Ellington Residential Stabilizing

We discuss the critical metrics you should be aware of honing on book value and the impact of prepayments on the net interest rate spread.

We have had a long history with Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN), covering it from a number of different angles over the years. We want to share our thoughts on this mREIT which recently reported earnings. Ultimately, we have been concerned with what we have seen in recent quarters in several of the critical metrics we follow for mREITs. The purpose of today's article is to check back in with the company to assess the performance of the name and to discuss our expectations as we move forward.

Recent price history shows sideways action

After seeing its share price decimated following dividend cuts, the stock has been moving sideways for most of 2018:

As you can see in the two-year chart above, the stock got slammed to end 2017. Part of this had to do with fears over rising interest rates, while further pressure was associated with dividend cuts and questionable performance. However, the stock has been range-bound since hitting its 2018 low in early February. At $11.00-$11.50, we think the stock is a hold. To justify a hold, we need to ensure performance is relatively stable. Specifically, we want to ensure the dividend is safe and that book value is stable. A summary of the critical metrics that you should be aware of for Ellington Residential Mortgage are shown below for Q2 2018:

Key Metric Most Recent Data* Q2 2018 book value and % change from Q1 2018 $13.70 (-1.5%) Net interest rate spread in Q2 2018 1.28% Dividend (yield) $0.37 (13.0%) Q2 Net income per share $0.14 Q2 Core income per share $0.36 Dividend covered? No 52-week share price range $10.23-14.95

Dividend coverage

You may recall that the dividend was cut a few quarters ago, despite what appeared to be adequate coverage by core earnings in the preceding earnings report. In recent quarters, the company has begun to present adjusted core earnings which we have been using as a gauge for dividend coverage.

That said, in this quarter, we saw some positive moves in most of the quality indicators we look at for in an mREIT. On the earnings front, the company saw a net income of $1.8 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to a loss of $4.0 million, or $0.30 per common share, last quarter. This is a substantial improvement in performance. However, a better measure of the ability of the company to pay its dividend is its core earnings, and here we continue to see pain.

Core earnings were $5.1 million or $0.40. On an adjusted basis, which excludes catch-up premiums, core earnings were $4.7 million, or $0.36 per share, versus $4.4 million, or $0.34 per share, last year. This is up from the core earnings per share of $0.34 just last quarter in Q1 2018 as well. While core earnings had been covering the dividend in 2017, in 2018 they have fallen short:

What we found interesting was that the dividend of $0.37 was not covered by adjusted core income. While we were pleased to see an improvement from Q1, we were surprised by the dividend cut the company made, considering it really didn't have a payout shortfall versus adjusted core earnings. In fact, the company has almost consistently seen core earnings per share more than cover the dividends paid since we have been covering it, but this was the second quarter in a row where we saw some weakness. Let us discuss in more detail.

The quarter was helped by higher rates. With the moves in rates, yield spreads across many credit products expanded thanks to the interest rate moves and equity markets. We also were pleased that mREITS benefitted from seeing the extreme equity volatility of the first quarter subside. However, interest rate choppiness and yield curve flattening continue as a whole. Despite higher rates and the continued increase of Fed tapering, Agency RMBS spreads generally held firm over the quarter, continuing to benefit from a muted prepayment environment.

Constant prepayment rate

This indicator is a bit of a laggard, and as such with rates on the rise, we expected the weighted average of the company's holdings and constant prepayment rate to increase as rates began to rise. Eventually, however, with a pace of higher rates, prepayments are likely to subside as new credit would come at a higher expense. We have seen a bit of this play out, and in Q2, we saw the constant prepayment rate rise very slightly for the company.

Even though prepayments are higher than we would like, they are still slightly below sector average. While prepayments vary based on holdings, we can all agree that more prepayments lead to lower yields and returns for net interest income, on average. Still, in the last two years, on average, prepayments have declined markedly. In the present quarter, prepayments were at 8.2%. Although this was up from last quarter by 20 basis points, the generally low prepayment rate has had a slight positive impact on the net interest margin, which has faced pressure in the sector thanks to the pressure on the yield curve.

Net interest rate spread

EARN saw its average asset yield on its investment portfolio come in at 3.26%, rising 27 basis points from 2.99% last quarter. EARN's average cost of funds during the quarter rose just 5 basis points and came in at 1.98% from 1.93% last quarter. This led to the company seeing its net interest rate spread narrow significantly. The average net interest rate spread was 1.28%.

These margins are much lower than in the past, helping explain a significant hit on income relative to any report that you can pull from a few years ago. However, we believe we will see some more improvement off of these lows thanks to successful hedging strategies and the movement in rates higher over time.

Book value

The repurchasing and retiring of shares in the last year has been a benefit to book value and to earnings per share. This has helped add to book value, but it still fell from last quarter:

Here in Q2, book value fell another $0.20, or 1.5%, to $13.70. The reason it fell so much was due to immense pressure in many of the asset holdings as alluded to above, despite a decline in the constant prepayment rate. With the moves in yields and the overall flattening of the curve, we saw a narrowed spread. That said, the company bought back a lot of shares due to the fact that shares are trading below far book value once again.

The biggest negative to book value was from higher interest rates leading to Agency RMBS asset prices to decline modestly. This was offset by share repurchases. During the quarter, the company repurchased 115,800 common shares under the prior repurchase program at an average price per share of $11.01 and a total cost of $1.3 million. On June 13th, the company started a new repurchase program and it bought back 21,720 shares up till August 1st. At $11.25, the stock trades at a $2.65 or 18% discount-to-book. At its highs in 2017, it traded at a slight premium-to-book, so the market is definitely pricing in uncertainty.

Take home

We believe that the company showed improvement from Q1 2018 here. As 2018 progresses, we continue to believe that the company will seek to capitalize on pricing opportunities resulting from fallout of rising rates. The share repurchases will continue to boost earnings per share and help book value. We do know that the company's diligent hedging and liquidity management will help further protect book value. The company has necessary capital to increase exposure if it feels there is an opportunity to see gains, in addition to repurchasing shares. Given the questionable dividend safety, however, we feel the discount relative to book is appropriate. As such, we are very comfortable continuing to recommend a hold.

