Brixmor's Management Is Playing The Long Game

Brixmor Property Group (BRX) continued making good progress on its strategic initiatives in Q2, setting the stage for long-term growth and market outperformance at current prices.

Safety

BRX continued to make the case for a credit upgrade in Q2 by continuing to self-fund redevelopments and repaying all remaining 2018 maturities, reducing overall leverage by $139 million and freeing up the entire $1.3 billion credit facility as available liquidity. This is enough liquidity to cover interest expense, dividend payouts, and maintenance CapEx for several years, showing that the company is on very strong financial footing despite its persisting BBB- credit rating. Management is now turning its focus on further enhancing liquidity by taking out debt obligations in future years, beginning with the 2019 term loan maturity and the higher-cost 2020 and 2021 secured debt maturity.

Another positive from the quarter was the increasing lease occupancy, up 40 basis points sequentially to 92.5%, while the underperforming small shop leasing occupancy increased 70 basis points sequentially. However, due to Toys "R" Us and other vacancies, build occupancy declined during the quarter and is projected to continue lagging through the remainder of the year. However, the post-IPO high 310 basis point spread between lease and build occupancy shows that the company's occupancy rates are set to increase significantly as new leases come online over the next 12-18 months.

This solid demand shows the resiliency and ongoing value of the portfolio. Cash-on-cash renewal leasing spreads hit 14%, while average lease durations remained conservative at 8 years with a 1,500 basis point decline in tenant options vs. historical averages granted tenant options and 2% embedded rent increases vs. the 1% historical mark. While 2% still isn't keeping up with current inflation levels, it does show that, unlike some peers, BRX's pricing power is at least increasing with inflation, showing that along with redevelopment investments, the dividend should continue to grow roughly in line with, if not above, inflation.

Growth

While BRX is not showing much growth in the short term, it is laying the ground work for long-term growth by pursuing a strategy of growth by shrinking: management is pruning and realigning its portfolio to best position the company to survive and thrive in the new retail landscape. They continue to exit markets where they lack critical mass to achieve economies of scale and/or develop a competitive advantage through significant relationships and network effects. However, management is doing it in a patient and profitable manner, driving 10%+ greater returns by patiently waiting for the best possible offers on each individual property, rather than selling them quickly in bulk for a discount. While this doesn't show up in a significant way on this year's FFO/share numbers, it is playing a significant role in driving long-term shareholder returns given that these funds are being recycled into significant debt reduction and redevelopment investments that will yield a projected 10% on average within 12-24 months. Furthermore, this higher return on dispositions is vital because of the sheer quantity of properties that management is pruning this year. Given their great success at moving properties at mid-7 cap rates thus far, BRX now projects selling over $750 million worth this year.

The downside to this is that the loss in cash flows will likely weigh on cash flow/share results in the second half as well as in 2019, as much of the money will be used for debt pay downs and redevelopment investment. However, given that occupancy and NOI are expected to begin strong growth in 2019 alongside continued solid share buybacks at low-to-mid teen cap rates (based on current P/AFFO ratios in the company's stock), this shouldn't dampen the company's ability to continue growing its already attractive dividend at low to mid-single-digit rates. Additionally, once these redevelopments are completed, assuming they perform according to management projections, cash flow/share should receive a significant boost. Given that these redevelopment projects are effectively pre-leased, under 24 months on average from start to finish, currently impact approximately a quarter of their entire portfolio (which should only increase with time as they continue reinvesting and disposing of non-core properties), and are pretty much entirely self-funded from free cash flow and recycled capital, there is a high probability that they will deliver substantial cash flow growth to shareholders.

Another positive sign for the long-term competitive positioning and growth prospects for BRX are that the company's business capture is outperforming management expectations. They continue to capture disproportionate market share from their core tenant store openings, while reducing exposure to "watch list" financially risky tenants. As a sign of their strong resilience to large box bankruptcies, two-thirds of their Toys "R" Us stores are already either sold or leased at 25% lease spreads. This shows that, unlike mall and outlet retail REITs such as Washington Prime (WPG), CBL (CBL), and Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT), they aren't having to make concessions to keep properties occupied and their properties are also highly liquid.

Despite the focus on what the investments of today will bring in the coming years, management is still improving the portfolio today, with NOI comps growing by 1.4% year over year during the quarter despite the decline in occupancy, reflecting strong lease spreads and improving efficiencies that come from reduced interest, energy, and water expenses from deleveraging and investments in solar panels at properties and improved water efficiencies (both of which are yielding double-digit returns). Furthermore, despite the above expectations dispositions and below expectations share repurchases thus far, management has reaffirmed 2018 guidance.

Again, it is important for investors to remember that, despite all of the excitement over successful dispositions, deleveraging, property enhancements, and promised future growth, they are coming at the expense of near-term growth. BRX will likely face AFFO/share headwinds in the second half due to its aggressive sales at the end of Q2 and early Q3 and ongoing preference for debt payment and redevelopment investment over share buybacks and acquisitions. Furthermore, inflation is kicking in and driving up construction and operational costs with it, likely reducing projected redevelopment returns by a few hundred basis points. The good news is that dispositions and redevelopment investments should begin to normalize over the next 12 months and the short-term nature of these projects should protect them from the significant inflation risk that comes with longer-term development projects. Furthermore, management is expecting redevelopment projects and new leases to begin coming online with increasing intensity in the second half of this year and accelerating in 2019 and beyond while bankruptcy impacts are projected to decline moving forward. This should all combine to free up more cash for additional shareholder friendly buybacks and dividend hikes in 2019 and beyond, even if AFFO/share growth remains flattish in 2019 due to aggressive dispositions in the middle and latter portions of 2018.

Valuation

Though up substantially from its lows earlier this year, BRX remains cheap on a historical basis:

Furthermore, the payout ratio remains under 60%. Combined with the strong liquidity, expected future growth, and ongoing share buybacks, management has plenty of room to continue the solid mid-single-digit dividend growth rate for the foreseeable future. Of course, given the less than stellar BBB- credit rating and uncertainties surrounding inflation and the future course of the economy, it is important to assign a margin of safety to expected returns. Using a 10% margin of safety and a ~5% expected dividend growth rate alongside the current 6.2% yield, shareholders can expect ~10% annual risk-adjusted returns moving forward, making BRX a buy at current prices.

Investor Takeaway

BRX management is playing the long game, sacrificing 2018-2019 AFFO/share growth for long-term sustainable growth through a stronger balance sheet and leaner, meaner property portfolio. I am a believer in management's strategy and believe it will deliver market-beating returns over the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX, SKT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.