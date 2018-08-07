Solar Capital Ltd (SLRC) CEO Michael Gross on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Solar Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2018 10:39 AM ET

Executives

Michael Gross - Chairman, President & CEO

Richard Peteka - Treasurer, Secretary & CFO

Bruce Spohler - COO

Analysts

Christopher York - JMP Securities

I would like to turn the call over to Michael Gross, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. You may begin.

Michael Gross

Thank you very much, and good morning. Welcome to Solar Capital's earnings call for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. I'm joined here today by our Chief Operating Officer, Bruce Spohler; and Richard Peteka, our Chief Financial Officer. Rich, before we begin, would you please start the company webcast and forward-looking statements.

Richard Peteka

I would like to remind everyone that today's call and webcast are being recorded. Please note that they are the property of Solar Capital Limited and that any unauthorized broadcasts, in any form, are strictly prohibited. This conference call is being webcast on our website at www.solarcapltd.com.

Audio replay of this call will be made available later today, as disclosed in our earning press release. We'd also like to call your attention to the customary disclosures in our press release regarding forward-looking information. Statements made in today's conference call and webcast may constitute forward-looking statements which relate to future events or our performance of financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of our future performance, financial condition or results, and involving a number of risks and uncertainties.

Additionally, past performance is not indicative of future results. Actual results may differ materially as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Solar Capital Limited undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements that require -- unless required to do so by law. To obtain copies of our latest FEC filings, please visit our website or call us at 212-993-1670.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call back to our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Gross.

Michael Gross

Thank you, Rich. In the second quarter, Solar Capital delivered solid operating results and extend their long running strong fundamental performance, as measured by credit quality, NAV preservation and earnings power. At June 30, 2018, Solar Capital portfolio was 100% performing and our net asset value was $21.93 per share, up $0.06 per share for the prior quarter. During the quarter, we generated 45% of net investment income per share consistent with the prior quarter. Fundamental credit performance continued to be strong, supported by stable economic condition and corporate earnings growth.

At June 30, over 98% of Solar Capital's highly diversified comprehensive portfolio was comprised of senior secured cash flow and after base loans, with 78% of them imploding rate loans. During these frothy market conditions and cash flow lending, our asset-based lending businesses, including Crystal, Nation's Equipment Finance and Life Science, through facilitated portfolio expansion, be loaned with strong structural protection. Not only do our asset-based loans carry credit protection and yield superior to those available in the capital market, but the higher income we receive from our asset-based loans enabled us to be highly selective in underwriting middle market cash flow transaction.

Our barbel approach to portfolio construction have allowed Solar Capital to maintain a weighted average comprehensive portfolio yield at fair value close to 11%, in the face of continued spread compression and cash flow lending. In addition, approximately 65% of our comprehensive portfolio assets in the second quarter are from structurally financed investment strategies.

Yesterday, we announced that Solar Capital's board approved reduction in the asset coverage requirements on the Small Business Credit Availability Act. As a result, on August 2, 2019, Solar Capital's asset covered requirements will change from 200% to 150%, and the company will target a range of 0.9 to 1.25x debt to equity.

Given our history of a very conservative use of leverage, we expect to operate at a substantial cushion to the new allowable regulatory limits. In order to potentially accelerate the adoption, Solar Capital's board authorized submission of a proposal for voting shareholders to approve the modified asset coverage requirement. If passed, the change is going to affect the day after the shareholder meeting. Solar Capital's board also approved an amendment to the investment buyers agreement, reducing the annual base manage fee to 1% in asset. [indiscernible] leverage over onetime debt to equity.

The asset coverage modification will not change our investment strategy, but it will enhance Solar Capital's ability to further expand our specialty finance at the base lending platform. The additional flexibility will also enable Solar Capital to simplify our business model. Specifically, we expect to bring the FFL Pete assets onto the company's balance sheet. In the program's current format, [indiscernible] equity is included in our portfolio as a nonqualified assets, which is capped with 30% of our gross assets.

