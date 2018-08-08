The Dollar Index Is Trying So Hard To Break To The Upside

There is a children's book that has been popular for almost ninety years. The Little Engine That Could is a book that my parents read to me more than a half-century ago when I was a small child and one that I read to my sons when they were small. The story teaches children the value of optimism and hard work. The little engine in the story tries to climb a big hill, in some versions pulling another train and in others on its own, and it repeatedly fails. The little engine remains optimistic saying "I think I can" and perseveres and eventually succeeds saying "I knew I could."

These days, the dollar is acting like that little engine, each time the dollar index moves above the 95 level and looks like it will break to the upside in a continuation of the bounce that started earlier this year, it runs out of gas. However, it has not declined far below the 95 level and like that little engine, it has mounted repeated comebacks and attempts at a move that will take the greenback to new highs for 2018. The little engine tried so hard, and it eventually achieved success. The dollar index is a lot like that little engine these days.

A rally since the February low

The September dollar index futures contract reached a low of 87.455 on February 16, and after trading mostly at under the 90 level until late April, it took off to the upside.

As the daily chart highlights, the dollar index rose to the 95 level where it has spent the past month and a half consolidating. The index has made twelve attempts to climb through the 95 level since June 21, and while it was trading at 95.065 on August 7, it has yet to break convincingly above the level.

The dollar index is just like that little engine these days as it tries hard to rally, and many factors point to the fact that it thinks it can.

Interest rate differentials favor the greenback

The primary determinate of the path of least resistance one currency against another is the yield differential. Currently, short-term U.S. dollar rates or the Fed Funds rate stands at 1.75% while euro rates are at negative forty basis points. Before the first Fed rate hike in December 2015 the gap between U.S. and euro rates stood at 40 basis points, but it has risen to 2.15% as of August 6. At the end of November 2015, the dollar index stood at 100.295. Today, with yield differential 1.75% higher, the dollar index is around 5 points lower.

Current yield differentials between the dollar and euro currency, which accounts for around 57% of the dollar index, support a move to the upside in the index. Moreover, the path of least resistance for rates is an even more compelling factor for an increase in the dollar index from its current level.

The Fed's path is bullish for the dollar and so is the ECB's

At their June meeting, the U.S. Fed told markets to expect two additional 25 basis point hikes in the Fed Funds rate in 2018 adding a further increase to their agenda for 2018. Since that guidance, second quarter GDP growth at 4.1% provides the data needed for the Fed to follow through on their plans to boost the short-term rate by 50 basis point by the end of this year. At their August 1 meeting last week, the FOMC upgraded their view of economic growth in the U.S. from "solid" to "strong." The Fed Funds rate will likely stand at 2.25-2.50% by the end of this year.

At the same time, the ECB continues to respond to sluggish economic growth in Europe with the latest report coming in at the 0.4% level. The ECB stated that their QE program would conclude at the end of 2018. However, the ECB said that they do not expect any interest rate hikes until sometime in 2019, so the short-term rate will remain at negative forty basis points. At the end of this year, the gap between U.S. and European rates will stand at 2.65-2.90% which provides additional support for the dollar index as it continues to try to climb and remain above technical resistance at the most recent high of 95.44 on the September dollar index. Both the U.S. Fed and ECB policies are bullish for the dollar.

The president wants the Fed to march in line, and it is holding the dollar back

President Trump is not a happy camper when it comes to the path of least resistance for both U.S. interest rates and the dollar. The President and his administration are telling the little engine driving the dollar that it should not climb that mountain and that a trip back to the downside would be a lot more patriotic at this time. The President told CNBC in July that rising rates choke off economic growth and are working against many of his administration's initiatives such as tax reform and rewriting regulations.

Moreover, the U.S. is involved in trade disputes and negotiations with partners around the world. The dollar could be a useful tool for the administration. A weak dollar makes U.S. exports more attractive in global markets at a time when tariffs, retaliation and currency devaluations by China are giving some of the U.S.'s opponents the upper hand. The President appeared to be reaching out to the central bank to partner with his administration when it comes to leveling the playing field in international trade. However, economic data rather than political goals typically drive the economists at the central bank, and it is likely that we will see the Fed Funds rate rise at their September meeting at the end of next month which will set the stage for the fourth increase in December.

It is possible that the President's attempt to cool down the Fed's tightening aspirations is holding the dollar back from breaking to the upside.

All the fundamentals say higher - but the dollar index will not break out, yet

The dollar index seems poised to break higher and head back towards the 100 level on the September futures contract. After making its low in February, the index consolidated between the lows and just over the 90 level until late April. The two and one-half month consolidation gave way to the move to its current level around 95. The end of August will market the two and one-half mark for the current period of price consolidation in the dollar around the 95 level. We may see the dollar break higher in early September if the ECB lights a bullish fuse for the greenback, but it is more likely that a twenty-five basis point hike on September 26 will cause the next leg higher in the index barring any unforeseen factors that would throw cold water on the hawkish Fed.

UUP is the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish product with $509.34 million in net assets. UUP trades an average of 1.12 million shares each day and does an excellent job following the price action in the dollar index. UUP was trading at the $25.18 per share level on Tuesday, August 7.

The dollar has been the little engine since June when it rose to the 95 level. In the coming weeks and months, like the children's story, it is likely that the dollar will be saying "I knew I could" as it takes another leg to the upside on the back of compelling fundamentals.

