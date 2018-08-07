AK Steel: Is It A Buy Again At $4.50?

The situation is similar to what we've already seen a couple of times, but the degradation of investor confidence might make a difference.

AK Steel (AKS) recently reported its second-quarter results, and its shares suffered significant downside. This is not the first time this happened. In fact, the company has a history of earnings disappointments. There was always something in past earnings’ reports that made shares tank. This year, AK Steel's shares have found support below the $4.50 level and have always rebounded (to a certain extent) from this level. This led me to publish a couple of similar ideas (here, here and here) which could be summarized as “AK Steel shares are a buy below $4.50 and a sell before the next earnings report”. I must admit that the situation looks similar this time around.

AK Steel reported second-quarter earnings of $0.18 per share, below analysts’ estimates. The company had operational problems which put pressure on its results. The increase in the average selling price from $1,045 in the first quarter to $1,101 in the second quarter helped achieve better earnings than in the first quarter. However, these results were below expectations in light of the continued strength of the domestic steel market.

During its earnings call, the company stated that it was expecting better pricing next year due to contract renegotiations: “We are looking forward to beginning negotiations soon on annual contracts that cover approximately 75% of our annual automotive volume and we expect to benefit from improved pricing”. The expectations of improved pricing are certainly built in analysts’ forecasts, which call for better earnings in 2019:

Currently, AK Steel trades at just 5 times forward P/E, which definitely provides some support for its shares at current levels. However, there is likely a growing level of distrust in a company that fails to show at least one clean quarter without outages and problems of different kinds. So, while a 5x forward P/E for a company in a strong and growing market with improved pricing potential would have been a screaming buy, I would not put AK Steel in this category now.

At these levels and at this point of time, AK Steel is a speculative buy. The strategy “buy below $4.50 and sell before the next earnings report” has certainly worked well a couple of times, bringing positive results and offering a “lottery ticket” in case AK Steel could produce a decent quarter. However, any stock needs some fuel besides speculative buyers to move to the upside. Unfortunately, I’m not sure whether longer-term, value-play oriented investors would like to pay significantly more than ~$4.50 per share for the company. Currently, AK Steel shows poor execution at a good market. What if the market pauses, or experiences a bit of a pullback? Speculators will run for cover, while longer-term investors, who typically do not plan to watch the intraday trading of the stock week after week, will be swimming naked.

In my opinion, the valuation remains compelling for a speculative buy, but the price paid must provide a good risk/reward profile, because the upside may be capped until AK Steel finally shows a good quarter without problems. We have not seen this “good quarter without problems” for quite some time now, and it remains uncertain whether Q3 will be such a quarter. Personally, I’d look at the test of $4.20-$4.30 level (if it happens before I leave for vacation) or miss out on the action completely until the third-quarter earnings release. What worked previously may not work as well now because AK Steel has clearly damaged investor confidence with another sub-par quarter in good market times.

