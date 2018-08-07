Bank Of America: Still A Buy

Bank of America (BAC) has had a nice run-up in the last year, rising by 25% and approximately doubling the return of the S&P 500. In this article, we will take a look at why I believe, despite the run-up, Bank of America still deserves the attention of value investors.

Bad Rep to Bad Rap

They say it takes a lifetime to build a reputation and a minute to destroy it. Bank of America made the terrible decision to purchase Countrywide Financial in 2008. That decision has become more than a $50 billion drag on the company since that time. While the financial fallout from that debacle is done, the damage that was done to Bank of America's reputation still lingers.

Image Source: Glassdoor

Bank of America's peer group includes JP Morgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and US Bancorp (USB). The chart below shows that while Bank of America ranks second in market cap, annual revenue, and net income, the company comes in a distant fourth out of four when we look at price to book value. The Countrywide hangover clearly lives on in investors minds.

Bank of America is a vastly different company than it was in 2008 and there is a substantial difference between today's Bank of America and the one Warren Buffett threw a lifeline in 2011. The company passed the recent Dodd-Frank stress tests with ease. In addition, credit quality and expenses have improved and the company has excelled in the movement toward online banking. Bank of America is number one in consumer deposits and was named America's best bank for small to medium-sized enterprises in 2017.

Despite all this, investors still seem reluctant as Bank of America trades at a discount to its peer group. While price-to-book is the most commonly used valuation measure in the banking industry and probably the most valuable, I've included the other common valuation metrics below for you to review.

Company PE Forward PE PEG Price to Book Bank of America 16.55 10.87 1.35 1.31 JP Morgan Chase 15.67 11.82 1.34 1.70 Wells Fargo 14.59 11.31 1.39 1.58 US Bancorp 14.50 12.14 1.91 1.99

Data Source: Yahoo Finance and Thomson Reuters

You see in the chart that not only does Bank of America have the lowest price to book ratio by a wide margin, the company also has the lowest forward PE ratio. I've always liked using the forward PE more than the current price to earnings ratio. That is, I like the forward PE if I can have high confidence the company will meet or exceed the projections.

Can I Trust The Numbers?

If the recent past is any guide, Bank of America seems the most likely of all the big banks to meet or exceed estimates in the coming year. Not only have earnings risen sequentially in each of the last four quarters, the company has soundly beat analysts expectations in each quarter as well. During the 2nd quarter of this year, Bank of America beat expectations by 10.5%. That compares very favorably to the other three big banks as JPM and USB checked in with beats of 3.1% and 2% respectively, while WFC missed estimates by 12.5%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

What's Next

There are signs that the near future should be favorable to both the industry in general and Bank of America in particular. With regard to the industry, Jerome Powell, the Fed chairman, recently spoke very optimistically regarding the U.S. economy and indicated that two more rate increases were likely on the way this year. In addition, officials project three additional increases in 2019 and one in 2020. All told, that would be six more rate increases, which would be very favorable to the banking industry.

Bank of America might be one of the banks most poised to benefit from rate increases. About a year ago, the company noted in its regulatory filing that Bank of America would generate an extra $3.2 billion if interest rates were raised one percentage point. That is a hefty chunk of change and if those numbers hold true today, a handful of interest rate hikes would be very favorable to Bank of America shareholders.

Further, the company has become more shareholder friendly in the past year and it looks like that trend will continue. In the 2nd quarter news release, CFO Paul Donofrio outlined the company's plans regarding capital deployment with the following statement:

Our strong and consistent results have also allowed us to increase our dividend by 25 percent beginning in the third quarter. In the next 12 months, we plan to return $26 billion to shareholders through common dividends and share repurchases.”

Investor's Takeaway

Bank of America seems to be firing on all cylinders. The problems of the past seem squarely in the past. The company has embraced innovation done a stellar job of expanding its digital footprint. On the innovation front, the company leads all financial firms with over 3200 patents. On the digital front, the company launched an AI Assistant called Erica last year that now has over 2 million users and Zelle users(P2P Payments) doubled to 4 million in the last year.

Both the company and the industry seem to have tailwinds for the next couple of years and if the recent past is any indication, Bank of America is likely to at least meet expectations in the coming year. In addition, the stock seems somewhat undervalued compared to its peers.

Those who have read my articles in the past likely know I am a fan of getting a little discount on your entry price through selling puts. Selling puts is the most conservative of all options strategies. Right now, you could sell a Nov. 16th $31 put and get an immediate $114 in cash. If the put would get exercised, your actual entry price would be below $30. If not, you would receive about a 13% annualized return for your three-month investment.

In any event, whether you are looking for a stock to buy straight out or you are interested in options, Bank of America seems like a solid value play right now. In my opinion, if you are a value investor and interested in the banking industry, this stock should be near the top of your radar.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.