Lumber Tanks

Trade issues with China, a stronger dollar, and rising interest rates have combined to create a potent bearish cocktail for many industrial raw material markets over recent weeks. Since early June, the price of copper, a leader when it comes to the commodities that are the building blocks of infrastructure and construction around the world, has dropped from over $3.30 to under $2.70 per pound. Many other nonferrous metals have followed the price of the red metal lower. At the same time, the price of crude oil, the energy commodity that powers the world, moved from $75 to under the $69 level on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. While copper fell by almost 20%, and crude oil shed 8% of its value, no other industrial commodity has taken it on the chin like the wood market on a percentage basis.

Lumber futures have declined the most since their May 2018 all-time peak, but before that, they had rallied more than any other commodity market. The price of lumber can be highly volatile. While a high degree of price variance tends to attract lots of speculative action in the futures markets, almost all market participants avoid the lumber market. Commodities traders call markets like lumber "roach motels."

A commodity to watch rather than trade

For those not familiar with the roach motel, it is a contraption that baits the cockroaches into a little box from which they never return. In the world of commodities, a market where liquidity limits the ability to get into and out of long and short positions is like one of those "roach motels."

Source: CQG

As the short-term daily chart of lumber futures highlights liquidity is low. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions stood at 5,069 contracts as of August 6. By comparison, on that day the metric in the NYMEX crude oil futures market was at 2.364 million contracts. In the COMEX copper futures market, open interest was at just over 297,500 contracts on August 6.

In the lumber market, the average daily trading volume is typically below 1,000 contracts. The highest volume in 2018 occurred on June 20 when 2,526 contracts changed hands. In the oil market, the average daily volume is around the one million contract level. On June 22, the highest volume of this year was at 2.432 million contracts. In copper, an average of 150,000 contracts and just over 260,000 traded on its busiest day of this year. Therefore, lumber is a market that is more than challenging when it comes to buying and selling futures contracts. However, while trading lumber is not advisable, watching the price action in the wood market can tell us a lot about the health of the U.S. and global economies from the vantage point of the construction sector.

Lumber hit an all-time high recently

Before 2017, the all-time peak for the lumber price on the futures market came in 1993 at $493.50 per 1,000 board feet. In early 2009, in the midst of the housing and mortgage-backed securities crisis in the United States, the price of lumber futures fell to a low of $137.90 per 1,000 board feet.

Like many other industrial commodities whose prices tanked in late 2008 and early 2009, lumber recovered reaching a high in February 2013 at just under the $400 level.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, lumber prices fell from the 2013 peak hitting a low $214.40 per 1,000 board feet in September 2015 which turned out to be a bottom that would launch the price of wood to a new and much higher high in 2018. The price of lumber futures hit $659 in May of this year as optimism over the global economy and new home demand in the United States hit a peak. Commodities tend to be highly volatile assets when it comes to their prices, and those with a low degree of liquidity often display the widest price variance.

The price of wood fell off the edge of a bearish cliff

As the price chart shows, since May, the price of lumber has tanked plunging from $659 to its most recent low at $413.30 per 1,000 board feet just last week. Nearby September lumber futures settled on August 7 at $426.40, near the lows, and the price of wood was over 35% lower than the price was in May.

It is likely that on the way up to its lofty level in May, the lumber market got overstimulated on the upside. A combination of growing demand for new homes where a rush by buyers anticipating higher future mortgage rates increased construction and trade disputes between the U.S. and Canada led to the highs in the price of lumber. When it comes to trade, lots of Canadian lumber makes its way south over the U.S. border to fulfill builders requirements. Concerns about the futures of the North American Free Trade Agreement and wood supplies serves to bolster the price of lumber futures in May. However, things came crashing down, and it is likely that the bond market has been the culprit.

Higher interest rates mean fewer new home purchases

The U.S. Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in December 2015. Last year, the Fed started a program of allowing the legacy of quantitative easing to roll off their balance sheet putting upward pressure on both the front and back end of the yield curve.

With Chairperson Yellen passing the baton of leadership at the Fed to Jerome Powell earlier this year, the new man at the helm of the central bank has taken a more hawkish approach to monetary policy. While the Fed had provided guidance that rates would rise by 25 basis points three times in 2018, at the June FOMC meeting, they added an additional rate hike to their agenda for this year. If the Fed follows through, the Fed Funds rate will be at the 2.25-2.50% level at the end of 2018. Last week, at their mid-summer meeting, the FOMC did not increase rates, but they upgraded their view of economic growth from "solid" to "strong," which was a signal that we will see two hikes; one in September and one at their final meeting of this year in December. GDP growth of 4.15 in the second quarter fed a hawkish Fed the data they needed to continue tightening credit. Meanwhile, a more aggressive Fed has pushed the bond market lower, meaning that mortgage rates are on the rise.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond shows, the path of least resistance has been lower since July 2016, and as of the end of last week, the bond was sitting not far off the lowest level since October 2014. With bonds dropping, mortgage rates in the United States are heading high which is choking off the demand for new homes and the need for construction materials like lumber. At the same time, the trade issues continue to weigh on the prices of many industrial commodities which has added to the selling in the lumber futures market.

What happened to infrastructure rebuilding?

President Trump has spent his first year and one-half fulfilling many of the promises he made on the campaign trail. However, his administration has yet to address his pledge to rebuild the crumbling infrastructure in the United States. The future of that promise likely will depend on the upcoming mid-term elections. If the Republican Party can hold onto majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate, we could see an infrastructure package in 2019. However, if Democrats take control of either house of the legislature, gridlock rather than significant policy legislation will block any of the President's initiatives. An infrastructure package will increase the demand for lumber and other industrial commodities which would likely boost prices.

Meanwhile, the current trade issues between the U.S. and China threaten to thrust the world into a recessionary period as a trade and currency war will slow economic growth. The price of lumber has been responding to trade issues, concerns over the mid-term elections in the U.S., and rising interest rates which taken the price of lumber over 35% lower since May.

The most bullish case for the wood market would be a compromise on trade between the U.S. and China, a new and improved NAFTA, and a continuation of Republican majorities in Congress. The price of lumber would almost certainly rebound under that scenario. However, a prolonged trade war, higher rates in the U.S., and gridlock that stands as a roadblock for infrastructure rebuilding would weigh on the price of wood over the rest of 2018 and into 2019.

Source: Barchart

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands with ownership or a controlling interest of 12.4 million acres in the United States. The company also manages additional timberlands under long-term leases in Canada. WY shares have declined with the price of lumber over recent weeks moving from $38.39 on June 12 to $34.21 on August 7, a drop of 10.9%. The price of WY shares is likely to reflect price action in the lumber market as the financial performance of the company is correlated with wood prices.

These days, the path of least resistance for lumber prices is lower, but that could change in the coming months depending on trade negotiations with China and NAFTA, the path of interest rates, and the mid-term elections. Lumber has tanked since May. Watching the price of this bellwether commodity could provide valuable clues about economic conditions in the United States and around the world.