By consolidating the SSLP, our portfolio, cash flow secured loans or the approximate same leverage off balance sheet of the current look through leverage, but will count the qualified asset. This will free up 30% capacity. And once the new asset cover requirements are in place, We will have even greater flexibility to make acquisitions and expand our specialty finance platform. Collapsing DSO will also result in enhanced transparency, simplicity transparency, and tree live simplicity reporting streamline decision making. We had to move closer to our new target leverage range by growing a portfolio organically over time but only when the market opportunity permits.

Consisted with our longstanding conservative investment approach, we will be prudent with the use of leverage. We view the increased, leverage flexibility at simply another investment and risk management tool. Have you seen broken servant store go pro to leverage if the market opportunity does not merit increase leverage, then we will not incur it. We'll continue to be highly disciplined in deploying our available capital. When combined with the management fee reduction, we believe the additional leverage flexibility provides Solar Capital with the potential to generate incremental long term returns to shareholders.

Importantly, Solar Capital had sufficient debt capacity in place today, to operate within the range of targets debt to equity without having to raise additional equity or debt. At this time, I'll turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Richard Peteka to take you through the financial highlights.

Richard Peteka

Thank, Michael. Solar Capital Limited net asset value at June 30, 2018 was $926.8 million or $21.93 million $21 and $0.87 per share at March 31st. At June 30, Solar Capital's on balance sheet, investment portfolio had a fair market value of $1.40 billion. In 100 portfolios of companies, across 32 industries, compared to a fair market value of $1.47 billion in 100 portfolio companies across 33 industries that March 31, 2018. The weighted average yield our income producing portfolio with 10.1% to June 30, 2018 compared to 10.6% at March 31 measured that cost.

At June 30, Solar Capital had $473.6 million of debt outstanding, and leverage of 0.5x neck debt to equity compared to $545.5 million and $0.58 times at March 31st. So third quarter end, the company utilized the accordion feature under its revolving credit facility and further expanded revolving commitments by $35 million up to now $480 million in total revolving commitments.

When considering available capacity from the company's credit facility, combined with available capital at 6 30 on the nonrecourse credit facility. [indiscernible] equipment, finance and the slips and including the $35 million of expanded balance sheet revolver commitments. Solar Capital has more than 600 and $75 million to fund future portfolio of growth, subject to barring day's limit.

Turning to the P&L. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, gross investment income totaled $39.2 million verse $39.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Expends told $20.0 million for the three months ended June 30, compared to $20.1 million for the three months ended March 31. Accordingly. the company's net investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 totaled $19.2 million or $0.45 per average share, compared to $18.9 million or $0.45 per average share for the three months ended March 31st. Below the line, the company had net realized and unrealized gains for the second fiscal quarter totaling $0.6 million versus net realized and unrealized gains of $1.2 million for the first quarter.

Ultimately, the company had a net increase and net assets, resulting from operation of $19.8 million or $0.47 per average share for the three months ended June 30. This compared to an increase of $20.0 million or $0.47 per average share for the three months ended March 31st. Finally, our Board of Directors recently declared a. Fiscal third quarter distribution of 41% per share, payable on October 2, 2018, the service of record on September 20, 2018.

With that I'll turn the call over to our Chief Operating Officer, Bruce Spohler.

Bruce Spohler

Overall, the financial health of our portfolio companies remained sound, reflecting or disciplined underwriting and focus on downside protection. At June 30, the weighted average investment risk rating of Solar's portfolio is just under 2x when measured at fair market value. Based on our 1 to 4 risk rating scale, one representing the least amount of rest. This further indication of the strong underlying fundamentals of our portfolio, only 1% of our portfolio a fair value was on watch list status this.

This is near historic close. Additionally 100% of our portfolio was performing a quarter end. In June 30, over 78% of Solar's income producing portfolio was floating right. When measured at fair value. The fixed rate loan exposure principally comes from any apps short duration, equipment financing with an average life of just over two years. A quarter end, our comprehensive portfolio encompass 230 distinct issuers across 97 industries. The average investment per issuer was just $0.7 or 0.4% of the overall portfolio. Also June 30, over 98% of our portfolio, consisted of senior secured loans, comprised of approximately 83% first lean, senior secured loans and just under 15% in second lien secured loans.

