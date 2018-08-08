Crude Oil Remains Steady On Iran

Many commodities prices have declined significantly over recent weeks and months, and some remain at or near the lowest level of 2018. The four precious metals futures market that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures exchange have all made new lows for this year and are not far off their nadirs. The price of copper has plunged from over $3.30 per pound at the beginning of June to its current price at just over the $2.70 level despite the rising chances of a strike at the world's largest copper mine in Chile.

The prices of corn, soybeans, and other agricultural commodities have come under pressure because of trade issue or abundant supplies. Moreover, the price of lumber, a critical industrial commodity has moved from its all-time high at $659 per 1,000 board feet in May to its current level at $423, a drop of over 35% over recent months.

While commodities prices have hit the skids, the price of crude oil has remained stable. While the energy commodity declined from recent highs at $75.27 per barrel in early July to around $69 on the nearby NYMEX futures contract on August 7, there is a lot more than trade, a rising dollar, and the prospects for higher interest rates going on in the world of crude oil these days that is supporting the price.

U.S. sanctions will tighten the grip

A few months ago, U.S. President Donald Trump walked away from the Iran nuclear nonproliferation deal that was a legacy of the Obama administration. On the campaign trail, and until he refused to recertify the agreement, he repeatedly called the agreement l "horrible." The administration not only ended the deal, but it said that it would impose harsh sanctions resulting in severe economic pressure on the theocracy in Teheran. On August 7, President Trump tweeted:

These are the most biting sanctions ever imposed, and in November they ratchet up to yet another level. Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!

The administration has offered the Iranians a way to avoid sanctions, but that route would be to negotiate with President Trump for a more robust nuclear nonproliferation deal. White House national security adviser said, "They could take up the President's offer to negotiate with them, to give up their ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs fully and really verifiable." However, Iran rejected any talks saying that Washington had reneged on the 2015 deal to lift sanctions in return for curbs on their nuclear program.

The new sanctions Iran's purchases of U.S. dollar, metals, trading, coal, industrial software, and the auto sector. The most stringent sanctions will not take effect for four more months. The oil sanctions will hit in November. Iranian President Rouhani responded by saying, "If you stab someone with a knife, and then you say you want talks then the first thing you have to do is remove the knife. We are always in favor of diplomacy and talks, but talks need honesty." Partners with the U.S. in the 2015 deal are Britain, France, Germany, and the European Union as a bloc. In a joint statement on Monday, they said, "We deeply regret the reimposition of sanctions by the U.S."

Europe will need to cooperate because oil pricing is in dollars

President Trump's statement on Monday not only puts pressure on Iran but also on Europe and other U.S. trading partners around the world. The Iranian economy is tiny, while the U.S. is home to the world's largest GDP. Therefore, while Europe may not like the move when it comes to Iran, there is little that they can do but to comply rather than risk losing the United States as a trading partner. Moreover, many European companies have offices, and a vast network of relationships with U.S. companies and the entire commodities market uses the dollar, the world's reserve currency, as the benchmark pricing mechanism. France's leading oil company Total and carmakers PSA, Renault, and German car and truck manufacturer Daimler have already suspended and ceased plans to invest in Iran.

When it comes to oil, the U.S. sanctions will virtually end Iran's ability to sell to many nations and companies around the world. The only exceptions could be China. However, the Chinese are likely to extract a pound of flesh from Iran when it comes to their future purchases as they know they have virtually no competition from other consumers.

Venezuela is a political mess, and Libya is also a problem

While Iran poses a significant problem for the Middle East and future supplies of oil in the Middle East, the political situation in Venezuela continues to deteriorate. Last weekend, an attempted assassination of President Maduro by a drone attack at a military parade will likely lead to a further crackdown by the government in the nation that is on the brink of economic ruin. Venezuela has the world's largest reserves of crude oil, higher than those of Saudi Arabia. However, the politics of the country have caused investment to come to a halt, and the OPEC member's output of the energy commodity has been on the decline. At a time when world energy demand is growing, and the Iranians could be threatening logistical routes in the Middle East, a continuation of the decline in Venezuelan production is supportive for the price of crude oil.

At the same time, the Libyan National Army is in control of the oil distribution and the ports in Libya. Daily output of oil in the OPEC nation dropped to 527,000 barrels each day, one-half the amount two months ago. National Oil Corporation Chairman Mustafa Sanalla warned that production would continue to decline.

Iran is likely to lash out

When the sanctions hit in November, it will choke the already shaky Iranian economy. President Rouhani has warned that if Iran cannot export its 2.7 million barrels of crude oil each day, they will make sure that no other nations in the Middle East can ship their oil. Iran's focus could turn to the Strait of Hormuz which separates the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman and through which approximately 19 million barrels of crude oil or 20% of the world's supply flow each day. It the move by President Trump sparks military hostilities in the Middle East, the Strait of Hormuz could become ground zero for conflict which could send the price of crude oil soaring.

Oil could go to $100 per barrel

The price of crude oil has been moving steadily higher since it reached a significant bottom in February 2016 at $26.05 per barrel.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, in early January 2018, NYMEX crude oil climbed above technical resistance at the $62.58 level which was the May 2015 high. The next level on the upside stands at $107.73 per barrel, the June 2014 peak in the energy commodity. A combination of a desperate Iran choking under the weight of new and severe sanctions, falling production from Venezuela and Libya, and economic growth are increasing the chances of a price spike to the upside in the crude oil market. The spark that could ignite a frenzy of short-term buying could come from any Iranian action that threatens production, refining, or any logistical routes in the Middle East. With the next level of technical resistance at almost $108 per barrel on the NYMEX futures contract, a triple-digit handle for the price of oil is not out of the questions.

Most Middle Eastern crudes use the Brent benchmark price as a pricing mechanism. As of August 7, October Brent was trading at a $6.10 premium to October NYMEX WTI crude oil. Therefore, we could see the most violent move to the upside come in the Brent futures if Iran decides to lash out against the United States and harsh sanctions that are coming their way.

Source: Barchart

As the chart illustrates, the United States Brent Oil ETF that invests in nearby Brent futures contracts has traded in a range from $8.80 to $46.68 since 2010. At $20.88 per share, the ETF is closer to the bottom end of its trading range over the past eight years. BNO has net assets of $105.51 million and trades an average of just over 300,000 shares each day. BNO is likely to move appreciably higher if the new sanctions on Iran cause retaliation in the form of rising hostilities in the Middle East.

The price of crude oil has remained steady as Iran could launch the price of energy commodity with one provocative move in the Strait of Hormuz or any one of many other locations in the Middle East. The path of least resistance in the crude oil market has been higher since February 2016, and Iran, Venezuela, and Libya are likely to keep that bull charging higher.

