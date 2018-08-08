Seritage: Compelling Opportunity To Invest Alongside Warren Buffett Amidst Busted Short Thesis

Investment Thesis:

Seritage is one of the most attractive investment opportunities I have come across in quite some time due to an attractive combination of fundamentals and technical factors. A recent credit facility provided by Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) has dramatically changed the investment case and has invalidated the short thesis which had led to ~40% of the float being sold short. Additionally, Seritage represents a generational value creation opportunity of transforming legacy Sears real estate into more modern, mixed-use commercial real estate. Backed by Warren Buffett through a personal ~$100mm investment in Seritage common equity, and a $2bn term loan provided by Berkshire Hathaway, Seritage is a compelling long investment at current prices and is worth ~$80/share based on comparable REITs. The market is failing to properly reflect how much progress Seritage has made due to some of the development projects not having begun collecting rents, and due to misplaced concern related to Seritage’s association with Sears. I expect the large valuation disconnect at Seritage to meaningfully narrow over the next 6-18 months as short sellers are forced to reckon with the errors inherent in the short thesis.

History:

Seritage has been widely discussed in the investment community, both as a long and a short, due to its relationship to high profile Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD). As background, Seritage was a spin-off of Sears and was formed by Sears contributing the majority of its real estate assets into a REIT. Seritage was originally formed in 2015 and spun off to existing Sears shareholders. The crux of Seritage’s strategy is to convert its legacy Sears leases into market-rate leases over time as Sears winds down its operations. Many of the legacy Sears stores have leases that are multiples below market rate leases.

Original Bear Case:

The main problems with Seritage which bears highlighted when it first started trading were that it was exposed to a potential Sears bankruptcy and it would require a lot of capital to repurpose the old Sears locations into more modern retail sites that can be rented at much more attractive rents. Additionally, bears highlighted the concern that if Sears were to go bankrupt soon after the formation of Seritage, Sears creditors could file a fraudulent conveyance claim again Seritage, arguing that Sears creditors should have a claim on the Seritage assets. For these reasons, Seritage has not performed that well since it started trading, having underperformed many of its REIT peers. It's worth noting that the fraudulent conveyance concern is no longer relevant because Seritage is more than 3 years old and Sears Holdings has yet to file for bankruptcy, so it's exceedingly unlikely anyone could argue a fraudulent conveyance claim against Seritage in a potential future Sears Holdings Bankruptcy (3 years is usually the bright line test that proves the parent entity was solvent in a spin-off).

Recent Developments/Buffett + Berkshire Involvement:

There was a recent development that I believe the market is not fully pricing in that both invalidates the bear case and accelerates the potential upside from the bull case. Recently, Seritage announced it had received a $2bn term loan from a Berkshire Hathaway insurance subsidiary. This loan allows them to refinance their old debt facility which they did under worse terms when they were just forming the company, and provides them with substantial additional liquidity (which I will address later).

Most of the time, a company announcing a new term loan facility is normal course of operations and should not draw much attention. However, in the case of Seritage, it is a defining moment for the company and completely changes the investment case. The recent Berkshire term loan facility is most important as a signal that Buffett intends to back Seritage throughout its transformation from a large lessor to Sears to a more traditional REIT. It's worth noting that Buffett also personally invested ~$80mm (2mm shares) into Seritage in December 2015; this is especially notable because Buffett hasn't made any personal equity investments in a very long time. Buffett reportedly commented that he thought Seritage was too small for Berkshire’s equity portfolio, so he decided to make the investment personally. The combination of Buffett’s personal investment in Seritage equity, and Berkshire’s term loan facility to Seritage indicate that Buffett is prepared to provide capital to Seritage given he thinks the real estate is very valuable.

It is also worth noting that Sharon Osberg, reportedly one of Buffett’s friends, has recently joined the Seritage board (Seritage Growth Properties Announces Appointment of Sharon Osberg to Board of Trustees; background on Osberg). Given Sears’s long history, it is likely Buffett has been tracking it for 50-plus years. He knows how valuable the underlying real estate will be once it is converted from Sears leases to market rate leases. Thus, the main bear thesis that Seritage would run into liquidity issues if Sears filed for bankruptcy has now been completely invalidated. This is important to highlight because roughly 40 percent of the Seritage float is currently sold short. I believe a large majority of this is people who are bearish on Sears trying to make a derivative play. There had also previously been a lot of selling pressure on Seritage because Fairholme was one of the largest owners of the stock owing to its historical ownership of Sears and is in the process of winding down (read: selling its Seritage shares). Fairholme seems to have sold the majority of its Seritage shares based on its most recent 13Fs.