While our exposure to higher risk and higher yielding secondly in loan, is down from approximately 20% in the first quarter. The weighted average yield of our portfolio was 10.9% compared to 10.8% in Q1. We have been able to maintain this yield close to 11% at the asset level, in spite of spread compression in the cash flow lending market and if we place our second lead exposure, with lower risk high return, commercial finance investments. Including activity across our four business lines originations totaled approximately $260 million, every payments for probably $295 million, resulting in net portfolio reduction of approximately $35 million.

Given the continued heated cash flow market conditions, we intentionally allow that portfolio to shrink. The modest decline in our cash flow portfolio was predominantly from the repayment of second lien assets, and again was partially offset by growth to our EBL strategies, which today, offer more favorable risk return characteristics.

Now let me give a brief update on each of our 4 investment verticals. Our cash flow business investment senior secured loans, which are predominately first lien and stretch first lien. Sponsored-back companies in the upper mid-market, with average EBITDA of approximately $70 million today.

Included in this vertical, our senior secured cash flow loans held both on balance sheet as well as in our SSL piece. During the second quarter, we originated cash flow investments of approximately $45 million and had repayments of approximately $122 million. At June 30, our cash flow loan portfolio was just over $600 million, representing 34% of our $1.08 total portfolio.

Our exposure to second lien loans declined again to 15% of this portfolio down from 20% in Q1. We expect this to continue decline during the remainder of 2018. At June 30 the weighted average trailing 12-month revenue and EBITDA war issuers, we're up mid-single digits, reflecting continued positive fundamental trends for our portfolio of companies.

In the cash flow segment, leverage to our security, with just under 5x slightly lower than first quarter. And interest coverage was approximately 2.3x. In addition, the weighted average yield on our cash flow investments was 9.6%, consistent with the prior quarter. Turning to our asset-based lending business critical finance. These loans, as you may recall, are made up of loans against realizable liquidation value of an underlying borrowers assets, and they come with meaningful upfront and prepayment fees as well as structural protections.

During the second quarter, we funded $108 million of new asset-based investments and had repayments of approximately $67 million, resulting in portfolio grow just over $40 million. At June 30, the senior secured asset-based portfolio was approximately $567 million, representing 32% of our total portfolio. The weighted average yield of the asset-based portfolio was 12.3% up slightly from court the first quarter 12.1%. Are EBITDA platform paid solid capital second quarter dividend of $7.5 million equating to a 10.7% yield on cost. Moving on to our equipment finance business in the app. So capital entered this business through the acquisition of NEF last year. Included in this business are equipment financings held both directly and solid balance sheet as well as in our wholly owned subsidiary NEF Holdings.

Then for tax efficiency hold certain of these Investments. During the second quarter, any have had new investments in probably $60 million and had portfolio repayment of probably $25 million. A quarter and. Our equipment finance strategy had a total portfolio of approximately $350 million of funded assets to $136 different borrowers with an average exposure $2.6 million. The equipment finance asset class represents approximately of our 20% of our total portfolio. 100% of EPS investments are first thing loans. Actually 95% are fixed. The interest rate risk is mitigated to the relative relatively short holding period of just over two years as well as our efforts to match fun any EPS assets, whether unsecured fixed rate liability or approximately $250 million.

The weighted average yield on our equipment finance portfolio was 10.5% at third quarter end, consistent with the prior quarter. Finally a brief update on our Life Science lending business. As a reminder, these are first clean senior secured loans and typically come with either success bees or warrants to enhance our yield. During the second quarter, our team originated just under $50 million of new senior secured Life Science loans. Repayments totaled approximately $80 million.

Our Life Science portfolio totaled approximately $204 million at quarter end across 19 borrowers with an average investment size of just over $10 million. Our Life Science loans represent just over 11% of our total portfolio. The weighted average yield on the Life Science portfolio is approximately 12%, and again excluding any exit, success fees and warrants. As Michael mentioned, the middle market cash flow lending of our environment remains property.

