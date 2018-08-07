Helios And Matheson Is Only Delaying The Inevitable

Breaking through the chatter and excitement and breaking down the numbers shows that Helios and Matheson Analytics could still see large losses.

After announcing new plans surrounding MoviePass, Helios and Matheson Analytics gained more than 19% Monday throughout the session followed by an additional more than 12% gain after the closing bell.

Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) recently announced plans to increase prices while limiting access to first run movies for MoviePass subscribers. As I predicted, this move didn't bode well with subscribers, forcing the company to walk back its announcement and change its plans.

MoviePass will keep the low, $9.95 price point. Instead of hiking prices to $14.95, the company intends on limiting the number of movies that subscribers can use the service to view to 3 movies per month. If subscribers want to go to the theater more often, they will have to pay, but may enjoy a discount of up to $5 per viewing.

During the announcement, Helios and Matheson said that it has listened to its subscribers and taken action. Ultimately, the move is to improve the longevity of the service while keeping it perfectly in line with subscribers that make up the bulk of the MoviePass subscriber base. These subscribers, according to the company, only visit theaters 3 times or less per month.

Breaking Down The Numbers

With Helios and Matheson's announcement, we know that abuse of the service is going to all but go away. After all, if subscribers can only view three movies per month, chances are that they won't be giving those limited views away to friends. With abuse playing a large role in losses, MoviePass has made several changes with the goal of stopping fraud in the past. Now, with the limitations in place, there is an argument that the company will be able to focus on more pressing matters, like selling data and advertising, and turning a profit. Nonetheless, when we dig into the numbers, we see that there's still a potential for massive losses here.

Let's start with a simple calculation based on three factors that we know to be true:

The average price of a movie ticket in the United States was $8.97 in the year 2017.

In Monday's press release, Helios and Matheson Analytics said that the "new plan is focused on usage by the bulk of our subscribers who have historically used MoviePass to attend three movies or fewer a month." So, being modest here, we can say that the average use among MoviePass subscribers is likely 2 movies per month.

In a previous press release announcing an accelerated plan to reach profitability, Helios and Matheson said that in Q3 and beyond, it will be generating an additional $4 to $6 per quarter in non-subscription revenue. That breaks down to between $1.33 and $2 per month, per subscriber.

This brings us to the calculation:

(Subscription Price + Non-Subscription Revenue) - (Average Movie Price X Average Monthly Use) = Average Net Gross Profit Per Subscriber

So, in a best case scenario situation, the equation would be ($9.95 + $2.00) - (2 X $8.97). This brings us to a grand total of -$5.99 per subscriber per month. In a worst case scenario, the equation would be ($9.95 + $1.33) - (2 X $8.97), bringing monthly losses per subscriber to $6.66.

The company boasts having more than 3 million subscribers. This means that in a worst case scenario, losses are going to sit around $20 million per month. At best, losses are going to be around $18 million.

Don't Get Sucked Into Takeover Chatter

Recent reports suggest that a student run fund, known as Triton Fund is interested in taking over Helios and Matheson Analytics. The fund has expressed its interest in Helios and Matheson Analytics as an investment and has been quoted in confirming that it is in talks with the company. In multiple reports, the fund has been clear that it is not allowed to discuss the subject of these discussions. Therefore, there is no confirmation that the two parties are discussing a takeover.

For all we know, they could be sitting at a table, discussing yet another dilutive transaction. Ultimately, horrible financing is how Helios and Matheson Analytics has been able to stay alive to date. The discussions with Triton Fund could simply be a sign that yet another massively dilutive transaction is on the horizons. So, if you're waiting on word with regard to a takeover, and using that as a reason to be excited here, I wouldn't go counting chickens before they hatch.

Further Drastic Declines Ahead

Helios and Matheson Analytics has lost a massive amount of value over the past several months. Unfortunately, I don't believe that the declines are anywhere near over. Even with new limitations being placed on subscribers, those who stick around will likely use the service at least twice per month. Considering the cost of movie tickets, subscriber revenue and non-subscriber revenue, even this will produce tremendous losses ranging from around $18 million to possibly more than $20 million per month. There is no sign that the company will be able to get losses under control, nor indication that non-subscriber revenue will bring the company to profit anytime soon. Given poor financial moves, and a business model at MoviePass that is unsustainable, the company has largely crippled itself. As a result, I'm expecting that after a short bit of gains, the long-standing bearish trend will continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.