guidance (into the mid-to-high single-digits versus expectations in the mid-single-digits).

Ongoing Opportunities For Improvement

Rexel still appears to be relatively early in its self-improvement process. While a lot of the turnaround plans are in place, they have yet to really start driving significantly better results. When (or if, if you’re more skeptical) these improvements come through, I expect to see FCF margin improvements that will generate meaningful improvements in FCF and support double-digit growth.

In Europe Rexel continues to benefit from a generally healthy non-residential construction environment and ongoing restructuring efforts. The company has downsized its operations in Germany and Spain and is largely through its program of asset disposals. Germany remains a sizable market (around EUR 8 billion) for Rexel where it competes primarily with Sonepar and Wuerth, but it’s all but impossible to raise prices on existing products. This has led the company to deprioritize the building/construction business, where product updates are less frequent, in favor of industrial markets where companies like Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), Legrand (OTCPK:LGRDY), and Rockwell (ROK) can and do update their products much more frequently, given Rexel better pricing power.

Rexel also continues to push digital sales in Europe. Overall, digital sales have climbed to more than 22% in Europe, but Rexel has seen that when the penetration of digital sales exceeds 25% (as it does in a few markets like Switzerland), there tends to be significant margin leverage.

In the U.S., the company has accelerated branch opening, particularly in large markets like California. Rexel has also significantly improved its logistics performance – boosting its fill rate from less than 90% a year ago to around 97% today. The company has also benefited from Rockwell’s strong position in factory automation, and is expecting to see some benefits from ABB’s (ABB) restructuring of GE Industrial Solutions toward the end of the year. As a reminder, GE Industrial Solutions has long been a significant supplier to Rexel in the U.S. (around 20%), but GE’s indifferent if not negligent attitude toward the business in recent years has left it significantly less competitive and in need of restructuring and refurbishing – which ABB realizes and is motivated to achieve, given that the business will significant complement and expand their own efforts in electrification.

Rexel should also benefit from a generally healthy underlying market. ABB, Eaton (ETN), and Schneider are all seeing healthy trends in their electrification businesses, benefiting not only from demand in non-residential construction, but in markets like industrial (construction and automation) and data center as well. ABB saw both revenue and order acceleration in Electrification Products in the second quarter, as did Eaton and Schneider, with both pointing to strong demand in the industrial sector. Rockwell and ABB also offered more positive assessments of the automation market coming out of the second quarter, with companies in North America and Europe continuing to invest.

The Opportunity

I expect healthy demand in non-residential construction and industrial markets to support Rexel, with further boosts coming from the company’s self-improvement projects. I don’t expect transformational growth, and my long-term revenue growth assumption is in the low single-digits, as I do believe price pressure will remain a challenge that expanding demand for automation and electrification can only partially offset. Still, given the long-term growth that ABB, Eaton, Schneider, and Rockwell expect from electrification and automation, there could be volume-driven upside to my 2% to 3% revenue growth rate for Rexel.

I expect to see more benefits from the restructuring efforts in Rexel’s margins and FCF generation, and I expect double-digit FCF growth as FCF margins eventually return to the 3% to 4% range on improved margins in Europe (helped by digital sales) and the U.S..

If these cash flow assumptions are realistic, Rexel is more than 20% undervalued today on a DCF basis. The shares also look undervalued on a forward EV/EBITDA basis, provided that the company can maintain an improving trajectory of operating margins.

The Bottom Line

Turnarounds can test investor patience, and Rexel certainly wasn’t having a very good year (in terms of stock price performance) before second quarter results. I do believe there are signs that the company’s self-improvement efforts are taking hold, though, and I think expectations are still at a beatable level. If Rexel can continue to execute a little better than expected (or, ideally, a lot better) and the end-markets remain healthy, there’s worthwhile upside left here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.