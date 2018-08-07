Tesla: Updating The Debt Picture

Back in February, I published an article regarding Tesla (TSLA) that detailed the weakening financial situation and its impact on interest rates. While rising LIBOR rates had a lot to do with Tesla's interest expenses, piling on billions of debt over time has also impacted things quite a bit. With two more quarters in the books, the situation looks even worse.

(Source: Tesla quarterly/annual SEC filings, seen here)

After another huge loss in Q2 fueled even more cash burn, Tesla sits with a net debt position of more than $9.38 billion. Management has said it will be cash flow positive in the second half of this year, but we've heard comments like that several times before, so I'll believe it when I see it. Selling a few billion worth of shares could easily fix this situation, but management doesn't seem to want to go down that path, or it can't for some reason.

Earlier this week, we received the quarterly 10-Q filing from Tesla, providing more details on the overall financial situation. There were some minor surprises like the fact that $54 million in automotive regulatory credits were sold during Q2 2018, something not disclosed in the investor letter. Mostly, however, there wasn't much to be excited about. Tesla's interest rates are rising as expected, with an update to the table I provided in my February article seen below.

Many of these debt facilities have seen rates jump quite significantly in recent quarters, mostly a function in the rise in LIBOR rates to which these instruments are tied. Some of these have seen their rate jump by more than a full percentage point, which is quite meaningful when you are borrowing hundreds of millions of dollars. That's why Tesla's quarterly interest expenses have soared, as seen below, and are forecast to rise further to $170 million in Q3 if nothing else changes.

Tesla also has a lot of debt coming due in the next few quarters, like $82.5 million due this month to certain insiders that might be rolled over again. If some of the convertible debt isn't exchanged for equity, Tesla will be on the hook for about half a billion the rest of this year. The current portion of long term debt and capital leases (debts due within 12 months) is more than $2.1 billion currently, up from just about $900 million at the end of 2017.

I'm also curious to see if Tesla is more impacted moving forward by the rise in interest rates, given some items left over from SolarCity. Take a look at this following quote from the 2017 10-K filing:

In the second quarter of 2015, the Company [SolarCity] began entering into fixed-for-floating interest rate swap agreements to swap variable interest payments on certain debt for fixed interest payments, as required by its lenders. The Company has not designated any interest rate swaps as hedging instruments. Accordingly, all interest rate swaps are recognized at fair value on the consolidated balance sheets within other assets or other liabilities and deferred credits, with any changes in fair value recognized as other income or expense in the consolidated statements of operations and with any cash flows recognized as investing activities in the consolidated statements of cash flows. Upon the acquisition by Tesla, the Company now accounts for its convertible senior notes’ conversion features and capped call options as derivatives (see Note 12, Indebtedness). The Company has not designated these derivatives as hedging instruments. Accordingly, these derivatives are recognized at fair value on the consolidated balance sheets within other assets or other liabilities and deferred credits, with any changes in fair value recognized as other income or expense in the consolidated statements of operations and with any cash flows recognized as financing activities in the consolidated statements of cash flows.

Now it is not uncommon for companies with variable interest rate debt to engage in interest rate swaps, or for lenders to demand they do so. The interesting part is that in recent quarters, the notional value of these swaps has declined significantly, as seen in the chart below. Two years ago, SolarCity swaps had a notion value of more than $802 million, but that was down to just $314 million at the end of the latest period. That might mean more exposure to interest rate rises going forward, not a good situation when your debt level is already at an all-time high.

(Source: SolarCity quarterly/annual filings, seen here)

Tesla ended Q2 2018 with more than $11.6 billion in total debt, against a little more than $2.2 billion in non-restricted cash. While management believes it can be cash flow positive in the back half of the year, a lot of debt is coming due in the next couple of quarters. If these borrowings cannot be repaid or converted to equity, it will be interesting to see how much refinancing will cost the company. Trying to get to GAAP profitability is tough enough when you are running huge operating losses, so adding another $170 million in interest expenses only makes it that much harder.