We have sold a benefit from our diversified origination sources across not only cash flow but also asset-based inverted calls which allows allocate capital to investments that meet our strict underwriting criteria regardless of market conditions. We will continue to be prudent and highly disciplined in deploying are substantial available capital. Now I'll turn the call back to Michael.

Michael Gross

Thank you, Bruce. the inception solar Capital 12 years are invested investment and [indiscernible] decision has focused on building long term shareholder value, protecting capital maintaining alignment with our shareholders. We have been disciplined in the face of sustained, frosty credit markets and I remained patient and disciplined and not comprising credit quality for yield. We have been thorough and analyzing and reach her decision to reduce the asset coverage requirement. We studied how the increased leverage flexibility could impact Solar Capital's [indiscernible] priorities and long term value creation for our shareholders as well as asset the associated risk and how they can manage and mitigate. As you know, we've never allowed leverage to drive our best decision. For Solar Capital, our board's decision to modify the asset coverage requirement focused on the opportunity for Balaji optimization, polio and financing flexibility and risk management and not on maximizing leverage. The greater flexibility will not change our investment strategy however immediately and enhance their ability grow build and potentially choir niche stuff that you put specially for that purpose as you continue broader our diversified commercial finance platform.

Importantly the reduced asset coverage requirement allows us to operate with an increased cushion to the regulatory leverage threshold which should be a significant benefit in more volatile markets. We have maintained an investment philosophy, assuming we are late in the Laying the credit cycle and we believe that in the current investing varmint it paid to be cautious. No one know's how long seemingly inflated enterprise value loose structure and low price will process. And the correction will come. We believe are differentiated origination platform and diversified portfolio position us well to Navigate in any holy child environment that we faced.

At 0.5x, net debt to equity, we are underlevered and have substantial drive [indiscernible] right how to deploy via our differentiated investment verticals. We believe Solar Capital the clear path to a run rate quarterly net investment, thank you for sir. In the meet to upper in the mid to upper 40. As the rains increases on stable basis, our Board of Directors will further evaluate increasing our distribution showers.

At 11:00 this morning, we'll be hosting our earnings call for the second quarter results of [indiscernible] SUNs capital works on our ability to provide traditional middle market to this vehicle, continued to enhance our origination. the ability to meet our client's capital needs. We could benefit the value proposition and Solar Capital IPO club. We thank you, very much for your time this morning. Operator, could you please outline for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Chris York of JMP Securities. Your line is open.

Chris York

So maybe I will begin with Mr. Peteka. Invented net interest income is unamortized loan fees and prepayment fees so how much accelerated OIE prepayment he's working interest income and score.

Michael Gross

If we include some of the Life Science thing income that we get. Would be more, sorry about $0.02 a share and then shifting to strategy a little bit. So as I analyzed recent drivers of portfolio growth maybe say [indiscernible] and the main drivers and the near commercial finance next week niche, the growth has been welcomed But how should investors balance the lack of growth and sponsored cash flow lending with the near term growth potential being provided with more leverage?

Bruce Spohler

I think to echo Michael's comments. Chris, what we would say is, we think that we are well positioned for growth across all the verticals, but don't want to be reliant on growth in any one vertical. And as you and everyone around, our industry knows, the cash flow sector has become somewhat property while fundamentals are strong structures have been weekend at the levels that we've never seen, at our 30-year career. And so we like the ability that we can be opportunistic and deploy the capital across a variety of strategies. I think near term

We wouldn't expect any meaningful growth in cash flow, unless some recent transactions actually turned into a trend and we saw some better conditions in the cash flow business. We continue to see growth opportunities in our specially finance. Your to point and by putting the SSLPs on balance sheet and adopting the two to one, albeit with a much lower target of not 0.9 to 1.25. It really frees us up to do what we've done well over the last couple years in terms of acquiring and adding an incubating other specially finances businesses. So I think if you're looking for near term growth that where most likely come from. Got it okay

And then I get no or eat talk a little bit about collapsing the JV household at work? And then what is the timing for the on balance sheet or these assets GAAP presenting EBIT shareholder approval.

