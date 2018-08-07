Comparing Azul To Brazilian Domestic Airlines

This article will compare key metrics between Brazil's most prominent airlines; Azul (AZUL), LATAM Airlines Group (LTM), and GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL). Before getting started, please refer to my earlier article on Azul which analyzes Azul's growth catalysts and compares Azul's EBITDAR valuation with Avianca (AVH), another high growth South American airline.

Market Value, Earnings, and General Business

Company Ticker Market Cap (NYSEARCA:USD) ADR Share Price Earnings Per Share (NYSE:TTM) Fleet Size AZUL $2.06B $19.89 $0.52 127 LTM $6.66B $11.20 $0.31 287 GOL $1.26B $7.80 $0.02 119

LTM, a passenger and cargo airline with the largest airline by market cap on the list, operates domestically in Brazil as well as throughout South America. LTM has a much more extensive South American and international network than the other two on the list, making it the largest international airline and second largest domestic airline in Brazil. GOL also operates in Brazil and leads the domestic market, holding 36% of the domestic market in 2017. Azul holds the third largest domestic and second largest international spots.

EBITDAR Valuation and Key Airline Metrics

Looking at the three company's EV/EBITDAR evaluations, we see that Azul is the lowest valued between the three. As I will show below, Azul's Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPK, arguably the most important industry metric as it shows the number of kilometers that paying customers have traveled) growth rates are indicative of a higher EV/EBITDAR valuation, as they are suggestive of huge increases in EBITDAR moving forward.

The results shown above for Azul RPK blow away the two competitors, with 1Q18 RPK growth rates of 13.4% compared to competitor's 4.5% and 3.6%, and June 2018 RPK growth figures even more favorable for Azul at 8.7% compared to 4.6% and 1.3%. The ex-fuel CASK figures (cost per available seat kilometers, subtracting fuel costs) for GOL decreasing year over year by $0.0017, and increasing by only $0.0003 for Azul. A CASK figure was not calculated for LTM due to their air cargo business segment, which has a different revenue and cost structure. Due to the discrepancies between the cost structures of the three companies and the relatively low changes YoY, I have decided to forgo comparison of this metric.

Debt and Debt Schedules

Azul again shows superiority in this category with its low net debt figures. Additionally Azul has short term debt of $156,095 MM compared to GOL's $318,896 MM.

When comparing Azul's and GOL's debt schedules, we see a lower debt load as well as a more consistent repayment schedule in the medium term for Azul - note that this is in the midst of a major fleet replacement, as Azul replaces their older E195s with newer and larger E2s and A320neos.

Debt Schedule, GOL vs. AZUL

Conclusion

In spite of the advantage Azul holds in all metrics listed in this article, the stock has fared similarly to competitors in 2018.

I believe a higher EV/EBITDAR valuation is appropriate. Referring to my earlier article on Azul's valuation, a higher EV/EBITDAR ratio more consistent with competitors (while still below LTM's ratio) could result in a share price of $27.63 to $34.54 - an upside of 41.5% to 76.9%.

