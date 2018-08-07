Facebook: Now That The Dust Has Settled...

A bet on Facebook is not just a bet on the social network itself but also the company's role in our technological future and its leadership.

It never feels good to buy a stock only for it to get crushed.

In July, I made the first round of purchases for my Making Money While I Sleep Portfolio, and I loaded up on Facebook (FB). It was one of my conviction buys.

Then… well… Facebook was crushed.

I read the news, ate some food, paged through the conference call, and... moved right along with my day.

You can not let emotions play a role in investing, and letting the red, flashing "-20%" rule your trigger finger is a sure fire way to do just that.

As I described in my portfolio's introduction, I want to find companies to hold forever. I will only consider selling if the investment thesis is catastrophically broken.

Thus, the only question becomes whether or not Facebook’s earnings report and outlook represent a catastrophic blow.

Spoiler alert:

No.

While I got to enjoy a nice emotional gut punch as one of my largest holdings plummeted 20% overnight, I still believe in the company.

In fact, I am thrilled to buy at a discount. Here's why.

The Facts

On 7/25, Facebook released its Q2 earnings. This included excellent 42% year-over-year revenue growth and a 31% increase in net income.

But… the company got absolutely shellacked.

First, it took a hit because revenue growth missed expectations. Personally, I was unconcerned with this. The miss was small, and growth was strong.

It really started to get ugly, though, when two bombshells were dropped in the conference call:

1.) Revenue growth will drop by high single digits for the ensuing quarters

2.) Expense growth will be greater than revenue growth through 2019

Ouch.

Shares got walloped to the tune of 20%, erasing over $100 billion in market cap and setting a record for single day market cap loss.

FB data by YCharts

That’s right.

$100 billion evaporated just like that.

So What the Heck Happened?

Facebook is maturing, both in terms of market saturation but also ethically.

First, there were concerns related to growth in active daily and monthly users. While growth remained strong, it did fall short of analyst expectations.

This probably has less to do with why Facebook got pounded by 20% than the guidance but should be taken into account.

Second, Facebook is maturing ethically.

The Cambridge Analytics scandal hit Facebook hard and forced it to re-examine its business model in the face of a public relations nightmare. They fired their first warning shots to investors at the time, indicating they would refocus the way the social network operates to promote user privacy and social engagement but decrease monetization.

We will be seeing the effects in the ensuing quarters.

The question we have to consider is what this does to our investment thesis.

Growth and Valuation

The growth and valuation remain compelling.

Revenue Growth

Facebook’s revenue growth has been in the 40%-50% year-over-year range, which is just silly for a company its size.

We’re going to have to adjust revenue growth closer to 30% year over year.

What’s more, I will go out on a limb and say something that was not said in the conference call: Facebook will never, ever get back to the 50% year over year revenue growth, and probably will not see sustained growth over 40%.

The company is too big, and it's falling victim to the law of large numbers. A company with more than $40 billion in annual revenue just cannot grow at 40%-50% in perpetuity.

That's impossible.

That said… people are getting upset about 30% year-over-year revenue growth? Really?

Valuation

30% yearly revenue growth is plenty for a company valued at a forward PE ratio of 23, current PE ratio of 28, and with a PEG ratio less than 1.

To make a comparison, Colgate Palmolive (CL) has a forward PE ratio just a hair below that at 20.4, current PE ratio of 27, and is far, far slower growing with a PEG ratio hovering around 3.

Just think about that.

Balance Sheet

The last item to consider is the balance sheet. Fortunately, Facebook’s balance sheet is as strong as it gets with almost $45 billion in cash and no debt.

I get it. In this market, any time a company has to adjust expectations it takes a hit. In the modern age of high frequency trading algorithms and headlines and punditry, that’s just how things work.

But really consider what we’re talking about. This is a profitable company with a phenomenal balance sheet trading at a reasonable valuation putting up 30% year over year revenue growth.

Risks

While I find the valuation compelling, we need to consider the risks.