Michael Gross

We do not need shareholder approval to bring these on balance sheet. And shower group is likely to happen early in the fourth quarter. But we will bring these on balance sheet and by the end of the third quarter. So when you see our Q3 '10, what'll what looked different is all the offsets that within the efforts of people show up on our federal investment because of the consolidated onto our balance sheet and all the liabilities of the of the people show up as debt on our balance sheet. But have we done that, Chris, just per illustrating bounty. But had we done that Chris just for illustration purposes the June 30, and actually clap and then our 0.5 leverage would be 0.65, with SSLP's consolidated or pro rata share.

Okay so just to confirm so, at the end of Q3, you'll collapse bring all the app that's on, bring the liabilities on the balance sheet. And then, Q4 is when the special meeting will occur. So you don't do that, that's not the impediment of the approval, you're going to move forward the class. We're going to collapse where class and the Q3 were not to know what the outcome the charter boat is at that time we fully expect to get at but that's a part of our strategy. Last question, then I'll can say how back in Q2 a what are your target are we threshold or how should investors think about additional leverage capacity

That should accrue to investors and debit incremental return. I believe you had targeted 9% ROE at 0.7 times, under the one-to-one friend marks. I'm just this on high I think. The simplest way to ask about the most meaningful for our shareholders is that what are we doing to achieve our shareholders is that we're we to achieve our are debt equity, target assuming the apartment today, where'd being returned or seeing today We will have a [indiscernible] powerful around $0.50 on net investment income on a quarterly basis. So significant upside more.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from [indiscernible]. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

About Q1 leverage you got that out of target of 0.9 to 1.25 that feels like a pretty ambitious target, given that historically you guys have really never run. Closer to your previous target and always run with pretty low leverage in additionally you guys have your cash flow link quarter proposal that continues to shrink in the second half of the year. So I guess what are the prospects have you guys hitting within the year. So I guess that's where the prospect within your last target leverage ratio of 0.9 to 1.25 in the next, said 12 to 18 months. And if it's a low probability of hitting that, I guess, wouldn't collapse in the FSL piece, on to your balance sheet on, give you the flexibility further utilized your 3030% market

And it would only increase your debt to equity 0.65 as you mentioned. And it -- without actually passing 2 to 1 and not giving you guys any sort of risk of potential downgrade from the rating agencies. So two parts to your question?

Richard Peteka

Yes, as Michael mentioned, we are going to collapse the SSLPs It will only take us to 0.65. But just to reiterate, our comments around the 2 to 1. Our comments around the two to one, today we would tell you near term we don't expect to grow much beyond that, unless conditions were to change in the cash flow market, although we do continue to see growth in our specially finance verticals, what the 2 to 1 does in connection will bring the SSLPs on balance sheet, is to your -- the rest of your question over 12 to 18 months, we would expect to utilize that additional flexibility to expand our commercial financed platform. And I think it's part of that you would see an expansion of our leverage. So this is more about strategically being able to take advantage of additional acquisitions, additional teams in commercial finance that we can on board to grow that part of our platform and then opportunistically continue to grow our cash flow business as well. So near term, you're right, we're probably not going to reach that 0.9 to 1.25 target. The caviar is

We want our team out there aggressively looking for additional commercial finance platforms. And as you know, that can happen at any time. And, obviously, you guys have the asset base lending adequate in finance. Sounds like you guys intend to grow those two current verticals that you have. What other areas, specialty, finance or commercial finance areas you guys looking to potentially make acquisitions is to further boost, bolstered your current strategies equipment financing and asset the funding. Or are there any other verticals you got to potentially looking, at least exploring or wanting to potentially get into.

Sure. The only one that you left off there is your Life Science lending business, where we're basically lending against cash and IP. We think of that as an ideal platform that is also poised for additional growth, with additional 30% flexibility but I think it's a combination of adding to the existing platforms, were viewed as a strategic buyer. Our teams are deep and we think they can handle additional both portfolios as well as teams, where we can diversified geographically.

