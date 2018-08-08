Sberbank: Buy If You're Not Afraid Of Sanctions

I think it's a good investment opportunity to buy Sberbank as a dividend stock if you’re not too afraid of geopolitical risks.

Sberbank is unreasonably 22% down since April and has not recovered in the last four months.

Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) has strong fundamentals and trades at a significant discount compared to its peers. The expected dividends for 2018-20 are one of the highest among international banks. However, Sberbank is vulnerable to any further US sanctions against Russia. So, consider this and other related risks before buying the stock.

Company Overview

Sberbank is the largest Russian bank, with 50% of its shares owned by the Central Bank of Russia. Sberbank has operations in several European and post-Soviet countries. As of Q1 2018, Sberbank has a 29.3% share of the aggregate Russian banking sector assets. As the holder of 45.8% of the country’s retail deposits, the bank acts as the key lender to the Russian economy.

The bank performed exceptionally well in 2017 with 38% net profit growth to Rub 750 bn (~$13B). Operating income grew by 19.3%, and operating expenses slightly declined. Net interest margin (NIM) has shown barely visible growth to 6%, which is a relatively high level, though.

Source: Sberbank

Net profit growth in 2017 is driven by the recovering Russian economy. The GDP growth in 2017 has amounted to 1.5%, which is the first positive figure in three years. The growth in mortgage and consumer loan segments also helped to achieve outstanding operational results.

Source: Sberbank

Sberbank’s operating metrics for Q1-18 are also at good levels. Net profit reached Rub 212.1 bn, a 27.3% increase on Rub 166.6 bn for 1Q2017. Net interest margin amounted to 5.6%, which is 1.8% lower compared to 1Q2017. ROE has increased by 1.1% to 24.2%, and EPS has almost hit new highs.

Source: Sberbank

As for the company’s dividend policy, Sberbank plans to pay out 1 trillion rubles ($17 billion) in dividends between 2018 and 2020. The bank will aim to gradually increase the share of dividend payments in the net profit under IFRS from the current level to 50 percent within three years. The bank may start paying out half of its earnings in dividends before 2020, depending on its financials.

Source: Sberbank

In 2017, Sberbank adopted its 2020 Strategy. The three key points of the new strategy are:

Sberbank is making efforts to deliver the best client experience and ecosystem, which includes ­creating the best financial products and services on the market, developing modern and convenient channels.

The bank is making strides in maintaining technological leadership. That includes guaranteeing that the bank is reliable and efficient, ensuring that clients are secure, and positioning Sberbank as a company that is driven by data, algorithms, and innovation.

The company is going to develop a new motivation and training system for Sberbank employees.

On the financial side, Sberbank’s 2020 strategy implies an increase in digital sales to 45%, maintaining the stable ROE figure of 20%, and increasing the share of profits paid out in dividends.

I see a potential for Sberbank’s operational performance in the medium term. I believe its dominant market position will allow it to have superior ROE in the next two years. NIM should remain elevated as Sberbank dominates the retail deposit market. Strong and sustainable capital generation, combined with gradual growth, should allow for payout reaching 50% in 2019.

Peer Comparison

Source: author’s spreadsheet

As Sberbank is the only Russian bank which trades internationally, I decided to compare it with other international banks. The valuation comparison looks compelling for Sberbank. The lowest P/E shows that the bank is extremely undervalued, despite its strong returns profile with 23% ROE and 3.02% ROA. Sberbank’s dividend yield is also one of the highest of all peers.

Risks

I see the following challenges/risks for Sberbank in the mid-term perspective:

Geopolitical risk and the US/EU sanctions can have a potentially devastating effect on Sberbank. U.S. senators introduced legislation on August 2, 2018, to impose new sanctions on Russia. The bill includes restrictions on new Russian sovereign debt transactions, energy and oil projects and Russian uranium imports, and new sanctions on Russian political figures and oligarchs. It’s unclear what will be the real effect of the new sanctions, but even the indirect effect can be fierce for Sberbank’s share price. The recent sell-off after the introduction of US sanctions on April 6, 2018, proves that.

The negative macroeconomic situation will pressure on the margin and asset quality deterioration. New sanctions can hike USD/RUB exchange rates up to 68-70 rubles per dollar by end of 2018. Scheduled VAT increases will also negatively affect consumer spending in Russia. Along with that, due to the fall in household income in real terms, lower payment discipline will cause asset quality deterioration.

As a state-owned company, Sberbank participates in state infrastructure projects. Regional branches of the bank throughout Russia are deeply involved in state infrastructure projects; such projects tend to have a very long payback period.

Final Thoughts

I expect 21-23% average ROE, ~3% average ROA, and 10-11% average dividend yield in 2018-20. NIM pressure coming from Russian key rate cuts shouldn’t be significant, as long as the Central Bank of Russia will keep the key rate on hold because of possible inflation risks. In the long run, however, I see a serious risk that further sanctions and the worsening macroeconomic outlook will eventually deteriorate the stock’s attractiveness.

It’s also important to note that Sberbank is traded only on the OTC market in the US. Less liquidity will be a risk in case of any political turbulence between US and Russia.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.