Current Investment Thesis:

Now that we have reviewed the history of Seritage, it's worth reviewing the investment case going forward. Seritage has the right to recapture legacy Sears leases and re-lease the space as it sees fit. The general formula is Seritage recaptures the space from Sears, then deploys capital fixing the space up and modernizing it, then re-leases it at a market rate which is generally multiples higher than what Sears was paying. Since inception, Seritage has already made a lot of progress: it has recaptured ~7.4 million square feet of real estate from Sears and has gone from being ~84% exposed to Sears (note: % of rental income as of 3Q15; source: 3Q15 10-Q, pg. 22) to being only ~43% exposed to Sears (note: % of total annual rental income as of 2Q18; company is targeting this to go to ~35% by year-end; source: 2Q18 earnings release pg. 1). While Seritage has been moving fairly quickly, its limiting factor has been capital; it only has so much capital and thus can only do so many projects at once. Thus, Seritage has chosen to do a few joint ventures whereby it has contributed its real estate into a JV with a large real estate player and the JV partner provided most of the capital to repurpose the real estate. While this is an attractive solution to the capital problem, it forced Seritage to share some of the upside of the real estate with the partner. Now that Seritage has access to capital from Berkshire, it should be able to avoid having to give up some of its upside to access capital. Investing in Seritage today is a bet on the quality of the real estate portfolio, as well as the opportunity to develop the existing marquee assets currently occupied by Sears into modern retail space.

I believe that SRG has accelerated the pace of recapture and redevelopment now that access to capital is no longer an issue. In 2Q18 alone SRG recaptured 2.7mm square feet of GLA (source: 2Q18 10-Q, pg. 21), representing ~5% of the company’s annual base rent - this number is even larger when you consider that once redevelopment is complete it will be re-leased at 3-5x the rent Sears was paying - i.e., this alone could lead to an increase of ~20% of SRG’s current base rent. Since inception, Seritage has recaptured 7.4mm square feet of GLA, representing over 20% of its total GLA (source: 2Q18 10-Q, pg. 21).

Another key component of the Seritage investment case today is that there are a number of projects nearing completion that are not currently reflected in the income statement; said differently, Seritage is nearing completion on a number of large-scale development projects that currently earn effectively zero rent but are slated to come online in the next 12-18 months and will be earning substantial rents - this alone will serve to materially increase SRG’s base rent and Funds From Operations.

Progress to Date/Development Pipeline:

The table below illustrates the progress Seritage has made since inception releasing legacy Sears properties at 3-5x higher rents (note that the releasing multiple is current rent rate divided by the legacy rent rate Sears was paying).

Source

Additionally, the tables below illustrate the development projects that either were recently completed or are slated to be completed this year.

Source

As seen in the tables above, Seritage has a large amount of real estate that is on the verge of coming online later this year. The table below illustrates the company's presentation of annualized NOI just based on signed but not opened leases that are coming online this year. As shown in the table, the contribution from SNO leases represents an increase of ~50% of current adjusted, annualized NOI.

Source

Reviewing the Short Case:

When Seritage was formed, short sellers made several notable claims: the fraudulent conveyance concern, potential liquidity crisis if Sears filed for bankruptcy, general mall retail malaise. Now that the three-year anniversary has come and gone, the fraudulent conveyance concern is out of the picture. The Berkshire financing facility shows Buffett intends to provide capital to Seritage and liquidity and access to capital are no longer a material concern as Buffett has an enormous amount of dry powder.

Additionally, the general environment for mall retail has improved somewhat in the last few quarters; while there is no doubt there are some long-term, secular challenges facing the space, quality mall retail sites should endure; the lower tier mall retail sites (class B and below) will likely bear the brunt of the pressure. While much of the lower quality class B and C real estate may be left lying fallow, quality real estate will continue to have tremendous value, albeit in a different format. Whereas traditionally this real estate was dominated by big box stores and specialty retailers, it will likely be repurposed into mixed use space in the future; i.e., a combination of traditional retail, residential, professional services, and medical offices. The Seritage assets are high quality and should be much less affected by the pressures facing broader mall retail.

As a sanity check, I would encourage you to review the list of most heavily shorted stocks: a quick scan down the list illustrates that a portfolio of quality real estate backed by the greatest investor of all time does not belong on this list. Most of the heavily shorted companies have sketchy management teams, bad products, are overly dependent on one product or customer, are subject to impending competition, etc. Seritage has none of these traits. I believe that anyone short Seritage likely realized once the Berkshire announcement came across the wire that their thesis was dead in the water. Seritage stock has rallied about 16 percent since the announcement, but I believe this doesn't come anywhere close to reflecting the full value of the announcement. Based on the average daily volume, and the amount of shares short, it will be extraordinarily difficult for shorts to cover in the coming weeks.

Valuation:

I believe part of the reason for the wide Seritage valuation disconnect relative to other Mall REITs which generally own similar assets is attributable to the fact that Seritage is in the midst of a massive transition/transformation and thus cannot be easily valued along the same lines as most other REITs. REITs are traditionally valued on a Price/Funds From Operations approach - essentially applying a multiple on the cash flow stream being generated by the real estate assets based on the quality of the underlying assets. In the case of Seritage, this approach works rather poorly - Seritage is in the process of recapturing real estate that is being poorly used by Sears and investing capital to allow it to be rented at 3-5x higher rates. In the process of doing so, the current financials actually look even worse; in past earnings releases this has actually caused Seritage to trade slightly off as the market has done a poor job of properly analyzing the available information. Seritage’s transformation is the definition of a long-term investment as the company needs to shut off income-generating assets for a 12-18 month period and invest capital to turn it into higher yielding assets.

