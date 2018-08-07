Exciting Developments At Tencent Pre-Earnings Release, Doubling My Stake

The bottom of the multi-year price channel could serve as a strong support. Consequently, I feel confident to double my stake in Tencent.

Concerns over its impact from the trade tensions and an ominous head-and-shoulder price chart pattern is apparently baked into the counter.

Tencent In Strategic Partnership With A Portfolio Company Of Intel Capital

Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), often coined as the SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY)(OTCPK:SFTBF) of China, has forged (document in Chinese) a strategic partnership with B-Soft Co. Ltd, a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange under the ticker code 300451. B-Soft is essentially a healthcare solution provider and it describes itself as being "principally engaged in the medical and health information construction business". B-Soft, a relative unknown outside of China, is actually portfolio company of Intel Capital, the global investment organization of Intel Corporation (INTC), which has invested in the company in 2011 before its IPO in May 2015.

The share price of B-Soft hit the trading limit of 10 percent in the morning session. After the mid-day break, there was some softening but the stock eventually closed the day at the upper end of the trading limit. The market reaction at Tencent was relatively muted, with the shares opening higher than the previous closing price and drifting further down during the morning session before rebounding gradually and closing 1.1 percent higher.

Tencent In Deeper Push Into Healthcare To Rival Alibaba

What is noteworthy about the announcement is the fact that while Alibaba (BABA) has long been involved in the healthcare industry led by its Alibaba Health (OTC:ALBBY)(OTC:ALBHF) unit, Tencent's engagement in the sector is still in the nascent stage. The duo is considered arch-rivals and competes across the wide spectrum of the digital ecosystem. The two infographics below do a good job in listing the respective services although the wide tentacles of the two internet giants make it extremely challenging to condense their full business interests into a simple chart.

The intensification of Tencent's efforts in health care opens up another field of competition between the two Chinese internet titans. With China's population turning greyer and the general population becoming more health conscious with the rise in income, health care and medical services would be a highly lucrative business which is proving irresistible for the all-encompassing internet giants.

The B-Soft-Tencent alliance is a "deep and comprehensive" one. The two partners agreed to collaborate on app-based health-related services, leveraging on the now oft-mentioned buzzwords - the facial-recognition technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, Tencent Cloud, the digital ID (a functionality within the popular Tencent's messaging app, WeChat), WeChat Pay/TenPay, among other joint capabilities. The announcement proudly proclaimed that this development is in satisfaction of the Healthy China 2030 framework, the national push into the adoption of Internet+, as well as the promotion of online medical diagnosis by the local authorities.

Tencent To Aid Google's Return To China

Bloomberg reported yesterday that Alphabet's Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has been seeking a cloud deal with Tencent. In January this year, Google and Tencent announced a deal to cross-license their patents portfolio. I wrote then that the partnership would be highly advantageous for both parties. Readers who commented were generally receptive to the development as well.

Thus, it is not surprising that the duo would extend their alliance further. In addition, given the past experience Google had operating in China in the past, the search engine giant could have decided it would be better off partnering with the local internet colossal.

Just two months ago, JD.com (JD), the top retailer in China, announced a comprehensive partnership with Google, following an equity injection exercise with cash from the latter. Market participants generally saw this deal as a deepening of the ties between Tencent and Google, with the former being a major backer of JD.com. As such, the latest cloud deal again acknowledges that Tencent is Google's partner of choice in China.

Technical Charting Commentary And Investor Takeaway

Tencent has scheduled its second-quarter 2018 earnings release next Wednesday on August 15. Its share price has been on a short-term downtrend since June. A reader commented in my previous article on Tencent that its one-year price chart is showing an ominous head-and-shoulder pattern. Should the share price break the baseline, a rapid fall is anticipated, at least from a technical analysis point of view. From my own charting, the shares have already broken the baseline but there has been no apparent panic trading. Hopefully, my optimistic view is not a result of my subconscious biases due to my vested interest (I have a position in Tencent).

I have previously written that Tencent being a Chinese-based company with revenue predominantly from its home base, market players are pricing in some dimming in its prospects if the trade tensions with the U.S. result in a slowdown in the economy. The stock is also suffering from mutual funds and other related investment funds pullout as the Hong Kong market, where Tencent is primarily listed, has been undergoing a correction, in contrast with the U.S. markets.

Nevertheless, the pessimism is apparently baked into the counter. With the shares still trading within the multi-year price channel, I believe the downside is limited to the bottom of the channel. Consequently, I feel confident to double my stake in Tencent, albeit it's still just a small drop in the ocean of its outstanding shares.

A short-term catalyst is in the form of an earnings surprise from its soon-to-be-released quarterly results. The contrary is true but the downtrend in its share price suggests market expectations are low. After all, in the past quarters, Tencent has surprised positively.