So we would like to grow have as well as look at new platforms. Very often historically we've gotten into these businesses by being a lender first and then an owner second. And so even alone into these businesses uses up 30% capacity, so this sprees up to small plant some seeds across a variety of ABL platforms.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from [indiscernible]. Your lines are open.

Unidentified Analyst

Just to explain a little bit on what Ryan was just asking can you kind of touch on the opportunities portfolio, [indiscernible] platforms, vehicles etcetera assuming that those two are very expensive. Is this something you're willing to go forward pay a premium for a book or if you can kind of explain what you see is the opportunity set up there?

Michael Gross

I think again because historically we've been very successful in not paying a substantial premium, at least relative to the market premiums if you look at Chris though if you look at any apps I think the history of the team's senior management having worked together with a number of other senior members here at solar. In their formative days back GE Capital, help drive very attractive pricing also providing certainty of closure. So what we feel very good about the premiums paid and in our Life Science business, and basically create a business at book value. But again because we are a strategic buyer, we feel that we add on to the at book value, but again because we are to be teaching fire we feel that we can add on to the existing platforms that more favorable prices actually buy down our multiple but clearly we need to be selected.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. And just kind of with the collapse of vehicles moving presumably up market on your core balance sheet. This will probably look to be a step closer to sons, is that -- I know that calls in a few minutes but is the is the sons platform to going to evolve like this? Or are they going to look a bit more like?

Michael Gross

So, we'll talk later. But for Both for solar the adoption of the new leverage regime has not changing the tar investment strategy apple castle strategy for solar I will continue to be you're struck first lien, not unit trust not speculate that we're not are every bit already is very significant or not take the blood coming going after. Really though, what we are taking advantage of for solar is the fact that our capital base across our platform has grown, so we can take down larger transactions for the same sized companies and spread it across our different vehicle, and yet he bartered for very important for everyone to know that again adoption of this new leverage regime is not changing [indiscernible] at all. The same strategy regarding cash flow we're just waiting for better barbecue more press for the market. And the same strategy for asset-based lending strategy to continue growth will be able to and then again report earlier to take advantage of the fact that was now created in excess of $400 million of capacity for 30% to be able to become more acquisitive. And just to clarify, the solar first lien assets, as Michael mentioned, are stretch first lien where solar senior is traditional lower lever first lien lower return. So they don't overlap that often.

Unidentified Analyst

One last question on the dividend, forgive me if you mentioned it. You've been at $0.45 now, and it sounds like it's only getting better Surely don't expect it to get worse near term, so any outlook on another bump near term on the dividend?

Richard Peteka

Yes. I think, as Michael mentioned, in his closing remarks, we are as you know looking for sustainable earnings as we did this first quarter when we raised the dividend to the 41. I think as we continue to drive sustainable earnings above the mid-40s. You should see a follow with the step up in the dividend. So are you generally going to keep a large cushion or you're going to raise it from 41 to the mid-40s? We're going to keep a cushion. We have decided how much but there will be a cushion, we will make sure we have adequate different coverage, especially because there will be quarters where your running mate GAAP. If we don't have the yes we would get back in system prepayment fees but there could be quarter we don't have any one builds makes we could take our heard about.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Chris York of JMP Securities.

Christopher York

Just one follow-up. So in your strategic review, presumably consideration have given to the reduction in case management fees at other PCs like every BG and maybe even Goldman. So I'm curious whether the conversation came up with the board? Whether it was prudent to further lined the basement and feet to may be a 1.5% level now that the management [indiscernible] benefits to shareholders from the off balance sheet arrangements will be reduced?

Michael Gross

As you know we just lowered our base management fee to 175 at the beginning of the year So it was our intention to reflect a sharing and hopefully an increase in ROE for the shareholders, where we to increase our leverage above one to one, and that was really the primary focus.

Operator

There no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the back over to Michael Gross, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, for any closing remarks.

Michael Gross

We thank you for all your time. If you have any follow-up questions, please feel free to follow up directly. And for those who would be on our call, we'll talk to you in 20 minutes.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program, and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.