In several prior quarters, the market was surprised when Seritage’s Funds From Operations declined by more than expected; this is simply a function of Seritage moving more quickly than expected to redevelop legacy Sears real estate. While this looks ugly on the near term PnL, it is actually a sign of long-term value increasing faster than expected - i.e., the quicker Seritage is able to redevelop its real estate into non-Sears use cases, the higher the present value of the company will be. Another sign of the embedded value not reflected in the PnL is the company’s signed but not opened leases - i.e., leases that are in contract but have not yet initiated - as of 6/30/18, SRG has ~4mm square feet of SNO real estate representing annual base rent of $70.56mm (note: the $70.56mm is leasing revenue at the new, higher rents; represents ~36% of SRG’s 2Q18 run-rate revenue).

Source

Given Seritage is a story in transition, the proper way to value it is to look at the available square footage and compare it to similar quality REITs, and to deduct the necessary capital expenditures needed to bridge the gap between Seritage’s current rental rates and market rental rates. The tables below illustrate said math.

Notes:

1) $ in MM, except Gross Leasable Area in Thousands of Square Feet, and per share amounts

2) The target price/sq ft above is using a 15% discount to the SPG TEV/GLA

3) Net debt is pro forma for recent Berkshire Term Loan announced post-2Q18; $1.6bn of funded debt at closing less $600mm of liquid assets = $1bn of net debt; see here.

The tables above illustrate that at $80 per share, Seritage would still be trading below the comparable Simon REIT, after accounting for the $162/square foot development cost. This assumption was derived from taking the cumulative since inception development dollars committed by Seritage to redevelop real estate - this number can be seen on slide 14 of the company’s most recent earnings release.

Catalysts:

Continued progress of recapturing real estate and redeveloping the real estate.

Transformation already accomplished starts to show up in PnL - the potential rents of the recently redeveloped properties is not currently showing up in the PnL but represents substantial embedded value.

Short sellers start to realize that the short thesis they have underwritten has been completely invalidated - ~40% of the Seritage float is currently sold short, and this will be a problem for shorts looking to cover.

Continued operating performance.

Sears further delays eventual bankruptcy filing - a big component of the Seritage short thesis seems to have been a bet that Sears was going to go bankrupt in relatively short order - 3 years have elapsed since Seritage was formed and Sears is still standing - wounded and stripped of most of its salable assets, but still standing nonetheless. I don’t view Sears as being healthy by any means, but Eddie Lampert is keeping it alive long enough to put the foundation in place for the massive value creation that is ongoing at Seritage.

Expanded equity research coverage; right now Seritage is not covered by many equity research analysts; as it transforms into a more yield-focused REIT and begins to look like many of its peers I would expect more sellside analysts to cover the stock - this should help clear up some of the confusion around the stock as there is a lot of misinformation in the market on this name given the high profile nature of Sears and the nuances of the transformation.

Risks:

Given Seritage is a REIT, it is somewhat exposed to interest rates - if interest rates rise materially, it will put somewhat downward pressure on all REITs, Seritage included among those. That said, I think the valuation gap is wide enough here to provide more than enough margin of safety against potential valuation compression caused by rising rates.

Execution on redevelopment opportunities/economics of redevelopments - this is the biggest risk as it is core to the value creation opportunity - the company needs to execute well on its redevelopment opportunities and successfully create higher value real estate and then lease that real estate out - the company has done a very good job so far and I expect them to continue executing well.

Downside Case - in a downside case where Seritage has some execution issues on the redevelopment pipeline, I think there is downside protection in the $35-40 range based on this year's expected earnings alone. As of 2Q18, the company reported its annualized expected total NOI is ~$210mm (see pg. 5 of the 2Q18 earnings release). Taking this $210mm of NOI and applying a conservative 6.5% cap rate results in a valuation of ~$38/share. I think this is a very conservative valuation as it gives no additional credit to the potential value creation from the remaining real estate portfolio - i.e., it is only representing current earnings power based on already built real estate that is in the process of opening. I think this makes the investment case here asymmetric as I think there is ~60% upside vs. ~20% downside.

Conclusion:

Seritage is a nuanced and controversial situation that I believe is being substantially misunderstood by the market due to its status as a REIT transitioning from being largely comprised of Sears leases to being a diversified, high grade REIT comparable to the likes of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG). I believe that Seritage is conservatively worth $80 per share, with additional upside over time if the company executes well. The recent announcement of Berkshire Hathaway providing a $2bn term loan neutralizes the short thesis that Seritage will struggle to access capital and provides the Warren Buffett stamp of approval (in addition to Warren Buffett's personal ~$100mm investment in SRG equity). As Seritage's completed developments come online and the company continues making progress releasing legacy Sears properties, the market will re-rate its valuation more in line with peer REITs like Simon Property Group.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRG, SRG.PA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.