Slowing User Growth

There are a finite number of people in the world and a finite number of people who are ever going to use Facebook. User growth already is slowing, and I would expect it to continue to level out over the coming years. To ameliorate this, Facebook is going to need to continue to find other ways to monetize users.

Growing Expenses

Management has been open about the fact that expenses will outgrow revenue for the coming quarters. Margins will compress.

That said, I think this is at least somewhat ameliorated by where the expenses are going, including both core product development but also R&D in future growth areas such as artificial and virtual reality.

In high-growth companies, I'm OK with higher expenses as long as management can prove its ability to make intelligent investments. Thus far, Facebook has proven that to me.

Revenue Source Risk

Presently, more than 90% percent of Facebook’s revenue comes from mobile advertising. Facebook is heavily reliant on mobile advertising from Facebook and its ancillary social networking sites/apps for revenue and revenue growth.

This actually leads nicely into my next discussion.

The Bonuses in a Facebook Investment

If you took only what Facebook is today, it's a fantastic company. With the kind of growth Facebook is putting up and its dominant market position, it's a buy.

However, Facebook has the potential to be more.

Two keys to my investment thesis are the “alternative upsides” of Facebook beyond the social network and its leadership.

Facebook Beyond the Social Network

Humanity is increasingly reliant on technology. Technology has been fundamentally interwoven into our lives.

It is not going to stop.

As processors get smaller and better, the Internet becomes more ubiquitous, and machines grow increasingly intelligent. This will only grow.

Exponentially.

Much like Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN), I see Facebook expanding far beyond its core product to become one of the scions of humanity’s technological future.

Let’s sidetrack for a moment and look at Google and Amazon.

Google started as a single page search engine. It’s almost hard to remember now that Google has the dominant phone operating system, owns YouTube, and has placed bets in areas from AI development to self-driving cars. The company doesn’t even call itself Google anymore, having renamed itself Alphabet.

Similarly, Amazon used to sell books.

That’s it. That’s what it did.

Now it sells… well, everything. What’s more, it owns a grocery store chain, operates the dominant cloud services provider, and has placed bets in IoT and AI. Heck, Amazon sits in my home and listens to everything I do in the form of Alexa, the best selling smart speaker/home assistant.

Both of these companies have become “technology” companies, and Facebook is following a similar trajectory.

Facebook has bolted on other social networking applications such as Instagram and WhatsApp, but that’s just the start.

Facebook is moving into content streaming, having inked a massive Premier Soccer League deal, is beginning to dabble in the online dating world, is investing in AI research, and purchased the Oculus Rift developer to join the VR wave. With its $45 billion war chest, it's in a position to continue to place these bets.

Visionary Leadership - Skating to Where the Puck is Going

Facebook is lead by one of our modern technological visionaries.

Think about some of the others:

Jeff Bezos. Steve Jobs. Larry Page.

These are people capable of skating to where the tech puck is going, not to where it is.

Now look at the investment returns of their companies.

AMZN data by YCharts

(Note: Google couldn't be included in the chart due to its much shorter lifespan.)

I think Charlie Munger said it best:

Occasionally, you’ll find a human being who’s so talented that he can do things that ordinary skilled mortals can’t.

Munger goes on to say you should probably think about investing in these people as well as citing a few examples that have yielded spectacular results. (If you haven't read this speech before, it is well worth the time, by the way.)

Having crafted what is now a $500 billion company from his dormitory bedroom, I think it’s time to put Mark Zuckerberg in that group.

Conclusion

I will continue to aggressively build my Facebook position.

I liked Facebook before the price cut, and I’m happy to buy at a cheaper price. As a rational, reasonable person, I always knew that Facebook would not grow at 40%-50% in perpetuity. At its present valuation, I feel confident the price is worth the new - but lower - expected growth rate.

The valuation is compelling, the balance sheet is clean, and the growth is still there.

Last, I think a bet on Facebook’s stock is not just a bet on the social network itself but on one of humanity’s technological visionaries and the company’s role in our technological future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, AMZN, FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan to buy more Facebook stock in the next 1-2 weeks.